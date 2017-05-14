Microsoft Stock: Coming Price Range As Seen By Big Dollar Funds

No guarantees, but explicitly stated are odds of profitability now, and extent of interim price drawdowns and ultimate payoff opportunity, based on actual market history.

Comparisons of today’s expectations for the subject with similar prior upside-to-downside prospect forecasts made in the past 5 years tell what subsequently happened to its price.

This IS NOT a “TECHNICAL ANALYSIS” of past prices. Instead, it is a behavioral analysis of forward-looking protective hedging actions. For MSFT stock now, is an opportunity arriving?

Competitive, economic, technological, political reasons won’t be discussed since they are subsumed in the analysis producing the price forecasts. Please consult other Seeking Alpha Contributors for such details.

This fixed-format report is focused on next 3-4 months prices yet to come, how big gains might be, what drawdowns may be encountered, and ODDS of possible loss.

The upfront conclusion

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock is now strongly attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth-building thru capital gains. Investors with interest in income or defensive protection are urged to invest their time and attention in more productive (for them) other articles on Seeking Alpha.

This stock ranks 4th in the 50 stocks and ETFs of most interest to SA readers, and ranks 93rd among the ~2,500+ issues we evaluate daily, based on coming price expectations of experienced, well-informed, at-risk, market professionals.

The past 6 months daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital -- necessary for balancing buyer~seller transaction volumes -- provides a sophisticated, indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel. Beliefs of experienced professionals witnessing the "order flow" of clients in daily contact with them, typically over several years.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those expectations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of price expectations - from recent prior to current day -- and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end of day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 27, indicating 3 times as much upside as downside, normally a good proposition. Maybe this time the future will be even better.

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following each of 315 similar RIs of the past 5 years.

Definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range lying below Current Price

Sample Size: The number of prior day forecasts at RI s like today's, out of past five years' days of forecasts

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next three-month experiences

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at three months or on first Sell Target closeout

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252)

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff

* position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The current RI is toward the far left side of the 5-year distribution, often a strong positive. This sample of 38 prior forecasts like this is large enough for its results to be taken seriously.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from

The average of current MM population ( 2614) forecasts and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 2, along with the current forecast for the market index ETF, SPY.

Figure 2

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once-a week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

Analysis of Figure 1's data row

Some points in time offer little help on many stocks and ETFs for investors concerned with building capital wealth by equity investment.

That may not be the case here, now, for Microsoft Corporation . It is one of the more intriguing promise stocks of high interest to Seeking Alpha readers and contributors. Its upside prospect is many times larger than its drawdown experiences following prior forecasts like today's, and is only slightly larger than what similar prior forecasts actually accomplished. Its Win Odds of 100 out of 100 (38 of 38) are not a guarantee of profitability, but are as encouraging as can be had.

The Figure 3 picture of the past two years makes apparent a stock price uptrend is under way. The question here is: How likely is its continuation, and if so, how far and how fast?

Looking at the data row in Figure 1 may help. Or not. The past history of 38 prior forecasts with today's RI nature of 3 times as much upside as downside apparently occurred as MSFT's stock was followed by higher RIs.

Evidence of that can be seen in the 5-year distribution of daily RIs in the thumbnail picture of Figure 1. Virtually all the other RI are to the right of today's RI.

A look at the actual market price changes following prior MM forecasts at various RI levels is instructive. Please see Figure 4.

Figure 4

This unusually-organized table takes its data from all the market days of the past 5 years. Each day is a starting point for the CAGR calculations of price changes from the date of the MM Range Index forecast to the number of subsequent market days indicated by the yellow column footers.

The blue central row averages all of those forecasts, so is a measure of the annual rate of rise in the stock's price (some 19% to 20%) over that 5-year period.

Each of the other rows contains only those forecasts indicating upside to downside proportions (or greater) indicated by the red and green row captions at left. The magenta 31 indicates the present Range Index level of 27.

The bold white vs. grey differentiation of the row,column cells indicates a t-test of that cell's statistical significance of difference from the blue row's same column value.

Figure 5 uses the same format to show what percent of the positions in each cell of the table had prices higher than at the time of the forecast.

Figure 5

What the magenta and bold white clues are telling us is that the odds are very good that in the next 16 weeks (~4 months) MSFT's price rise may continue.

This is one reason why the Win Odds are one of our screening tools in selecting the top20 names for the MM Intelligence lists daily. Reference to Figure 2 will show that the forecast population Win Odds average is only 62, while the top 20 average is 83. That is a big difference between 5 out of 8 wins and 9 out of 11.

Other key qualitative measures of the MM forecasts besides the Win odds are the Credibility Ratio, and the Reward~Risk ratio. Even with good odds, if the %Payoff achieved when the inevitable losses are netted against gains is strikingly below what is currently being indicated as upside in the forecast range, the credibility of the forecast is called into question. Here that is not the case.

Investors can, and should, have different standards for these qualitative considerations, based on their personal circumstances, so we provide them to be used as appropriate in making selections for portfolio holdings.

Figure 6 provides a comparison of the current Reward~Risk tradeoffs for the 50 stocks and ETFs of most interest to Seeking Alpha readers. MSFT at the location [13] intersection of upside price change forecasts and actual worst-case price drawdowns is in a very favorable position relative to these other investment alternatives.

Conclusion

Microsoft Corporation stock is now strongly attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth-building thru capital gains.

Consideration of alternatives

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.