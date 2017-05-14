Will Speculators Return To Crude Oil If The Euro Rallies?

I am fairly well referenced in academic circles on crude oil pricing over the last 10 years. These are some of the articles: The 2008 oil bubble: Causes and consequences, The 2014 oil bust: Causes and consequences, Rational destabilizing speculation, positive feedback trading, and the oil bubble of 2008, etc.

The basic thesis in these articles is that the 2008 crude oil bubble and the 2014 crude oil collapse have been heavily influenced by the Euro/Dollar exchange rate, and the resulting financial flows, or speculation.

So, here is the crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:OIL) chart with the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) overlay over last 10 years. Obviously, the correlation is very high, and I would not bore you with econometrics, but the academic literature documents a bi-directional causality in some periods - the crude oil price and the Euro actually affect each other.

So, here is the key question: Will the price of crude oil rally if the Euro rallies?

The fundamentals for the Euro are turning bullish for several key reasons:

The French elections removed the major geopolitical risk or the currency redenomination risk.

The ECB has been pressured to end the negative interest rate policy, as well as the QE.

Most importantly, the Trump administration seems to favor the weak dollar policy.

Yet, the supply/demand fundamentals for crude oil are still very bearish. Longer-term, the oil production capability from the US shale producers puts the upside limit on crude oil price.

So, the question is whether the financial flows into the crude oil ETFs will return if the Euro rallies - despite the bearish fundamentals. In other words, will speculators return to the oil markets in a so-called "weak dollar trade".

If the answer is yes, we could be in for another oil price bubble. If the answer is no, the long term correlation between crude oil price and the euro will break.

Thus, let's follow how will crude oil react when (or if) the Euro starts rising.