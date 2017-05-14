Suez's (SZEVF) CEO Christophe Cros on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suez SA (OTCPK:SZEVF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 2:00 AM ET

Christophe Cros - Group Deputy CEO, Finance and CFO

Julie Arav - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michel Debs - Citigroup

Pinaki Das - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Philippe Ourpatian - Natixis

Olivier Doosselaere - Exane BNP Paribas

Vincent Ayral - Societe Generale

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Guy MacKenzie - Credit Suisse

Anna Scaglia - Morgan Stanley

Christophe Cros, CFO of SUEZ.

Christophe Cros

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Thank you all for attending this conference call regarding SUEZ Q1 2017 publication. We have released this morning our revenue, EBITDA, EBIT and net financial debt figures for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2017. I would like to highlight 3 main elements at the beginning. First, this quarter, again, our revenue increased both in absolute and organic terms. Revenue is up by 4.7%, 3.8% organic. It reached €3,721,000,000 [indiscernible]. This encompasses material differences between our 3 divisions.

If I start with our Recycling & Recovery Europe segment, it performed very well this quarter, posting an organic revenue growth of 7.4%. It is mainly due to a strong increase in commodity prices, but also to an increase in process volumes by 1.9% and by a positive price effect of 1.2%. Even if those results are enhanced by the mediocrity of Q1 2016 1 year ago, it is obvious that the economic trend has been more positive, delivering the expected profitability improvement which is a significant matter of satisfaction after years of very tough environment.

When it comes to our Water Europe segment, the absence of inflation in France and Spain is still a break. Nevertheless, this division grew by 2% organic growth by 1.1%, thanks to the positive evolution of the business in Chile which posted an organic growth of 10%, compensating a flattish or slightly negatively flattish evolution in Spain and France.

Finally, the International division performed well with an increase by 8.5%, 3.3% organic growth, in all divisions and geographies.

My second key message is the group EBIT which reached €281 million which is up by 10.8% and organic growth by 2.6%. The lower growth rate of EBIT versus revenue is logically mainly due to the revenue impact from commodity prices which is much larger at revenue level than at profit level.

Third key message, we're in the process of finalizing the closing of the strategic acquisition of GE Water announced on March 8. That move will increase long term profitable growth profile and it will allow us to become a leader in integrated water solutions and services for industrial clients. Therefore, that was a very active and exciting quarter for us, highlighted by first signs of improvement in European West market and a successful and important strategic step towards the industrial water markets.

Before giving you more details about our performance by division, I would like to point out that this quarter, ForEx had a significant or quite significant impact on our P&L metrics. €27 million at turnover level which is 0.8% growth, €17 million, 1- 7, 2.9% on EBITDA; and €13 million, 1-3, at EBIT level which is 5.1%.

The largest part of that impact is due to that Chilean peso and the Australian dollar which increased respectively by 11% and 9% versus last year, in average, against the euro. On the contrary, the sterling slightly affected our P&L metrics.

I will now give you more details division by division. If I start with Water Europe, our activities increased by 2%, they reached €1,131,000,000, it means 1.1% organic growth. And dynamism among countries, heterogeneous. Volumes are satisfactory for first quarter, plus 1.6% in Spain and only minus 0.5% in France. Prices were impacted by sluggish escalation formula. They were hampered by the low inflation context and low price of energy. In France, tariffs decreased by minus 0.1%. Nevertheless, in Spain, there was an increase by 1.6%. Given the last trend in inflation, we could expect those indexes to be more favorable in France for the second half of 2017.

The performance of the division has been clearly boosted by our Chilean activities, increasing volumes by 3.3%, while tariffs grew by 1.7%. In this global context, EBIT of the division is slightly down versus last year.

If I look now at Recycling & Recovery Europe, revenue was up by 5.1% which is an organic growth by 7.4% and revenue was €1,530,000,000. This strong performance is due, first, to a positive price evolution for commodities, notably scrap metal which has increased by 64% Q1 2017 versus Q1 '16; and paper which would increase by 22%. But it is due also to clear improvement in volumes and prices in all geographies. Our total processed volumes increased by 1.9%. That reflects the better trend in industrial production in the first 3 months of the year.

In this context, the evolution by segment matches with the structural shift of the industry. Overall, the landfill volume declined. This results from the continuation of 5 closures in the U.K. where they are down significantly, but in France, they are up by 4.9%. Overall, landfill revenue are flat, thanks to firmer pricing.

Recycle volumes increased by 3.8%, mainly driven by Benelux and the U.K., especially for metal, paper, plastics and also for the production of refuse-derived fuel. Commodity prices have positively impacted the revenue by €64 million, with some favorable, but more limited impact, on profitability.

Finally, energy from waste volumes increased by 10.1% which is clearly due to the commissioning of the 2 new energy-from-waste facilities in the U.K. Last year, when we're penalized by electricity prices, this quarter, the pickup in energy prices associated with the coordinated global hedging policy put in place and the higher performance of our energy-from-waste facilities led to a positive impact of €5 million.

If I look by geography, France is up by 10.1% organic growth, driven by increase in commodity prices, notably for metal, but also higher volumes in sourcing and recycling. Benelux and Germany is up by 5.9% organically because of increase in plastics household revenues, but also because of increases in industrial and commercial sales prices.

U.K. Scandinavia is up by 1.9% organically. This is due to the new facility. And last but not least, our European toxic waste, the business unit name being industrial waste solutions, has also performed very well with a growth of 11.1% organic, thanks to a rebound in soil remediation activities. As you can imagine, EBIT of the Recycling & Recovery Europe division is improving overall.

If I finish with the International division, it keeps on growing at a higher pace. Revenues reached €931 million, up by 8.5% or 3.3% organic. This is due to the strong dynamism of almost all our geographies and businesses. In Africa, Middle East and India, our activities are up by 10.4% organic, thanks to additional revenue linked with new contracts like Barka or Mirfa, large operations in Middle East. Australia reported also good increase in activity with revenue up by 4.8% organic. This is due to higher collected and treated volumes.

Asia achieved an excellent quarter with the contribution of new hazardous waste plants in China. That growth has been offset by the lack of construction activity compared to a high business last year, so the growth organic growth, is 1% only. It is noticeable that water volumes distributed in China increased by 6% which demonstrates the ongoing dynamism of this area and notably in the Chongqing area.

The new business unit which is incorporating Italy, Central Europe and some other areas, is also up by 8.2%. This is mainly due to the positive contribution of the new Poznan energy-from-waste facility in Poland, but also to strong activity and recovery in this country. Only in North America, our revenue is down by 5.1%. This is organic decrease and it is basically due to the termination of 2 municipal contracts in Indianapolis and Jackson. Otherwise, regulated water business is performing quite well.

For design and build backlog, amounts to €1.2 billion end of March '17 which we see at the same level. So all in all, EBIT of International division is up also.

As a conclusion, it is good start of the year, it's slightly ahead of our expectations. The overall environment looks increasingly encouraging despite the current political and economic uncertainties. This is the confirmation of the first positive signs that emerged at the end of last year. You all know that I dare to say cautiousness is in the backbone or the DNA of the company, hence, we remain careful and we're fully mobilized to keep on this path.

One word again about GE Water transaction. The funding and financing has been partially executed. As you know, we issued a senior debt for €1.2 billion, net of each share at 1% or €500 million and to 12-year at 1.5%. We also issued €600 million of new hybrid at 2.875%.

The capital increase -- the increase in capital will be launched at appropriate time according to market conditions. Following approval by both general shareholders meeting which will take place on today and regulatory approval, it would likely consist of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights, but with a priory period for all existing shareholders. We're working very hard on the integration with GE Water in order to share together experience, themes and knowhow. As initially indicated, we expect the closing of the transaction to take place in Q3 '17.

Thank you very much for your attention. That was the summary of the Q1 2017. I'm now ready to answer all the questions you may have. Thank you.

Julie Arav from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Julie Arav

I have 3, if I may. First one, Q1 numbers are well ahead your full year targets and I was wondering if at this stage, you would consider that you are very comfortable that you could exceed your targets. Or should we expect lower growth in the quarters ahead? This is my first question. The second one is just to come back on the 1.9% increase in volumes treated. Can we have an idea of how much of this growth is related to the new energy-from-waste plants in the U.K? And also, understand better what is the driver for the right initial volumes in France. Veolia last week mentioned that it's mainly related to increase of buildings -- volumes due to the [indiscernible] Paris infrastructure project. Is it the same driver for SUEZ? And my last question relates to GE Water. A press article last week reported that the performance of GE Water is quite weak, notably impacted by the oil and gas. I know that you mentioned several times that over the last 2, 3 years, the performance has been difficult. My question is what makes you so optimistic that, going forward, you could reach at least the 4% to 5% revenue growth that you mentioned and also sustain the margin even without the synergies announced?

Christophe Cros

Good morning, Julie, thank you for your 3 questions. Yes, the figures for Q1 are satisfactory, but I dare to say that the more we deliver, the more you want. More seriously, we reached a 3.8% organic growth in revenue, but I dare to remind you that Q1 is not fully representative of annual activity, because as you know, there is a seasonality effect in the water business. Notably, Q1 is not a large quarter, if I may say so. So even though Q1 '17 revenue is slightly ahead of the jet, we still prefer to be cautious, we stick to our guidance and we will let during the year to see how this encouraging Q1 would impact our '17 global performance. Don't forget, if I may, that Q1 '17 benefited from higher commodity prices above our own budget assumptions in the Recycling & Waste Recovery business and this contributed to the revenue growth.

Nevertheless, it's clear that we're facing, I would say, encouraging figures. When it comes to that 1.9% of growth in volumes, there is effectively a contribution from the new EFW, energy-from-waste, capacities in the U.K. which is just plus 0.3%, but which is fully offset by a decrease linked to, you remember, the disposal of a small activity in Finland. So it means that -- which is also minus 0.3%. So plus 0.3%, minus 0.3%. So it means that the 1.9%, if I may say so, is a true figure without any other impact. When it comes to the landfill, we need to speak, as I tried to explain, the evolution, logical, normal, planned and program evolution of end of landfilling in the U.K. When it comes to France, our landfill volumes were up Q1 '17 compared to Q1 '16, slightly below 5%, 4.9% to be precise. A light difference is that our exposure to construction and demolition waste which has very low margins, is very, very limited. So I would say, basically, that the evolution in volumes, including the evolution in landfill volumes in France, reflects, before anything else, the evolution of the industrial output which clearly was better. If I take your third question about GE, I dare to remind you that if in the morning you read that press article, I don't know if I should say press article, on the same day, there was a share price increase, if my recollection is okay which was 1.4%. So it was a nice and logical scenario. That press release was rather unfair. You will have noticed that there was, for instance, a bit confusion between enterprise value and equity value. I'm not supposed to comment about the result of the company of which I'm not the owner. Nevertheless, to cut every comment short, the Q1 '17 result that were given to us by GE which is the owner of GE Water, are perfectly in line, perfectly in line, with our expectation and our business plan. There was no ambiguity.

Michael Debs from Citi.

Michel Debs

I have two questions, if I may. The first one is looking at margin in waste. So you told us revenue is up, you told us EBIT is up, can we say that in waste we're starting to see an improvement in margin as well? And my second and last question, please, would be for the tariff indexation. So you gave us a number of elements on tariff indexation in your water businesses in Q1. Are there any leftover things to do in Q2 or are we done for 2017 or your indexations went through?

Christophe Cros

Good morning, Michel. Yes, there is a margin improvement in the European Recycling & Recovery division, not in the same proportion like increasing turnover because, as we always said, there is more, if I should say, volatility at turnover level because of the commodity prices than at EBIT level which is fortunate because you remember that we're not a trading business. We're just receiving margins for the specific activity we have. But all in all, we benefit from an improvement at the margin levels which is basically due to the fact that there is some kind of productivity cycle. We have more volumes. We did a lot of streamlining in that business line during the last year.

So logically, we benefit from the margin improvement. When it comes to your second question about tariff indexation, I suppose that you are referring basically to France. As you know, the key parameters which are taken into consideration, the picture is taken on, let us say, 1st of January and 1st of July. So it means that for Q2 compared to Q1, it should be the same. But -- and that was implied in my comments. If we take into consideration evolution of energy, for instance, we expect a more positive evolution of the indexation formula starting from the second half of this year. So Q2, no change, but H2, there should be an improvement because of that evolution.

Michel Debs

If I just may ask a question there, Christophe, what you're basically saying is that for 2018, you will have a better tariff indexation in your water business than you had in '17?

Christophe Cros

Sorry, I said as soon as 1st of July this year, the picture which will be taken on that date should reflect the evolution of energy prices. And so we should get an improvement because of the logical and mechanical mechanism as soon as July 2017.

Pinaki Das from Bank of America.

Pinaki Das

The first one is just around the Q1 comp. You mentioned that Q1 was a rather difficult one last year, so it was a sort of relatively easier base. Could you also tell us how the comps looked in, sort of, Q2 and Q3? Is it still difficult in Q2 and Q3 maybe because of, I don't know, water volumes or something? And secondly, was there any sort of one-offs within Q1 that we should be aware of? That's my first question. My second question is on the indexation. Can you just also confirm what proportion of your water contracts in France you are potentially exposed to hedge to tariff indexation?

Christophe Cros

Good morning, Pinaki. The Q1 figures are 1 of 3 [indiscernible] so there is absolutely nothing specific in terms of one-off. Your question about what do I see from Q1, for Q2, Q3 you are asking me a global forecast which I would be glad to deliver, but I'm not able. I would split my answer into 2 different parts. When it comes to recovery and recycling, the only one thing I can say is that April was in line with the first 3 months, we didn't notice any significant change, so it was in line. When it comes to Q3 and the following quarters for the water business, you know there that we need to take into consideration weather forecast, if I may say so, because Q1 is a small quarter compared to Q2 and Q3 in France and Spain. So we will see later on what is going to be the impact of the situation in terms of weather. I could tell you, but I am going deep into details which are meaningless. April was obviously okay. May, it has been raining a lot, we will see.

So I'm not able to make any other forecast. But for the waste business, the indication which is provided for by the April months, is in line. So when it comes to the water indexation, my answer to your third question is 100% because, as you know, we have approximately 2,500 contracts in France in the municipal water business. And the design of those contracts is approximately identical. The average rate of each parameter can be different, but the global design is the same. So if we expect a better impact of energy prices in terms of indexation, it should positively affect each contract of the portfolio of the company.

Pinaki Das

Great. I'll just quickly ask you the first question slightly differently. I think you mentioned at the beginning that, although you had favorable comps in Q1, the trend was still encouraging, underlying. So I was just trying to understand if the comps are also favorable in Q2 and Q3.

Christophe Cros

Understood, definitely. So I would say if I delete what was under normal situation for Q1 '16, nevertheless, Q1 '17 is positively progressing and that's why I said it was encouraging. I would stick to that adjective.

Philippe Ourpatian from Natixis.

Philippe Ourpatian

Just a short question concerning the French water activity. Can we just have an idea about where -- from where it's coming, the minus 0.5% only in terms of volume because we were in winter? And I am just trying to understand where -- why there is this deviation versus the normal minus 1, minus 2 trend? Historical trend we're recording?

Christophe Cros

Good morning, Philippe. Your question is quite complex because -- so what I repeat is that you know that our global midterm forecast is that, in Europe, volumes should grow by minus 1%. So when I say we're at minus 0.5%, it was better compared to that very average figure. There was no geographical specificity. So it was slightly better, but please, it is just Q1. Q1 is, I would say, relatively small compared to the full year, so I wouldn't try to build any theoretical explanation. We just take the figure which is slightly better. But once again, the overall impact is limited. So no need I dare to think about too much comment about that.

Philippe Ourpatian

In fact, my question was not about to see if there is improvement versus the average, it was more to understand why in the first quarter which is not a strong quarter normally in terms of volume sold, there is this under bracket a quite good figure which is a little bit -- it's above the long term -- is there any specific item you recorded? I do understand that you say, no but just confirm that.

Christophe Cros

Yes, my answer is no. I'm sure that if we take quarter after quarter for the last 10 years, we would find other figures like that one. So I don't think it would be meaningful to try to look for a specific explanation. It's -- it is an interim figure, no more no less.

Olivier Doosselaere from Exane.

Olivier Doosselaere

I have 4 questions, actually, if I may. First one is on the International division. I had the impression that, actually, was the first half of this year which would face the [indiscernible] comparison base effects from those contracts that matured. I think a number of them matured last summer. So am I right to believe that you would have an acceleration in top line growth of the International division in the second half of this year? Second one was on the U.S. regulated activity. You had mentioned that your full year results that you were planning to step up the CapEx in that operation by 50% this year.

I was wondering if that was still the plan if you expected to remain at those kind of elevated CapEx levels for a number of years. And if, as a result of that, we should expect your revenue to also accelerating in that operation. Third one was on Chile. I was wondering if you could give us an update on the regulatory risk that we could still face there after the commotion that we have at the end of December last year. And the final one is on Argentina. I think that yesterday or on Friday, the International Arbitration Court rejected the appeal of Argentina which was trying to stop them having to compensate you for I think it's about $350 million. I was wondering if you could give us an idea of how -- what the next steps are and to what extent this decision increases the likelihood of you getting that money back?

Christophe Cros

Okay. I take your -- good morning, Olivier. I'll take your questions in the same order you raised them. When it comes to the top line growth of the International division, effectively, if we look quarter after quarter and because you remember that there is no, I would say, a regularity or specificity in terms of construction activity, we reach a low point in Q3 last year. It was better in Q4 and I would say that Q1 is still slightly above, so there is a positive evolution. Once again, but we will give all the necessary explanations because part of the business, I would say, is quite regular and part of the business is due to design and build activity which have by definition no regularity. We need to split.

But yes, the evolution in Q1 was again an improvement compared to the previous one in Q4 after a Q3 which, as we had explained previously, was so-so, but mainly because of construction activity. If I take your second question about the U.S. water regulated business, my answer would be globally. As we explained at the time of the presentation of the '16 result, we're more active in terms of capital allocation and we said very bluntly that we try to, I would say, decrease slightly the CapEx in the traditional water business in Spain and in France in order to benefit from the water regulated business model in North America. And effectively, we said that we have increased in our budget for 2017 by USD 18 million, the amount of CapEx allocated to the municipal water regulated business in North America. Should that -- first, is it going as planned? Yes, but we're talking about CapEx, so you cannot just snatch and get them instantly.

But we're following the budget and nothing specific. Will it impact probably the revenue in the coming years? The answer is yes, because of the nature of the regulated water business model. It is some kind of passthrough, if I may say so. So that will have a positive impact on revenue and profitability in the coming years. When it comes to Chile, you said commercial in December, okay, I must respect your vocabulary. But I wouldn't have said totally commercial. What you know is that in a very highly political year in Chile because there will be a presidential election at the end of the year. There is a challenge. Again the regulated business model in Chile, it is not against a water regulated business, not against a water business. It is against the minimum remuneration which is 7% which is granted to the regulated business season.

As you know, I think that there is, I would say, some kind of sensitivity to that topic in a specific political context. Are we nervous, are we highly concerned? We follow up carefully the situation. But once again, I remind you that, for instance, pension funds are a large owners of shareholders of regulated business. And that would affect their own capacity to deliver revenues and yields to their shareholders owners. So all in all, the situation must be carefully followed up, but it is fully under control. And as you will have noticed, the contribution in -- of Chile in Q1 was once again without any weather accident like last year. Rather satisfactory.

To remind you finally for own business, that we renegotiated for the next 5 years the tariff, so the next negotiation in any case, would in any case never take place before 2020. When it comes to Argentina, your information is perfectly accurate as usual because very recently, specific international bodies [indiscernible] in French, didn't give way to the appeal which has been raised by Argentina. So it means that from a purely legal standpoint, we have a definitive decision which should be implemented when it comes to Argentina. Even if you were blessed by such a decision, we're fully aware that it will take time. Is the direction a satisfactory one? Very, clearly. Are we able to make precise forecast in terms of, I would say, precise financial consequences? It would be probably too early right now. But it was a positive decision and a logical one, if I may add.

Vincent Ayral from JPMorgan.

Vincent Ayral

Most questions are asked, so I'll stick to 2. One is the movement in recycling prices. So overall, I understand that you're processing and these commodities and do not benefit from the absolute level. However, when you move strongly you have a one-off in the P&L. So could you tell us if you benefited in the EBITDA in Q1 from these strong movement in [indiscernible]? The second question is regarding the French elections and the program under Macron. What do you for see in terms of potential regulatory changes for sales and, basically, what would be the impact in your view?

Christophe Cros

Okay, good morning, Vincent. When it comes to the recycled prices, there is no real one-off. I would say a very, very light one, but it is very marginal with regard to the scrap metal prices. But please do consider that this it is close to nil because, once again, you know that we're not a trader in the commodity. What we always said and we that when it was negatively impacted of the P&L. And now we said that when it is more positively impacting our P&L is that what we appreciate is the regular steady evolution of recycle prices. We don't like, I would say, volatility because even if the stock of recycled is always very limited, 3 weeks of activity, that could be an impact.

So globally, we benefited from the steady positive evolution. As soon as April, by the way, the prices in recycled paper were going down. But nevertheless, if I compare average to average, '17 to '16, the situation is more favorable. And as you know, there is an indirect massive macroeconomic effect which is that when the prices are better, the incentive to stop, including incentive at the customer business level, are stronger. So it is good for the business, generally speaking. When it comes to the French elections, I just could make a comment which is that it's quite obvious that the newly elected President is pro-business and pro-European, so we're satisfied with that evolution. I dare to say that environmental topics were not the hot topic of the political debate during the last month. So at SUEZ, we expect to benefit from the more positive macroeconomic environment, but there are no specificities related to the business due to the result of the elections.

James Brand from Deutsche Bank.

James Brand

Just one question, you commented in the results that you benefited from some additional capacity additions coming from the U.K. I was wondering whether you could just remind us in the waste your business, what new capacity you're expecting to kind of rollout over the next few years and maybe some kind of quantification of the impact that would have on your overall volume throughput.

Christophe Cros

I go back to the figures, first, then I answer your question, good morning, James. So we said that the growth in volumes Q1 is 1.9%. And I repeat, the positive limited impact from the new energy from waste capacities in the U.K. was offset by the disposal of the Finnish activities. 1.9% is the, if I may say so, true figures. If I look at the same in terms of turnover, I say that we have an organic growth by 7.4%, of which you could consider that commodity prices is 4.7% and other prices are 1.2%. 4.7% for commodity and 1.2% for other prices which means that the global price orientation were satisfactory. And then there is the impact of volumes which is approximately 2.1%. If you tell me that the addition is above 7.4%, it is due to the fact that in the Q1 '17, we don't benefit from a construction turnover which was logically in Q1 '16. So we have positive impact at price level of commodity prices.

But also and this is interesting, positive impact of general pricing irrespective of commodity prices and positive impact of volumes. If I look forward after the, I would say, the starting of operations of the 3 new energy from waste activities -- facilities, in the U.K. and the one in Poznan, there is just the positive exception of the new Surrey PFI. The facility should be delivered next year. So to answer very basically your question, we don't plan so far any significant increase in our production and processing capacities.

Guy MacKenzie from Credit Suisse.

Guy MacKenzie

A few quick questions from me. One follow-up on recycled prices actually. Christophe, you mentioned and you said this before, that you don't tend to benefit as much at the EBITDA level or you're not as exposed. My understanding was that was the case with scrap metal prices, but do you have some exposure from paper prices. So it was just wondering if you could confirm my understanding there. Secondly, on North America, you mentioned a couple of wastewater contracts that ended leading to the 5% or so decline. Just wondering if we should be expecting any more sort of contracts that might come to a close over the course of the year or conversely any big contracts starting up that might cause any big shifts in revenue there? And then finally, on Spanish tariffs, again, just to confirm my understanding, but I think you mentioned positive indexation, overall, despite the tariff cut in Barcelona late last year which I think was about 2% overall. Perhaps you could just first confirm that is correct and then secondly, if you can give us any indication of what we should expect on the evolution of pricing in Spain this year.

Christophe Cros

Okay, good morning, Guy. When it comes to the recycling of paper, the business model for us is the same like scrap metal or even plastics. I mean that we collected the paper from our customers and we're built for that. Then we sort it, we bale it and we sell it inside global coordinated contracts. So once again, if you look at trading activity and/or margin, it is more linked to the processing that we implement rather than to playing with differences between selling prices and offered pricing. So there is no difference compared to the scrap metal business model. And it means also that the nature of the impact is in the same way like the one for the scrap metal. The only one difference being very basically that 1 ton of scrap metal is more expensive than 1 ton of recycled paper.

When it comes to North America, I would like to precisely, in order to avoid any ambiguities, the main contracts that was finished which is in Indianapolis, is not a regulated water business contract. It is what we call environmental services, so it's not part of the regulated part of the business. And the municipality decided to take back the contract. So it was not lost against the competitor, it was a decision taken by the municipality that they would prefer to manage themselves that environmental services contract. We don't expect any other significant change like that. And on top of that, I mentioned that when it comes to the regulated municipal water business, the evolution of the business was quite satisfactory. Last, your comment about Spanish tariff is absolutely right which is that, also, we add the impact, the marginal impact of the renegotiation of the tariff in Barcelona. There was an agreement about a light decrease by 2%.

But as I explained previously, it was part of a more global cappage, including tariff, including what we call the canon which is the upfront payment that we make every year which was decreased and the total amount of CapEx which was also slightly decreased. So it means that, thanks to the evolution of price and the formula for indexation, we benefited from that 1.6% satisfactory evolution. Once again, Q1 is, if I may say so, a small q with regards to the water business, seasonality and weather and volumes consumption. I dare to go back to the question raised by James. Just to precise that when it comes to large facilities except the Surrey PFI, we have not planned anything else. It doesn't mean that we're lazy and we do nothing. But in terms of volumes, the new facility that we're building and operating are much smaller, but they're a good illustration of the strategy. We're still quite active with regards to plastic recycling, but it is clear that the volumes, if I look only at the processed volumes, for one facility in terms of plastic recycling, are much smaller compared to the volumes of the larger PFI like energy-from-waste facility.

Anna Scaglia from Morgan Stanley.

Anna Scaglia

It's Anna Scaglia. I just had a quick question regarding your cost-cutting initiative. Can you just tell us how it's going? You've been talking Q3 of this upgrade in the cost cutting. And also can you give out the guidance in terms of what restructuring charges you expect for the year?

Christophe Cros

Good morning, Anna Maria. When it comes to cost cutting, we're fully in line. You remember that for Compass initiative is supposed to deliver, as agreed 2 years ago, $150 million for that year. And the figure we have end of Q1 is fully in line with what should be expected. It's not just 1/4 because there is also seasonality, but it is absolutely in line and every business unit delivered the expected contribution. So nothing specific to point out. When it comes to the restructuring plan and the restructuring charges which are associated, we stick to what we said which is that we will get definitively precise view for the H1 figure. Just to mention that, in France, when it comes to the support function, restructuring operation and exactly as described and as explained, we have started to receive the demand from voluntary staff which is interesting into benefiting from the plan because you'll remember that there will be no forced redundancy and we will get the precise figure of the cost which is associated for the H1 figures.

Christophe Cros

Christophe Cros

Okay, I can just thank you for your presence and your attention. And of course, with the IR team, we're available in order to answer any further questions. Have a nice day. Thank you very much.

The conference has ended and you may now disconnect. Thank you for your participation.

