Muenchener Rueckver Ges' (MURGF) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Muenchener Rueckver Ges (OTCPK:MURGF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Christian Becker-Hussong - Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations

Jörg Schneider - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Thomas Seidl - Sanford C. Bernstein

Michael Igor Huttner - JP Morgan Chase & Co

William Hawkins - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Kamran Hossain - RBC Capital Markets

Thomas Fossard - HSBC Bank plc

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous Research LLP

Xinmei Wang - Morgan Stanley

Frank Kopfinger - Deutsche Bank

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Michael Haid - Commerzbank AG

Jonny Urwin - UBS Investment Bank

Roland Pfänder - Oddo Seydler Bank AG

Christian Becker-Hussong

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Munich Re's Analyst and Investor Call on our Q1 earnings. Thanks for joining us. Today's speaker, Jörg Schneider, our CFO. We will go right into Q&A and my usual housekeeping remark. Please limit the number of your questions to a maximum of two per person. Thank you. And, yes, let's kick it off.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone the opportunity to signal for questions. We will now take the first question from Thomas Seidl from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Thomas Seidl

Yes, hello, good afternoon. My two questions, first on P&C Re, I think it's still the highest RoE segment, claims still benign, supply all-time high, second highest inflow of ILS in quarter one. I wonder to what extent the slowing of the rate reduction to 0.5% is mainly a function of Munich Re getting more disciplined, cutting down more or is this really what you ought to see market-wide? This is my first question.

And secondly in Q1, we have seen a bit more activity in German life runoff and some of your peers are actually involved in this. And so, I wonder to what extent this is an opportunity for Munich Re. Let's assume that, we see such a runoff market emerging, would you consider giving away the two ERGO Life businesses into a runoff, because you have seen in other market that this can create a win-win situation?

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Thomas. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. First, on property-casualty reinsurance, the slowing of the decline of rates to 0.5%, I cannot really give you a precise answer how much. This is a function of Munich Re's disciplined approach.

The decline of our premium volume is due to the expiring or the willing cancellation of major contracts. One can argue, on one hand major contracts are also business and therefore, it's also a sign of discipline, which has a price impact. On the other hand, in some cases we can really isolate the effect to very specific situations. So, no clear answer. I would rather call it a market-wide effect, if I look also at the disclosures of our competitors.

Second question, German life runoff, we do not exclude anything. We observe the market. We speak to people. But it's much too early to say something about it at the moment. This is an option, definitely. But on the other hand, we do everything to have a positive and value creative runoff of the businesses under our own management. Thank you, Thomas.

Thomas Seidl

And would you - maybe one follow-on, Jörg, if I may. Would you overrule - would you rule out the [Technical Difficulty] with German life runoff [Technical Difficulty], so taking the two ERGO subsidiaries and adding two or three more portfolios to get a more efficient runoff yourself?

Jörg Schneider

We do not exclude even that. But at the moment, the probability is not very high, because our valuation practices seem to be somewhat rigorous in comparison to other market players. And therefore, it will be very difficult to find a win-win situation. But on the basis of economies of scale, there's also a chance in that direction.

Thomas Seidl

All right, thank you very much.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Michael Huttner from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Igor Huttner

Thank you very much. Thank you. So following off from Thomas' question on the runoff, and I noticed that Victoria Leben is at 259% and ERGO Leben is at 100%. And I was just wondering if that was the kind of the same work for the decision, whether to close that business down or to continue? In other words, if you shut down a business, new business [so C] [ph], kind of rises very sharply. And if you continue, it stays at 100%. Is that the right way to look at it?

And are you still happy, given these numbers that you decided to continue growing or at least growing business in ERGO Leben? And then on Malta, I know I asked, and somebody - one of your IR colleagues gave me the answer. But the Malta, Munich Re Malta seems to have a lot of excess capital. I would think to actually slide to Malta and help that - sorry, that was a bit silly.

The question, if this is huge a profit of the life reinsurance book, then this would indicate that the expected profits are really, really, really big. And I just wondered, does this mean that the guidance we have or the numbers that you're reporting in life reinsurance is still very understated, if they're still in Solvency II next to I guess €2 billion from the numbers of future profits, which isn't in the IFRS earnings or balance sheet?

Jörg Schneider

Yes, interesting question. Thank you, Michael. With regard to your first question to the runoff, the number for Victoria Leben is much higher than that for ERGO Leben, exactly for the reasons you mentioned. Taking the business in runoff is in the long run beneficial for the solvency ratio. So in a way, the portfolio recovers due to the fact that there are no longer any distribution costs involved.

And overall, we want to continue participating in the German life market with our third entity, which was called Forlogen [ph], is still called Forlogen [ph]. So the distribution forces of ERGO have life product, but they would sell it out of another legal entity.

With regard to Malta and the excess capital, you correctly noticed here. This is exactly like you described it. These are future profits from life business, which cannot be repatriated. And that is the reason why the capitalization is so high there. To take that as a sign of understatement of our IFRS results this is in a way true. But this is not Munich Re specific, but rather the consequence of the rules of U.S. GAAP, where you have to form portfolios, where you have to value these portfolios, and where you are not allowed to show ongoing profit on the existing book before they are realized in a way, yes. And that is the difference between economic valuation and IFRS valuation.

But there are also onerous contracts in the portfolio, which means the portfolio is the mixture of positive and negative deviation from accounting rules, yes. And therefore, overall, hence the economic valuation gives you a very good indication for it. The economic value is higher than the value, which you can see on the IFRS. So we expect future profits in the course of the runoff of this portfolio going forward.

Michael Igor Huttner

Brilliant. Thank you very much.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

We will now take the next question from William Hawkins from KBW. Please go ahead.

William Hawkins

Hello, thank you. On your group Solvency II ratio, Jörg, if we exclude the impacts of capital management the ratio seems to be flat through the quarter. And that's a bit disappointing to me, because I would have thought you generated some capital and I would have thought the market's impact would have been positive as well. I wasn't aware of kind of any major modeling changes. I mean, I know that this is a difficult number to balance this all over the place. But can you just explain why that ratio is flat rather than up?

And then, secondly, without getting too bogged down in the detail, you've clearly flagged that German life benefited from a high level of realized gains. The seems to be the bottom line profit as well as the operating profit. If anything, strangely the tax rate in German life seems low as well.

Again, I thought when you were realizing gains to neutralize ZZR that should be profit neutral, not profit positive. If you could, help me understand that slightly. And if you have made a noticeable profit in the first quarter, have you kind of locked in losses for the next few quarters, given that you haven't really changed your ERGO guidance. So that was a long second question, but hopefully it has a shorter answer. Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Yes, thank you, William. I'll start with Solvency II, why did we lose 24 percentage points, which is in line with the dividend impact, buyback impact and the redemption of the bond. So capital management overall fully explain the decline of the solvency ratio. But we should have shown part of the normal economic earnings, our expectation, which is approximately €600 million for a quarter, and instead it is flat.

The reason is that there are some countervailing effects going in both directions. We have on one hand, higher-than-expected basic losses, which exceed the lower-than-expected large losses in property casualty reinsurance. We had a tax ratio, which was slightly higher than expected and we had several rather technical effects leading to some quarterly noise.

Quarterly noise is also something - a word which I would use for this whole development based on a quarterly basis. It's rather difficult to explain it even for us, because small movements, small changes have a relevant impact here.

With regard to the economic variances, the capital market impact, we had interest rates going slightly up, stock markets going up both with positive impact. But on the other hand, there is a negative impact from the spread widening, because as you know, Munich Re is not using volatility adjusters. And that means that we are fully exposed in our external presentation to widening and tightening of spreads.

That is one explanation for this slightly disappointing movement. But I'm not worried at all, because having looked after all these effects, especially I would like to mention the basic losses being higher than expected. This has to do with the U.S. catastrophes, which came up with losses here, which were lower than €10 million threshold for major losses, but which were substantial overall.

On your second question, German life, we did a lot of realization of capital gains in the first quarter to fulfill already the requirements for the ZZR. And the impact on our bottom line is roughly 10% of the effect due to the policyholder participation. But since the ZZR does not exist under IFRS, it's a kind of overstatement. And the same will not repeat in the following quarters, because we have already done some 70% of what has to be done in the course of the year. And that's the reason why we do not expect similarly high profits for German life.

William Hawkins

May I just follow-up very quick [ph]? The economic variances, can you tell us if they were, in aggregate, positive or negative? I got your explanation. And then, given that you've had a strong first quarter for German life, is there the risk that there are losses in the next few quarters or is the overall performance still expected at least to build from the first quarter?

Jörg Schneider

Yes, we do not expect losses in the following quarter. We will have the typical movements with regards to dark-lot [ph], impairments or increases in provisions. But we do not expect major moves. At least, we do not know about them right now. We just expect very low positive result. And with regard to the economic variances, on balance they were positive with some €200 million.

William Hawkins

Lovely. Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, William.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Kamran Hossain from RBC. Please go ahead.

Kamran Hossain

Hi, afternoon, everyone. Two questions. First one is on, I guess, leverage. So the ratio is down to just a shade over 9% at the end of the first quarter. Can you just talk about plans there, whether you intend to increase this over time and kind of whether you'd aim to get back to the 15% you're at, at the end of 2013? So that's the first question.

And the second question, can you update on the developments for your German GAAP earnings? I don't - couldn't see anything in the press release. Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Yes, thank you, Kamran. The leverage is really extremely low. We showed the as is number after the redemption of the hybrid bond of €1.4 billion in June, which is really 9% only of the sum of our strategic debt and the equity. Yes, our intentions here, we could have replaced it by another instrument. We have plenty of capacity, as you can imagine.

But on the other hand, our bottleneck is not the economic solvency. As you see, with the 243%, we are still above what we call the green zone. And therefore, there's no reason to increase our economic capitalization for the time being. So we could consider a new hybrid issue for purely opportunistic reasons. If the terms get so attractive that we say we have to secure it in a way or we could have investments like major acquisitions of things like that, where it could be a beneficial part of additional financing.

But if none of the two comes on the agenda, we are pretty happy with our current form of financing. Then the second was on the development of the German. Could you repeat the second because - German, yeah, sorry, German GAAP earnings, so I couldn't read my own writing here. Sorry, German GAAP earnings, very high, could be similar to last year. It's too early to say more.

And as long as the major losses are in line with our expectation, we expect a release of the equalization reserve as we had already predicted it since two years, because WTC falls out of the 15-year observation period. And therefore, this is again a strong support for the German GAAP result, which anyway is highly protected on the underwriting side by the very high equalization reserve. The requirement for the equalization reserve comes down somewhat and that is beneficial here. So this will not be a bottleneck for our current pace of capital repatriation.

Kamran Hossain

Great. Thanks very much.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Kamran.

Kamran Hossain

Right.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Thomas Fossard from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Thomas Fossard

Yes, good afternoon, Jörg. I've got two questions. The first question would be relative to the Ogden rate. Obviously, no impact in your results, Q1, but may be a lot of things going behind the scene. So could you may be shed a bit of some light of what was the Ogden rates you were reserved at before the move to minus 75? How much was the move? Or potentially, also give us what has been the economic impact of the additional reserves you've made on the 72 basis. Maybe this is explaining also why adjusted for the capital repatriation, the Solvency II ratio of the quarter was, I would say, more or less flattish.

And second question was on the higher basic losses on the U.S. side you mentioned in Q1. Just wanted to better-understand if you detected something wrong in your portfolio in terms of exposure or if it can be attributed to, I would say, basic randomness of the event. Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Thomas. First on the Ogden, we had been reserved only - already down to a level of 0.0%. And the remaining range to minus 0.75%, we could fill with our bulk [ph] reserve. But this is not just a deliberate action, but the bulk reserve was into-earlier [ph] explicitly allocated, not in the accounting, but in what we call here the reserve heat map. One of the items explicitly mentioned was the possibility of a further decline in the Ogden rate.

And therefore, that didn't come as a surprise at all to us, which was for me, very strong proof of the solidity of our reserving practices. And therefore, we did also not have any economic impact here because our economic reserve, except for the factor of discounting, are fully in line with the IFRS reserve for property casualty, unlike in life.

In life, it is different as we discussed before in the question of Michael. Therefore no impact at all, and no negative experience for Munich Re. Now, the reports of higher losses will come in from the cedence [ph] for the first quarter. And we expect to have fully taken care of them by our IBNR.

Second question, on the basic loss experience, there was an impact from the very high level of net cat losses in the U.S., which are set to be the highest Q1 net cat losses in the U.S. And we were affected especially by our primary insurance entities in the U.S., like American Modern Insurance. This had an impact on our loss ratio in the order of 1%, which explains the large part of this, so called, negative surprise.

And also, we have to take into account that the real expectation for major losses in the first quarter should be somewhat lower than the 12%. The net cat piece is lower than the 8%. That means that the adjustment, a little bit of the normalization, little bit understates or overstates the normalized combined ratio. So we would rather think that for the year in total, we expect to end up in the order of roughly 100% normalized combined ratio. And that is fine, and that fits to what we can measure in the various renewal rounds.

Thomas Fossard

Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Thomas.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Andrew Ritchie from Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Andrew Ritchie

Hi, there. Two very quick questions. First of all, can you just clarify, are you now shortening duration at ERGO Life Germany? I think you say that on the slide. I'm curious if that because you're positioning because you think rates are going up or what's the rationale there? Secondly, in ERGO Germany P&C, you launched a number of new products towards the end of last year, I think particularly in motor. It's quite hard to see from the premium income. I mean, have you got any qualitative information on how some of the new products are going down and how momentum is tracking in terms of sales? Thanks.

Jörg Schneider

Andrew, for your first question, shortening of duration, so we - compared to the structure of the liabilities we have already been somewhat short. But somewhat means, much lower difference, much lower AL mismatch than that of an average market player, which means now that we seem to be at the high-end of the spectrum in the market with regard to the unrealized gains in our book.

And what we do now is we are shortening our duration slightly and move a little bit more to the market average with regard to duration, because we regard the probability of higher rates going forward being - or higher interest rates going forward being higher than that of further lowering. So this is a market position, but not an extreme one.

And we are still most probably above - clearly above the average of the German market. At the moment, with regard to the P&C product, we are positive about the momentum. With regard to our sales forces, the qualitative reaction of the sales forces is very positive. But it is too early at the moment to see it in premium figures. So perhaps, we should report rather with the Q2 numbers about this, the sales success. In some areas, they are clearly going up. In others, it's rather flat or slightly declining

Andrew Ritchie

And sorry, are you going to further shorten duration or is that, that you're done for now?

Jörg Schneider

It's mostly done at the moment. But the discussion is naturally ongoing, as you can imagine. We are working in a market, and we have to take a position. We are not just computers here. Thank you, Andrew.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay, thanks.

Jörg Schneider

Bye.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Xinmei Wang from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Xinmei Wang

Hi, Jörg, thank you. So two questions, please. First one was on a comment you made about the normalized combined ratio. So you said you expect it to end by around 100%. Is that for the end of the year? Because I think at full-year 2016, the guidance for normalized combined ratio was 99%. So is that new? And which one was taken into account when looking at the net income guidance for the year?

And then my second question is on the life reinsurance business. How is the Australian life book performing? I think I spoke to one of your IR colleagues earlier and they said it was negative, but I just wanted a bit more color on that. And how is AMP transfer tracking to - the AMP transfer, how is that tracking to plan? Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Xinmei. Nonlife normalized combined ratio, 100%. Last year, we - I think we gave guidance towards 99%, and now we gave guidance rather towards 100% that is the price impact, including spillover from last year. Our prognosis is 97% due to the lower LX [ph] loss experience at the beginning of the year, and due to the fact that we expect reserve releases to be two points higher than the 4%, which we normalize for.

One can argue whether this 4% is the right number when you have more or less constantly a higher experience. But as you know, we do not want to create more fantasy here. But we feel pretty confident with the 100% for the time being.

Second question, life reinsurance, the good technical result is a mixture of very positive, and also in some areas, negative experience. And one negative experience is really from Australia, not only from disability business, but virtually all lines of business were involved here. It is too early to determine whether this is just the normal volatility or whether this is something more structural, we continue observing it.

And on your additional question, the AMP deal was not affected. It's performing according to our expectation. Thank you, Xinmei.

Xinmei Wang

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Frank Kopfinger from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, sir.

Frank Kopfinger

Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody. I have two questions. My first question is on ERGO P&C Germany. The personnel accident segment continues to be the only part, where you see volumes declining year-over-year, whereas the entire portfolio creep - grow - grew by 2%, the personnel accident declined by 2%. So how much of a stretch is this for your combined ratio target due to the continued adverse portfolio mix here?

And the second question is on - can you elaborate a little bit on potential impact of the U.S. tax or the potential U.S. tax reform and how big your U.S. profit base is on a normalized basis?

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Frank. First on German P&C, personnel accident declining, that is true. It's difficult to sell this product, but we are optimistic that we can stabilize that. It is not a stretch for our combined ratio target because the current portfolio mix has already been included in the procedure, when we set up this combined ratio target. And we believe that we can keep the 99% for the year. And by the way, there's an impact from the further investments in the strategy in the expense ratio of that.

The second question is about the U.S. tax reform. As you know, the USA is a very important market for us, and we are very profitable there. Therefore we, as you can imagine, observed with a lot of interest the current debate there. We also cannot say what will be the outcome. There are two proposals out there. One is of the House of Representatives with the decline of the tax rate from 35% - corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% and border adjustment tax. And the other is of President Trump with 35% to - a decline of 35% to even 15%.

And so we have these two models. First, on the border adjustment tax. For us, we would be affected, because we are also an importer of insurance into the United States and of reinsurance. But as you know, we have strong entities on-site in the United States. So mostly, we are doing our business out of U.S., how is it called, residential corporations, which are subject to U.S. American tax.

So perhaps we would have to change the one or the other structure of our business to even reinforce this. But overall, we would be beneficiaries out of a reduction of tax rates. What is of tax rates, and we would be able to deal with border adjustment tax.

Then we have another impact coming from the valuation of our deferred taxes. I would have never thought that we are able to compensate our tax loss carry-forward, which we built up in the past through our difficult start with our current U.S. American subsidiary. But we managed to compensate it with very high earnings. And therefore, this DTA, the tax loss carried forward had been compensated, meanwhile.

And meanwhile, we have a situation of a small deferred tax liability that would mean that there would be a small positive impact from the revaluation of this deferred tax liability in case of a reduction of the tax rate. And our U.S. income would be subject to lower taxes, difficult to quantify. It can be a very high double-digit number, but it depends on the profitability of the U.S. business which, touch wood, has been profitable up to now. But it's also subject to the major loss experience and so on. So difficult to quantify overall. For us, changes in the U.S. tax law should be positive.

Frank Kopfinger

Thank you very much.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Frank.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Vinit Malhotra from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Vinit Malhotra

Good afternoon. Thank you. So one question, please, on the equity exposure, which is obviously very mildly up from where we were in December. But if you take a longer, maybe even going back to 2010 or something, it is at one of the highest levels I can remember. Is there some more increasing appetite for equities? Or is it just a minor tactical thing just sort of clarifying that?

And second question is - sorry, just so that I - it's a follow-up of - I apologize. Just on the normalized combined ratio outlook. Is it driven by your expectation of a seasonality in three [ph]? So what I mean is you got 101.3% now, but to get to 100% for the year, we need just 99 point something. But is there a seasonality in 3Q that you're expecting which gives you this confidence? Or is it just the weather you've seen so far in May or - if you just comment a bit more, please? Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Yes. Thank you, Vinit. First, our equity - our appetite for equity exposure has not structurally increased. There's a slight increase in Q1 by 0.3% to 5.0% of our whole portfolio, so this is moderate. It's an ongoing debate here, whether we should increase our appetite for investment risks overall. We still like equities, because we feel that we get an adequate consideration here. But as you know, stock markets are on a very high level. I do not expect us to go further in that direction at the moment. But it's rather tactical move, not structurally increasing appetite.

Second, normalized combined ratio starting with 101.3% and still being optimistic on one side to 1 percentage point contribution from the two high losses coming from the U.S., which I described before, below the major loss threshold of €10 million, this does not reverse in the course of the year, because the second quarter and the third and fourth do not know anything about the loss experienced in the first quarter. Therefore, this can be positive or a negative increase by 0.25 percentage points for the full year.

But on the other hand, there is a seasonality effect, because the major loss expectation is not 12% for each quarter. It's for the first quarter, as I said, lower than for the following ones that means that tends to slightly lower combined ratios overall. And as you know, there's a lot of ups and downs in the course of the year coming from currencies and things like that. Therefore, we have no reason to correct downwards especially we do not observe a lower profitability, and also not a lower economic profitability of our business.

There are some movements underway here, which are not visible from outside, which still lead us to the conclusion that this portfolio is still profitable and is still way above the cost of capital overall. Therefore, we are at the moment, satisfied with our portfolio. But we do not want to talk too bullishly about it, because we do not want to spoil our own markets.

Vinit Malhotra

Fair enough. Thank you, Jörg.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Vinit.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Michael Haid from Commerzbank. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Haid

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. First question also on the normalized combined ratio and non-life reinsurance, 100%, if I adjust for the 1%, can you give us a breakdown into the normalized combined ratio for your primary insurance business out of reinsurance and into the pure reinsurance business?

Second question, I must come back on ERGO Leben and Victoria Leben. And I'm sorry, if that question has already been asked or answered. The two different solvency ratios, the 100% versus the 259%, how is that explained? When I look at your local GAAP figures for ERGO Leben and Victoria Leben, I cannot immediately draw that conclusion that Victoria Leben is so much better than ERGO Leben. Is it because of a different liability structure, different asset mix or reinsurance contract or is the runoff impact so much? What is it that explains this enormous difference?

And connected to that, my last question. Can you tell us how - if at all and to what extent these solvency ratios have been supported by interim reinsurance contracts?

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Michael. Normalized combined ratio breakdown between a pure reinsurance business and primary insurance written out of reinsurance segment. Primary written out of reinsurance segment is in the order of 96% or so, somewhere there. I don't have a precise figure, because that is not how we look at that.

And there's also many blurring lines between the two, think of facultative reinsurance business and very big chunk of business written by our broker unit here. So therefore - it's Corporate Insurance Partners, it is called. So it's very difficult to distinguish here and therefore, this is not a number, which is so important for us. But traditional reinsurance is clearly above 100%.

Then ERGO Leben, difference to Victoria Leben. We put Victoria Leben in runoff some 3.5 years ago. And therefore, the company had time to recover without any strain from new business expenses. And this is the main reason for this surprisingly high difference.

Second question about how much is it also influenced by group internal reinsurance? Yes, yes, it is. They are very effective forms of group internal reinsurance, which we can do dealing at arm's length between the reinsurer and the primary insurer, because some of the risks are, in our view, over calibrated. And therefore - and they diversify away in the portfolio of the reinsurer.

And therefore, we also offer this kind of business to other market participants that can only advertise for this year. This is exactly the kind of business, which is a win-win situation for both.

Michael Haid

Okay. Thank you very much. Very helpful.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Jonny Urwin from UBS. Please go ahead.

Jonny Urwin

Good afternoon. Just one quick one for me. So I just wondered, where are the large volume treaties coming from in Life and Health Re. Can you give us a bit more color? And what sort of RoE s are they coming on at versus the rest of the book? Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

They are coming from, more or less, all over the world, pleasingly also from Asia and from other growing markets. But they also come from North America. And the RoE, we do not disclose here. Also from Canada, yes, they are particularly from Canada. And - but they are performing pretty well. So we are very satisfied that just instead of having the huge deals we had in the past, it's rather midsized at the moment, and very - it seems to be a very sustainable source of new business, hopefully.

Jonny Urwin

Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Jonny.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take the next question from Roland Pfänder from Oddo. Please go ahead.

Roland Pfänder

Thanks, good afternoon. Could you please update us on the restructuring cost you booked at ERGO or for ERGO in the first quarter? Maybe also on the investment cost or the spread you see over the next three quarters to come? Maybe second question, maybe you could have given us some pricing outlook for the July renewals, if you have some data already? Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Roland. Restructuring, almost zero in the first quarter, so it will all be absorbed by the expenses in the companies, and nothing will be booked as extraordinary then other investments were in the order of net impact, €30 million on ERGO's result, a little bit more than €30 million. This is clearly below one-fourth of our expectation for 2017, which is €250 million.

And this is, by the way, one reason why we do not increase the profit guidance for ERGO from the current €150 million to €200 million, because we expect some of these investments - most of these investments to be only postponed a little bit instead of being redundant. Does this answer your question, Roland?

Roland Pfänder

Yes, that's fine. Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take a follow-up question from Michael Huttner from JPMorgan. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Igor Huttner

[Indiscernible] thank you, Jörg. So this is mostly about you, Mr. Schneider. So if I think about Munich Re, which is, as you said, clearly over capitalized, has a huge excess debt capacity has probably - you have probably understated your solvency, because, I don't know, the volume is shrinking quite fast, presumably at some stage. We should see that in lower capital required and it's not come through yet.

So the - it reminds me a little bit of the period in 2006, when Munich Re did lots of deals. And I suspect that you are the only person acting as a break or as slow down on the ausfiction [ph] on potential deals. How long can you hold out? And what would make you suddenly change your mind and say that, okay, you go ahead, you give the money away, it doesn't matter anymore?

And then the second question is just I think the previous caller had asked on outlook for July renewals? Thank you.

Jörg Schneider

That's a nice one, Michael. Don't overestimate my influence here. So the whole D&A of Munich Re is based on a lot of economic discipline. So we shy away from taking high bets with a positive IFRS or local GAAP impact, which are not economically value producing. This is so important for a reinsurance company, because otherwise, we could go for the very high risks with a high severity and low-frequency and hope for a good outcome in the course of our own career. That is not how we look at it.

So we are actively looking for opportunities, and I'm personally as good as I can supporting it. The financing capability is there. We have a very strong economic capitalization. We have a lot of hybrid capacity. We have the willingness to invest especially in organic growth. And there could be areas and that will be the art of the next couple of months.

There could be areas where with a lot of historic experience about the real exposures with a lot of very good data we have at hand that we can slightly increase our risk appetite here and there. But not in a stupid way, in an innocent way, just go for higher risk and hope for a good outcome. But rather, in an educated and very selected way and that is also my impression what Joachim Wenning stands for. A very active search for these kind of opportunities, not just an appetite for increasing risk profile of the company.

Michael Igor Huttner

Very good.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Michael.

Michael Igor Huttner

And July?

Jörg Schneider

And thank you - yes, please.

Michael Igor Huttner

July, July?

Jörg Schneider

July, okay, sorry. July renewal. Oh, I don't know. I personally - I'm personally convinced the more major losses just normalize. We do not need a major event. The more of the price decline will come to an end. It is just against a human experience that after more than five years of such a benign major loss experience, that discipline in the market can hold. So therefore, I assume a very sharp correction. It's perhaps, a little bit exaggerated, but at least bottoming of the price declines, if we have another quarter like the last one, yes.

So therefore, I'm confident that we will have a good July renewals. July renewals stands for €2.1 billion premium income compared to April €1.7 billion. So it's a little bit more important than April. And it's an important indicator where the market will go to.

Michael Igor Huttner

Fair enough. Thank you very much.

Jörg Schneider

Thank you, Michael. And that's it, I think. Thank you very much from my side. I hand back to Christian.

Christian Becker-Hussong

Yes, nothing to add from my side. Thanks to all of you for joining us and please do not hesitate to get in touch with my team if you have further questions. Thanks again and bye-bye.

