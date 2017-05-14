Snack On PepsiCo: Good Total Return And Last Dividend Increased 7%

This article is about PepsiCo (PEP) and why it's a good buy for the total return and dividend growth investor.

PepsiCo is a starter position at 0.5% in The Good Business Portfolio and it's time to start building the position. PEP products cover the full line of beverage and snack products. PepsiCo is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. Fundamentals of PepsiCo will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

PepsiCo passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

PepsiCo has a dividend yield of 2.8% which is above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 10 of the last 10 years meeting the dividend guideline and the dividend is very safe. PepsiCo is therefore a good choice for the dividend growth income investor and total return investor. The average 5 year payout ratio is good at 60% over the past five years. After paying the dividend this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business worldwide, buying bolt on companies, increasing the dividend and buying back stock.

PepsiCo is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $163.5 Billion. The large size of PepsiCo gives it the muscle, plus its cash flow to increase the business going forward. PepsiCo 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $9 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increased dividends and buy back of stock.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 8% (S&P Capital IQ) is above my guideline requirement. This good future growth for PepsiCo can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the world wide economy.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,800 today. This makes PepsiCo a very good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the population continues to grow.

PepsiCo S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $124.0. PepsiCo price is presently 9.7% below the target. PEP is a good buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average total return and growing steady income.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PEP interesting is the increasing the growing foreign markets with the hope of reduced corporate and foreign taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. PepsiCo beat the Dow baseline in my 52 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 81.93% makes PepsiCo a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. PEP has an above average dividend yield of 2.8% and has had increases for the past 10 years with the last increase going from $0.703/Qtr. to $0.805/Qtr. or a 7% increase.

DOW's 52 month total return baseline is 60.31%

Company Name 52 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage PepsiCo +81.93% 21.62% 2.8%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below PepsiCo does have a good chart going up and to the right in a steady slope better than the market. In 2013 PEP had a fair year when the market was up 27%, PEP came in at a 24% increase.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 21, 2017 PepsiCo reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.03 at $0.94 and compared to last year at $0.89. Total revenue was higher at $12.05 Billion more than a year ago by 1.6% year over year and beat expected by $70 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $1.40 compared to last year at $1.35.

Business Overview

PepsiCo is one of the largest producer of snacks and beverages in the world.

As per Reuters " PepsiCo is a global food and beverage company. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (OTC:FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA). The FLNA segment includes its branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada. The QFNA segment includes its cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. The NAB segment includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America. The ESSA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The AMENA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa."

PepsiCo has everything you could want in a beverage company, snacks that make you thirsty so you want to drink more of their beverages. The company has a large number of well known brands as seen in the graphic below.

Source : PepsiCo

Over all PepsiCo is a good business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the demand for snacks and soft drinks grows as the sports events grow from streaming video. The good cash flow provides PEP the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as they buy bolt on companies, increase dividends and buy back shares.

Also as a tail wind we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes on foreign income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of PepsiCo business income should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.9%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 26, 2017 earnings call Indra K. Nooyi (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said,

I am pleased to report that we are on track to meet our 2017 financial goals, with first quarter operating results right in line with our expectations. Organic revenue was up 2% globally. We delivered positive volume growth in both global snacks and global beverages, along with positive net price realization. And core constant currency EPS grew 7%. And despite the macro volatility and weak currencies in many of our key overseas markets that impacted our reported results, our organic revenue growth was driven by our developing and emerging markets businesses, with mid-single-digit organic revenue gains. We are particularly encouraged by the broad-based gains we saw in our two largest developing and emerging markets, Mexico and Russia, where growth across snacks, beverages and dairy led to high single-digit organic revenue growth in each of these important markets. And the developed markets, we grew organic revenue 1%, led by solid performance of Frito-Lay North America and North American Beverages. And we delivered this performance despite facing a few headwinds, including: the timing of the New Year holiday, which fell into the 53rd week of our 2016 fiscal year; a later Easter this year; and the delay of U.S. income tax refunds that dampened Q1 consumer spending across virtually every consumer category."

This shows the feelings of management to continued growth of the PepsiCo business and shareholder return.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

PepsiCo is an investment choice for the total return investor with its above average total return over my test period and a good choice for the dividend growth investor. PepsiCo is 0.5% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added to as cash is available. If you want a growing total return and good growing income PEP may be the right investment for you.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 2.4% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.3% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings just can out and were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.1% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 4% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.6% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 third-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

I have written individual articles on CAB, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instruments (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

