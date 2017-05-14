Qualcomm Is On The Rise

With share price near its three-month lows, a low risk opportunity is presented to participate in the coming uptrend.

NXP acquisition offers diversification out of the weakening smartphone market, and has been approved by NXP board, and U.S. regulators, with EU to pronounce June 9.

Trials, Tribulations And Doubt

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has endured trials, tribulations, and doubt over the last four months, losing as much as 28.7% of its share price at one point. Battered by the loss of its largest customer, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), seeing erosion of its CDMA technology market share, and being slapped with civil suits and regulatory actions, this has not been the best of times for the company.

Yet, on February 27, 2017 in an article published on Seeking Alpha, and despite these slings and arrows, I projected an upturn for Qualcomm. Prevailing positive fundamentals considerably outweighed negative considerations, and I anticipated that the stock will return to and surpass its high of $71.62 achieved before the downturn.

This present commentary now reviews the company's current situation, its progress on that continuum, and reaffirms the view of a developing upturn. Still near its three-month lows, share price does not currently reflect the drivers which will secure a marked improvement in share price, and consequently investors are now offered a low risk opportunity to participate in the developing uptrend.

Reasons To Be Cheerful

There are reasons to be cheerful for Qualcomm management and investors. The acquisition of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), the largest supplier of processors to the auto industry, for $47 billion has been unanimously approved by NXP's board, and was approved unconditionally by U.S. regulators in April. European Union regulators will rule by June 9, 2017, Reuters state.

This takeover proffers diversification for Qualcomm into growth markets of IoT and auto applications, just as the smartphone market -- the company's main source of revenue -- is weakening. Qualcomm has lost market share to discount chip manufacturers and to OEMs as the market softens.

There have been encouraging technology developments for Qualcomm in the data center market and 5G. Snapdragon 835 is entering the PC and mobile markets, and the company is partnering with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on its 10 nanometer Centriq chips. The Snapdragon 835 platform brings enhanced power, performance, and features compared to the prior-generation Snapdragon 820/821.

New $82 Billion Drone Market

Despite the downturn, analysts have overall kept faith with Qualcomm. Of 28 analysts surveyed by MarketWatch, twelve are currently giving a buy recommendation, two are overweight, and fourteen are hold.

Qualcomm has recently completed successful LTE trials in the drone space. By release of its rules for commercial UAVs, or drones, on June 21, 2016, the FAA has been said to have created an $82 billion market and 100,000 new jobs. The rules permit UAVs weighing up to 55 pounds, at up to 100mph for non-hobbyist users, and flying at no more than 400 feet. Operations are restricted to daytime, line-of-sight use.

This is just the beginning. The growing drone industry will benefit from the fast pace of innovation of the cellular ecosystem and continuous evolution of LTE technologies".

-- Qualcomm statement

These developments have seen Qualcomm share price break through resistance at $54.45 in the last few days, having been in a consolidation range for the past three months since its dramatic fall. With the nascent beginnings of a new uptrend indicated, the stock should first equal and then surpass its October 2016 high of $71.62.

Conclusions

Qualcomm will climb to the level of its previous $71.62 high and beyond, having already pushed through resistance generated in its three-month consolidation period.

Still near its lows since the dramatic fall in January 2017, Qualcomm presently offers a low risk entry into the new uptrend.

