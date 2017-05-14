William Hill's (WIMHF) CEO Philip Bowcock on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Hill Plc (OTC:WIMHF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 3:15 AM ET

Executives

Philip Bowcock - Chief Executive Officer and CFO

Analysts

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Tim Ramskill - Credit Suisse

Jeffrey Harwood - Stifel Financial Corp.

Chris Stevens - UBS

Patrick Coffey - Barclays

Gavin Kelleher - Goodbody

Richard Stuber - Numis

Joe Thomas - HSBC

James Wheatcroft - Deutsche Bank

Alistair Ross - Investec

David Jennings - Davy

Simon French - Cenkos Security

Philip Bowcock

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. As usual, I’ll kick off with a few high level takeaways from this morning’s statements and then we’ll open up to Q&A.

Overall, we had a positive start to 2017 with wagering and revenue growth across all four divisions. It’s encouraging to see Online continue to improve, from 8% on wagering, we’re now plus 9% and from plus 5% on gaming, we’re now plus 7%. It’s been a busy period.

We’ve launched the Android app, the desktop rollout, the games app and the Vegas app on the single wallet. The Playtech Casino was our fastest growing gaming vertical as a result. Not only do customers now no longer have to transfer funds, they can jump straight into their last game, track their bonus progress and personalize their content and promotion pages.

For Sportsbook, I would highlight #YourOdds, which is delivering a truly personalized service. Our Central Services team has enhanced the registration process, age verification, account recovery, deposits under bet slip and we’ve hired 75 new developers mainly into Krakow.

At the same time, we’ve continued to focus on product improvements to Retail. We’ve put more content into the SSBTs and we’ve launched the Bet Tracker app to bring cash in to our Retail customers. It’s good to see Retail showing growth with gaming up 4% and wagering up 2%, benefiting from more racing pitches than last year and their additional broadcast content.

We’ve seen the same growth in margin trends as others. Good results up to March including a very favorable Cheltenham and then customer friendly results in April, including the least profitable Grand National in the last five years. As a result, both Online and Retail margins are behind where we would have expected them for the period.

Australia wagering is up 29% in spite of reduced in-play volumes. The margin is poor at 8.2% because of percentage of winning favorites has been higher than normal. We’re continuing to release new products faster than anyone else in the market, including a rewards program for all customers and personalized enhanced odds through Price Pump and the U.S. continues to grow, although, it too was affected by weaker margins in the period. Overall, we’re comfortable with market expectations for the year as a whole, so a good start to 2017.

In regulatory terms, as you’ll have seen, the levy is now being applied to Online. That will cost us about c£5 million this year. The tax on gaming free bet is delayed, but we’re still expecting that to come in 2017. We’re staying very focused on delivering a good operational performance this year, including the £40 million of annualized efficiencies which we’re on track to deliver before the year end.

That’s all I wanted to cover this morning, so over to you for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Philip. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Ed Young from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ed Young

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. The first one is on Online gaming growth and you mentioned the benefit from forex. Could you just say what that was on a constant currency basis? And can you talk a little bit about the competitive environment and it is -- and how it’s changed recently and how you see competition from casino only and soft casino brands?

And the second question is on Retail, could you just give a little bit of color on what you’re seeing there in terms of the relatively positive performance in terms of the staking growth and also the omnichannel initiatives. How do you see them progressing throughout the year and just from a sort of high level, how do you see the balance between the potential boost that gives to Online under [inaudible] (3:54), how do you see that balance going forward?

Philip Bowcock

Right, Ed. I’ll try and work my way through them. Online gaming growth is about 1% impact, so Online gaming about 6% up to the foreign exchange on that. And if we think about the competitive environment and the competitive environment is, I think, we’re now playing a part more than we were before. I think we’re more now willing to engage in making sure we have a competitive product. I think the key for me that is about being rational and we should compete where we can, but actually we have to remain profitable.

So, I don’t think that there’s anybody at the moment being totally irrational. Clearly, we only see numbers from those in the public domain. We don’t see those private company numbers. but for those we see at the moment, I think, people are being relatively rational.

When we think about Retail, I think what we’re doing is just living a really good operational performance. I think there have been more rates mixings this year. They’ve been up 7% year-on-year growth in rates mixing, so about 429 this year. So, but I think about delivering that operational performance.

When we think about omnichannel, we intend to have as well across Retail and Online by the end of this year. I think that will clearly help us. We’ve been -- we have launched the Bet Tracker which has been successful and we’re seeing some encouraging signs there.

So, it’s clear that our Retail customers do want to engage in having a multi-channel offering and we’ll have to wait and see just how quickly that develops. But as for me, it’s about making sure that when we deliver that multi-channel offering to our customers, we’re delivering the best we possibly can so we don’t lose them in the process.

Ed Young

Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Tim Ramskill from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Tim Ramskill

Good morning. And two from me, please and I think, actually, to be fair, Ed, has already just asked the question I was going to ask as well, around kind of the softer sort of casino brands that are out there and perhaps some of Paddy’s comments about, how the market’s evolving, where do you see yourselves in terms of ability to attract casino customers across sort of all parts of the market?

And then the second question, Philip, you talked about being prepared to compete more. I know it’s always difficult to desegregate sort of performance versus others, but your win margins in Retail are sort of down in the period whilst Ladbrokes Coral’s have been up a little bit. Is it within Retail specifically where you feel you’ve sort of heightened the value and that’s what we’re seeing in those differences?

Philip Bowcock

If I do the second one first, we’ve done nothing to change our how we price, so we’re going on exactly the same lines that we’ve always gone on, so there’s been no change in trading activities and changing trading policies. I clearly can’t comment on how others have adjusted theirs as they’re going through an integration process. So, there’s nothing there.

When it comes to casino and Online, I think, the thing for us is we won’t always have the best products and I think we’ve got a very good product suite. I think the other thing -- the things that have helped us, though, in this period are two things. One is putting the single wallet across the Playtech stack. So that clearly has a benefit because people don’t have to -- customers don’t have to transfer money from our wallet to another wallet.

So, that’s helped. But also, our cross-sell from sports has improved, so we’ve been doing a lot of work on the customer experience and the user journey. So, we’re seeing some improved cross-sell metrics as well.

Tim Ramskill

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Jeffrey Harwood from Stifel Financial Corp. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Harwood

Yes. Good morning. And just a couple of questions, first of all, U.K. gaming revenues, I’m not sure if they were up 6% too. Secondly, in Australia, how should we think about the conversion of the strong revenue growth into profit? And then, thirdly, can you give some comments on the machine review, particularly confidence that your message is getting through to governments on this issue?

Philip Bowcock

All right. Can you just repeat the second question, Jeffrey?

Jeffrey Harwood

Yes. In Australia, the conversion of the revenue growth into profit.

Philip Bowcock

Okay. And so the gaming -- U.K. gaming revenues are broadly similar. So, there’s no change there and Australia conversion, I think, there are a couple of things is, one, I think there was quite a considerable cushion in the beginning of the year certainly around the Australian Open, where we have significant customer acquisition process there.

So, we would expect to see revenues higher in the first period and also, of course, the margin isn’t just good as we would like either. So, I think what you can expect to see is you can expect to see probably higher revenue growth in the first half, but also profit weighted in a way to the second half because of that level of investments and also the lower margins that we’ve seen in the first period.

When it comes to machines, are we confident our message is getting through? We’re doing everything we can to make sure our message is being heard, quite how that’s landing, you usually just don’t know. But we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure as many people as possible hear a consistent message and I think that’s not just the message from us, but it’s the message throughout the industry as well.

Jeffrey Harwood

Sure. Okay. Thank you.

Philip Bowcock

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Chris Stevens from UBS. Please go ahead.

Chris Stevens

Good morning, Phil. Three from me, please. The first one is on your outlook commentary, which says, in line or do you expect to achieve market expectations assuming gross win margins normalize? Could you just give us some kind of guidance in terms of what do you need them to get to in order to hit current expectations?

And the second question is on Australia, could you comment how much of your marketing is done on TV and how do you expect that to change with the ban on advertising during live sports?

And then the third one is in U.K. Online. Clearly, the improvements in products and customer experience are now coming through and showing the numbers. Could you just remind us when those improvements started to be implemented and do you have any visibility on the trajectory of Online growth for the remainder of the year? I guess, to put it another way, do you expect to start winning back some of the market share you’ve lost over the last couple of years or is the aim to grow in line with the market? Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

And if we just go through those, I think, if we look at margins, I think, if you look back over the last two or three years and certainly Lyndsay can spend some time with you going through what the margins are on average, so I’m not going to go in detail across each of our parts of the business with the margins, so we can cover that off separately.

And in Australia, the marketing -- TV marketing, we don’t do a significant amount of TV advertising, so I wouldn’t expect it to impact us materially. We do most of our marketing actually on digital.

On U.K. Online, effectively the Sportsbook asset was done for the euros last year. So, a lot of the Sportsbook asset we’ve done for the euros last year. I think we did most of our gaming during the second half of last year. I think there’s still a little bit of work to do and I think the user experience piece of our sort of registration process, getting account verification work done, password resets and all of that has been done over probably about the last three or four months and so we’re on a good track to get ourselves really where we want to be.

And when I think about market growth and where we are, I mean, it’s always -- again, it’s always difficult to know exactly where the market is growing, because not everybody clearly is in the public domain who gives their numbers out. But I would market levels at the moment and I would hope that we’re starting to take some market share by the end of the year.

Chris Stevens

That’s very clear. Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Coffey from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Patrick Coffey

Yeah. Good morning, guys. Just a couple from me, on the over-the-counter wagering in Retail, clearly you’re taking share from Ladbrokes Coral now. But how much of that is found to racing pitcher issues at peers versus more broad cost content from yourselves and if it isn’t bound to that, can you maybe just give us a bit of color as to why is such a divergence between yourselves and Ladbrokes Coral? Also, kind of part B of that first question is, can you just discuss the over-the-counter wagering trend in April, did you also see a slowdown in April after Q1?

And then secondly, in terms of the market growth, you previously commented that it was growing at about 10%. Do you still maintain that view in terms of the online market growth?

And are you seeing -- and finally, are you seeing any improvements in products from the private companies -- the big private companies in this space, Sky Bet, Bet365, are you seeing any kind of improvements in products that concern you going into the summer? Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

And OTC wagering, I mean, clearly, I don’t have detail of anybody else, what’s going on anywhere else. I think we did benefit from, as I said earlier, the increase in the number of race meetings. So, the number of race meetings went up by about 7% in the period, so that clearly has an impact.

I don’t know whether our access to content, it’s having a difference. I mean, I have to believe it has to have a small impact, but I don’t know how material that is or that isn’t. I think it more importantly it’s about Nick and the team’s sort of real drive for operational excellence, so, we are really working hard post the restructure in our Retail division and making sure we’re as operationally efficient as we can be and I think that has to have a large part of that.

And OTC wagering trends have continued into April, so there’s been no real change in the trends. We haven’t sort of seen a fall off. Market growth, I think I said 10% to 12%. I mean, there’s nothing at the moment to suppose that anything is different to that. I mean, we’re not -- it isn’t a massively longer period and that we’re talking about, so, I think, we need to see sort of what happens over a longer period of time.

And improvements in product from our competitors, we haven’t seen anything materially come out. Nobody’s flagged anything to me. I have to say, I don’t sit on them every day and but otherwise, we’re not seeing anything happening, we just -- we’re seeing sort of pretty rational behavior when it comes to products Online.

Patrick Coffey

Thanks. And if I could just follow up, if you would just strip out those additional horseracing events in the period, what would be over-the-counter wagering growth be?

Philip Bowcock

We haven’t done the analysis and I think it would be a little bit of, it’s too difficult to get, it is difficult to get to, if these comments recycling goes on, et cetera, et cetera.

Patrick Coffey

Okay. Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

Cheers.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gavin Kelleher from Goodbody. Please go ahead.

Gavin Kelleher

Hey. Good morning, guys. Just on OTC staking trends, can you give us some commentary around SSBTs, how much of a benefit they’re having and I know Patrick asked to strip out the racing fixtures, but can you give some color on how much horseracing is up in the period in terms of banking in Retail? Just on machines, can you give any sort of color on the B2/B3 split at the moment? Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

B2/B3 split, I’m not going to give any details, suffice it to say, it hasn’t materially changed from where it was. So, going back to the first one, OTC staking and the 7% that I’ve said, I mean, horseracing is up slightly lower than that, U.K. horseracing is up sort of it’s just below 5% number when we look at it on a staking position and we’re not seeing any material trends, any ups and downs during the period. I’m sorry, I can’t remember the second question you asked, Gavin.

Gavin Kelleher

Philip, it was just on SSBTs.

Philip Bowcock

Oh! Yeah.

Gavin Kelleher

Can you give some color on how they’re growing, how they’re doing for you?

Philip Bowcock

Yeah. Where we put SSBTs into shops, they’re representing approximately 7% of Sportsbook of OTC turnover. So we’re encouraged by what we’re doing and as we’re adding more product in, we should get horseracing in during the year, that will make -- that will again add to that number. So, what we’re doing is we’re doing things in a very controlled way to make sure what we’re delivering is exactly what the customer wants.

We’re just doing a UX upgrade at the moment to make look and feel even better. So we’ll continue to work on that and of course, work is going on on the single wallet at the moment as well. So, we’ve got the Online and Retail customer to have the same experience.

Gavin Kelleher

Perfect. Just one question on Australia, can you just remind us the live betting headwind in the quarter, roughly how much of staking did that take out?

Philip Bowcock

I can’t remember. I think it’s roughly about 10%, it’s about 6% to 10% of staking growth.

Gavin Kelleher

Perfect. Thanks a million.

Philip Bowcock

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Stuber from Numis. Please go ahead.

Richard Stuber

Hi. Good morning. Just a couple of questions guys from me, please. The first one is in Australia, are there any sort of difference in trend growth between the different brands, is Centrebet performing better than sort of the others of William Hill core brand?

And the second question is there’s been I think reports of quite a few changes in management in the Online space and have these now sort of largely finished or do you expect any other changes there? Thank you.

Philip Bowcock

I think when we think about changes in management, I mean, we have had one departure from our senior team there. That’s all -- that’s the first change we’ve had in a number of years. I think change in management has happened in our competitors more than in us in our environment, I have to say.

And when we think about differences in trends in the brands, I think the Centrebet brand. It’s such a new brand. It’s difficult to say whether there’re any differences in trend. So the Centrebet brand clearly was launched just before Christmas. That was growing percentage-wise very quickly but from obviously a very low base, so I don’t think it’s fair to say that we can differentiate between the two at the moment.

Richard Stuber

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Joe Thomas from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Joe Thomas

Good morning. There’s clearly been an improvement in staking trends in the last 10 weeks in the Online business both for Sportsbook and Gaming. Can you just give some sort of idea of what the comps were for previous -- for the prior year? I mean, it’s more of a recollection that in that 10-week period, that was when things got very weak at William Hill, but maybe I’m mistaken actually, if you could you give us some visibility.

Second thing, I think you quantified the FX benefit in the Gaming business. Could you perhaps give it for the Sportsbook as well?

And then, finally, in Australia, the win margin is obviously quite weak. Is there -- how much of that is just results and how much of that is any change in the approach to trading in order to sort of regain the position of that because clearly staking is very strong?

Philip Bowcock

Okay. We’ll do those in reverse order just to keep me on my toes. In Australia and the win margin is all results driven. We have made no changes to our trading policy. The foreign exchange impact on our international Sportsbook is about a 2% impact, so we’re 2% better off due to foreign exchange, 2 percentage points better off due to foreign exchange.

And the year-on-year performance in the U.K., there was no discernible move in the last 10 weeks this time last year. If anything, we had Cheltenham, which was -- which is very strong, so there’s a significant amount of recycling going through with Cheltenham, so actually in a way that specific comparative period is more difficult.

Joe Thomas

So the self-exclusions and timeout were sort of prior to the 10-week comp period is what you’re seeing?

Philip Bowcock

Yeah. I mean that was, yes, they were starting to run off, yes.

Joe Thomas

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question today comes from James Wheatcroft from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

James Wheatcroft

Good morning. And two questions, please, are we likely to see any benefit from the £40 million cost savings in terms of accelerated growth in the current year or is that really solely for next year?

And secondly, just around -- could you just remind us what the profile of the marketing spend is likely to be through the current year?

Philip Bowcock

The benefit of the £40 million is going to be almost entirely into next year. So we’re not going to see very much benefit into this year. The profile of the marketing spend probably is going to be a little bit second half weighted, but not too much as we come into programmatic marketing and so on and so forth that we’re going to launch it during the second half.

James Wheatcroft

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Alistair Ross from Investec. Please go ahead.

Alistair Ross

Good morning, guys. Philip, just a quick one, on the federal point-of-consumption tax and all, I know they’ve got their budget speech at this morning. I don’t know if you can comment on that, whether you have an inkling as to whether something might be announced and yeah, I guess anything on that?

Philip Bowcock

I think no is the answer because I can’t foresee the future when it comes to what they’re going to do. But what I do -- what I have learned in my short time is things happen very quickly and also they come up with some new ideas every other week sometimes and so, no, I can’t comment on what it might -- may or may not be, to be honest.

Alistair Ross

Okay.

Philip Bowcock

Sorry.

Alistair Ross

Just in terms of core and non-core gaming growth post the launch of the single wallet, can you comment on that, I know you said both gaming growth metrics are positive?

Philip Bowcock

No. I’m not going to go into detail on that, Alistair. It’s just -- it’s a level of detail we’re not going to do.

Alistair Ross

Okay. And can you give us the Group FX tailwind?

Philip Bowcock

No. No. I haven’t got the overall Group number. It’s not going to be seen at the end of the first half.

Alistair Ross

Can you tell us how profitable Cheltenham was this year, given there was a £6.4 million loss last year?

Philip Bowcock

It was about £15 million in gross. I can’t give you that one.

Alistair Ross

And then just in terms of bonus abuse, self-exclusion timeout and the fourth the MLB, bonus abuse is that not sorted?

Philip Bowcock

No. Yeah. I mean, listen a little bit, but we have done all the material hard work, heavy lifting we have done. So we are in a good position and really we start to roll off that in the next few weeks actually when we -- we really started the work this time last year.

Alistair Ross

And self-exclusion timeout, I take it those have slowed down dramatically.

Philip Bowcock

Yeah. Very much slowed down. So when we keep an eye on it, there’s nothing material to say on that.

Alistair Ross

And transposition of the fourth MLB on 26th of June, are you guys fully in line with that?

Philip Bowcock

Yes. We are.

Alistair Ross

Okay. Lovely. Thanks very much.

Philip Bowcock

Thanks, Alistair.

Alistair Ross

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question today comes from David Jennings from Davy. Please go ahead.

David Jennings

Good morning, guys. Just one question from me, I was wondering if you could provide us with an update in terms of what you’re hearing about the possible restriction to credit betting in Australia and further on the investment side of things.

Philip Bowcock

We are hearing that there is likely to be something. Quite exactly when it happens, we don’t know. We don’t know whether there’s going to be any grandfathering clauses and we don’t know if there’s going to be any exclusions for more high roller type business and so we are clearly obviously talking to all the authorities that we can do and we’re in dialogue, but we are -- it is a sort of wait and see game.

David Jennings

And it still accounts for about 20% of staking, is that right?

Philip Bowcock

Approximately. Yes.

David Jennings

Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Simon French from Cenkos Security. Please go ahead.

Simon French

Hi. Good morning, Phil. Three from me, please. Firstly, just going back to Online, can you just give us a breakdown and the split of revenue growth between core and non-core markets, please?

Secondly, just on U.K. Retail sort of going back to some of the questions there, your gross win margin was lower than Ladbrokes Coral for the first time of either of those two companies than I can remember. Do you think that’s partly a reflection of your increased horseracing volumes and can you just give us or confirm some of those numbers you mentioned earlier, I think you said it was a 5% increase in horseracing amounts wagered?

And then, thirdly, can you just remind us what your average lease length to expiry is in your retail estate, please?

Philip Bowcock

Okay. Average lease length is 3.3 years. With regards to the number of horserace meetings, there’s been about a 7% increase up to 429 race meetings in 2017. And when we talk about margins, I mean, we’ve not done anything differently, so I don’t know whether anybody else is trying to change their trading patterns or not, all I can say is we’re continuing on the same vein that we’ve always undertaken.

Could it happen -- could it be, because there’s more weight into horseracing, we haven’t seen a demonstrable increase in horseracing interestingly enough. U.K. horseracing has increased in broadly the same amount as football. So there’s not been a discernible weighting one way or another in horseracing or football across the period in wagering and we’re not going to give a split between core and non-core.

Simon French

Okay. And if we just go back to those margins, I think just in terms of Retail, your long-term guidance 17% to 18% you’ve sort come in at the top there and then Online, your gross win margin is 7.5%, which is sort of in line with my expectation, are you really just saying the margin weakness in the period is solely in Australia or…

Philip Bowcock

No. I think in Retail, we would normally expect to see a slightly higher margin in quarter one, because it’s more weighted to football. So we’d expect to see a margin at some broadly a percentage point or so higher would be the historical norms. On Online, I mean, just a little bit higher than 7.5%, we’d normally expect to see closer to 8%.

Simon French

Okay. That’s great. Many thanks.

Philip Bowcock

Cheers.

Operator

We currently have no further questions. So I’ll hand back to you, Philip.

Philip Bowcock

Okay. All right. Thank you very much indeed for your time. The team and Lyndsay will stays around for the rest of the day should any of you have any further questions, please speak up with them. Thanks very much indeed and have a good day. Cheers.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.