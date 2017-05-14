Nuvectra's (NVTR) CEO Scott Drees on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian Johnston - Investor Relations at The Ruth Group

Scott Drees - Chief Executive Officer

Walter Berger - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chip Saye - AWH Capital, LP

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2017 Nuvectra Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Brian Johnston with The Ruth Group. Sir, you may begin.

Brian Johnston

Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for participating in today's call. Joining me from the company are Scott Drees, Chief Executive Officer; and Walter Berger, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at www.nuvectramed.com and a replay of the call will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and outcomes could differ materially from our current expectations.

For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Nuvectra Form 10, 10-Q, 10-K and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, May 9, 2017. Nuvectra undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call. With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Drees.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to thank you for joining us today, and welcome you to our first quarter 2017 earnings call. During our call, we will provide updates on U.S. Algovita commercial activity in the SCS market, regulatory progress with the Virtis Sacral Nerve Stimulation System, which is intended for the treatment of overactive bladder. Our financial performance for the first quarter of 2017 and then we'll open the call for Q&A.

Let me start with a commercial update. Our commercial strategy for 2017 is to continue to improve the productivity of our U.S. commercial organization and to drive further adoption of Algovita in the SCS market.

We are encouraged by our progress in the first quarter based on the following. U.S. Algovita sales increased 77% over the fourth quarter of 2016. We maintained a consistent number of active sales territories during the quarter with a number of sales regions at or above quota.

Growth was driven by both deeper account penetration with existing customers and the addition of new customers. We grew the number of revenue generating accounts by approximately 75% and meaningfully grew the number of accounts we are contracted to sell into quarter-over-quarter. We continue to gain entry into larger hospitals and hospital systems improving our mix of hospital accounts relative to ASCs, thus providing a broader base of business opportunities.

And we are encouraged by our sales organization's productivity to date, especially given the fact that the average territory was approximately six months tenured as of the end of the first quarter. As of today's call, we have approximately 50 active U.S. sales territories and we expect to continue to see improved productivity from the team as they mature in their geographies.

We also remain on track with our regulatory filings for Algovita MRI conditional approvals with the FDA and our European Notified Body by the end of the second quarter. Upon regulatory approvals, this MRI feature will had another compelling element to the Algovita SCS system.

Turning now to our regulatory update for the Virtis Sacral Nerve Stimulation System, on our last call, we discussed the submission of our Pre-Market Approval or PMA application in January to the FDA for our Virtis system, which is intended for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. In addition, we also announced that we filed with our European Notified Body, TUV Süd for CE marked approval.

Since then, we have continued to progress towards approvals. And in April, we completed our 100-day meeting with the FDA on this submission. Our meeting was generally positive and we are pleased to report that we remain on track to enter the large, fast-growing, and underserved SNS market in Europe by the end of the year, and in the U.S. by the back half of 2018.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Walter.

Walter Berger

Thanks, Scott, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to now provide an overview of our first quarter 2017 financial results. We generated consolidated revenue of $5 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 144% year over year. This increase was primarily driven by our U.S. commercial launch of Algovita system, which began in the second quarter of 2016.

Algovita sales increased 716% to $3.4 million as compared to $415,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Algovita revenue now represents 67% of consolidated revenue, up from 20% of consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2016. U.S. Algovita sales specifically accounted for $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Our neural-interface components and systems revenue, which comes from our wholly owned subsidiary NeuroNexus, increased 6% to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily due to the continued increase in component sales.

Lastly, our deep brain stim system development agreement with Aleva yielded $452,000 of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $511,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Aleva is currently raising capital, the outcome of which may impact our development work as it pertains to their DBS system through 2017 as we've referenced in our 10-Q.

Turning to gross margin, it was 52.2% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 48.8% in the first quarter 2016. As a reminder, fluctuations in our gross margin are primarily related to our revenue mix, as margins vary across each of our revenue streams. Operating expenses in the first quarter 2017 were $15.2 million, an 88% increase from $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Specifically selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2017, up from $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. The increase reflects investments to build the company sales and marketing team, along with costs to establish corporate support functions related to becoming and operating as a public company.

Research, development and engineering costs increased to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 from $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Net loss for the quarter of 2017 was a negative $13.1 million or a negative $1.27 per share compared with a net loss from negative $7.1 million or a negative $0.70 per share for the first quarter of 2016.

Now turning to the balance sheet, total cash and cash equivalents were $48.1 million as of March 31, 2017. As a reminder, we have also an additional $30 million available in our credit facility with the draw-down periods extended in February by six months for each of the $12.5 million term loan tranches to give us more flexibility in our access to this capital.

We remain focused on our liquidity and will continue to assess our cash resources moving forward, as our working capital requirements evolve as we execute on our strategic growth plans including our launch of the Virtis system.

With that, I'd like now to turn it back to Scott for closing comments.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Walter. In summary, let me outline our key objectives as we progress through the year: first, to continue to take SCS market share by advancing sales rep productivity, while penetrating deeper into existing accounts and selling into new accounts; second, to develop and execute clinical studies with our medical advisory board and physician users in order to generate clinical data that validates the performance of the Algovita system; third, to remain on track with our regulatory timelines for Virtis and Algovita MRI conditional approvals with FDA and CE mark agencies; and lastly, to maintain our focus on capital efficiency and our cash position, while executing on our strategic growth plans, including the commercialization of the Virtis system.

Before turning the call over to Q&A, I'd also like to thank all Nuvectra employees for their hard work and dedication. As we continue to build the company and deliver our life-changing technology to a growing number of patients.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Brian to open the Q&A session.

Brian Johnston

Thanks, Scott. Please note that if after the call any analysts or investors have additional questions, management will be available in the coming days. If you'd like to arrange a call, please reach out to The Ruth Group. I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Austin Hopper with AWH Capital. Your line is now open.

Chip Saye

Yes. Can you hear me?

Scott Drees

Yes, we can Austin.

Walter Berger

Yes, Austin.

Chip Saye

Okay. Just for the record, this is Chip, not Austin. But Chip Saye, AWH Capital. I wanted to ask you, I didn't hear some of the part of the call, went in and out. But how many reps do you have now in the field? And I know that some of those reps were on non-competes or maybe new, getting started in SCS. Effectively, how many active reps did you really have in the quarter?

Scott Drees

Okay. So active reps in the quarter, Austin, we ended the quarter with approximately 50, and we stated that in the script. I am sorry, if that broke off. And, so the second half of your question is…?

Chip Saye

Is you had 50 reps, but I know some of those reps are on non-competes, and as you were trying to build out your - as you were trying to build out your sales force coming from other companies like Boston Sci, Medtronic, et cetera. How many effective reps did you have in Q1 in the field that could take orders and take POs?

Scott Drees

Okay, okay. So first of all, I'd like to say whether somebody is on a non-compete or not, they can effectively take POs. They just can't take POs in accounts that they have serviced or a competitor for the previous 12 months.

So I just want to make sure that people understand that. Just because someone comes over non - with the non-compete doesn't mean that they are not doing anything for a year. They are very active in the accounts outside of their original prior 12-month geography. Okay. So everybody is active.

On the flipside, we have - I'd say somewhere in the neighborhood of half of our field sales team still under some form of non-compete. So they still have some limitations on them. And we'll start to see those limitations drop as the folks reach that one-year threshold.

And we'll start to see people reach that one-year threshold some in the second quarter, but not too many, more in the third quarter, and then of course more in the fourth quarter. So we still have some folks with some non-competes that burn off. I hope that's helpful.

Chip Saye

Yes, yes, very helpful. Also I want to know, I listen to the Nevro call. And they were referencing finding reps outside of spinal cord stim. And where are you finding your reps, are they reps from the industry? Are they reps from outside the industry?

Scott Drees

We find both. Predominantly, we find reps within the SCS industry whenever possible. And then, folks outside the industry come from a variety of places. However, we like to look at companies where chronic pain is the focus. There are implantable drug pump companies where chronic pain is the focus. There is also spine companies where spinal hardware reps have great relationships with chronic pain practices and orthopedic and neural spine surgeons.

Occasionally, we will find somebody outside of both of those areas, but I'd say that's rarer rather than more common.

Chip Saye

Okay. And lastly, I was going to ask, in previous calls, I don't know if it was a conference, maybe a sell-side company having a conference or if it was your quarterly calls, but you referenced the very high trial to perm ratio. Is that ratio being maintained? And if so, can you talk about that and some of the comments around that that you are hearing in the field? Thank you.

Scott Drees

Yes. So - Yes, thank you. Thank you. So I think there is maybe a little bit of confusion. What we were citing was a high trial success rate. We've had a terrific trial success rates with the product, that continues not just in the percent of success, but in the percent of pain relief being achieved by the patients in those trials. So we are very excited about that. And quite frankly, it's at a higher level than anything that I have experienced or that our team has experienced at my former company. So we are real pleased with those results.

Chip Saye

Thank you.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time, I would now like to turn the call over to management for closing remarks.

Scott Drees

Thank you, operator. Again, I'd like to thank everyone for participating today and for your support and interest in Nuvectra. Have a great evening. Good-bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.