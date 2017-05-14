Novelion Therapeutics' (NVLN) CEO Mary Szela on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Novelion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Amanda Murphy - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Mary Szela - Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Perry - Chief Financial & Administration Officer

John Orloff - Executive Vice President, Head of R&D

Analysts

Ryan Tochihara - JPMorgan

Amanda Murphy

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on our call to review Novelion’s financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and to provide a clinical and business update.

Joining us today’s call are Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer of Novelion Therapeutics; Greg Perry, Chief Financial and Administration Officer; Dr. John Orloff, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D for Novelion.

There was a press release issued earlier this morning, which is available in connection with the webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Novelion website at Novelion.com.

On today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, net revenues, net losses, working capital and cash usage, planned regulatory filings, approvals and activities, planned business development activities, drug development, marketing authorizations and label expansions, intellectual property protection for our products, as well as long-term growth prospects and the potential to maximize the value of our products and pipeline.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Novelion in light of current condition and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Novelion believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including, but not limited to, our financial position and execution of our business strategy, post-acquisition synergies, resolution of litigation and investigations, receipt of regulatory approvals, and product competition, market acceptance, sales, pricing reimbursement and side effects.

It is possible that actual results could be materially different from our current expectations. Please note that except as required by applicable law, we do not update forward-looking statement even if actual results or future expectations change materially.

We ask you to please refer to the cautionary statements containing in our SEC filings for a more detailed explanation of the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

At the conclusion of the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.

I will now turn the call over to Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer of Novelion Therapeutics. Mary?

Mary Szela

Good morning and thank you for joining us to review our financial results for the first quarter ending March 31 2017. I plan to review our strategic progress. Dr. John Orloff will provide a clinical update and Greg Perry, our CFO, will summarize our financial results for the quarter.

In the first quarter, we further advanced the transformation of Novelion into a growth company following the merger transaction between QLT and Aegerion, which was completed last November.

The merger provided us with global commercial capabilities, research and development expertise, two commercial orphan drug products and a very promising pipeline. Our immediate focus is to concentrate efforts on maximizing the value of our commercial products and our pipeline in order to build sustainable value for our shareholder.

With this in mind, during the first quarter, our clinical and commercial priority were two-fold. First, to complete the reorganization of our US sales operations, supporting our commercial product, JUXTAPID and MYALEPT, and secondly, to prioritize the therapeutic opportunities for our novel leptin-based product Metreleptin, branded as MYALEPT in the US, which if successfully developed and funded, we think, could address a range of low-leptin mediated metabolic disease having a combined potential commercial opportunity in excess of $1 billion over the next decade.

I’d like to highlight the progress made on each of these fronts starting with our commercial product MYALEPT and JUXTAPID.

MYALEPT is the standard of care for generalized lipodystrophy, or GL, an ultra-rare disease that affects approximately one in a million people. We estimate that MYALEPT has penetrated only about 25% of the addressable generalized lipodystrophy market in the US. We believe there is a significant opportunity for further growth in the US GL market.

Beyond GL, in the US, we also plan to expand MYALEPT’s indications to include a subset of patients with partial lipodystrophy, or PL, a disease that has very similar characteristics as GL. We have a meeting with the FDA in the second quarter, which will help better define the development pathway for the PL subset.

We’re also seeking to broaden Metreleptin’s geographical reach outside the US. At the end of last year, we filed for regularly approval of Metreleptin in Europe where, if approved, it will be known as MYALEPTA for both GL and a subset of PL indications.

As a reminder, Metreleptin previously received orphan designation for GL and PL from European regulatory authorities. In January of this year, we announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted our Marketing Authorization Application for review. And we expect an opinion from the CHMP in December of this year.

Novelion also plans to file for approval of Metreleptin in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Canada and Turkey.

And in the first half of 2018, we plan to file for regulatory approval in the EU for Metreleptin in another unmet medical need area, congenital leptin deficiency.

Our excitement about the potential of Metreleptin is based on our increasing understanding of the biology of leptin. Leptin is involved in the regulation of energy homeostasis, fat and glucose metabolism, reproduction and other diverse physiologic functions.

We believe that given the broad pleiotropic effects of Metreleptin, it has applications to a wide range of clinical settings, involving low leptin levels, including those involving metabolic dysfunction.

I’ve already highlighted congenital leptin deficiency as a target indication for Novelion, while other potential applications include low leptin metabolic dysfunction syndrome, low leptin lean mass, and hypothalamic amenorrhea. We plan to provide a detailed update on our Metreleptin program prioritization this summer. It’s part of an ongoing pipeline review and prioritization effort.

Next, I’d like to spend a few moments on our commercial product JUXTAPID and then John will provide a clinical overview, including an update on our pipeline candidate for rare ophthalmic diseases, Zuretinol.

JUXTAPID, or lomitapide, is an adjunct treatment for adult homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, HoFH. Patients with adult HoFH have genetic mutations that result in extremely elevated LDL levels, so-called bad cholesterol. They have premature atherosclerosis and increased risk of CV morbidity and mortality.

Since HoFH is characterized by impaired LDL receptor function, many of these patients do not respond optimally to conventional treatment. JUXTAPID is an important option for these patients who cannot effectively lower their LDL to target levels with conventional treatment, such as high-dose statin or PCSK9 inhibitors.

The emergence of PCSK9 inhibitors have improved the ability of physicians to identify adult HoFH patients. And while patients on therapy have continued to decline, US prescriptions for JUXTAPID appear to be stabilizing, with the majority of our current patients being on treatment for an average of ten months or longer.

Last December, we introduced JUXTAPID in Japan, a market with numerous attributes that will help support the launch and success of the commercialization of JUXTAPID, including the recognition of HoFH as an intractable disease, the existence and availability of standardized genetic testing for diagnosis, mandated reimbursement from the government of diagnosed HoFH patients, and the existence of a comprehensive patient database. As we previously indicated, we believe peak sales in Japan could approach $30 million.

In March, we announced that the United States Patent Trial and Appeal Board issued a written decision in an Inter Partes Review proceeding, affirming the patentability of all claims on key lomitapide US dosage regimen patent.

We believe we have a strong intellectual property portfolio for lomitapide in the US, which includes the composition of matter patent that expires in February 2020 and dosage regimen patents that potentially extend our exclusivity through mid-2027.

Before I provide you with an update on our commercial business, I’d like to ask Dr. Orloff to provide a clinical update.

John Orloff

Thank you, Mary. First of all, I’d like to briefly mention that, in April, we announced that academic researchers had made four separate data presentations investigating Metreleptin and lipodystrophy-related diseases at the Endocrine Society’s 99th Annual Meeting ENDO 2017.

In one such study of patients with partial lipodystrophy-associated NASH, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or fatty liver, it was reported that patients with a lower baseline leptin level appeared to have a higher response rate after one year of treatment with Metreleptin.

Most encouragingly, a statistically significant improvement in NASH scores over baseline was found in 18 patients who completed treatment at one year. We’re excited about the potential opportunity for Metreleptin in this subpopulation of NASH patients with low leptin levels and we’ll provide you with a further update on how this indication fits within our overall clinical development strategy when we unveil the results of our ongoing comprehensive pipeline review this summer.

As many of you know, our asset zuretinol, a retinoid, is in development for inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in RPE65 and LRAT genes. Zuretinol offers the potential of treating the entirety of the diseased retina in these patients, and if approved, may be a preferred therapy in pediatric patients where sub-retinal injections may be undesirable. Zuretinol, if approved, may also receive a pediatric priority review voucher.

We’re pleased to report encouraging results from a retrospective study that was presented by academic researchers to better understand disease progression in patients with inherited retinal disease, caused by underlying mutations in RPE65 and LRAT genes, including zuretinol’s role in improving or prolonging visual function.

These results were highlighted at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, or ARVO, that is occurring May 7 to 11 in Baltimore.

In a study entitled Natural History of Inherited Retinal Disease in Patients with Mutations in the RPE65 or LRAT genes, investigators showed a statistically significant improvement in visual field, or VF, and best corrected visual acuity, or BCVA, following a single seven-day oral course of treatment with zuretinol during the 30 days following treatment.

The study evaluated 54 patients with a median age at diagnosis of four years across nine centers in the US, Canada and Europe. 29 patients had no prior treatment, cohort one, and 25 patients were treated with zuretinol acetate, cohort two.

LCA was confirmed in 85% of the patients, three quarters of whom had the RPE65 gene mutation. In contrast, in the untreated population, patients showed statistically significant losses in visual field area over time. Progressive loss was also seen in BCVA and was observed in the youngest patients with the most rapid decline noted in patients between the ages of 18 to 28 years.

Adverse events for zuretinol are consistent with the retinoid class of medications. Headache and fatigue are the most common treatment-related adverse events. This is followed by erythema, nausea, photophobia, photopsia, flushing and vomiting.

Reversible elevations in triglyceride, LDL cholesterol, AST and ALT levels, and reduction in HDL and thyroxine have been reported. One serious adverse drug reaction, pseudotumor cerebri, or intracranial hypertension, a known class effect of retinoids, has been reported in one patient and was resolved.

We’re also very pleased to announce that we recently completed a very productive meeting with the FDA, in which we believe we have established a clear development and regulatory path forward for zuretinol.

It is important to note that we plan to focus our development efforts, primarily within the pediatric setting, which we view as the fastest route to commercialization, given the high unmet medical need in, and potentially more favorable delivery mode for, this population.

We’re excited by the recent progress we have made with this asset and we continue to view zuretinol as another highly-differentiated program within our pipeline. As with Metreleptin, we are carefully reviewing this program as part of an ongoing comprehensive pipeline review and prioritization effort and we’ll provide you with further updates on zuretinol this summer.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Mary.

Mary Szela

Next, I’d like to provide an update on the ongoing revitalization of our commercial business. Following the close of the merger, we overhauled the US commercial team and created a new commercial structure and sales approach to better address the needs of payers and physicians who treat GL and adult HoFH patients.

I’m pleased to report that these restructuring efforts are starting to take hold and are near completion. Specifically, as part of our comprehensive commercial overhaul, we deployed a series of multilayered sales teams, comprised of sales specialists, headed by a rare disease manager, distributed across four geographic sections of the US, defining the domestic market for GL and adult HoFH.

These new reps were brought in in January and were in the field by February. We’re also very excited about the success for having and identifying new patients through the use of a proprietary algorithm and predictive analytics, directed against the detailed claims database, containing the identified patient information.

This has provided us with a real-time data that more precisely and efficiently match field-based staff to where GL and adult HoFH patients are most likely to be identified and treated.

Through this process, we’ve identified new GL and adult HoFH patients for treatment with MYALEPT and JUXTAPID respectively, which is validation that this targeting strategy is working.

As I noted earlier, this new US commercial structure neared its full implementation just recently in the middle of the first quarter and, as such, impacted first quarter sales, as well as insurance renewals and reauthorization of coverage.

Additionally, we’ve significantly expanded our medical science liaison team to provide increased education and awareness on the treatment of generalized lipodystrophy. These individuals will also provide support for ongoing registries, which provide important information on the impact of patients of both JUXTAPID and Metreleptin.

They will also help facilitate the new clinical studies we plan to pursue for Metreleptin, as well as continue to enhance our relationships with centers of excellence and important academic study institutions.

At this point, I’d like to make some closing remarks before I turn the call over to Greg Perry, our CFO, for an update on our financial results.

Following the acquisition of Aegerion last year, we embarked on a transformation of the company with the aim of maximizing the value of our commercial assets and particularly the value of Metreleptin, a highly innovative product that we view as a potential of the pipeline and drug.

We also implemented a global cost reduction and efficiency effort, increased our focus on global market access and value proposition, to work for our products predicted on clinical and pharmaeconomic data to support the growth of our business.

I’m very pleased with the progress that we, as a company, have already made in a very short timeframe towards becoming a leading orphan and rare disease company. We look forward to unveiling our strategy to develop Metreleptin across a range of indications in an effort to fully maximize its therapeutic and commercial potential, as well as to communicating our development strategy for zuretinol this summer.

I’ll now turn the call over to Greg, who will review the financials for the first quarter. Greg?

Gregory Perry

Thanks, Mary. Pro forma net revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $30 million compared to $35.7 million for the same period last year.

In the first quarter of 2017, JUXTAPID sales were $16 million and MYALEPT sales were $14 million.

As Mary noted earlier, and as we expected, first quarter sales were impacted by the implementation of a new commercial infrastructure that was not fully integrated until the middle of the quarter, as well as seasonal effects pertaining to insurance renewals. These factors were considered when we issued our sales guidance in January and we expect continued steady growth in overall revenues throughout the year.

The increase in sales of MYALEPT year-over-year was driven by the addition of patients under therapy in the US, as well as increasing contribution from ex-US sales, primarily in Brazil and Colombia.

And as you know, we are receiving named patient sales orders for Metreleptin in certain Latin American countries, including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

We also have a number of patients on therapy via early access programs prior to approval in certain EMEA countries, such as in France and Turkey, as well as more than 100 patients currently on compassionate use programs, many of whom, we believe, will be eligible for conversion to commercial patients following regulatory approvals and clearance for reimbursement.

As Mary noted earlier, the rate of recent declines in sales of JUXTAPID in the US appears to have slowed in the first quarter and we anticipate that JUXTAPID sales in Japan will contribute meaningfully to revenues in 2017, partially offsetting US declines.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we reiterate our net sales guidance in 2017. We expect net sales for MYALEPT to range between $75 million and $80 million and net sales for JUXTAPID to range between $80 million and $85 million.

Pro forma operating expense in the first quarter totaled $30.6 million compared with $54.5 million in the prior year. This reflects the aggressive restructuring of the business in 2016. Total employment is about 176, down from 257 last year. We continue to look for opportunities to reduce costs across the business.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $84.8 million. Cash usage was driven by our net loss, a reduction of payables and accrued expenses, as well as restructuring and other non-recurring payments that are specific to the first quarter.

This quarter included more than $9 million of payments for restructuring, merger related or annual charges that are not expected to repeat in the balance of the year. We expect higher sales to reduce losses and net working capital usage will be moderate the balance of the year.

We will provide more detailed financial guidance following the completion of our ongoing clinical program review and prioritization for our R&D investments, which could have a material impact on our cash utilization and overall spend.

I will now turn the call over to the operator who will open the call up for questions. Operator?

Ryan Tochihara

Hey, guys. This is Ryan on for Jess. Thanks for taking our questions. I guess, maybe starting with MYALEPT, you noted that you have about 25% penetration in the GL population. And with the sort of sales force ramping up, can we talk about what you see as sort of the key levers there that you want to sort of focus on to increase that penetration?

Mary Szela

Yeah. This is Mary. One of the things that we started, and I mentioned it in my remarks, is we’ve employed a number of new tools that essentially is an algorithm that has 20 different clinical criteria in it. And we go through a fairly large claims database where we can identify patients that are in the system today and we can much more efficiently target our reps to go to those positions that we believe likely has an HoFH or GL patient.

We started this in the middle of February and we’re really excited about the results because we get feeds every week that tell our reps where to go and we are seeing a fairly significant conversion rate. So, we think that’s a much more efficient strategy in terms of identifying patients than what was done in the past.

Ryan Tochihara

Okay. And then, for zuretinol, I know that you guys are going to present your updated thoughts on that and sort of the path forward, but is there anything that you can talk about today in terms of sort of how you see sort of broadly the development path going forward a bit for the product?

John Orloff

Hi. This John Orloff. Well, as I mentioned in my remarks, we did have a very good meeting with the FDA this past week that basically provided us a clear path forward for the development plan.

I came on board about five months ago or so and we redesigned the development program relative to what had been in place. And I think it takes into account some of the competitive issues with regard to the anticipated launch of other products in this area, but also re-engaging the regulatory authorities because there hadn’t been correspondence with FDA in some time.

So, it was a good outcome because we now have a clear path to approval. We have a lot of excitement about the value of this asset. The data from the Phase Ib studies in both RP and LCA is very strong. And we’re confident that this product can actually come to market and have a clear role in patients with inherited retinal diseases.

Even with a gene therapy on the market, this is a product that – zuretinol is a product that covers the entirety of the retina whereas sub-retinal injections would not cover the entirety of the retina. And in addition, we believe that it may be a preferred mode of administration of treatment for pediatric patients.

So, we think there is a clear role. There may also be a role as adjunctive therapy down the road for patients who don’t receive the full clinical benefit of a gene therapy product.

Ryan Tochihara

In your discussions with the FDA, would you say that they were fairly receptive to what you brought forward? And is there any sort of – could you kind of go a little bit further and kind of characterize what you brought to them and sort of how they responded to what you proposed?

John Orloff

Yeah, I think what I can say is they endorsed the plan we put on the table. So, we’re excited about that. We redesigned things, as I said, without going into details in terms of timelines and scope, which will be forthcoming I think when we come out later this summer to characterize our prioritized R&D efforts. What I can say is that they didn’t request any significant changes to the plan we put on the table.

Ryan Tochihara

Okay, that’s great. Thanks very much.

Mary Szela

Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. We appreciate your interest and continued support of Novelion and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress. Thanks again.

