Tracking Mohnish Pabrai's Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

His largest three positions are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors 2019 Warrants, and Alphabet and they together account for ~78% of the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Mohnish Pabrai's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Pabrai's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/12/2017. Please visit our Tracking Mohnish Pabrai's Portfolio series for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update highlighting the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

Pabrai's US long portfolio value increased ~12% from $347M to $389M this quarter. The number of holdings remained steady at 7. The portfolio continues to be very concentrated with the top three holdings (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors Warrants, and Alphabet) accounting for 78.22% of the entire portfolio. The 13F portfolio assets are down around ~30% from the beginning of 2015.

To learn about Mohnish Pabrai's distinct investing style and philosophy, check out his book "The Dhandho Investor: The Low-Risk Value Method to High Returns" and other works.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER): AER is a fairly large ~10% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $31.50 and $42.50. Last two quarters also saw a combined ~31% increase at prices between $38.50 and $48. The stock is now at $44.62.

Note: David Einhorn (Greenlight) and Leon Cooperman (Omega) also hold large stakes in AER.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU): FCAU is Pabrai's largest individual stock position at 36.31% of the US long portfolio. He first started buying Fiat in 2012 when the market cap was just $5B. The stock currently trades at $10.87 compared to his cost-basis of ~$4. Last quarter had seen a ~13% trimming at prices between $6 and $9 while this quarter saw a ~8% stake increase at prices between $9.50 and $11.55.

Note 1: Pabrai's Fair Value Estimate for FCAU is ~$25 in a couple of years (based on ~$4 earnings estimate for 2018) and upwards of ~$30 in a take-out. Also, he views the parts business (Magenti Marelli, Comau and Teksid which together bring in more than $10B annual revenue), Maserati and Jeep as options for value creation. Oil below $60 for the foreseeable future (ensures margins for the Jeep, RAM, and other SUV brands) is a key element of his thesis.

Note 2: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spun-off Ferrari in January 2016. The spinoff accounted for slightly more than one-third the combined business. The prices quoted above are adjusted for that spinoff. First day of trading post spinoff was Jan 4, 2016. FCAU shares closed at $13.99 EOY 2015 and started trading at ~$9 post spinoff.

General Motors 2019 WTS (GM-WS-B): Pabrai started a 4.55% position in these warrants (CUSIP 37045V126, Yahoo Ticker GM-WTB) in Q4 2012. It was increased to a 20% portfolio stake in Q1 2013. Since then, the position had been kept relatively steady. Currently, it is his second-largest position at 27.79% of the US long portfolio. The warrants have a strike price of $18.33 and expire on July 10, 2019. They currently trade at $16.24. Pabrai's cost-basis is at around $11. Last quarter saw a ~7% trimming while in this quarter there was a ~9% increase.

Note 1: Pabrai's Fair Value Estimate on the warrants is a triple from current price in a couple of years. The thesis is partly based on the idea that the non-cyclical portions (finance, auto-parts, and China) of GM's business is worth ~$70B (14x multiple on $5B estimated cash-flow)

Note 2: Pabrai had initiated a ~10% position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) common stock in Q2 2012 at prices between $20 and $27 but that stake was quickly eliminated while building the position in these warrants. Pabrai prefers the warrants due to the following factors: a) leverage, and b) provisions that allow conversion without triggering a taxable event.

Stake Decreases:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG): SRG was a 6.51% of the portfolio position as of last quarter. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $37.50 and $51.50 but was almost sold out this quarter at prices between $39.80 and $47.30. The stock is currently at $40. SRG is an REIT spinoff from Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) that started trading in July 2015 at ~$37 per share.

Note: Pabrai revealed his reasoning for the sale as follows: a Chapter 7 bankruptcy by Sears before 2020 could result in dilution for Seritage holders as a capital-raise would be needed. That contingency is more likely now than when he started buying in Q1 2016.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is a top-three 14.12% of the US long portfolio position established in Q4 2014 at prices between $495 and $577. The stock currently trades well above that range at $932. Pabrai is sitting on huge long-term gains. There was a minor ~4% trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE): The top-five 7.64% Ferrari stake was established as a result of the spinoff of Ferrari from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Ferrari portion accounted for slightly more than one-third of the combined business. Trading opened Jan 4, 2016 at ~$47 per share and currently trades at $84.13. Last four quarters had seen a combined ~70% stake reduction at prices between $40 and $59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): LUV is a 4.16% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at a cost-basis in the mid-30s. Last quarter saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $38 and $51. The stock currently trades at $57.22.

Note: The reason for picking Southwest over other airlines was the following: Pabrai believes Southwest will begin flying to Hawaii shortly and to Europe eventually. He expects those moves to improve economics and provide a runway for growth.

The spreadsheet below highlights Pabrai's US stock holdings as of Q1 2017:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.