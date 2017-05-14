Heidelbergcement's (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Heidelbergcement AG (OTCPK:HDELY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Bernd Scheifele - CEO

Lorenz Näger - CFO

Analysts

Paul Roger - Exane BNP Paribas

Robert Muir - Berenberg

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

John Fraser-Andrews - HSBC

Rajesh Patki - JPMorgan

Robert Gardiner - Davy

Bernd Scheifele, CEO of HeidelbergCement.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Hello, good afternoon to everybody to the Q1 call of Heidelberg. I'm sitting here together with Dr. Näger, our CFO; and our Investor Relations team headed by Mr. Schaller and Mr. Kacar. Okay. Let's go through the figures. You have received our presentation and for the industry insight. As you know, Q1 is always a little bit difficult to read in our history of industries well are impacted and especially in the northern hemisphere, obviously, the winter and the timing of the winter plays a significant role.

Now if you look to the results overall, Chart 3. I would say we have performed in a solid way. We had last year a strong comparison basis Q1 last year was pretty strong. There was practically no winter in the US, there was also no winter in Europe that was differently this year a little bit. Cost inflation plays a role. I'll come to that especially on the energy side. But we see it also on the fixed cost side, inflationary pressure on personnel costs especially in emerging markets is clearly up.

And then we talk about weather. Weather, you see it in our regional results, played mainly in three areas. First of all West Coast US was extremely wet. The volumes were clearly heavily impacted and were down in the first quarter in a double-digit way on the West Coast US. Australia had storm Debbie, which has impacted our volumes in March quite significantly. And then in Europe, we had a little bit of two-fold situation. We had a very mild winter in Northern Europe. We see that in our very strong performance in the Nordics, in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics whereas the south of Europe, especially southeast, that means south of Germany but also Czech Republic, Hungary and for us especially also Romania and Ukraine had a very harsh winter.

Volumes more or less flat. Operating EBITDA a little bit down, but obviously numbers are still small at the beginning of the year. Integration Italcementi goes well. We are well on our way. Improvements of the results, clearly visible and the outlook remains unchanged.

I think I'll skip over Chart 4 because it just gives you the overview Dr. Näger will talk about the key financial figures in a minute. We'll talk about the minute, the volumes by region. What you see, US overall, pretty strong driven by the region North, but also the south saw a good development. So also the Greater Houston Area is back [ph] and that looked good. Canada was still slightly negative, and we still had a negative volume development especially in the region west. But overall, US up 4% that fares very well also if you look to our competitors.

Western Southern Europe was okay overall on volumes. We had a relatively good volume development in UK, but also in Germany. Weaker for us was France. Italy was okay. Spain was up. Asia Pacific, it's all about Indonesia. Indocement was in the first three months down, close to 3%. India was up 6%, 7%. China was up 2%. Bangladesh was up. So overall it was a washout to zero. And then North and Eastern Europe, you see 4% mainly driven by Norway, Sweden up, each country about 23% or even more. Africa, 9% down. It's 100% [ph] Egypt. As you know also from our competitors, the Egyptian market is down due to a liquidity shortage in the country. And in the first quarter we are compared to last year, down about 650,000 up to 700,000 tonnes and that explains the difference.

Okay. If you look to the operating EBITDA bridge, you see that we have to a large extent compensated the increase in variable costs by price increases. So pricing around the globe is doing better than I maybe had expected in January or February that looks positive overall. Also in Europe, and also especially in Eastern Europe, we have still some price weaknesses especially in Indonesia and Thailand and in some parts of Africa. And then what you see important to understand the dynamics of the figures. I think there will be questions about the synergies. You see it on the fixed cost side. We have realized synergies P&L about €50 million in the first quarter and that helped us to keep the fixed cost inflation practically flat.

And just to break that figure down for you, I'm looking always a little bit to the big pockets [ph]. You have to see Heidelberg expense on personnel costs per year €3 billion. Our normal inflationary pressure due to the mix of employees which we have in the company with more than 50% of the workforce in emerging market is an increase of about 4%, 4.5%. If you calculate 4.5%, that's €135 million on a yearly basis, which gives you about €35 million per quarter. That shows you a little bit and that's why we have offset by synergies, and then you have maybe increase in spare parts and whatever of 1.2% in other cost and then you will see that the figures fit very well and make sense.

And then Chart 7 shows you a little bit the development in the different regions. And you see that obviously, we had market pressure in Indonesia and Ghana. But on the other side, we see that the mature markets namely US, Northern Europe have performed significantly better. And now since the construction season is really starting, we are confident that this trend will continue. And if you want to look to Heidelberg a little bit again on maybe a simple view, but just to give you an idea where we are is, if you look to our figures overall, it nails down to two components.

Results are down versus last year in Indonesia, about €35 million, OI level, I talk OI. And Ghana about €15 million. That leads to a negative result development versus last year of €50 million. We are up in North America, mainly due to Essroc and synergy is €33 million. And we are up also in Italy compared to last year about close to €17 million. We have synergies, better market development, energy subsidies, better pricing. And this gives you a little bit of washout that we are more or less flat. And that shows you result improvement in Italcementi has clearly helped here to stabilize and offset the negative trend which we have in two markets.

And the next chart talks about the energy. And you see that in the first quarter, we had a price inflation of about 3.5%. You know that our forecast for the full year was about 10% and the people who follow the company very closely know the figures. Our energy cost in Heidelberg are around €2 billion all in. And if you want to see last year, we had energy cost of only about 1,840 or 1,850 because energy's dropped by about 10%. In 2015, we had energy cost of about 2,040 so €200 million more. And our internal budget for 2017 was about 20.50. So again on 2015 level, our management target is not to get that figure below €2 billion, meaning we are reducing a little bit our negative energy outlook. And so the trend in energy is, at the moment [indiscernible] but that can change pretty fast.

Chart 9 gives you the idea about the synergy. And I'm sure that Mr. Kacar and Dr. Näger will answer all your question how this is now in Q1 and P&L and cash and non-cash. I'm most simple structured. I look always to the body count. And on the body count, the key message is very simpler. We have increased our target compared to when we talked last time to you by 1,000 people very simple. Last time, we told you about 2,450. Now we're telling it's going to be 3,500. Some of you who have met me personally from time to time know that I always told you that it's about 3,000. We have now geared up the number to 3,500. What's the reason for that?

Our check with all the departments in Italcementi, also from our functional departments, we have now more or less finished. And so we see more potential so we have increased the targets for the countries. And if you want to split up the 1,000 it's about 500 is Egypt and the remaining 500 it's Italy more, it's US more, it's Kazakhstan more, it's India more, it's Thailand more, it's Morocco more. And that is obviously increasing the figures.

Another important point is the area which Dr. Näger is in charge, that's the shared service center organization. You know that we run our shared service centers in our countries as a kind of cost unit which is benchmarked and according to KPIs, country against country. And our original target for shared service center synergy in Italcementi was about 170 FTE. We have double-digit target now to 340 because we have finished our analysis in the core countries like Italy and France. And we see that the centralization is more or less totally missing. We have no standardization, no automation and that will push up the synergies in the area of account and also significantly. So that gives you a little bit the idea on the body count. As a message, it's about 15% of the workforce of Italcementi will go. When we acquired the company, there was 22,500 and about 15% will go. I think that's a pretty good figure. And you see then the split up on the P&L synergies. It's also fair to say that the additional 1,000 is not fully reflected in the synergy target of 470. But we are pretty confident on the 470, and we will probably even exceed that target.

The next chart shows you a little bit how synergies work. We talked about earlier in the year about the potential in the US. And the ones of you who follow the company closely, you know that we acquired these Essroc assets from Italcementi which were underperforming the market in the US for a long time. They were under managed assets and our total synergies in the US is about $100 million that's a really key better ground area for us, and we just wanted to show you a little bit also on operational data what we have done. Clinker production is up 34%. The daily production, the throughput per kiln is up 27%. And the MTBF, that's the running time without stop we more than doubled. That shows you what good management in a relatively short period of time can achieve and that you see that in the result, that the results are up by about €33 million. And that shows you a little bit that - and that's our part. We are delivering on our promise that we are the ones in the industry, the best positioned to get more value out of the under managed Italcementi assets.

And if I look to other areas, we see a similar trend, not as sharp as in the US, but we see clearly that the KPIs of our kilns are step by step improving. The MTBF in France is up. The heat consumption is down. Maintenance repair costs are down €0.50 per tonne. We have reduced in Italy compared to 2015 already about 100 people in the plants, etc. So we are moving in that direction.

If you look to the group areas, North America, I think the figures are pretty good. If you will look also to comparables in the North American business, it's a very good comparable with our peers. Then you will see that we have I think again performed pretty well. We see overall, we had a relatively strong demand except at the West Coast. And then what we see in North and South business was good. Good for us is that also the oil and gas industry in US, in Texas, Houston and also in Alberta is coming back.

The number of rigs has more than doubled. And if you look to our joint venture Texas Lehigh, which is not included in the volume figures, their volumes are up 12% versus last year pricing is also up, so that shows also in Texas, in South Texas, things are improving. The same is, in a way true for Canada. In Canada, we had a good run in the region Alberta, Edmonton, Calgary. I think we have seen the worst. We have a big project, the project Dempsey project in Northern Alberta, which has a huge volume which kicked in. And on the West Coast Vancouver, volumes were still a little bit negatively impacted by that weather, whereas Washington, Seattle was very strong. So overall, I think US is good. Pricing is good. Volumes are good. So outlook is okay.

Now if you look to Western and Southern Europe, maybe two remarks up front. If you look to the result or I look always on operating income, maybe that's wrong but that's what I do. And you look it's down versus last year, €12 million. I understand from Ozan Kacar, there are questions in the analysts world, why not better synergies. Now you have to know that the reduction of the Bergamo headquarter which we bulldozed, that is not shown here in Italy, that's shown in the group overhead which is down €10 million. So you have to make sure that your comparison base is correct. And the second point is in France. On a high level, the result is negatively influenced by about €5.2 million by purchase price allocation, meaning increased depreciation on the French cement assets.

Overall the other main reason was UK was relatively weak. We had a heavier winter repair. We did it earlier than last year. And secondly, the bitumen price and asphalt has obviously hit our margins by I think it was about €5 million. Germany was okay, more or less flat. Benelux was operationally good. We had an accounting issue last year which we did not have this year. Italy was okay. Cement prices are clearly up and we see efficiencies coming from the synergies. France was pricing stronger than in the last years and volumes seem to be okay. Now the outlook after the election in France, obviously is much more positive. And Spain volumes were okay. We are up clearly.

And then what you see on the next chart, you see a little bit the one offs or the impacts on West and South Europe with bitumen price I talked about that and the timing of the winter repair which we changed in France and in UK And then you have to see also the sales volume development we had clearly in Germany. January and February was weak due to weather, we had a strong run in March. France, also generally weak. Benelux, Italy, so overall the markets are okay.

Northern and Eastern Europe, Chart 15. I think overall, a very good result. Obviously, driven if you look to the result improvement compared to last year on a high level, it's €30 million, out of which €10 million come from Norway and Sweden, where I told you volumes were up in Sweden about 28%, in Norway even 30% weak, practically mild weather, but very strong residential demand in Sweden but also big infrastructure in Norway and Sweden. So we are pretty bullish on the outlook for these countries.

In Poland also, volumes were up. We have done our price increase in April which seems to stick. Czech Republic, flat. And in Romania, due to weather especially also to Bulgaria and Russia and Ukraine, volumes were significantly down because the weather was relatively harsh. Good to know that we had very strong price increases in Russia and in Ukraine in the cement sector, so target is to get in this area of prices as fast as possible to a level of $60 per tonne. And we are working in that way. So in Russia, price is up 13%, Ukraine 35%, Kazakhstan also 6%. So overall, North and Eastern Europe, I think good outlook.

Asia Pacific. If you look to the result on a high level, you see it's down 35%. That's exactly Indonesia. Indocement has already published their results. There was a press conference on that. So I keep my message a little bit short. And the market was weak in the first quarter. As you know, I think from Christian he had his press conference today on the Q1 results. April was very strong. Our volume shipments up 12%, so the market came back. And in the first two or four months, we are now positive by about 2.5%. So the market seems to come back. Pricing in April, flat versus March, so things seem to improve and at least the market comes back.

India was good, volumes up and also result clearly up. Thailand, pricing still weak. There are volumes comme-ci-comme-a, China, volumes were okay. Pricing, very strong and Australia was better. The result was up even with the storm Debbie. So we still have a good order book especially in Sydney but also in Brisbane, and pricing in Wyoming [ph] in Australia in concrete and aggregates remains pretty strong for Asia Pacific.

Africa-Eastern Mediterranean. Here you see also, similar to Asia, we see pressure on the result. It's about €18 million and that's two countries. It's Ghana. Ghana result is about down €14.5 million due to pricing. And the other one is Turkey, in Turkey, the result was also down by about €5 million mainly driven by weak volumes in the first quarter. Volumes were down close to 4%, okay, we had a lot of political instability. Residential sector was weak. Now after the referendum of Erdogan [ph], we see the market is coming back. Stability at least comes back short-term. And in Turkey, our result was mainly impacted by increased variable costs.

The Turkish lira tanked against the dollar. And in Turkey, we've burned [ph] pet coke. And pet coke, we buy in US dollar, so we had a hit on our variable cost in a significant way due to the weak Turkish lira. The rest of the countries was good. Egypt was better. Result wise, even at lower volumes, pricing is up. And we have now today, we have started on the coal mill in Helwan which will improve the result for the full year for about €50 million for this year. So that works pretty well. And also Morocco result was up good volumes, good pricing, Tanzania was okay. Israel, very strong.

And then on group services, you know that's our trading activity. I think what you see is trading remains difficult. But the good news is, I think there are two good news. First of all, what we see, the overcapacity volume in Asia is slowing down due to some strong Asian markets, first message. And the second message is the clinker price in Shanghai, that's a key indicator for our industry. You have always to watch what's clinker for Shanghai is a key figure, and the clinker price in Shanghai in March is up $1.50 which shows you that the demand here for our product in the world is clearly going up which enables the exporters to increase the export price. So that also is a good development.

Now I hand over to Dr. Näger on the financial reports.

Lorenz Näger

Okay, thank you, Dr. Scheifele, good afternoon, everybody or good morning to the US. I will report to you the key financials which starts on Slide 20. Also, on the financial side, the integration of Italcementi progresses quickly and it's almost completed. We have implemented all form of Italcementi entities into our central cash pooling. We are very busy to dispose of idle or non-business related assets to streamline the company.

This includes amongst others, the sale of participation in the cancer research center in Italy. It includes our loss-making plant in Puerto Rico the previous month to sell off the oversized corporate aircraft of Italcementi and even there's an ice rink in Bergamo we are in advanced negotiation to sell this one. Also we made good progress and that's the beginning of the story, definitely not the end of the story.

Now if you look at the balance sheet, the cost price allocation appears to be stable, so almost finalized. We will finish it according to IFRS by end of June. Currently, we do not see any major or we do not expect any major change if it comes to the big blocks, meaning goodwill, mineral reserves and fixed assets. This seems to be pretty stable and we will - as I said, we will finalize this by end of June.

As you have noted, the financial results have significantly improved despite the additional financing from the ITC acquisition. The result improved by €36 million. This does include the net interest cost, but also other financing costs which goes down. And for the refinancing, we have successfully placed the €1 billion bond under our EMTN program which has a maturity of nine years, and we were able to play good in a very good market environment at very favorable conditions.

The cash flow is strong. It's clearly above €1 billion. We have noted a significant increase in loss in capital by more than €200 million compared to previous year. This is mainly due to a strong business activity in the month of March rather than the impact of the new Italcementi countries. We expect further improvement by operating cash flows, as I said by disposed of idle assets, by continued working capital optimization where Italcementi gives us a lot of opportunities and, of course, disciplined CapEx spending. At year end, we want to be at 2.5 leverage in our target range. It is a challenging target but I'm pretty confident that we will achieve this.

If you look to Slide 21, you can find the P&L, depreciation and amortization is significantly up due to Italcementi. Italcementi historically had high depreciation in relation to any benchmark over the turnover against fixed assets, etc. So this is the high figure, but we expect this to go down rather quickly over the next two or three years and come down to normal levels. Additional ordinary result is minus €16 million, very similar to last year. This is growth being mentioned. It means that we have captured most of our exceptional items on the Italcementi acquisition already by end of last year. So currently, the situation looks pretty clean and going forward, we only expect limited additional expense in that respect. The biggest item inside this is the loss from the sale of the Puerto Rico plant was €7 million. The rest is smaller items.

Financial result has improved to €82 million. And please note, here we talked about IFRS figures. So the previous year figures does not include the finance cost in Italcementi. If we would include Italcementi, finance cost the improvement of the result would be close to €70 million. Income tax is more or less in last year's level. It's not really meaningful because the tax expense in the first quarter may vary a lot due to negative results in many countries in the northern hemisphere.

Minorities, it's worth to mention it's minus €35 million compared to minus €41 million last year. The main effect is the double effect which comes partly from Indocement where the result has significantly decreased about €17 million. And on the counterpart, we have included now Morocco which had very good results and comes with a €12 million increase in the minorities. So the balance is €5 million down. So we reached a group share of profit which is slightly better than previous year. The first quarter typically is a negative result and even with Italcementi, around €70 million.

Now if you look at the cash flow, you can see that the cash flow from operating activities is down by €224 million reaching minus €485 million and the reason comes from the changes in working capital. Our investment in working capital increased by €231 million. As I outlined, this all includes smaller extent from the new Italcementi 10% and to a larger extent, from the high business activity in the month of March. Please note that this is again an IFRS comparison. So the previous year figures do not include Italcementi operations.

Total investments are down €195 million compared to €257 million previous year. That's again a clear step to realize our commitment that the CapEx goes down and we have acquired Italcementi as there is less need for expansion and growth CapEx. So the free cash flow goes down to minus €624 million compared to minus €500 million in the previous year due to the reasons which I have outlined.

If you look to Page 23, you can see the use of our free cash flow. By end of the first quarter, we have generated €1,038,000,000 of free cash flow, and the horizontal blue bar showed you the use of those cash flows. The light blue shows the growth CapEx, and you can see how this goes down year-over-year, €450 million in 2015, €330 million in 2016 and now down €274 million in the 12-month period in Q1 as of March 2017. On the counterpart, we have significantly increased our operational debt payback coming from €147 million in the middle blue in Q1, end of Q1 2015, 12 months and €336 million and now €420 million.

This chart shows and demonstrates the underlying strength of the company to substantially generate free cash flow even under restructuring scenario in Italcementi. Then the debt reconciliation then shows you that we have invested €4.2 billion debt the red vertical bar, in the Italcementi acquisition. And then now it starts to aggressively reduce debt by the debt paybacks. I think the structure here shows a very healthy underlying piece in this operation.

If we look to Slide 24, you see the balance sheet. And as you may note, the differences to year-end 2016 are really marginal. The only change that what we can note is increase in receivables. I have explained it and this then drives the debt freed up to €9.6 billion. The currency effect in the balance sheet compared to end of the year 2016 are very small.

On Slide 25, then you can see our net debt development and our leverage development. We are now by year-end, 3.0, which is the seasonal effect of the buildup of the working capital, naturally. And for the yearend, this will go down, 0.3, 0.4. So our target is clearly that we reach a net debt EBITDA of 2.5 more or less by end of 2017.

Slide 26 shows the debt maturity profile. What's interesting here is the interest rates which are linked to the maturities in each year. You can see that we went ahead of our full year was pretty high coupon rates between 7.1% and 5.4%. Whereas starting 2021, this dramatically reduced down to 1.6% to 2.3% depending on the year. So we can see a continued reduction of the financial cost of the company in the coming years as our expenses volume mature. This shows the significant further potential to improve cash flow and reduce the costs in HeidelbergCement. I mean, that's it from my side, and I would like to hand it back to Bernd Scheifele for the outlook.

Bernd Scheifele

The outlook is unchanged. So I can keep that short. You see on Chart 28 is a bit of an outlook on the markets. Overall message is volumes grew better overall. You have also seen that IMF has increased GDP forecast for the global economy, that's little bit reflected also in our business, and so the targets remain unchanged. And I think the key issue for us is, obviously if you look to the upside, its North America, its Northern Europe, Germany, France doing maybe better now after the election and the Netherlands and the recovery in Eastern Europe.

And on the downside, it's the question what's happening or what's the risk - what's happening on Indonesia. We are more confident on Africa and Ghana. We have done a price increase in April of about $10 and the market has followed. Also in Turkey, we are increasing pricing. So we're a little bit more confident on that and then maybe a better than expected energy development than we did the budget. Okay. I think that's a little bit where we are, and now we are obviously happy to answer any questions which you might have.

Paul Roger of Exane BNP Paribas.

Paul Roger

So two questions then. The first one is on Western, Southern Europe. What confidence do you have that the one offs are now behind us? And when we look to the division overall, do you expect margins to improve again from Q2? That's the first question. And then secondly, how confident are you that the price lines in Italy will actually stick this year? And should we expect news on the Italian consolidation anytime soon?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. So I'll just take the first one. I think on Western and Southern Europe, I know that you guys always have a little bit higher expectations. I'm not sure whether we are underperforming. That's not my impression, but maybe your comparison base is not the right one. And I also talked to Ozan, but we have to check that. And I think as Dr. Näger said on the purchase price allocation, yes, we will do the final one at the end of Q2. There will be again some changes. Sorry, that's the way if you buy a company like that, that's the way it works. And we have bulldozed the headquarter in Bergamo and in France, yes, which we put now under a reduced overhead cost on group level. I think that's the main message. If you look to the market, that was my point. We think the outlook for France has improved. We have seen ready-mixed prices going up. We see also cement pricing stabilizing and we see now with the new government, obviously, confidence in the market especially in the residential sector coming back. And also in Spain, volumes were up in the first quarter. I think in the market, double-digit. We were up 11%, 12% in Spain, also increased pricing.

Then on Italy, fair question. We are early in the year. In the month of March, the price is up versus last year about €3, from 0.61 to 0.64, we are up. And the key question is always can we keep it that way during the year. And the problem in Italy is right, that typically, in Q4, if the market is weak, the greyhound race starts on selling because they all want to run their bloody kilns about 50% in order to keep the CO2 certificates. And that's why the market last year was [indiscernible]. Did you recall, Q4 in Italy was damned weak? We have these problems already in 20 [ph]. And that obviously led also to additional price pressure because everybody wants to keep kilns about 51%. So okay now, let's wait and see. So I cannot guarantee anything on that respect, but we have done our homework on the price increase and obviously, try very hard to do that on the consolidation. The market needs consolidation. All I say its work in progress.

Paul Roger

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Robert Muir of Berenberg.

Robert Muir

It's Rob Muir at Berenberg. Two questions. Firstly, on Indonesia. I just wondered, is there going to be - are we there now with capacity additions in the market in Java? And then I just wondered what's your sense on how the new entrants are doing in this market? Are there perhaps any assets that might be up for sale there? And then can you maybe update us on your plans to add grinding capacity in the US and the time line for this? And where do you anticipate sourcing the clinker if you've anticipated this yet for these assets? Thanks very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. On Indonesia, I had a chat yesterday with Christian on the market because it's clear that's one of the key topics not only for you but also for us, so we're going to go there next week again after our visit to the West Coast and are going to be again there are also in June because that's obviously an area which needs higher management attention. Now if you look to the market, I think April was a good surprise because the market, obviously, don't know market share figures yet, and I think they have not been announced yet. Our volumes were up 12%, and what is good is that our volumes in Java increased. Our percentage on sales in Java that has a big impact on the pricing side, went up by about 2.5% points versus March. So we had about 76.5% sales in Java against 74% in March. And that has a net mill effect because, obviously logistic costs in Java are far lower, if you sold the stuff in Bergamo [ph] or in Sumatra. And that means also Java, Jakarta finally seems to come back.

On the pricing side, what I said is our average net selling price in the month of April was flat versus March, so we didn't have any further deterioration which is also good which is in the original mix but it's also a buyback mix. We are doing well in our retail sales. Our marketing tools for Tiga Roda seem to get acceptance in the market. We have introduced a fancy lottery system. So we send numbers on the bag and the guys can play lottery, so the Indonesians seem to like that. And we see also that our fighting brand which we have introduced at the second brand, cheaper in the market, the Rajawali brand, really gets traction. So that looks relatively good.

On the pricing side, and then I come to your question is, what are the other guys and the newcomers doing. On the pricing side, it is at the moment, so the pressure does not come from the new guys. It comes from our European competitor, yes, which is very aggressive on pricing, whereas the other guys are relatively quiet and the aggressivity [ph], especially in Central Java, has clearly reduced and that has to do with the fact that their landed cash cost, including interest rates for the investments pricing is now at a level where it becomes for them to be very close to cash breakeven or even lower. So the aggressivity [ph] and the pressure in the market is not coming now at the moment from the Panasias [ph] and Wisma [ph] and friends. It's coming more from our well known European friends. That's what the point is.

Now the second point on the priming capacity in the US, we have mainly three projects. We have one project in Tehachapi which is north of LA where the mill comes to the market now in May. I will do a visit there next week when I'm in LA, so and that adds about whatever 500,000 or 600,000 tonne capacity. That's the one. That's a roller press, a relatively cheap investment. And then we have, we add capacity in Edmonton, in Western Alberta. That mill should - that's a vertical rolling mill, though. I think it's from Russia, with close to 1 million tonne capacity which comes into the - which should start production in about September.

And the third project is our grinding project in the Greater Houston Area, where we're going to set up a grinding mill in Houston. We have secured the land. The CapEx is under preparation. We do that with Texas Lehigh and we think that's a very smart investment because it offers us a huge possibility that we can import clinker and then we can play the different cement mixes in the market and which is, obviously, far cheaper than any integrated plant. Where are we going to source the clinker from is a fair question.

In Tehachapi, we still have some spare capacity especially in our Northern Californian plant in Redding and we will also do some swaps there in the market in order to make sure that the overall capacity position in the local market is up because that offers obviously more pricing opportunities. And for Texas, we haven't taken any decision yet. Typically, we import from Texas. Typically, Turkey is an issue but also Northern Europe and whatever. But there, we haven't taken a final decision yet.

Robert Muir

Can I just follow that with the new - the McInnis plant in Gaspé. Have they entered into any conversations with anyone in the market about their clinker or what they're going to do?

Bernd Scheifele

They want to come now - by heart [ph] now. We have discussed it two weeks ago in Dallas. McInnis, they are supposed to come in fall. Let's wait and see. The problem is they are building at the moment a terminal in Boston, close to our terminal and they have secured also land in the Bronx in New York. But they have to zone it and whatever that's a heavy investment, so they are not really visible yet. They have some sales guys but it's not - let's say, it limits the pricing power in New York. I can tell that immediately, in New York, we think prices will go up probably $3 to $4 whereas, we expect in mid-Atlantic in Washington, Virginia price increase may be of $7, $8 and in Midwest of $10 to $12. So in New York pricing power is a little bit limited due to McInnis, but also due to the fact that the Southern European importer is still putting a lot of volumes in the market.

Robert Muir

Got it, okay. Thank you very much for that.

Arnaud Lehmann of Bank of America.

Arnaud Lehmann

Two questions if I may. Firstly, on Egypt, could you give us a little bit more detail on the pricing situation? Obviously, you have to compensate for some of the currency devaluation, so have you managed to increase prices efficiently in order to offset the currency effect and maybe also some inflation in the cost base? That's my first question. My second question is related to - maybe a follow-up on consolidation in Europe. One deal that you try to make with Cemex in Croatia has been blocked by the competition authorities. I guess this is a specific situation, but does it make you a bit more cautious about the potential for more consolidation, for example in Germany or Italy? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Mr. Lehmann on Egypt, we have pushed up the price by 12%, that's for European standard, quite a bit. But inflation, as you see, in Egypt is high. We need more in Egypt than now by heart [ph], I have to check. I think the price is now again about 600 or over 580, exactly 580. If you talk a year ago, it was below 500. So yes, we're on our way but the price has to go target wise 620, 650 that's what we need. And I go to Egypt in two weeks' time in order to check what the situation is. And the problem in Egypt at the moment, the volumes are very weak. And there's a little bit of shortage on liquidity. Even the Army is slowing down which tells you a lot about Egypt. So we need more on pricing. Here we are, we're doing - we have done double-digit but it's not enough, key message. And consolidation on Croatia, I have the European antitrust officers who refused it. We're going to go to the European Court for this because we think it's - the decision is not right and we do not want to make this a precedence in for our industry. And I think overall, you are right. The antitrust office is, obviously following closely what's happening in the world of cement. Fair point.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much.

Gregor Kuglitsch of UBS.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Got a few questions there. The first one is on European pricing. So it sounds like you're a little bit more optimistic on a number of countries, particularly in Eastern Europe. I heard also about a price increase in Germany. So maybe you can give us a rundown of what's happening on price there and whether you think this year you can get some price increases which will be above cost inflation. And the second question is on your interest expense which, obviously dropped pretty materially. Now the question I've got is, is it a good starting point to simply multiply the first quarter times four? Is it sort of full year run rate? Or is it something else we need to consider when we do our forecasts?

Lorenz Näger

No, that's not the right way because it's not only about interest cost, for which it is correct. But there is also some currency effects into this. And the currency effects, you know that's for currencies, which we cannot hedge on low levels such as Ukrainian hryvnia, Ghana cedi, Kazakh tenge, etc. and some other currencies. And this, we cannot predict here. You can have the movement the same, what we cannot predict are interest costs from discounting of long-term provision. Here we cannot provide a significant variety which we cannot predict, but as a reminder, I would say yes. What is cash out from interest and finance cost, this should be possible to multiply by four. But this non-cash items, accounting item and currency items, we cannot predict that's in substance structurally.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, for my side, Mr. Kuglitsch, on European pricing, I would say the general message is that everybody needs to [technical difficulty] energy price are obviously are going up. And if we want to protect our margins, we have to move the price point. I think that's the key message and that's what you see more or less in all countries. In Germany, pricing is more or less flattish. The pressure is easing. Italy, I told you, was €3 up. In Bene, we are €1.20, €1.40 up. In UK, we are up 2%. In Spain, we are up €2. France is doing better. Poland is up. Czech Republic is up. And then I told you about the eastern countries is also up.

So overall, the discipline on pricing from the key international players at the moment is pretty high. I think everybody understands. Everybody has the same problem. So that's what we see. And we all know, in Europe, in order to get a decent return on our capital invested, we have to close the gap on pricing between North America and Europe. And I think that everybody can understand that even if you are not an accountant and I think that's what you see trend by '17 in Europe at the moment.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you very much.

John Fraser-Andrews of HSBC.

John Fraser-Andrews

My two questions. Firstly, the $1.50 increase in the free on board clinker price, is that anything to do with the Baltic Dry Index popping up since February? And given that has doubled, is there any further scope for price increases do you think in exports? And then the second question is just coming back to Dr. Näger on the interest expense, the answer to one of the last questions on times in by four, the interest reduction in Q1. Wouldn't it be greater moving into the back nine months because of the March €1 billion bond issue, so I would've thought that there'll be a higher interest expense saving moving forward. And if I remember rightly, Dr. Scheifele, you have on one of these calls cited that at €100 million reduction per year.

Lorenz Näger

€60 million to €80 million per year is the right figure in interest cost reduction, which should not exclude the two items which I mentioned, discounting of long-term provision and FX changes in currencies which you cannot hedge at the capital model. These two elements, we do not have under control. If you take the remainder as I say in the guidance, the €60 million to €80 million cost reduction, year-over-year in 2017 compared to '16 and ongoing, '18 against '17 again.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. What do you say, on the clinker price, Mr. Fraser, that's not - I'm not always following shipping rates, they went up, that's why. But the clinker price in Shanghai is more a reflection of two effects. One is that the Chinese market is doing better because the Chinese have again put up an infrastructure program, and that's what you see. So the consumption is doing better. And secondly, the Chinese government is managing production quite strictly, so we have to close down our kilns. So availability of clinker in China is due to the production stops clock, clearly shorter than maybe last year.

John Fraser-Andrews

Just a follow-up then on prices. Are you seeing any benefit of this going into Africa in terms of the exports from China and the price increase in Ghana that you've got in April, I think, you said $10. How much of that has recovered the decline you had in the first quarter?

Bernd Scheifele

That brings us again about above budgeted level. We dropped in Ghana below 90. I think we've been down to 86. And now we went up again clearly north of 90, and the market followed us on that. And in Africa, you see also in markets like Burkina Faso, also in Berlin. And whatever you see, there is a clear effort to have pricing discipline. You see that also I think in Nigeria. So it depends a little bit on country by country, and the impression is what we see and hear from the market is that our friend Dangote, is this year more focused a little bit on free cash generation than maybe on throwing volumes around. And free cash generation in our industry has always to do with pricing. So that's what we hear from Africa, if I travel there. Let's wait and see.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you.

Rajesh Patki of JPMorgan.

Rajesh Patki

I've got two questions. First one is in the Slide 6, the EBITDA bridge that you provided for Q1. And just trying to think about it on a full year perspective. Synergies of €175 million target should be able to offset the personnel cost inflation of €150 million. And that Indonesia and Ghana being softer, are you comfortable that prices will still offset the variable and other cost inflation for the full year? That's the first question. And the second one is in the recent transaction in the US - northwestern US assets from Cemex. Could you tell us the contribution to EBITDA on an annualized basis going forward from these assets? And does the expansion CapEx envelop of €700 million leave more room for such transactions this year? Thanks.

Bernd Scheifele

Cemex have to be careful, though, we have - with our Mexican friends we have signed in NDA, non-disclosure agreements and the closing hasn't taken place yet. So we expect it, I think for June. And so I can only tell you that I can give you the full year figure, that in our management forecast, in my desk in Heidelberg, I have from the Cemex contribution for the year, a contribution on EBITDA level at about €6 million or €7 million. Now you can multiply that, double it or five months or whatever, you make your own guess. I don't tell you anything more than. Otherwise, Mr. Gonzales calls me that I do want to avoid. So you see a little bit double digit, will be double digit anyway for the full year before synergies. And I think that's a very good add-on acquisition for us because it improves our aggregates position and we can enter the asphalt market and we also consolidate the ready-mixed market and obviously, protect the cement markets there in Vancouver and also Alberta.

So I think that's a very good deal. And on the variable cost side, you are right. Your calculation is quite fair. Target must be that we match by price increases the variable cost increase, and you have to see that the price increases in US kick in now mainly from 1st, April. And also, Australia kicks in 1st, April. So at the same time, energy costs are a little bit easing down, so we are working on that, but that is the target. Okay, last question.

Operator

Robert Gardiner

Two for me. Just back on the energy costs, you had deliberately and you deliberately not hedged a part of your energy exposure in the basis that prices might come back. So are you hedging now? Or what does that look for the second half of the year? And also just to note in the documentation that you talked about entering the South African market. I'm just wondering, what's the rationale behind that given it seems to be well supplied. Thanks.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. In South Africa, maybe the hedging Dr. Nager, thinking then you have appeal. Hedging strategy in order to avoid that we are alone on the energy side, so we have a few guidelines how much buying per quarter, the countries can do. And if they want to go beyond that, they need the decision of the board typically Dr. Nager and the area, of course, to myself. Now in South Africa, the reason is very simple. We have a project of setting up a grinding mill in Port Elizabeth. And why that? Because that's the Western Cape bridge which is the [technical difficulty] supply, and we see here a good potential to come up with a very competitive grinding concept.

And as you know, in our industry, I'm not a native speaker in English but there is a saying about tit for tat, you know what I mean? So also Heidelberg can have grinding mills strategy that's not unique to some African players or whatever. So we see here a very good market opening for us. And Port Elizabeth is a very good spot for us because we can also take from their coal and whatever. So we think that fits very well in our overall strategy also in connection, for example, in Mozambique where we also acquired a grinding mill a year ago, and that gives us a better coverage in Africa. And that's the main strategic reason. And Dr. Näger can comment on the hedging strategy.

Lorenz Näger

Okay. When it comes to the hedging strategy, I would rather call it a from buying strategy in Heidelbergcement, for each of our input factor that a major input like power, coal, pet coke, gasoline or others. We have a channel, a policy how much of the demand they can buy and lock in for a certain quarter. So let's say three quarters ahead, they can do 30%; two quarter, 60%; one quarter 90%. And it's up to the countries or regions to use it or not to use this. And that's not the decision of the board to do that. That's in their responsibility of the country management, mainly.

And in general, currently, they have used a big part of this region which they can have. And therefore, we feel very well with this setup. And as you can see, some of the energy prices have already eased again. So I think it's the right strategy if you are in a market where the sales price is not fixed, so you are well recommended and well advised not to fix your input costs for too long time. And as it looks in the moment we will stick to that strategy for the foreseeable future. And generally, we are a little bit less forward hedged compared to our competitors. But in current time, we think that it's rather an advantage than a disadvantage.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thank you very much for your interest. That's it for today and we'll talk to you next time. Have a nice rest of the day. Bye.

