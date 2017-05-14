Fascinating Oil Data

Yet, despite earlier data this year to the contrary, it seems that we may already be seeing these declines, meaning that something may be amiss.

In this article, I decided to look at some recent data released by OPEC, which shows meaningful revisions not only in supply and demand but in the group's own production.

After seeing oil prices crushed due to fears surrounding growing US production and weak demand in some categories (namely motor gasoline), we've seen a recent resurgence that has led to bulls taking charge once more. This seems to be driven, in part, by the likelihood of OPEC's deal to cut production being extended through the end of this year, but it also seems to be attributable in large part to some positive developments from the supply/demand picture facing the market. In what follows, I will look at all of this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Surging supply woes

A month ago, OPEC believed that non-OPEC oil production this year would grow, but not by a tremendous amount. If their numbers had been right, investors could expect output outside of OPEC to increase to the tune of 0.58 million barrels per day. Now, however, the picture is far more bearish for oil investors on this front. If their numbers are correct now, we're looking at an increase of 0.95 million barrels per day, 0.37 million barrels per day above what was seen a month earlier.

While places like Canada and Brazil should see output grow through 2017, the largest contributor is the US. As shale has come back to life, it has left analysts trying to figure out what the final result will be but, with the US oil rig count growing, we don't know and can only really guess. It appears to me as though OPEC has assumed what will likely be the worst-case scenario and decided that, instead of slowly growing non-OPEC output estimates every month, they would act a little more aggressively.

But other data is really encouraging

As an oil bull, I am disheartened to see US production coming online like it has been but we have two big contributors that should help absorb this excess production. The first is that demand this year should be higher than OPEC thought in the past. If their numbers are correct, global oil demand this year should come out to 96.38 million barrels per day, which is about 60 thousand barrels per day above prior forecasts. 2016's demand has also been increased by 70 thousand barrels per day. Due to the 2017 and 2016 revisions, the group not anticipates that global demand growth this year will be about 1.26 million barrels per day. From the prior month's 2016 base estimate, it's actually stronger by 1.33 million barrels per day.

Truth be told, this increase is nice to see, but it's not enough to absorb the shock on its own. I have written in the past about the prospect of demand this year being stronger than other groups have forecasted and more recent upticks from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) have echoed my predictions. Because of this, I do think OPEC will be wrong but let's assume that their more conservative estimates (compared to a demand increase from the EIA's numbers of 1.56 million barrels per day this year) are correct.

*Taken from OPEC

This leads us to our other area of protection: OPEC itself. In their latest report on the matter, they stated that April's oil production among the group came out to 31.732 million barrels per day, as seen in the image above. When you compare this to March's the decrease is only 18,200 barrels per day month-over-month, but what isn't super obvious is the fact that their March estimate from the prior month was far, far higher. If you compare the older data, shown in the image below, with the newer data, March's output has been revised down by 0.178 million barrels per day.

*Taken from OPEC

What's particularly fascinating about this is that it came from most OPEC nations and was despite an uptick from 49,200 barrels per day from Saudi Arabia and despite a 97,100 barrels per day increase from Angola. The most striking change actually came from Libya which, despite other reports saying that output was up to 0.76 million barrels per day, came in at 0.55 million barrels per day, down from 0.612 million barrels per day a month earlier. Iran's decrease is also intriguing.

Now, if we assume that these numbers are accurate and if we make the assumption that they stay flat for the rest of this year, we actually arrive at the table that I created below. What you can see here is that, taking OPEC's estimates for first quarter production as granted and applying all of the other data as appropriate, demand could outpace supply in 2017 by 0.11 million barrels per day. If this is true, we're looking at a draw in 2017 from global inventories of around 40.15 million barrels.

*Created by Author

Now, if I do say so myself, my belief that demand is stronger this year than OPEC thinks has some interesting data to back it up. If you rely on the group's numbers, the supply/demand imbalance in the first quarter was quite terrible for oil bulls. During the quarter, excess production would have totaled 0.78 million barrels per day, which would result in growing inventories to the tune of 71.76 million barrels per day over the 92-day period. This was not, however, what we saw.

Among OECD stocks, inventories did happen to grow by 31 million barrels during the first quarter of 2017 if OPEC is correct, rising from 2.982 billion barrels to 3.013 billion barrels. Since OECD nations make up around half of global demand the last time I checked, this sounds like in the ballpark of what you would expect, but OPEC has also said that oil at sea during the quarter dropped to 1.043 billion barrels, down from 1.102 billion barrels at the end of last year. That's a decline of 59 million barrels, for a net between OECD nations and oil at sea of a drop of 28 million barrels. This implies a deficit in terms of oil supplies of 0.30 million barrels per day.

Now, it should be mentioned that there are a few ways to interpret this. First, either their supply estimates are way too high or their demand estimates are way too low or it's a mixture of the two. The second option is that a ton of oil went to non-OECD nations. By my math, unless I'm overlooking something, around 99.76 million barrels would have had to flow to non-OECD nations in the first quarter for this all to make sense. The most obvious culprit would be China but I don't see that happening, at least not in terms of their commercial stocks.

*Taken from OPEC

As you can see in the image above, commercial Chinese oil and product stocks in March (April data isn't available yet) of this year came out to 390.9 million barrels, which was down 5.3 million barrels from the 396.2 million barrels seen a month earlier and happens to be down 17.8 million barrels year-over-year. If China's commercial stocks aren't holding a sizable chunk of the excess, there aren't really any other possible nations that come to mind. India is unlikely since the nation is in the process of building storage capacity that, at the moment, is nowhere near comparable to what China is capable of holding.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing oil is fascinating. Supply estimates from OPEC are scary but if their own numbers regarding production from their group are accurate, then that should help the situation out a bit this year. Add to this the fact that demand is very likely higher than what the group is saying (based on the inventory data we're currently seeing), and we could be looking at some nice future revisions that OPEC may have to make in the months to come that will only help oil bulls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL, AREX, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY