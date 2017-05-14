Acacia Communications' (ACIA) CEO Raj Shanmugaraj on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Monica Gould - IR Contact Officer

John Gavin - CFO

Raj Shanmugaraj - President, CEO

Analysts

Douglas Clark - Goldman Sachs

Alex Henderson - Needham

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Dmitry Netis - William Blair

Fahad Najam - Cowen and Company

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Monica Gould

Thank you, Bob and good afternoon, everyone. Acacia Communications released results for the first quarter of 2017 ended March 31, 2017 this afternoon after market close. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.acacia-inc.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. With me on today's call are Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Gavin, our Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Raj, I'd like to note that during today's discussion there are references to our prospects and expectations for the second quarter, the second half of 2017 and beyond.

Projections on the size of our markets and market share, statements about our customers and new products and other forward-looking statements which are based on the business environment as we currently see it and as such include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our earnings press release and our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements described in today's discussion.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we report certain financial measures that do not conform to GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations of these GAAP to non-GAAP measures in addition to a description of the non-GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Raj.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Thank you, Monica. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us today. I'll begin with some financial highlights, following which I'll provide an update on the macro aspects of our business and will then turn the call over to John Gavin, who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance and outlook. We're pleased with our execution in the first quarter of 2017 exceeding our expectations on revenue, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Revenue increased 36% from $84.5 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $114.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income rose 120% from $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $32 million in the first quarter of 2017. And non-GAAP diluted EPS rose 75% from $0.44 per share in the first quarter of 2016 to $0.77 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

These results were driven by continued global demand for our CFP and flex-rate AC400G products. Revenue from our newer customers rose approximately 223% year-over-year and accounted for 32% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, up from 14% of revenue in the same period a year ago. We had two customers that each represented more than 10% of our revenues in the first quarter of 2017 and an additional three customers each accounted for more than 5% of our revenues. We're also happy to report that five of our newer Tier 1 customers were among the top 10 contributors to revenue in the first quarter of 2017. And as was the case in the last few quarters, two of those customers were among the top five contributors to revenue.

I would now like to comment on our outlook for the second quarter of 2017. At the midpoint of our guidance range, we expect revenue to be sequentially down 21.7% from the first quarter due to a couple of factors. The primary factor is softening demand from the China market that started in April. As you may have heard from others in our industry, we're seeing what we believe to be a temporary slowdown in the deployments from carriers in China, causing our larger China customers to slow down their order rates in the second quarter. The secondary factor is the variability that we're seeing in the quarterly order rate from one of our direct hyperscale customers.

We anticipate growth both in China and DCI markets, during the second half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2017. Our China customers tell us they anticipate conditions to improve in the third quarter of 2017. However, we believe the timing of a second half 2017 improvement will become clearer over the next few months. We believe the current slowdown in China is not a reflection of any weakening in the long term demand for 100G and above, rather a delayed deployment.

Once China demand improves and our China customers work through their short term inventory position of our products, we anticipate revenue growth in China to come from our DCO pluggables and flex-rate AC400G products in the second half of 2017. In the DCI segment, we believe, we'll see growth, as our direct hyperscale customers ramp deployments of Acacia products and as the order rate from our large OEM customer, with exposure to this segment that we discussed during our last earnings call, continues to improve. However, in this segment, we expect to see some quarterly order rate variability depending on priorities and workloads of hyperscale providers, smaller staff and the timing of their new product introductions. We believe there are highly innovative products and rapid pace of development continue to be key differentiators in the DCI segment and position us well for long term growth.

In addition to China and DCI, we also believe that second half growth will come from expanded business with our original and newer customers as they ramp deployments of our current and newer products. I would now like to provide an update on our new product development efforts which we believe will drive our future growth. During the first quarter of 2017, we made good progress in ramping our CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO products and we continue to see strong customer interest for these products. Our CFP2-ACO is now generally available and has successfully transitioned to volume production.

Our CFP2-ACO customer shipments are progressing well including to the hyperscale customer that we discussed last quarter. And we expect this product to provide a more meaningful contribution to revenue in the second half of 2017. We believe that we're well positioned to become one of the leaders in the CFP2-ACO market. Our shipments of CFP2-DCO engineering and qualification samples to our customers are also progressing well. Thanks to the great efforts of our talented team, we have exceeded our internal expectation with the execution of our CFP2-DCO development program.

To-date, we have shipped CFP2-DCO to more than 10 customers and this product is on a track to transition to volume production in the second half of 2017. Also in the second half of 2017, we will start shipping our PIC in volume as a standalone product. This move will further expand our product offerings and we believe will also expand our total addressable market and further our relationships with network equipment manufacturers who are building their own line cards. At the OFC trade show in March, we demonstrated our new BGA, our ball-grid array packaging technology for our PIC. The BGA combines our PIC with a TIA and driver in a package similar to that used for ASICs.

We believe that this innovation is a key stepping stone to having the PIC and DSP ASIC in the same package and will enable improvements including higher performance and lower manufacturing cost using standard surface mount technology. We believe it will also enable our module products to be more cost competitive with discrete solutions and will help spur more widespread market adoption of interconnect module in preference to discrete line cards. In addition, we recently announced our Pico dual channel DSP ASIC which is designed to support transmission speeds of up to 1.2 terabits per second, with two carriers of 600 gigabit per second each using 64QAM modulation format at approximately 64 gigabaud.

Pico will be the foundation for our AC1200 module product and we anticipate sampling Pico to customers towards the end of 2017 or early 2018. We expect the AC1200 product will provide our customers significantly improved capacity at a low cost per bit, a characteristic that we believe is critically important to hyperscale providers. We see continued long term capacity expansion in metro, long-haul and submarine networks which validates our belief that these markets remain positioned for sustainable long term growth. By way of example, Verizon and Corning recently announced an agreement under which Verizon will purchase up to 12.4 million miles of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020.

We believe that other service providers and content providers around the globe will also add capacity to their network. We believe this pace of capacity addition will continue to generate sustainable demand for optical interconnect such as ours for the long term. Our low power high performance products are well suited to the requirements of metro, long-haul and subsea networks around the world and we're seeing demand from these markets for our CFP-DCO, flex-rate AC400G and CFP2-DCO products. Our products are also being deployed in ultra-long-haul submarine networks, as an example, one of the largest subsea network providers recently qualified our flex-rate AC400G product which uses our silicon photonic PIC for deployment in subsea networks around the world.

This is the second Tier-1 subsea network provider to qualify our flex-rate AC400G product. We expect the DCI market to remain robust and port shipments to grow year-over-year in 2017. We anticipate growth in the second half of 2017 over the first half of 2017 driven by sales of our flex-rate AC400G and CFP products as well as our newer CFP2-DCO and CFP2-ACO products which our customers and others in the industry tell us are among the most innovative products of their time. We believe, Acacia's innovation and pace of development serves this market well, as hyperscale customers have the ability to switch platforms quickly and are constantly looking for new disruptive products that enable their networks to run more efficiently and at lower cost. For example, our new Pico based terabit products are getting strong interest from hyperscale providers, as these products enable our customers to offer significantly lower cost per bit in their DCI networks.

We believe this level of excitement about the products in our development roadmap will lead to additional design win opportunities with our current and prospective customers. We also believe that investments inside the data center, a market we don't currently participate in appears to be growing well in the first half of 2017, setting up a demand driver for inter-data center growth in the future.

As I mentioned before, we believe we're well positioned to take advantage of increased deployments in the China market. In particular, we believe that our flex-rate AC400G and CFP-DCO products are well positioned in the largest China carrier network. Further, we're seeing significant interest in our industry for CFP2-DCO in China and other regional markets, due to its size, standard pluggable interface and significantly lower power consumption, while addressing the fast growing 200G market at four times the faceplate density of the CFP.

In summary, while we're having some headwinds in the second quarter, we're excited about Acacia's future growth opportunities. Service providers and content providers are adding 100G and above capacity to their DCI, metro and long-haul networks and we're not seeing signs of slowing down in long term demand. We continue to develop and bring to market industry leading products that address demand for 100G and above solution. We're also seeing an increase in the number of design wins being awarded to Acacia by our customers. We're excited about these opportunities and prospects and believe they will help us maintain our technology and market leadership position. In addition, we remain focused on driving down the cost of our products in order to help our customers be more successful. With that, I'll turn the call over to John for a more detailed review of our financial performance and our outlook for the second quarter.

John Gavin

Thanks, Raj and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start by reviewing our financial and operating performance for the first quarter of 2017. And then, we'll provide our outlook for the second quarter, before opening up the call to questions. We're pleased that our first quarter results exceeded our expectations for revenue, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Total revenue of $114.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 rose 35.7% from revenue of $84.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. This growth in revenue was driven by increased sales for our CFP and flex-rate AC400G product families. During the quarter, revenue from newer customers outside our original eight customers grew 222.7% on a year-over-year basis compared to 6.3% on a year-over-year basis for our original group of eight customers.

Revenue from our newer customers was 32% of our total revenue in the first quarter of 2017, up from 14% in the first quarter of 2016. GAAP gross margins increased to 49.1% in the first quarter of 2017 from 41.9% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margins which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense rose to 49.5% in the first quarter of 2017 from 41.9% in the first quarter of 2016. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to the continued shift in revenue mix to products that contain our vertically integrated silicon PIC technology and from a favorable shift in our quarterly product mix in components versus modules. Our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins also benefited from the ramp-up of manufacturing in lower-cost regions which was substantially completed for a high volume production products during the fourth quarter of 2016.

As a reminder, our gross margin can fluctuate based on our quarterly product mix, the introduction of new products, new product ramp-up expenses, manufacturing yields and the impact of pricing changes. GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $26.4 million or 23% of revenue compared to $19.5 million or 23% of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense were $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 or 19.4% of revenue compared to $19.2 million or 22.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. GAAP R&D expenses totaled $17.7 million or 15.5% of revenue in 1Q17 compared to $15.4 million or 18.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP R&D expenses totaled $14.7 million or 12% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $15.2 million or 18% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. The increase in GAAP R&D expenses was primarily related to additional personnel costs, as we continue to ramp employee headcount to support our new development roadmap and from increases in our stock-based compensation expense offset by a decrease in outsourced development costs and a decrease in silicon chip development and prototype cost.

The decrease in non-GAAP R&D expenses was due to increases in stock-based compensation in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the first quarter of 2016. GAAP SG&A expenses were $8.7 million or 7.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $4.1 million or 4.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $7.5 million or 6.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $4 million or 4.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

The increase in GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expenses was primarily related to additional personnel cost in connection with our organizational scaling efforts to- date and an increase in professional services. We continue to invest in our R&D organization in support of our development roadmap and the many growth opportunities that we see ahead of us and also to maintain the pace and number of new products that we bring to market. This investment is strategic in nature and will take into consideration our anticipated growth in business objectives.

GAAP operating income increased $29.9 million or 26.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, up from $15.9 million or 18.9% of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2017 was $34.5 million or 30.1% of revenue, up from $16.2 million or 19.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. Our non-GAAP operating income excludes $4.6 million of stock-based compensation expense for the first quarter of 2017. EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was $32.7 million, up from $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was $37.4 million, up from $17.9 million in the first quarter of 2016.

The increase in EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA was driven by our expanded gross profit on year-over-year incremental revenue and the operating leverage in our business model. Our GAAP effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2017 was a negative 17.9%, compared to a positive 9.7% in the first quarter of last year. The decrease in our tax rate was primarily driven by the impact of disqualified dispositions of stock-based compensation expense and a decrease in the foreign rate differential due to the jurisdictional mix of profits under our corporate structure. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2017 was 8.2% compared to 10.1% in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in our non-GAAP effective tax rate was primarily driven by benefits derived from our corporate structure. GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2017 increased to $35.7 million or 31.1% of revenue, up from $14.6 million or 17.3% of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2017 rose to $32 million or 27.9% of revenue from $14.6 million or 17.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. The increase in our GAAP and non-GAAP net income was primarily driven by our year-over-year revenue growth and increased operating margin as well as by GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rate changes previously mentioned. Based on a fully diluted weighted average share counts of 41.7 million shares, this translates to GAAP diluted earnings of $0.86 per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.77 per share in the first quarter. This compares to GAAP diluted earnings of $0.30 per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.44 per share in the first quarter of 2016 based on a fully diluted weighted average share count of 33.3 million shares.

Now, turning to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $321.3 million and no debt. We generated $15.9 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter which was driven by our GAAP net income. With that, I would like to turn look to our outlook for the second quarter of 2017. While the second quarter is off to a slower start due to the impact of the China market slowdown and variability of DCI order rates, we're optimistic about our future growth opportunities as we continue to ramp our newer products, including our CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO products in the second half of 2017. We believe these products are well positioned in the DCI market, China market and global metro markets and will drive future revenue growth.

Additionally, we believe we're expanding our total addressable market by starting to sell our PIC and volume as a standalone product adding to our component offering line up. As noted in today's earnings press release, in the second quarter of 2017, we expect total revenue to be between $85 million and $95 million which will represent a year-over-year decline of 18.2% to 26.8%. We expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 48.1% to 65.4% and non-GAAP diluted earnings in the range of $0.22 to $0.35 per share based on anticipated 42.3 million diluted shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.77 per share in the second quarter of 2016 based on 37.4 million diluted shares outstanding.

While we'll continue to guide on a one quarter out basis, we do want to provide more perspective on the second half of 2017. We continue to believe that the 100G plus coherent market is fundamentally strong in the three market segments that we sell into. We believe that our new products currently ramping to volume production will have positive impacts to revenue in the second half of 2017 and these products along with products already in production and those in our development roadmap will be key growth drivers in 2018 and beyond.

Lastly, while we believe our recently announced Pico DSP ASIC and BGA PIC technology innovation which will support our getting to market with a 1.2 terabit per second module product in 2018, demonstrates Acacia's continued mission to lead the market and driving innovation for coherent solutions. As we've discussed previously, we believe that our business model and market strategy is solid and positions us well for future growth and we have a sound operating model and balance sheet with no debt and a significant cash position. We do not anticipate any changes to the long term target financial goals that we discussed previously at this time. However, we're continuing to monitor these goals as market conditions develop.

I will now turn the call back to Bob to open up for the question session, after which Raj will wrap up with some summary remarks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Douglas Clark

Hey, thanks for taking my question. My first one is just a detail point on the second quarter guidance, can you give us a little bit of insight into the mix of gross margins and OpEx getting to that bottom line net income number? Hi, is there anyone on the line?

John Gavin

Yes, sorry, Doug, this is John, how are you?

Douglas Clark

Very well, sorry, did you hear my question?

John Gavin

Yes, it broke up a little bit, so we were trying to just make sure we understood the question. So in -- I'll start with looking at the Q1 gross margin. So we had a little bit favorable impact in Q1 over what we were expecting at about 49.5%. What drove that Doug was some increase in the mix of components versus modules in that quarter as well as we had a favorable yield impact to our gross margin as a result of some manufacturing progress that we made with our operations team. So marginally, it was a little bit higher than we anticipated for those two factors. If you look at Q2 as an example, we expect that to be a little bit lower -- think of it as maybe 2 to 3 percentage points lower than what we came out in Q1, principally because we see in Q2 the mix switching back to be a little bit more heavier than normal in the module side versus the components and ASIC chip side of it versus Q1.

So we think that's going to maybe come down a couple of percentage points there from where Q1 was. In terms of OpEx, we will, as I mentioned on the last call, OpEx will be up sequentially from Q1 to Q2. That's because we had some outside silicon under repayment, some development payments that are due with milestones for our 16-nanometer development process that are due in Q2 that weren't in place in Q1. So we will have some increase there from Q1 as we stated on the last call.

Douglas Clark

Thanks for that. That's helpful and then my other question is kind of on the announcement or the, kind of the mention of selling the PIC on a standalone basis. First, I just want to be very clear that this is different than the ACO product that you currently sell and or will be selling in the second half of the year and then along those lines, can you talk about the differences, the customer applications and where the interest is for that as well as the potential ASP differential between the ACO and the PIC standalone?

John Gavin

Yes. So Doug, let me take that one. Yes, it is different than the ACO because if a customer needs a pluggable optics interface then they would use the ACO but the application would be -- if they are developing their line card whether they use their ASIC or our ASIC, they would buy the PIC. Now, we have interest from customers who are building their own line cards who are not using the ACO or DCO pluggable to want to replace the discrete optics with the PIC technology and so from that point of view, it is more of a component, it is more of a chip play and there is strong interest from multiple customers, again customers who use and don't use our objects. China is one area we've seen and of course in the metro DCI and so this -- from our perspective, this does expand our TAM. Again, if you look at the ASP play, this is opening up additional TAM for us. It is not a -- in this scenario, the customer buys their own -- have their own line cards, their own ITLA, so this is more of a component that replaces the combination of the optic that they buy discreetly today. So, I don't know if there is a range, maybe it's 40%, 50%. It's hard to tell exactly what the ASP difference but it's going to be a collection of the discrete parts as opposed to built-in module.

Alex Henderson

Great. I would just like to follow on in the conversation that we just had a moment ago about the OpEx spend. I assume that the outside silicon foundry payment is in the R&D line and I would assume that that would be somewhat of a one-time payment or is that something that is step up and stay up. How do we think about that as we go into the third quarter, does it come back out?

John Gavin

I'll go back to some discussions we had on the last earnings call. We had said at that time that -- we thought that OpEx in total would be up year-over-year approximately 38%. We're seeing that probably come down some be about 2 percentage or 3 percentage points at this point down year-over-year from a growth rate perspective. The Q2 uptick is something that our payments, Alex are milestone based and they are also spread out over a series of quarters as those milestones along those silicon developments are being completed. So that the step-up that we're taking in Q2 tends to be a Q3 and Q4 follow-on step as well in terms of being flat at that point from those payment's perspective. So we do take a step up in Q2 and then those will be fairly flat throughout the rest of the year, just because the payments are spread out over a period of time, they're not just one quarter and done.

Alex Henderson

Great, that's very helpful. Thank you. So if I could -- question on the China situation, I mean, clearly China inventory build is a problem for a lot of companies that have reported already, various companies have said different things about the timeline for sopping up that inventory and getting back to underlying demand.

What is your stance on the amount of time it will take to absorb the inventory overhang based on the pull that you're seeing at this point, assuming no major contracts come down the pike from either provincial or national builds, just the sort of the ambient demand that you would see for building out environment?

John Gavin

Yes, let me, Alex, let me add some color on that, obviously that you referred from the others in the industry. So what we saw in China, Q1 there was purchases that were made by our largest customers.

For more of a backbone, national backbone expansion application which was expected to happen early part of Q2 and that's what it was done in preparation for and what we hear on that, on the backbone expansion which was part of the phase 12 approval, that is -- although its been approved, there was a delay going to the second part of -- second half of Q2, so part of the backbone expansion we anticipate will be more related to. The provincial network expansion is part of the phase 13 as you would have heard, that is going to come in smaller pieces and that gets approved what we hear is in the next 30 to 60 days and that's what we say, we need a few months to get clarity on the provincial piece of and that will also come as not as one big deal as multiple deals but what our customers are telling us is that they see Q3 -- second half demand being strong starting with Q3, but based on this information that we're seeing and the detail, I think, you are going to see the national backbone continue sooner but the provincial -- we need a little bit more time happened before we can call exactly when the timing of the provincial bills happen and also when the volume picks up, but we do believe China for the industry would be a growth -- for us would be a growth second half compared to the first half.

Alex Henderson

Yes, I think the question I was trying to ask is if I exclude major outstanding orders, the seasonal pickup in demand from 1Q to 2Q for what I would describe is ambient business demand, seems like it's sufficient enough to be pulling down some of the inventory even before we get to those additional orders and I was trying to get a handle on, at the rate that we're pulling right now, will that -- it would be sufficient without additional orders from the provincial or national to bring down the inventory level before the end of 2Q or would it take longer?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, I mean -- I think it varies a little bit, I think the larger customer probably has ordered components from multiple folks and inventory position situation may be a little different. What we see with -- because we sell mostly modules and single sourced, what we view as short term inventory gets used up for the other pieces sooner, that we believe it will be in the Q2 into Q3. But again the provincial network tenders have to happen for the pickup to happen in the second half.

Operator

Great, thanks. A couple of questions. I wanted to ask, are the two 10% customers this quarter kind of who have traditionally been your top two or top two customers or are they different? And then the second, we heard some commentary from other players about just more short reach technologies being adopted versus kind of CFP and CFP2. Did you see anything like that this quarter that would make you kind of question CFP2 demand going forward?

John Gavin

Hi, Meta, it's John, I'll take the first part of that. Yes, it's the same top two customers in our 10% plus category.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes. So, Meta, I was not completely sure on the second part of it, like we see strong demand on the coherent applications both on the CFP2-ACO and the CFP2-DCO. I think, I don't know if you were asking about the QSFP 28 data comm product that are used inside the data center, of course there is a lot of growth happening in that particular piece of the data center -- inside the data center which we believe will fuel the growth for DCI market in the second half. But I don't know if that's what exactly you were talking about QSFP inside the data center or some other CFP2 taking share from coherent, wasn't clear.

Meta Marshall

Yes, I mean, I guess I'm just trying to get a sense of -- are any of these kind of newer technologies whether be -- you just mentioned that with coherent but kind of direct attack to any more short reach technology is kind of Erodium what you think is the DCI opportunity.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, so that's a very good question. Let me get right down to that. So the short reach QSFP that's inside the data center that is completely not related to this but let me give you a little background, I think as you know the web scale market is quite fragmented and there are if you take more than 80 kilometer reach in connecting between data centers is pretty much every web scale, hyperscale providers using coherent all the way. Less than 80 kilometers, I think some web scale guys are choosing direct detect technology where they have shorter reach and some are still sticking with coherent, so there is no one solution sticks on particularly only in the less than 80-kilometer range. And so there is no -- like for example when we talked earlier about our large OEM customers seeing lower order reduction that was, it was more coherent applications only, it wasn't going to a direct attack. So we don't believe there is -- coherent is losing although in the lower end and some web scale guys in the lower end of that spectrum, they would use a direct effect, but that's not the reason for any of the DCI issue we articulated.

Operator

Okay, thank you, just to kind of clarify, did I hear you say, you will play in the QSFP28 short reach client side optics market within the data center?

John Gavin

No, what I was trying to say Dmitry is that, that is inside the data center, that is having a lot of interfaces happening, it's growing quite rapidly as you know as the hyperscale guys and web scale providers are adding servers and adding client interfaces, so that is going to fuel DCI interfaces is what I meant. It's not like, we don't play in that, but we had more almost ready to connect the DCI base interest together.

Dmitry Netis

Okay, I understand. That's good. And then as you release your PIC on a standalone basis, where -- which monitors to that be -- where could this wind up? Will that wind up inside the data center, outside the data center for DCI, who so the module providers substantially you want to disclose or may not want to disclose, you will be playing with or is this going direct to kind of an OEM network manufactured type cust.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, so this pretty much goes to the -- it does first of all, it does not go into the -- inside the data center, this is a coherent PIC, so it will end up going into line card -- people who are building their line cards, it's not for -- generally it's not for the module guys, but it's for customers who are building their own line cards and in some cases are using our ASIC, in some cases are using their own ASIC. So, this is more of a -- this is an alternate to providing, buying on the discrete components, the modulator, receiver and piecing them together as opposed to using a -- one of our silicon photonics PICs there -- on their line card.

Dmitry Netis

Got it. Okay Raj, thank you. And then my last question is on the ICT side of the house. I think, you had two 10% customers, the third one was a 10% last quarter which was an ICP which did not make it in the 10% customer this quarter. So, just little more color what's going on, you mentioned some variability there would direct purchasing from hyperscale guys, suppose that's related to that 10% customer in the prior quarter not be here this quarter in Q1. So, what is the outlook for that ICP as you progress through the year and what's changed in their --

Raj Shanmugaraj

So, let me comment on that. Overall on the DCI market, as we all know, the market is growing and on that particular situation we had a direct hyperscale customer which again we'll say is not Facebook. I know there was some rumors around that, but it's not Facebook.

There is -- the way they move forward is that, they cut over to new product. Like ours, they take time to ramp up deployment of that and so they buy [indiscernible] phases and then they go through a deployment cycle and then they buy preparation for deployment and so, they are at shrink they are using Acacia product and so we're -- we do anticipate them growing in the second half and we have all positioned with them. But my point was that we do still see as they ramp up to transition to our product there is quarter-to quarter variability we saw which is why we had that same result, where they were 10% in Q4 and not in Q1.

Dmitry Netis

So Raj which product did they use and which one are they're transitioning to, can you tell us that?

Raj Shanmugaraj

They are transitioning to our AC400 product using the Silicon Photonic PIC.

Dmitry Netis

Okay. And they use the CFP-DCO potentially in the past. Is that correct?

Raj Shanmugaraj

They are using -- they are transitioning to using our AC400 product.

Dmitry Netis

Okay. Just more clarity on that. Okay, I will sign off. Thank you very much, I'll jump off the line.

Operator

Hi, this is Brian [ph] in for Vijay, thanks for taking the question. Could you give us some color on your cloud data center, optical metro, optical business in the U.S. heading into the back half of the year? And then the second question is, it looks like there was a meaningful uptick year-over-year in Thailand revenues, so any color there on that market will be helpful? Thanks.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, so let me the DCI and John will take the second part of the question. So we -- from what we see the DCI market is robust with full growth expected year-over-year from 2016, so there is no -- yes, we're not seeing any slowing down of that demand. As it pertains to our situation in terms of when we went from Q1 to Q2, we saw a substantial portion of the reduction guide down from Q1 to Q2 was because of China and so I think that's what most of the issue was in terms of guide down. However, from the DCI, we had lower than expected revenue for two reasons and these are very different reasons. It just happened in the same quarter. First one is our own hyperscale -- direct hyperscale customer as they transition to our product, it just takes time, they just take time to transition to our product and its a quarter-over quarter variability we saw that is unrelated to anything else. It is -- we're well positioned with the customer, we continue to grow, share and grow with that customer second half of the year.

So that's one piece of the puzzle. The second one was the OEM customer who had an exposure to DCI that we talked about in the last earnings call in Q1. For this particular customer, we're seeing improving order situation even from where we're today and we're optimistic and this is again not a customer loss, it is more of a allocation, share allocation because most of these guys, hyperscale guys always have two or three suppliers. So from our perspective, we see improvement in that as well. So we're for second half of DCI, we're looking at revenue growth on the DCI segment both from the direct as well as from the -- from our indirect OEM customers.

John Gavin

And on the Thailand, yes Brian, this is John. I'll take your question on Thailand. So important to note about our revenue that's reported to countries and jurisdictions, it is a ship to address location revenue declaration there. And as such, it can be tricky sometimes to try to figure out through that might map too. But in terms of Thailand, your question specifically -- that's really on behalf of our customers who would then ask us to ship their products to their contract manufacturers. So, that contract manufacturer happens to be sitting in Thailand, that's where the revenue would land and that's how we would record it. So, that is from one of our -- some of our customers who have a CM setup in Thailand.

Operator

Hi, just one, can you quickly remind us the share count guidance for Q2?

John Gavin

Yes, the share count guidance for Q2 is -- hold on a second -- yes, roughly $42 million, Fahad.

Fahad Najam

Thank you. So, I have a question on $42 million fully diluted right?

John Gavin

$42.3 million, yes.

Fahad Najam

$42.3 million okay. On the guidance, is it safe to assume that 90% of your guidance is due to China slowdown and 10% is from the DCI variability?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, Fahad about that, I mean, we're not giving exact numbers, but it's a pretty close approximation. As I said, significant portion of our guidance was from -- down was from China.

Fahad Najam

Got it. Now, just going back to the hyperscale segment. If I recall last quarter, you had one 10% customer and you had another hyperscale customer who was testing ACOs. In terms of the variability outside of this one customer, you had the other customer who's adopting ACO or testing ACO module, so is the DCI variability also impacting that hyperscale customer as well?

Raj Shanmugaraj

No, it is only the -- that the ACO as I said in my script, we have started making shipments to that customer, we expect that customer to grow in the second half. So, that's not affecting it and we also have said the ACO is more meaningful in the second half, that particular comment was only for the 10% customer direct customer who is deploying our AC400 directly in their network and that's where we saw the variability in the first quarter.

Fahad Najam

Got it. And one last question, before I see the floor. Can you help us understand in terms of the revenue potential from the Voyager platform, how it has been? There was not much commentary from you in your prepared remarks on the Voyager. Is that still a meaningful growth driver for you or is that something that's still being relatively tested, but not potentially a major revenue contributor this year?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, so on the Voyager, as you would have heard, we're engaged -- our products are engaged in multiple trials. However, what we're seeing is -- this is a white-box concept and it takes time to adapt and again some of these are taking time not just from a product deployment, but from a -- there is additional software platform development that the customers need to do, customers who are -- that were deploying it. So, I think for us, it's -- while we're engaged in trials and optimistic about it, we think this is going to be a little bit of time before this starts to become more meaningful in terms of revenue.

Fahad Najam

So it's safe to assume it won't be a 2017 event, but more likely a 2018 event?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, I mean, you could see some of the revenue, but it's hard to say whether it's going to be meaningful or not. I mean, it's hard to call right now based on what we see.

Operator

Hi, good afternoon. Couple of quick questions, one, do you expect business with new customers to grow sequentially in Q2 and two and I don't know if you want to do this on a run rate basis or maybe take the trough in Q2 here but could you take a shot at sizing your cloud revenues DCI on both an indirect basis kind of as a percent of the total company revenues? Thanks.

John Gavin

Hi Tim, this is John. So I'll take your first question. So we expect in the guidance that some of our new customers are still in that early process of getting through some of their system development, some of the call processes and moving things out into their customer base. So we see some potential for Q2 there in terms of new customer growth, but we expect it to be somewhat flat quarter-to quarter in terms of the new customer -- our revenue. But we're still optimistic about the second half as Raj said earlier around those customers especially as they are in these early stages of initial product ramps and they're still doing a lot of work in either system development and or qualification efforts and we typically see in that cycle, where some of these customers are that they would go through some initial quantities and then have to wait a little bit as they get some of those development and qualification things completed and then they have to engage with their customer base. So, there's little bit of a ramp that has to occur before they start to get to more higher levels of revenues.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, I think a part of the -- as John says, we're -- we have not -- we haven't lost a customer, we're getting more design wins, but it takes time, at the end of the day. So, we anticipate that while we're well positioned, it's going to take a little bit of time as the new customers ramp to higher volume. And as far as, Tim, the size of the DCI -- I mean, we haven't -- we don't want to speculate a little bit to a large extent. We have customers who ship to both DCI as well as non-DCI on our products. Now, we started shipping the ACO which is similar that DCI customers like it. So, I think, it's going to be more difficult and maybe speculating in terms of splitting what the exact size of revenue would be to direct and indirect for DCI.

Tim Savageaux

Okay. If I can just do one quick follow-up and I know, you've got some detailed geographic information in the Q, but I don't know if you said this and I missed it, but did you give kind of the high level geographic breakdown for the quarter in terms of Americas, EMEA and APAC?

John Gavin

Yes, Tim. I can give that to you. You want it in dollars or percent terms?

Tim Savageaux

Percent is fine.

John Gavin

Percents would be roughly 12% for the Americas, in Q1, 65% for Asia-Pac and call it 22% for EMEA.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back to Raj for closing comments.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Thanks Bob. I would like to wrap up by thanking our employees around the world for all their hard work during the first quarter of 2017. Our talented employees are responsible for delivering Acacia's innovative development roadmap which is creating excitement among leading service and hyperscale providers around the world. We believe, we're well positioned to continue our technology and market leadership position in the coherent market for the long term. We look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. Thank you.

