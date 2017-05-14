Three high quality real estate investment trusts have been on my watch list for several years: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

A few months ago the price of PSA retreated to the low $200s and I added PSA to the portfolio in November, 2016 with two purchases of $204.77 and $202.60.

At the beginning of trading on Friday, May 12, 2017, Simon and Federal Realty were still on the watch list.

Simon Property Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust are two of the most highly respected REITs

Simon Property Group is the largest REIT with an equity market value of $54 billion. Simon operates the highest quality malls and it is one of just two REITs with an "A" credit rating from Standard & Poor's. (The other one is Public Storage).

Federal Realty is the 26th largest REIT by equity market value at $9.5 billion. Brad Thomas has called FRT "The #1 REIT in the World" because of its strong balance sheet and its record of 49 consecutive years of dividend increases. FRT has an "A-" credit rating from S&P.

Investor respect for the quality of these two REITs is reflected in their relatively low yields (compared with other REITs). Here are the high yields for FRT and SPG for 2012-2016:

Federal Realty Simon Property 2012 3.2% 3.5% 2013 4.0% 3.5% 2014 3.3% 3.7% 2015 2.9% 3.5% 2016 2.9% 3.8%

The above table of the high yields shows that 2013 was the only recent year in which FRT's high yield surpassed that of SPG. This trend continues. The current yield for FRT is 3.02% while the current five-year high.

Federal Realty Trust

I've been aware of Federal Realty since I first read the quarterly Moody's Handbook of Dividend Achievers. David Fish's "CCC" list has reinforced my appreciation for FRT's long record of dividend growth.

FRT Properties

Federal Realty is one of the oldest REITs in the U.S. It was formed in 1962 in the Washington D.C. area. Properties include Bethesda Row, Pentagon Row and Congressional Plaza in suburban D.C.; Santana Row and Third Street Promenade in California; and Barracks Road in Charlottesville Virginia. The FRT website includes an interactive map, which allows you to click on the states in the light blue color (below) for information about properties in those states.

Federal Realty's 96 retail properties are located in 12 states and the District of Columbia. They are in strategically selected metropolitan markets primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California and Florida. The properties are described in the 2016 10-K, pages 16-24. Here's a brief summary by state, with the number of projects (#), the gross leasable area (GLA) in square feet and the percentage of gross leasable area (% GLA):

State # GLA % GLA Maryland 20 4,394,000 19.4% California 14 4,137,000 18.3% Virginia 16 3,735,000 16.5% Pennsylvania 10 2,300,000 10.2% Massachusetts 9 2,052,000 9.1% New Jersey 6 1,721,000 7.6% Florida 4 1,355,000 6.0% New York 6 1,248,000 5.5% Illinois 4 753,000 3.3% Connecticut 3 397,000 1.7% Michigan 1 217,000 1.0% District of Columbia 2 168,000 0.7% North Carolina 1 153,000 0.7% Total 96 22,630,000 100.0%

In addition to these retail properties, FRT owns 1,867 residential units. Here's the number of residential units by state:

Maryland: 1,149

California: 662

Massachusetts: 56.

FRT Leadership

Donald C. Wood joined Federal Realty since 1998. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and President before being named its Chief Executive in 2002.

Previously, Don Wood spent 8 years at ITT Corporation including service as CFO of their Caesars World. Earlier, Wood was with Arthur Andersen for 7 years, leaving in 1989 to become Vice President of Finance for the newly acquired Trump Taj Mahal casino.

During the 2017 Q1 earnings call on May 4, 2017, Don Wood described the recent acquisition of Riverpoint Center in Chicago, which is on 17 acres on the western edge of Lincoln Park.

In the same earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Guglielmone raised 2017 FFO guidance to a range of $5.85 to $5.93, increasing the lower end of guidance range by $0.02 to $5.85.

Snapshot of Selected Data for FRT

Equity Market Value as of May 12, 2017: 71.9 million shares @ $125.43 = $9.327 billion

Total Debt: $3.013 billion

Book Value: $27.44 per share x 71.9 million = $1.973 billion

Institutional ownership of common stock: 97.7%

S&P Credit Rating: A-

Price/FFO: $125.43/$5.65 = 22.20

Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases: 49

5-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 7.1

Current Dividend Yield: $3.92/$125.43 = 3.125%

52-week Price Range: $125.27 - $171.08

Current price of $125.43 is 26.68% off the 52-week high

F.A.S.T. Graphs

The F.A.S.T. Graph below uses the Funds From Operations option, which is more relevant for a REIT than the Earnings Per Share option. Except for a decline in the recession year 2009, FFO has increased each year. The FFO growth rate has been 5.4%. The price line (in black) illustrates the sharp price decline that FRT has seen since the all-time high price of $171.08 on July 29, 2016.

Simply Safe Dividends

Brian Bollinger's Simply Safe Dividends gives Federal Realty a high dividend safety score of 84. FRT's Beta is .33, which means it is much less volatile than the market as a whole. The price is at a 52-week low. FRT's growth is less than average. A score of 43 means that 57% of the dividend stocks in SSD's database have a higher dividend growth rate. At 67, FRT's yield is higher than 67% of the dividend stocks in SSD's database.

Custom Stock Alerts

I use Derek Getz' Custom Stock Alerts to notify me when a stock reaches a particular target. On Friday morning, May 12, I was alerted that FRT was within 2% of its 52-week low. I have an alert set to notify me if FRT reaches a 3.5% yield. At the current dividend of $3.92, that would equal a price of $112.00.

Simon Property Group

For several years I've wanted to add SPG to the portfolio but the price has been high and the dividend yield has been low. Recently, however, SPG shares have been depressed because of concern that bricks and mortar retail stores are threatened by the growing phenomenon of online shopping. While it's important for investors to have a full awareness of the online trend, I believe the present price weakness in SPG shares presents an unusual buying opportunity. Dane Bowler's May 4, 2017 article says it well: "Simon Property Becomes a Value REIT."

(Logo from PRNewswire)

The Simon Property website provides a link for you to "browse" their malls, mills and premium outlets. Here's just one example of a SPG property: The Forum Shops at Caesar's Palace.

Simon's 2016 Annual Report states:

"We have the strongest balance sheet in our industry. Our financial flexibility and access to capital enable us to execute our long-term strategy and grow our business. We have the highest investment grade ratings among U.S. retail real estate companies and we remain one of only two U.S. REITs with an 'A', 'A2' stable outlook credit rating from Standard & Poor's and Moody's, respectively."

SPG Properties

A list of Simon Property Group's U.S. properties can be found in their 2016 Form 10-K on pages 22-36. The properties are located in 37 states and Puerto Rico and they are divided into three groups: Malls, Premium Outlets (P.O.) and Mills. Here's a summary, including the number of properties (#) and the Gross Leasable Area in millions of square feet:

Property Type # GLA Malls 108 122.2 Premium Outlets 67 29.8 Mills 14 21.1 Lifestyle Centers 4 1.96 Other Properties 12 7.1 Total 205 182.3

A list of Simon's international properties can be found in their 2016 Form 10-K on pages 37-41. Here's a brief summary, with the number of square feet of gross leasable space (in thousands):

40% interest in 9 premium outlets in Japan (3,233);

50% interest in 1 premium outlet in Mexico (333);

50% interest in 3 premium outlets in South Korea (1,355);

50% interest in 1 premium outlet in Singapore (264);

50% interest in 2 premium outlets in Canada (724);

90% interest in 1 designer outlet in Austria (118);

90% interest in 2 designer outlets in Italy (612);

90% interest in 1 designer outlet in the Netherlands (173);

45% interest in 1 designer outlet in the United Kingdom (183);

45% interest in 1 designer outlet in Canada (242); and

70.5% interest in 1 designer outlet in Germany (192).

This is a total of 7,428,800 square feet of international properties.

SPG Leadership

New York City native Melvin Simon founded Simon Property Group in 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana, near where he had been stationed while serving in the U.S. Army. He became a real estate leasing agent and invited his two brothers to relocate from New York and join him in the real estate development business. SPG is still headquartered in Indianapolis.

After working with First Boston Corp from 1985 to 1988, and as a Vice President of Wasserstein Perella & Company from 1988 to 1990, Melvin's son David Simon served as President of Simon Property Group from 1993 to 1996. He has been Chief Executive Officer since 1995 and was named Chairman of the Board in 2007.

In SPG's 2017 Q1 earnings call on April 27, 2017, CEO David Simon made it clear that the metric that receives his most intense focus is Net Operating Income, with a strong drive to grow that number organically by 3%. The 2017 Q1 earnings release included this statement about N.O.I.:

"Total portfolio NOI growth for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 5.6%. Total portfolio NOI includes comparable property NOI, NOI from new development, redevelopment, expansion and acquisitions, NOI from international properties and our share of NOI from investments. Comparable property NOI growth for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 3.8%."

Snapshot of Selected Data for SPG

Equity Market Value as of May 12, 2017: 312.8 million shares @ $157.48 = $49.260 billion

Total Debt: $23.15 billion

Book Value = $12.99 per share x 312.8 million = $4.063 billion

Institutional ownership of common stock: 98.2%

S&P Credit Rating: A

Price/FFO: $157.48/$10.49 = 15.01

Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases: 8

5-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 15.9

Current Dividend Yield: $7.00/$157.48 = 4.445%

52-week Price Range: $157.31 - $229.10

Current price of $157.48 is 31.26% off the 52-week high

F.A.S.T. Graphs

The F.A.S.T. Graph below uses the Funds From Operations option, which is more relevant for a REIT than the Earnings Per Share option. Except for a decline in the recession year 2009, FFO has increased each year. The FFO growth rate has been 7.7%. The price line (in black) illustrates the dramatic price decline that SPG experienced in 2008-2009 as well as the sharp decline since the high of has seen since the high of $229.10 on July 29, 2016. (Both FRT and SPG achieved their all-time high prices on the same day.)

F.A.S.T. Graphs shows debt as 74% of capitalization. Finviz shows book value as $12.99 per share, which is usually the starting point for calculating debt as a percentage of capital. Variables include joint ventures and the ownership structure of particular properties. Better Investing shows long term debt as 84.9% of capitalization. For quite a while, I stopped my study of SPG when I saw these high debt ratios. I couldn't reconcile S&P's high credit rating until I realized that the book value per share is not a meaningful figure. Real estate assets depreciate over time as an accounting exercise, while in reality excellent properties increase in value. It is more helpful to compare is the market value of the equity with the debt. (The caveat, of course, is that the equity market value must be realistic.)

Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends gives Simon a respectable safety score of 66, though it is considerably lower than FRT's 84. SPG's Beta is .63, which is less volatile than the market as a whole, but considerably higher than FRT's .33. The price is at a 52-week low. SPG's growth is less than average and virtually the same as FRT's. At 80, FRT's yield is higher than 80% of the dividend stocks in SSD's database.

Custom Stock Alerts

On Tuesday, May 9, I was notified by Custom Stock Alerts that SPG had reached a dividend yield higher than my target of 4.29%. I reset the alert to notify me again if the yield is higher than 4.49%. At the current dividend of $7.00, that would equal a price of $155.90.

Which would you choose?

Federal Realty, which Brad Thomas says is "the #1 REIT in the World," has raised the dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Simon's dividend yield of 4.445% is considerably higher than Federal Realty's 3.125%, and SPG's dividend growth rate has been stronger than FRT's.

FRT is 26.68% off its 52-week high and SPG is 31.26% off its 52-week high.

FRT's properties are located only in the United States, while SPG has property interests in Europe and Asia.

FRT properties are primarily shopping centers, plus 1,867 residential units. SPG owns malls, premium outlets and mills. The term "mills" comes from Simon's acquisition (with Farallon Capital Management) of The Mills Corporation in 2007. It was headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and owned major super-regional shopping malls.

Position Initiated in Simon Property Group

I began working on this article on Monday, May 8, with the intention of perhaps adding either SPG or FRT (or both) to the portfolio sometime this summer. After working through a study of both companies, I decided that I would like to own shares of both, but that at the present time SPG seems to be a more compelling value.

On Tuesday, May 9, SPG closed at $162.46. I determined that I would possibly initiate a position in SPG if the price declined to $160 or so. On May 10, SPG closed at $165.65, so I returned to my original plan of perhaps buying SPG this summer. As this article took shape, I planned to call it: "Federal Realty or Simon Property Group?" On May 11, SPG closed at $161.78, so I decided to watch the stock on Friday morning, May 12. I was scheduled to be tied up at work most of that day except for the market's first two hours. On Friday, SPG continued to fall. When the price dropped below $159, I decided to buy and initiated a position at $158.83. I didn't look at the market again until after I finished the work project and noticed that SPG closed at $157.48, near the day's low price of $157.31.

The opportunity to buy SPG after a 31% decline from its 52-week high was compelling.

Portfolio Update

So, Simon Property Group is now 1.9% of the portfolio and Federal Realty is still on my watch list.

To fund the purchase of SPG, I closed my position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on May 12 at $71.24. My cost basis was $70.10. I sold CL to reduce exposure to Consumer Staples, which had risen to 16.3% of the portfolio with the addition a few months ago of Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Unilever (NYSE:UL). CL was 2.2% of the portfolio.

I still like Colgate. In March, they raised the quarterly dividend 2.6% from $.39 to $.40. CL closed on May 12 at $71.25, for a current yield of 2.246%. Their April 28 earnings report showed a 5.5% decline in U.S. sales, although their share of the U.S. toothpaste market remained steady at 35.6%. The company expects 2017 earnings per share to be flat. CEO Ian Cook said, "As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging." I would be happy to own shares of CL at some point in the future. I have set an alert to notify me if the stock reaches a 2.5% yield (which equates to a share price of $64).

The sale of CL and the purchase of SPG raised the portfolio income slightly and also provided a modest increase in cash. The portfolio yield is 3.66% and the cash position is 0.88%. The most recent portfolio update was part of the May 8 article about International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and WW Grainger (NYSE:GWW). The only change in the portfolio was the sale of CL and the purchase of SPG.

Sector Update

Here are the current sector allocations. %Port is the percentage of the portfolio represented by each sector. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio income provided by each sector.

Sector %Port %Inc Holdings Technology 16.7 11.6 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), IBM, Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) Financials 7.6 10.1 Royal Bank (NYSE:RY), Toronto Dominion (NYSE:TD), Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), Boulder Growth & Income (NYSE:BIF) Real Estate 12.5 17.7 SPG, PSA, Realty Income (NYSE:O), WP Carey (NYSE:WPC), Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE), Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), Vanguard REIT (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Healthcare 11.9 11.1 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Cons Disc 4.2 3.5 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Cons Stap 14.2 11.5 Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), NSRGY, UL Industrials 8.0 6.1 3M (NYSE:MMM), General Electric (NYSE:GE), GWW Energy 1.8 3.0 Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Utilities 15.9 19.9 Southern (NYSE:SO), PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP), Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI), Vanguard Utilities (NYSEARCA:VPU) Telecom 1.9 2.4 BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) Materials 0 0 None Div ETFs 2.5 1.7 Vanguard High Div (NYSEARCA:VYM), Vanguard Mid-Cap Value (NYSEARCA:VOE), Vanguard Total Mkt (NYSEARCA:VTI) Int ETFs 2.0 1.3 Vanguard Developed Mkts (NYSEARCA:VEA), Vanguard Emerging Mkts (NYSEARCA:VWO) Cash 0.88 0 Real Estate 14.3 20.1 (If VTR is included in REITs) Healthcare 10.1 8.7 (If VTR is removed from Healthcare)

Conclusion

