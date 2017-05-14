Sorry Sears CEO, But You're In Denial About Not Being In Denial

On Wednesday, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) CEO Eddie Lampert gave a rare interview with Chicago Tribune reporter Lauren Zumbach. The interview coincided with the company's annual meeting, and in retrospect, one can't help but wonder if his combative tone during that interview was in some way related to the pushback he and the company's chiefs certainly got during the meeting with shareholders. See, Sears -- which also owns Kmart -- hasn't turned a profit since 2010. Revenue has fallen every year since 2007, and SHLD shares are down 17% for the past twelve months.

Oh yeah... Sears stock is also down 95% since its 2007 peak near $195, and remain within sight of a multi-decade low.

Clearly something is wrong, but to hear Lampert tell it, the demise of Sears is mostly everyone else's fault.

To be fair, there was a lot of truth in what Lampert had to say. Some of it was flattering. Some of it was not. Much of what he served up was at least a little incomplete from an investor's perspective, though. Here's the proverbial rest of the story, free of bias.

The Rest of the Story

It was undoubtedly a tough interview for Lampert, a hedge fund manager by trade who also happens to at the helm of a retailer to give. On the defensive from some pretty steep -- albeit deserved -- criticisms from the media already, Zumbach wasn't likely to pull any punches. And she didn't. When she asked in a straight-forward manner why investors should believe the turnaround could happen now if it hasn't happened yet, Lampert replied:

Preparing the company for this day and age is something we've been working on for the last dozen years. The challenge for us internally as well as externally is to be able to demonstrate to the world that what we've built is something that can stand up against the best competition that's out there.

Makes sense... except for the fact that it doesn't. "The world" he's referencing is consumers, or shoppers, to be specific. They know better than anyone what they want, and they find it. They support it with dollars. They don't need to be convinced. If what you've built can stand up against the best competition that's out there, that will be reflected in the company's results.

It's not being reflected in the company's results because what Sears has built isn't standing up against the best competition out there. As was noted, Sears' revenue has been falling for a long, long time as the company has been forced into retreat.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Side note: Spending a dozen years to prepare for the current day and age leaves a company about ten years behind. Retailing, as much as any other business, is a constant evolution.

Zumbach pressed on the issue, again pointing out that if the turnaround effort is taking hold, there's no apparent evidence of it. Lampert responded:

I'm not sure it's a question of what's being missed. If you're looking to the left and things are happening to the right, you're missing things because you're not looking to the right, not because it's not happening. It is true that on the left, we're closing stores. We're not making money. On the right is where we're going. A lot of these things are happening and they're happening in plain sight.

Again, it's an idea that makes sense. What Lampert failed to express to the Chicago Tribune's reporter or any other onlooker since 2008 is, what is it that "on the right" that's happening in plain sight? Yes, the Shop-Your-Way rewards card is a clever idea. It hasn't helped sales growth. Yes, curbside pickup is a nice convenience. It hasn't helped sales. A better omni-channel machine is a must-do. It hasn't boosted the top or bottom lines though. If the company knew where it was going, it would have gotten there by now.

Even beyond the interview, however, things remained ... interesting during the shareholders meeting, where Lampert commented:

We don't need more customers. We have all the customers we could possibly want. As soon as we start making money, people are gonna say, 'How did I miss this?'

He's right about the second point. As soon as Sears starts making money, a large swath of people are going to be wondering why they ever doubted it would happen. There's a reason they're not holding their breath though. That reason is, Lampert has batted the word 'transformation' around since 2008's shareholder meeting. The only transformation anybody's seen since then is a smaller, less-profitable Sears.

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping comment, however, was Lampert's take that Sears has all the customers it could possibly want. It doesn't. Again, Sears has just begun what will likely be its tenth straight year of declining revenue, and its seventh straight year of heavy losses. Sears most definitely doesn't have enough customers... at least not enough if it wants to remain viable. If it did, it would clamp-down on Shop-Your-Way rewards and sales.

In the shadow of this ugly reality about Sears, it's one of the last things Lampert said that may be the most difficult to swallow:

I give you my assurance I am not in denial.

It's almost as if the company hasn't lost $8 billion over the course of the past five years, and destroyed 95% of the stock's value over the course of the past ten. Assets have been cut in half over the course of the past five years to boot, undermining the retailer's ability to generate much-needed revenue.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Conclusion

Again in his defense, the media has arguably been unnecessarily brutal at times in its treatment of Sears. A little fear-mongering likely did make it tough for Sears to deal with its vendors and lenders, who were worried they may not get paid.

On the other hand, Sears began to unravel well before the media piled on the company, kicking it while it was down. The best way to not become a proverbial punching bag is by not making yourself an easy target. To do that, Sears needed to show at least a glimmer of hope over the course of the past decade. It didn't happen -- at least not in a meaningful way -- once during that time.

Is it Lampert's fault? Yes and no. No in the sense that retailing truly has changed, and those not ready for it have been left behind. Yes in the sense, however, that Lampert has yet to quite realize he's the one who put himself in charge as CEO of Sears back in early 2013. At the very least he should have known he wasn't ready to do something like that, which he'd never done before.

Whatever the case, it's interesting that Lampert made a point of saying he wasn't in denial. That sounds like the very first thing someone who was in denial would say. They never see it in themselves.

