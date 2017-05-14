The Peachy Bull Market Is Due For A Black Swan

On this day in history, May 13, 1846, the President of the United States and the U.S. Congress declared war on Mexico. The war centered around a dispute over Texas. Nearly two years later, a peace agreement was signed, which included a $15 million payment from the U.S. to Mexico. In return, the United States claimed lands in California, New Mexico, and Texas.

Public opinion headed into this war was deeply divided. A young Congressman Abraham Lincoln accused President Polk of provoking the conflict by stationing soldiers near the border. Polk claimed that Mexican troops attacked U.S. soldiers on American soil first. This might be one example of an early 'Black Swan' event in U.S. history.

Today, there are parallels with the growing conflict with North Korea. A recent poll suggests that 53% of Americans favor using military action to stop North Korea's nuclear program. Another poll suggests that more than 61% of Americans believe the threat can be contained without military action. Clearly, the country is split. Like Polk, Trump has been accused of making matters worse.

This is just one example of a Black Swan event that cannot be predicted and shows hidden risk underlying the market.

As an investor, the geopolitical situation is incredibly pertinent. Right now, the media seems to be compelled into broadcasting every detail of the Trump-Russia ties (with good reason). However, North Korea is still doing their best to become a nuclear power and the legislative agenda is only muddling along. Where's tax reform? Things are much more uncertain than investors appear to acknowledge.

Economic Outlook

Everything is peachy right now. Unemployment rates, as measured by the popular rate and the U-6 rate, are near recent lows.

Initial jobless claims have been under the 300,000 level for so many weeks that we've all lost count. GDP hasn't taken a dip since the financial crisis.

Consumer confidence is back to normal.

"What's the problem?" you might be asking.

Things might appear to be a little too good. Just look at these auto industry details.

There's a gap forming between automotive sales and inventory. When companies produce excess inventory consistently, then there is a supply glut. That leads to lower prices and a sharp drop in profits. In the past, auto sales have tended to be higher than inventories. There are a few exceptions, as you can see.

Here's another view that puts the changes in percentage terms and includes auto debt. Consumers have been piling on subprime auto loans and other instruments at low rates to buy bigger and better automobiles for several years.

Compare that to total household debt and you will begin to see the cracks forming in the automobile industry.

This shouldn't be news to anyone. Companies like Ford (NYSE:F), GM (GM, and Toyota (NYSE:TM) all reported disappointing sales figures just a few days ago. For April, GM reported a 6% decline in sales. Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, said sales were down 7.2% and Toyota sales fell 4.4%. Most other automakers reported similar results.

If you are startled by the growth of inventory and debt in this sector, you may not even want to look at this next graph. It shows that the level of student loan debt has outpaced auto loans by several magnitudes.

The growth in student loan debt is a byproduct of the last recession, as state governments have been cutting spending on education.

Meanwhile, as cracks form in the economy, investor perception is that risk is actually low. The market is soaring with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 3.54% above its 125 day moving average. The number of stocks hitting 52 week highs far exceeds the number hitting 52 week lows.

Overall, markets are at stretch valuations. You can see this in the Price to Earnings (P/E) ratios of many stocks. While the Dow Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) trade at about a 17.7 forward P/E, other stocks trade even higher. You might be thinking, "it's different this time." You are wrong. It's no different than before. Stocks are expensive.

The Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM), Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ), and S&P 500 all trade above a forward P/E of 18.

You can also see this in a economic indicator often referred to as the Buffett indicator. This simple measure shows the total market cap of all U.S. stocks measured against the total U.S. GDP. Notice that valuations always tend to swell at the top of the cycle.

Sure. We were promised very high GDP growth headed into 2017, but right now, a lot of legislation is dead in Washington D.C. It's true that Republicans control Congress and the White House, but to pass a major legislative work like tax reform many of them will not come to the bargaining table without a nudge. That nudge tends to be an economic calamity, if you look at recent history.

Meanwhile, the only legislation passed by the House has been an Obamacare repeal. Early estimates of Obamacare repeal showed that nearly 1.1 million jobs could be lost. Makes sense, if you believe that government spending impacts GDP. Critics of Obamacare would say that repealing it will increase jobs, but you have to argue that it would take time for the jobs to be replaced.

Geopolitics

The market tends to discount the likelihood of a Black Swan event. This is especially true when investors are enjoying the economic up cycle. By definition, a Black Swan event is something that is not easily predicted and deviates from normal expectations.

Many economic cycles begin to come crashing down from unexpected events, such as the failure of a major investment bank or a massive accounting fraud. These events can sometimes be predicted but not usually.

Outlook

There are pockets of growth and optimism in this market. If you follow me, I will show you some hidden gems. Otherwise, this market looks way too hot. Tread carefully. Move to short duration government bonds and preserve cash.

