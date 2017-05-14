Is Kinder Morgan Kissing Canada Goodbye?

The only potential disadvantages would be if the IPO fails or if terms have to be revised. Plus the future structure is a little less financially flexible.

The Permian and Eagle Ford large asset exposure point to a future of small projects whose total value could easily exceed the importance of the far more public Canadian expansion.

Filing to decrease the ownership of the Canadian assets enhances the "cash out" option in the face of increasing uncertainty. Exposure and risk factors decrease. Future options increase.

Many have worried about the prospects of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project of Kinder Morgan (KMI) for longer than the project is worth. The odd logic about worrying about the project (in context of an IPO) is now Mr. Market may be more worried about the potential sale of a portion of the Canadian division. Either the potential sale is an advantage or the full ownership of the division executing the expansion is an advantage.

Kinder Morgan quietly filed a prospectus in Canada announcing the ability to go forward with a sale of a part interest in the ownership of this division. That part interest includes the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. The lack of a public announcement that would normally accompany a filing such as this has implications also.

Advantages

1. The sale of stock or the valid threat to sell stock helps establish a value of this division going forward.

There is every chance in the world that the bargaining parties, both real and imagined by the market are arguing over the value of the Canadian assets. That argument impacts the amount of interest each joint venture party receives in the potential venture. To some extent, a publicly trading entity controlled by Kinder Morgan will allay such fears.

2. The Canadian election has been cited as a risk factor, so one way to decrease a risk factor is to decrease the amount owned in the perceived risky area. The recent elections not only put the Trans Mountain Expansion at risk, but also put the ongoing operations at risk of favorable regulatory changes. So this public offering of the Canadian division cannot be seen as unexpected.

3. The sale of the Canadian division stock points to a potential deleveraging of the company. If Canadian prospects turn out to be unfavorable, then the company can (at its convenience and in compliance with the final prospectus) sell the remainder of its holdings to the public, or to another buyer for cash. The company has plenty of other places to invest that cash and many have argued for a less leveraged balance sheet for a number of good reasons.

Source: Kinder Morgan Presentation At Deutsche Bank MLPs and Natural Gas Conference in May, 2017

As shown above, the company has far more assets located in the regulatory friendly state of Texas than in Canada. The exposure to the Permian and Eagle Ford activity increase is considerably more significant than the Canadian potential at this time. It is much easier to plan a simple expansion in the state of Texas than it is going across Canada. Already a $1 billion project has been proposed and will be self funded involving the southern assets. That project will probably be done before the Trans Mountain Expansion begins. Other small projects involving those assets in the South will probably start and complete long before the Trans Mountain Project finishes. The whole Gulf of Mexico area and the connections are far more significant to the company. So any delays or setbacks in Canada will probably result in an increase in expansion plans of these areas.

4. The filing is a great bargaining tool that is also very cheap.

Just filing may help the bargaining process. The cost could easily be recouped several times over. The company never needs to actually carry out the plan. Many have not commented on the lack of an announcement that would potentially accompany such a filing for the sale of stock. Yet that lack of filing points to a potential bluff that could be easily carried out. It does not represent a lot of money when considering all the money to be spent (and bargained over) on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Advantage Summary

So listed above are some of the many reasons that filing was a great idea. Several have stated that the stock has been dead in the water for awhile. This is another way to begin to announce the value of the company to the market. Investors can bet some asset discussion will begin as the filing gets digested by the market. The value of the Canadian subsidiary seems high to some. Yet what does that imply about the market's valuation of the company. A couple of part interest sales of company divisions could change the perception of the company materially very quickly.

Richard Kinder has managed the company well for some time. Expect him to do so in the future. This article has really only begun to uncover the advantages of such an offering. Decentralizing the company into several divisions with stock trading could provide a more efficient avenue to growth plus advertise the real value of the company to the market. This filing opens up a lot of fascinating possibilities that could be very good to shareholders.

Threatening to leave and leave a smaller division in charges will also gain the notice of negotiating political entities that know the difference between a big and a small firm. Investors had better believe that this puts some political entities on notice that Kinder Morgan will not sit idly buy while political interests potentially threaten business interests. The potential withdrawal of the parent company from Canada will be a bargaining tool.

Disadvantages

The largest disadvantage by far would be the bluff by negotiating companies to force the company to go through with the offering. If the offering would have to be adjusted to less favorable terms to succeed, the implications to the Trans Mountain Expansion Project could be substantial. That setback could also reflect itself in a discussion of the company assets as a whole.

Another disadvantage upon completion of the offering is that the company would receive cash from the subsidiary at the rate of the outside shareholders. The subsidiary would now be separate from the rest of the company. Leveraging the assets to pursue other projects ceases to be an option. The outside sale would cause the loss of some flexibility planning that would not happen should the division remain as it is now.

At this time, the disadvantages remain minor compared to a slew of advantages to management. They could grow in importance as negotiations and potentially construction advance.

Summary

Right now the filing looks very good for management and shareholders. So much good and potential capital gains could come from this filing. However, this is a very fluid situation, so shareholders will need to watch closely how things progress from here. But for the time being, the filing represents a shareholder win. Count on Mr. Market to wait for more certainty, but increasing the future options is usually a very good thing.

This management has shown its creativeness in the past to uncover a future the market never thought about. Mr. Market like uncertainty, but in the past has applauded management decisions even though it has criticized recent ones. Shareholders should expect more wins then losses from this management and a bright future regardless of the outcome.

