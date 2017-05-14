Leoni's (LNNNF) CEO Dieter Bellé on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Welcome to LEONI AG Interim Report First Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

Dieter Bellé

Thank you. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's conference call. During the next minutes my colleague, Karl Gadesmann and I will be presenting our first quarter 2017 results. I will start with a short introduction in the group's performance during the reporting period. After that I'm going to walk you through the segment reporting. I will then hand over to Karl Gadesmann, who will elaborate on our Q1 results. We will close our presentation with LEONI's guidance for the current fiscal year. Following our presentation, we will be happy to answer your questions. Highlights of first quarter 2017; the headlines of our report are, consolidated sales up 11% to €1.2 billion, EBIT margin improves to 4.4%, dynamic development of the Wiring Systems Division's electromobility business, Wire & Cable Solutions Division enhances its cloud-based simulation expertise and forecast for 2017 confirmed. Group key figures; during the first three months of fiscal 2017 sales increased dynamically by roughly 11% year-on-year.

Reported EBIT more than doubled during the first quarter and came in at €53 million. Here our operating income development benefited from the contribution from increased sales and the better performance of both divisions which was also resulted by the reorganization and restructuring measures we implemented during the last year. Adjusted for the exceptional items such as PPA effect and insurance compensation of €5 million associated with the fraud case, EBIT amounted €52 million. Group sales performance; when taking a closer look at our sales increase year-on-year, on Slide #3, you will see that LEONI's positive top line development was mainly driven by strong organic sales growth of almost 6%. In addition, we also benefited from a more favorable copper price which added another 4 percentage points to our sales growth. Let me now continue with the performance of our Wiring Systems Division.

Key figures; the Wiring Systems Division increased its external sales by roughly 12% year-on-year to €731 million. Wuhan Hengtong Automotive of China which has been consolidated since November 2016 accounted for sales of €8 million. During the reporting period we increased shipments to almost all customer groups. The growth in sales to carmakers based in Asia and other European countries was especially strong. We furthermore generated gains with cable harnesses and wiring systems for vehicles with electrical and hybrid drive which in total accounted for sales of almost €8 million. The Wiring Systems Division substantially improved its EBIT in the first quarter from €5 million to €23 million. Along with the additional profit contribution from the increased sales, this was also a clearly positive reflection of the measures to enhance performance as well as the segment's restructuring and reorganization which is meanwhile largely completed. Wiring Systems business highlights; LEONI booked several new and follow-on orders for Wiring Systems and cable harnesses from the motor vehicle and component supply industry during Q1 2017.

A large proportion of the new projects involved the electromobility sector, in which we meanwhile have an order backlog of about €500 million. We were amongst others commissioned by two different German carmakers to produce the wiring for fully electric premium cars and SUVs. In the first 3 months of 2017, series production of wiring systems and cable harnesses for various new car models of several German and other European carmakers began. We also started production of various engine cable harnesses and complete systems for trucks, agricultural machinery and buses. Some of these projects already made an initial contribution to sales. Wuhan Hengtong generated sales of €8 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. We continue to develop our Chinese activities further. Now, some comments on the Wire & Cable Solutions Division. In the first quarter of 2017, external sales of our Wire & Cable Solutions Division rose by about 8% to €475 million.

Growth was driven by the rise in copper price year-on-year. When compared to the strong first quarter of 2016, volume of business in organic terms was down by around 3%. The decrease is mainly a result of the still weak business involving cables for the petrochemical industry as well as for the solar industry in China. On the other hand, demand for special cables for the motor vehicle industry, especially in Europe, as well as for cables and systems for robotics and automation engineering remained strong. Moreover, we registered encouraging growth in demand for our copper and glass fiber-based data cables. In Q1, the Wire & Cable Solutions Division, EBIT rose from €19 million to €25 million. Along with the restructuring measures applied in the past year and the growth with more profitable product and system solutions, a positive valuation effect resulting from the change in the price of copper also contributed in this respect. Wire & Cable Solutions business highlights. In the first quarter of 2017 the Division's order bookings rose by about 9% year-on-year to €490 million and thus exceeded sales during the period under report.

During the first quarter we also signed an agreement to sell our business comprising cable assembly and cable harnesses for domestic appliances and power tools which is pooled within our Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies. The disposal is part of our strategy of becoming a strong solutions-oriented provider and focusing on our core activities with profitable growth potential.

In February 2017 we acquired 2/3 of Zurich-based Adaptricity AG which specializes in software-based consulting services. We thereby acquired additional know-how in the areas of software, simulation and cloud-based data analysis, primary building blocks of our strategic development towards being an innovative solutions provider.

The Swiss start-up business gives us access to software that generates time series-based simulations. We intend to combine Adaptricity's skills with our international project business and to carry it over to a range of ground-breaking applications and market segments.

So far my comments on the Wire & Cables Solutions Division and I would like to hand over to Karl Gadesmann, who will elaborate on the financials.

Karl Gadesmann

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Karl Gadesmann speaking. A very warm welcome also from my side. We have already heard from Mr. Belle that LEONI had a good start into 2017 and that our top line grew dynamically in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Consolidated sales of LEONI were up by almost 11% or €160 million to €1.21 billion, mainly driven by organic sales growth and the increased copper price. All our regions contributed positively to this development. Sales in Asia increased by more than 15% to €179 million. In the Americas, our top line grew by nearly 12% to €186 million. And in the EMEA region which covers Europe, the Middle East, Africa, sales climbed by 9.5% to €841 million.

Cost of sales was up by roughly 9% to €1 billion. This disproportionally smaller increase when compared to the sales growth is also attributable to the successful reorganization and performance improvement in the Wiring Systems Division and a better material cost performance. As a consequence, gross profit was significantly up by 19.3% to €205 million. Our gross margin improved from 15.8% to 17.0%. SG&A, selling, general and administrative expenses, increased by around 6% year-on-year and came in at €128 million, due mainly to higher projects and IT expenses for performance improvement measures. Spending on research and development was down by 2% to €32 million due to project cycles.

In Q1 2017, other operating income and expenses amounted to roughly €3 million. Main reasons for the decrease year-on-year is that the before mentioned insurance compensation of €5 million associated with the fraud case was more than offset by adverse changes in exchange rates and less charges to the Langfang joint venture.

Income from associated companies and joint ventures which mostly comprised the pro-rata earnings of our successful joint venture in Langfang, China, rose from €2 million to €5 million. Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes were up from €24 million in Q1 2016 to €53 million for the first quarter 2017. Correspondingly, the EBIT margin improved from 2.2% to 4.4%.Adjusted for the impact of purchase price allocation, restructuring and the insurance compensation, EBIT rose from €30 million to €52 million. Our financial result improved slightly from a negative balance of around €6 million to a negative €5 million. The tax rate in Q1 2017 was 29.5% compared to 38.6% in the previous year and is thus in line with our expectations for the full year.

Consolidated net income rose from €12 million to €34 million. Group consolidated statements of financial position, asset side; when compared to the end of December 2016, LEONI's group balance sheet total grew moderately by roughly 6% to €3.12 billion at the end of March 2017, reflecting business growth with the exemption of existing production facilities and new car line projects. On the asset side, there was an increase in current assets of around 9% compared to December 2016 to €1.73 billion, due mainly to increased inventories and trade receivables. Inventories were up on a year-on-year basis by 13% because of the good order situation in our automotive business. Roughly 1 quarter of this increase reflects the higher copper price in Q1 2017 versus Q1 2016.Non-current assets accumulated by around 2% to €1.39 billion as a result mainly of investment in capacity expansion.

Group consolidated statement of financial position, equity and liability. On the equity and liability side, current liabilities rose by 9.6% to €1.41 billion. In particular, this reflected the increase in trade accounts payables as well as current financial liabilities. Year-on-year trade accounts payables rose by 15%.Non-current liabilities were more or less stable and increased by a total of nearly 1% to €749 million. Net financial liabilities were up from €404 million at the end of December 2016 to €479 million at the end of March 2017 due to reduced cash and cash equivalents and an increase in short term debt. Due to the improved profit performance and positive impact from the other comprehensive income, LEONI's group equity grew by roughly 5% or €46 million to €962 million. Consequently, our equity ratio was 30.8% at the end of March 2017.

Group consolidated statement of cash flows. LEONI Group's cash flows from operating activities improved year-on-year but were still negative and came in at a minus of €40 million versus minus €32 million in Q1 2016. Here our improved bottom line result was offset by a larger amount of funds tied in working capital for business related and copper price-induced reasons. Our cash flow for investments was €58 million, while the previous year's figure was €53 million -- and here we report the number before acquisitions and divestments, just to be clear, not to get any misinterpretation. As a consequence, free cash flow was negative €72 million following negative €85 million in Q1 2016. In total, cash and cash equivalents amounted to roughly €170 million at the end of the first quarter 2017.So far my comments on the financials.

I would now like to assign the word back to Dieter Belle.

Dieter Bellé

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, let me say a few words on our guidance for the remainder of the year. The good performance in the first quarter underpins our forecast for 2017 during which LEONI will be back on a successful track.

From today's perspective, full year consolidated sales will rise by approximately 4.5% to roughly €4.6 billion. What should be taken into consideration in this respect is that the trend in business volume will be somewhat slower in the second half on the year than in the first half due to the disposal of the Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies.

It is further more questionable how the price of copper which had a notable beneficial effect on sales in the first quarter, will develop during the course of the year. Consolidated EBIT is likely to be up strongly from €78 million to €180 million to €200 million in 2017.From today's perspective, we will benefit primarily from greater profit contribution through additional sales, operational improvement in the Wiring Systems Division, significantly lower restructuring expenses as well as the absence of charges stemming from the fraud case. In addition, there is an exceptional income of €5 million recognized in the first quarter from a fidelity insurance policy. We furthermore expect our sale of Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies to provide non-recurring income of approximately €10 million. On the other hand, however, we will be spending on various group-wide optimization and future oriented projects, among others covering areas as strategy, digitalization, IT and risk management.

Having said that, we're finished with our presentation about the Q1 results and the relevant business highlights and our guidance for fiscal year 2017 and I would like to ask you for your questions and comments.

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question it comes from Christian Ludwig from Bankhouse Lampard.

Christian Ludwig

A couple of questions from my side. First of all, on the good results, the gross margin of 17%, do you think this is something that's going to be sustainable for the rest of the year? Was this a lot impacted by the copper price? Second question would be on the joint venture result. If I'm not mistaken, you had initially guided that the equity result for the full year should be in the magnitude of €10 million. Now, after one quarter we already have 1/2 of that. So is there a potential that you will exceed this €10 million significantly? And the last question. Now that you have closed the disposal of electrical appliances, what exactly is the P&L impact we have to expect for the second quarter?

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. Regarding first question of the development of our gross margin. We here see positive trends which in the end for the Q1 we're around 17% which we think is the region where we most likely will see similar trend for the full year I would say. But as you know, depending on development of material prices and others too, but as much as we have visibility today, this could be the kind of the margin for the full year.

Dieter Bellé

Regarding the joint venture result, you are right. We're better than expected coming from the Langfang joint venture. There's a small chance in total to surpass our ideas about this. But no one knows how the second half will run. At present it runs really quite well.

Karl Gadesmann

Regarding third question, the one-time profit of the disposal of our business group DS. We reconfirm that in total there will be a net impact on the EBIT roundly €10 million. This composes of different elements. There will be a book gain from the disposal and there will be less contribution margin for the second half. As you know, we have closed the transaction 2nd of May, so sales and EBIT will be only available for 4 months in the financial statement. And there will be kind of a closing audit procedure going on in Q2 where the net financial position will be audited and then agreed among the parties. And so the final outcome most likely will be at the end of Q2 available. But all in all, for the full year, we confirm around €10 million EBIT one-time contribution.

Christian Ludwig

Just for clarification because I remember that you said of course there will be a negative effect because you will use the EBIT contributed from the second half. But that means for me for Q2 the positive effect should be significantly higher than the €10 million and we'll see basically a negative effect in the second half.

Karl Gadesmann

That's right, a right conclusion, yes.

Jürgen Pieper

I have two questions here. The first one is on your seasonality or, if you want, on your near term outlook. It looks like the seasonality could be a little different from the normality, so to say, that the first quarter was driven by more working days, at the same time by some kind of overproduction in the OEM side. I think they are all taking the inventories up. And the most surprise were clearly benefits of that trend. So in other words, would you agree that the second quarter this time would be more or less on the same level as the first quarter and not better than that? And the second question is on the R&D spending. Surprisingly, at least to me, it was down in the first quarter year-over-year, but I guess this is not the trend for the full year and I suppose you would take R&D spending up over course of the year. Is that right?

A - Dieter Bellé



Yes, coming to the first question. We think we should realize in the second quarter operational -- more or less the same demand that we could realize on the first quarter. Being the number of working days, there could be a chance to surpass a little bit, but not that much. Additional, we will gain the impact from the disposal of the Electric Appliance business.

Karl Gadesmann

I mean, your conclusion on the R&D spending is right. I would say there were some delays in projects on the customer side. So basically we do not foresee this trend to be continued year-on-year basis comparison for the full year.

Florian Treisch

First thing, I have one question around your Wire & Cable business. I was a bit surprised to see the negative organic growth rate in the first quarter as I assumed a larger share of revenue with automotive cables should be up considerably given the good production growth in Q1. So what is the reason here? And can you confirm that you do not have a problem by passing through the raw material or the higher copper prices here in the Wire & Cable Division, maybe also explaining why organic growth is negative? And the second question also with respect to the copper price effect. You mentioned in your statement that the copper price effect had a positive impact, my understanding, also on the margin. My working assumption is this is a neutral impact on margin or is this only a Q1 effect given some revaluation effects from the higher prices for your copper in your inventory?

Dieter Bellé

Coming to your first question regarding the sale situation in the Wire & Cable Solution business, positive more than 8%. Positive, very positive in the automotive business of the Wire & Cable Solutions. But seeing in total the industry business organically, we're further struggling with the weak business regarding cables for petrochemical industry and also for the solar industry in China. In these both business segments we're below last year. With the one or other segment we're a little bit better than last year. But in total the organic growth in industry is below last year. That's right.

Karl Gadesmann

Regarding your question, the copper price impact. I mean, your understanding is right. Basically it's a major impact on the revenue side and [indiscernible] on the EBIT number. Here we have, as reported, a slightly impact driven on elements of valuation and others mainly in the Wire & Cable Solution. But this is a small, again small single digit number to understand. And this is a Q1 item. We do not see this as a prolongation for the full year.

Dieter Bellé

By the way, the copper price went down in the meantime.

Karl Gadesmann

Yes. I mean, today copper price, as you have recognized, is around €5 flat, more or less, for kilogram, coming down from an average of €5.50 for -- €5.55 actually for Q1. So you see there's a significant volatility in that price. And we're not convinced that for the full year the copper price will keep that high level. I mean, there was some impact in the beginning from U.S. elections and other political things driving this, but our expectation that this is not a full year impact. And as much we have more visibility of course we will comment on this.

Dieter Bellé

So this can be a volatile impact from quarter-to quarter.

Karl Gadesmann

Yes.

Nikhil Bhat

I have two questions on my side. One is the €15 million of benefit from restructuring that you are expecting in the whole of 2017. How much of it have we seen in the first quarter and how should we think about the balance over remaining quarters? So that is my first question. The second one is on the growth that you're seeing in Asia and America, I presume is coming in the WSD division. Could you elaborate on what's driving the growth and how should we think about it going forward?

Dieter Bellé

So your first question regarding the positive impact from the restructuring, roughly a little bit less than 1/4 we could realize of the expected €15 million, a little bit more than €3 million already in the first quarter. And for the whole year we expect furthermore a little bit more than €15 million.

Karl Gadesmann

Regarding the growth prospective, I mean year-on-year we see that for LEONI the growth in Asia was stronger than compared to Europe. But our European base is, still is the majority of our business. So the geographics more or less depend on carline projects of our customers, when they are launched and when they reach certain maturity. But, overall, we see basically in Asia and continuing in Europe a good business perspective, as well as America. So all geographics are in line with our expectations I would say.

Christian Breitsprecher

I have another question on the copper price effect. When I read through your interim report, then on the group level you write about a significant positive effect on the revenue line from copper prices. But in the Wiring Systems Division part, you write foreign exchange and copper price effect had a minor negative impact. I mean, could you just explain how that fits together? I mean, had you such a massive negative foreign exchange effect or how should we interpret the statements and how fit the numbers together?

Karl Gadesmann

First of all, you're right, the positive impact we have on the group level is 100% dedicated to Wire & Cable Solutions Divisions here. So we have to say that in both divisions we have different business or pricing models. Whereas, in the Wiring Systems Division we have mainly quarterly-agreed pricing arrangements with our customers which we have as a pass-through more or less to the supplier side. So the impact there is pretty much limited. And of course we have the timely delay. So what we see on the Wiring Systems basically is more or less the development of the past 3 months. Whereas, in the Wire & Cable Solution, the current increase in Q1 immediately has an impact in the financials. So that's basically why the impact is so different in both divisions here. Hope this answers your question.

Christian Breitsprecher

Okay. That would then imply that we have, what, a stronger positive impact from copper prices in the Wiring Systems Division in the second quarter?

Karl Gadesmann

No, basically this is, as I said, is a pass-through, yes. There will be some slight impact from the backlog of Q1 development. But it will be not that significantly.

Dieter Bellé

A portion could be.

Karl Gadesmann

Yes, a portion could be.

Operator

Marc-René Tonn

Just two to three questions from my side. One would be, you mentioned the €500 million in order backlog you had in e-mobility division. I would like -- could you give us some more details on how this fits together with the €400 million in terms of order intake you mentioned last year? Or in other words, what's kind of the incremental order intake perhaps in the first quarter which you could record for that business? That would be my first question. Second question would be, you already mentioned the close to €3 million in restructuring gains you obtained in the first quarter. Plus, you could also give us some indication on the improvement you recognized at the nonperforming projects you still have -- or, let's say, not nonperforming, but below expectation performing contracts or projects you have in the Wiring Systems Division, how they improved in the first quarter and how this compares to what you're expecting from these contracts for the full year?

Dieter Bellé

Yes, I will start with the order intake of the electromobility business, €400 million, yes, last year. Already around €160 million we did realize in the first quarter 2016 -- 2017, pardon. And the total, €500 million, we have now at present on hand, means the volume for the next €5 million -- no, we're normal -- for the next 5 years. We're getting the order for the whole lifetime, this means for 7 years. And when we're now getting an order intake, we're seeing also our orders for the next 7, 8 years. So what we like to point out is the total order intake or the orders on hand are much higher than €500 million, but we're discussing only about the 5 years order intake and orders on hand. And so, in total, we're furthermore around €14 billion orders in hand in the whole situation in the Wiring System business.

Karl Gadesmann

But that's a kind of a LEONI definition we have had over all the years that we, when we talk about order backlog we talk about the next 5 years, although knowing that there's a longer period. But as you know, the visibility and certainty in terms of volumes and total is not so sure to identify over a longer period. We even feel the 5-year period quiet ambitious.

Marc-René Tonn

Does that means, just to gather, the order intake number of 160 would then be more the lifetime amount of contracts and the order backlog is just for 5 years?

Dieter Bellé

Yes, absolutely. Yes, Correct. And also the €400 million last year order intake is for the whole lifetime [indiscernible] for the whole lifetime.

Marc-René Tonn

And with regard to the non-performing?

Karl Gadesmann

The three projects. Okay. Second question was about performance of the so far nonperforming or non-satisfied performing projects. Here for the Q1 2017 we can report that the Romanian projects, the three ones we talk about, are in total positive on the EBIT line in Q1 2017. As we mentioned already last time there's further optimization ongoing. So again we confirm that we do not expect any negatives in 2017 out of that project. But to be very clear, the margin will be very low on these projects. Yes.

Matthias Schäfer

So I would like to come back to your guidance and especially your top-line guidance. So if I look at your guidance and the implied copper price, I think you calculate this with €4.20 as the average copper price for 2017, while last year was I think at €4.50 roughly. So you have a negative copper price impact back into your -- backed into your guidance. If I also consider the scope change from the deconsolidation of the electrical appliances business, then I arrive at organic sales growth of 6.5% for this year. Is this a number that you would see for your business that you could confirm?

Dieter Bellé

Maybe if we would try to split it in the two divisions. If we see only the Wiring System business, there we did realize in the first quarter €730 million, multiplied by 4, means exactly the whole volume of €2.9 billion we're willing to see. It's more or less only a confirmation of what we did, projects. Regarding Wire & Cable Solutions, around €45 million from the gross, from these €475 million sales did come up from the copper price increase. And if we would eliminate this also we're coming only close to €1.7 million. This is the number we did project. And so if we multiply the impact operational volume first quarter by 4 and adding the €45 million from the first quarter, then we're surpassing €1.7 million, a little bit by €40 million, €50 million. But we have to deduct the lower volume coming from the disposal of the electrical appliance assembly business which means €60 million, €70 million around. So more or less if the copper price impact will not take care furthermore in the second and third, fourth quarter, we're more or less around as expected at €1.7 billion in the Wire & Cable Solution business.

Matthias Schäfer

Yes. But if I think about 6.5% organic growth, the implied growth when I do my math, so is this a bit too high to think about that?

Karl Gadesmann

Let's say our guidance for 2017 was an increase by 4.5%. Our guidance always reflect organic growth, so we do not guide on copper price developments in our guidance. So, yes, in the --

Matthias Schäfer

So the four point--

Karl Gadesmann

Yes, please.

Matthias Schäfer

The €4.2 that are stated in your annual report, that does not -- is not reflected in your top line guidance. But what for do you use this assumption?

Karl Gadesmann

No, no. Of course it has some underlying assumption in our projection. Yes. And again we mirror this development over the year. If we feel a need in our internal view then we adjust this. But this, again, our external guidance is based not on the copper price development but our expectations.

Dieter Bellé

So if the copper price would be and stick at the same level as it is in the first quarter has been, then in any case surpassing the guidance of WCS in the top line and also for the whole company, This is clear. But this we cannot calculate and we're not expecting. So we're discussing only about the organical growth and can see what has happened in the last quarter.

Christoph Laskawi

Just a clarification, one, on your comment that Q2 business volumes are expected to stay basically where they are in Q1. Is that a comment on the absolute revenue number or more in terms of growth? The former would imply, say, 5% growth roughly for the group considering that the production in April in Germany, for example, was down significantly. I take that your auto momentum for May and June is quite healthy. Could you comment on that? And then just since e-mobility has been discussed quite a bit, could you comment on the margin differences for e-mobility part versus like regular ICE parts?

Karl Gadesmann

Maybe I comment on the Q2 volumes expectation on the sale side. To count the labor days and individual months, I think somehow we're globally working and not all the holidays we have in one period are reflected globally. So I think, yes, March was a very strong month. Historically our second quarter would be the strongest one. I think that we don't see a change in 2017 on this. So if you -- I think we're positive in total that the development we have seen so far we will have a good Q2 development on that end, but not significantly outperforming what we have seen so far.

Dieter Bellé

So seeing the profitability of the electromobility project, in general we expect to see a reasonable profit margin in any case. At present, you can imagine, we have the problem. We have to install capacities. We have development costs upfront. And the sales at present in the first 3 months, we did realize only €7.5 million in total. It's more or less nothing. This is not enough to realize the breakeven result in the first quarter seeing this electromobility business. But in general seeing our orders on hand and our order intake, they are really reasonably calculated and we expect to achieve the required EBIT margin. But at present not.

Karl Gadesmann

The majority of these projects, they will start series production mainly 2021, yes, beginning maybe 2020, 2021 and then getting full impact, yes. So that must be understood on the timeline. We have the nice order intake now which is extremely positive. But impact and some more visibility about the profitability of that business, we will have in the next couple of years.

Christoph Laskawi

Sure. I mean, that the ramp-up is costly is very clear. Do you have specific business volume in mind that you need to reach breakeven? And then, say, if you're fully ramped-up, the margin should be above the segment margin or is it more in line?

Karl Gadesmann

In general our expectation is that the profitability in that business is higher compared to our standard wiring harness business. But we don't have a calculation on that when is breakeven reached, that's -- we have business opportunities. We're ramping up our facilities to be ready because our expectation at least could be -- may become faster in China as a majority of stakeholders expect.

Dieter Bellé

And this development is integrated in all our projections for 2017 and also for our midterm projection. All these things are integrated.

Florian Treisch

Yes, a quick follow-up question to your explanations on e-mobility. What for me probably now is more important is to see that you are or that you can confirm your stated 10% upside from a content perspective for e-mobility vehicles. Can you confirm that so that at some point in time we should even see a positive mix effect from higher content per -- wiring and harness solution?

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. I mean, again yes, we can confirm that there is this positive impact. And again, I repeat, with these 10% and 20% we're more on a conservative side. As much as we gain more experience in that business we will be happy to share our views in more detail. But so far we don't just have the experience on that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Punzet from DZ Bank.

Michael Punzet

I have only one question left, also with regard to the e-mobility. The €500 million you mentioned as order backlog, is it only related to the segment e-mobility, because from my point of understanding you only focus in that segment on high voltage solutions? Or is that also that, for example, that you deliver a high voltage wiring system and also a low voltage system to a hybrid, is that included both?

Dieter Bellé

It is only high voltage, 100% electromobility, high voltage, yes. Hybrid cars and also the 100% electrified car.

Karl Gadesmann

I mean, business or order intake is that high because here we're nominated being a platform provider for e-mobility platform. That drives the scalability of that.

Nikhil Bhat

I just had one last question remaining, was on your EBIT guidance for €180 million to €200 million in 2017. Given your first quarter performance, don't you think it's extremely conservative even at the top end, especially given that you have to see €10 million net benefit coming from the disposal of the asset, as well you're saying second quarter is your strongest quarter, you could probably see a bit improvement in second quarter. Don't you believe you are conservative even at the top end of your guidance?

Karl Gadesmann

No, we're happy to reconfirm the guidance of €180 million to €200 million EBIT for the full year. I mean, right, we will see in Q2 a one-off item of the disposal, but again there is the negative impact from losing that EBIT contribution and [indiscernible] in the second half of that business. So all in all, we still feel that this is a realistic and not a very conservative guidance here.

Dieter Bellé

In any case, it's really too early to come up with a new estimation.

Nikhil Bhat

All right. So then a quick follow-up. The first quarter would you say has performed in line with your budgetary expectations? When you did that in your full year -- when you reported your full year numbers, has the first quarter come in line or better than expected?

Karl Gadesmann

I think this is of interest from your end, I understand of course. I think we were slightly positive surprised by Q1 performance in total I would say.

Operator

Dieter Bellé

Okay, thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your attention. We're looking forward to talking to you again. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with our Investor Relations team. Thank you again and have a nice day.

