Why Oil CapEx As A Metric Isn't As Important As It Used To Be

Most fears associated with spending on exploration and development are based upon an oil market that no longer exists.

Financial media and many in the market have yet to catch up with the new realities surrounding the oil and gas market, as the focus on CapEx has been based upon major oil producers that historically have driven expenditures that lead to new, significant discoveries.

Some have pointed out that lower spending will result in problems in replacing reserves within a few years. That's the wrong way to look at it because investing in shale assets in the U.S. require less expenditure while producing quicker results. That has bought time for companies to search for new reserves, while at the same time generating more production with less spending.

The key is the way shale wells can be quickly completed and add to the output and revenue of a company. This is why companies with shale exposure are boosting spending in that part of their portfolios.

Spending in North America

What is really driving the alleged concerns in my view is a lot of money that would have targeted international projects is being brought to the U.S., which suggests there are vested interests by non-shale producers to generate the impression of an upcoming disaster, when in fact there is nothing of the kind.

There is an approximate replacement need of about 10 million barrels by 2022, and that shouldn't be difficult for shale alone to meet, and quite likely, surpass.

Overall expenditure in North America is still looking strong, with an estimated $84 billion targeted. That's up by about 32 percent over 2016 CapEx, according to Barclays, cited by Bloomberg.

On the other hand, overseas projects are only going to increase by about 3 percent in 2017, says Barclays.

The latest data confirm this is going to have a significant impact on production and supply, with U.S. producers adding another 9 rigs last week, the 17th week in a row they've added to the total.

In Texas the Railroad Commission said it issued another 909 permits in April, 33 percent more than March, reinforcing the fact spending is ramping up.

Also important is that rigs produce a lot more oil in the past because they're working more wells, and the wells themselves are far more productive. Those are the major reasons it doesn't take as much spending to generate superior results.

Fears of replacement shortage unfounded

As mentioned earlier, I don't even think those pointing out a possible major replacement shortage are in reality concerned. They know the market and what's going on, and it's obvious they're trying to put pressure on the majors to allocate more capital in their direction.

With oil expected to be lower for longer, there is no way the giant oil companies are going to put themselves at risk with their upstream businesses to placate countries looking for more investment capital.

Oil majors with exposure to shale are going to continue to increase expenditure there because it lowers their overall cost basis across their upstream portfolios. Not only will that protect them from a possible plunge in the price of oil, but also increase earnings as they lower costs.

Replacement isn't an issue in this new environment over the next four to five years, and even then it's likely to be a slower moving issue than is being reported.

The other thing to consider is Argentina is getting a lot more investment in its shale market, and that should quickly add gas and oil supply to the market over the next several years.

Conclusion

Oil production in the U.S continues to be upwardly revised. The latest numbers from the EIA projected an average of 9.3 million barrels per day in 2017, up by about 400,000 barrels per day over the 8.9 million barrels per day last projected. Year-over-year for April, output was up by 200,000 barrels per day.

For 2018, the EIA believes U.S. oil will jump to 10 million barrels per day. I think this will continually be upwardly revised over the next few years. But even at this pace it'll be able to cover the approximate 10 million barrels per day needed to be replaced by 2022.

The crude market that now exists is completely different from the one that existed just a couple of short years ago. Companies can now inexpensively and quickly complete wells and bring a lot of oil to the market, and they still have thousands of DUC wells waiting in the wings, with more being developed.

Capital expenditures are one of the key metrics that need to be adjusted in our thinking, as it no longer takes as much capital to achieve better results.

