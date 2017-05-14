Express Scripts Growth Appeals To Billionaire Klarman's Margin Of Safety Criteria

Let's be frank. The stock price for Express Script Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has been on a depressing trend lately. Ever since its all time high in July 2015 of $92.29, the stock has steadily decreased in a linear fashion, just recently breaking down all the way into the $59 range.

However, investing sage Seth Klarman sees an opportunity here and added shares of the company. Klarman is famous for being contrarian, so the decending stock price isn't a foreign situation to him. But he obviously sees enough of a discount to intrinsic value here that he believes the stock won't fall much lower. Interestingly, ESRX's price has lagged behind shareholder's equity. This was an important takeaway from my SA article on PH and the article with my stock pick that has gained over 100%, LRCX. However, contrary to these two articles, earnings has not trailed shareholder's equity. Let's take a look at the shareholder's equity chart first.

ESRX data by YCharts

The correlation is clear as day. Shareholder's equity can be a great metric for measuring the general health of a business. After all-- if shareholder's equity goes up, that means a company is increasing their number of income producing assets, which usually leads to higher income streams and earnings down the line. When the line starts going in the other direction, that can mean one of two things. Either the company is really increasing their liabilities, indicating higher debt loads to sustain the business or lower margin performance. Or, the company is selling off assets or seeing asset values decrease or depreciate over time. Obviously either situation usually leads to lower future earnings. But ESRX seems to be an exception to the rule. Here's the company's net income chart over the same time period.

ESRX data by YCharts

Here's why Klarman is excited. At the same time that shareholder's equity, and the stock price, has gone up-- earnings have continued to skyrocket. In fact the earnings trajectory is closing in on an exponential growth. Clearly Klarman believes that the earnings reflect a better picture of the overall health of the business than the shareholder's equity. That's one possibility. Or he could see that even with ESRX's declining shareholder's equity, the stock is so attractively priced that it negates any of the recent negativity.

For one, even with the recent downturn of the shareholder's equity value, the growth of that metric over the last 10 years is 941%. That equates to a 94% average growth per year, which is in line with some of the high achievers in the past decade, like AAPL and CMG. I wrote about that interesting correlation on Seeking Alpha articles here (Computer Manufacturing) and here (Restaurants).

Personally, I want to make sure that both valuations are attractive and that high debt to equity ratios have not materialized. As shareholder's equity has skyrocketed for ESRX over the past 10 years, so has their net income. That has grown 400% or an average of 40% a year.

ESRX data by YCharts

When I look at the priced based valuations, I see some fantastic figures. A P/E of around 11 is insanely cheap for its long term growth track record. Cash flows look healthy.

ESRX data by YCharts

Price to book and price to sales, two very important metrics when it comes to maximizing stock performance, are also extremely attractive. Notice the sharp downturn in the P/B ratio. It's no coincidence that this occurs at the same time the company had its crazy high shareholder's equity growth. Lastly, I want to make sure debt levels are prudent. At a debt to equity of 2.19 [using total liabilities and shareholder's equity], it isn't especially good. It isn't especially troubling either, but it is at a level where I'd monitor it closely.

For all intents and purposes, this stock seems like a better and better buy the lower its price goes. The great short term earnings picture seems to counter the negative short term shareholder's equity picture, but the 10 year track record holds even greater weight. At this valuation, it's hard to lose.

I should disclose that this isn't a stock I'm planning on buying, for one reason. I exclusively buy dividend paying stocks. It's a bit of a contrarian approach, but I do believe in the ability to find both growth and dividends (as I wrote about in my SA article about LRCX). Getting that compound interest from dividends is especially important to me. Using my buy/sell tool the Value Trap Indicator, the stock scores in the "Hold" territory because it doesn't pay a dividend. However, adding a small dividend to the calculation puts this stock at a Value Trap Indicator of below 200, where anything below a 250 is considered a "Strong Buy". I don't see any reason why investors at this stage shouldn't pick up more shares of a company that has such a great margin of safety and future growth prospects.

