All of the key metrics that we track suggest that GLD is ready to move higher.

Introduction

Our view is that gold and silver are money. However, in today's financial system they are traded primarily as paper derivatives. One day, we believe that precious metals will be set free from their paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of this inevitable monetary reset; therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals while occasionally hedging downside risk.

We write regular columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) which outline our week-ahead views and positioning.

Summary View

Last week, we issued some cautions on GLD for the upcoming week. After falling for 2 days, GLD recovered to close the slightly down on the week. The near-term bottom appears to be in place, and all of the indicators that we track suggest either a favorable or a bullish near-term picture. We see many green lights for gold for the week ahead.

We added to our positioning in both SLV and in precious metal mining stocks last week. The summary of our metrics for gold and silver are shown below.

Technical Picture

After falling dramatically below its 50 week SMA two weeks ago, GLD appears to have found a bottom at its 100 week SMA, as below. Some analysts that we follow suggest that GLD needs to fall to the lower support line near 110 in order to have enough momentum to break through the overhead resistance line above. That could be the case; however, for the upcoming week, we expect a relief rally at a minimum in GLD .

On the daily chart below, we show how the uptrend from December 2016 is still intact with higher highs (orange arrows) and higher lows (black arrows). GLD bulls will want price to remain above the 100 day SMA this week, and hopefully challenge the 50 day SMA above near 118.

To the downside, any break below recent lows near 114 could open up a path towards the prior low above 112.

Commercial Positioning

The Commitment of Traders ("COT") report this week was quite bullish for both gold and silver. The COT report is published each Friday (with Tuesday's data). From Tuesday to Tuesday, the commercial shorts decreased their positioning by a dramatic 19.4% in the COMEX gold market and 20.0% in the silver market. Hedge funds decreased their long position in gold by an astonishing 20.9% and reduced their long position in silver by a whopping 24.8%. Make no mistake, these are enormous changes that suggest that a near-term bottom may be in place for both metals.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed a couple of proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs) and mining shares. The premise of the indicator below is that GLD will mean-revert to follow both safe haven assets. This indicator is suggesting a favorable picture. This suggests that if safe havens continue to rally, then GLD should outperform to the upside.

The chart below shows our indicator in black vs. the price of GLD in orange.

On the other hand, and as we update each week, real 5-year interest rates still suggest that the price of gold (graphed as inverse below) could still fall further.

Thanks for any feedback below. We are long precious metals with SLV, PLSV and precious metals miners. If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above.

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own precious metal miners