Reis' (REIS) CEO Lloyd Lynford on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 11:00 ET

Executives

Lloyd Lynford - Co-Founder, CEO, President and Director

Mark Cantaluppi - CFO and VP

Analysts

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity

Sameet Sinha - B. Riley & Co.

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

William Gibson - Roth Capital Partners

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you. Good morning. This is Lloyd Lynford, President and CEO of Reis. Joining me on our first quarter 2017 conference call are Jonathan Garfield, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Reis; Bill Sander, President and COO of Reis Services; Mark Cantaluppi, Reis' Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Reis' senior management team.

First, I need to provide our legal disclaimer. Today's comments may include forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in those forward-looking statements. These statements are based on currently available information and include current management outlook or expectations, including our outlook for fiscal 2017.

For more information relating to the risks and uncertainties involved in our forward-looking statements and the company generally, please see the Risk Factors and Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements sections of our recent filings with the SEC, including our March 31, 2017 quarterly report on Form 10-Q issued earlier today and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Our earnings press release and Form 10-Q were both issued this morning and can also be found at the Investor Relations portion of our website. Today's call will include my comments on Reis' financial and operational results. I will then ask Mark to review our financial performance. After Mark's comments, we will open the telephone lines for analysts' questions.

Reis' first quarter revenue totaled $12.1 million. As we discussed on our year-end 2016 call, 8 weeks ago, the company is, again, demonstrating the growth that consistently characterize the firm over many years and it was largely masked by the difficult comparable reporting periods in 2016. Due to the final installment of the custom database that we delivered in 2016's first quarter at which time, we booked noncore revenue of $1.2 million, the first quarter of 2017 is the last quarter in which we have comparability issue.

Moving forward, a number of current quarter metrics establish that we have returned to growth and that the pace of growth will quicken as 2017 unfolds. These metrics include our sequential quarterly revenue growth, a significant gain in our renewal rates and strong year-over-year growth in both deferred revenue and aggregate revenue under contract. As we discussed on our last call, we expect our year-over-year growth will follow suit, returning to double-digit levels in this year's second half. This resurgence of growth has and will continue to be in large measure due to our rising trailing 12-month renewal rate and based upon the strength of our Every Comp, Everywhere campaign that we launched last fall.

Our dramatically expanded sales transaction offering which will become even more robust in the second quarter facilitates our ability to sell into market segments such as investment sales brokerage and property tax assessment and appeal traditionally the turf of competitors. To give you some perspective on how our expanded sales transaction database is being leveraged into additional revenue, let me give you some concrete examples.

Every owner of commercial real estate understands that a significant component of their annual expenses include property taxes. As in the world of residential property, tax bills can be appealed. The core of both the tax assessment and tax appeal processes which those who've appeal property taxes on residences will understand, is the selection and analysis of the most relevant comparable sales. Relevance is established by many factors, including proximity, how recently the sale occurred, quality of the property and many other variables. At the same time, local market and submarket trends are vital to contextualizing and applying comparable sales results to determination of property value and a reasonable market-based assessment of property taxes.

Reis, with its integration of Every Comp, Everywhere into our broader Reis SE platform with its unmatched comprehensiveness of market coverage by geography and property type, has won significant contracts with large entities engaged in property tax appeal on behalf of commercial property owners and with county assessors who are establishing assessed values and levying related taxation. This represents an important use case for our data and integrated offering, but it is also a proof point. Evidence of the cornerstones of our business plan, expansion of market coverage and analytics, building out our property level database beyond our core markets and with more granular information and investing in more sales leadership, a regionally based sales force and sales enablement technology, all of these investments are providing the cumulative impact on sales and revenue upon which this strategy is predicated.

One more example. One of the largest [indiscernible] commercial real estate is the brokerage of assets. Historically, Reis played a minimal role in serving investment sales brokerage because sales brokers, first and foremost, rely on comparable sales transactions to market a property. Because of our Every Comp, Everywhere campaign, we're now putting Reis SE on the desktops of investment sales brokers opening up yet another major segment of the market to our expanded sales force. Our sales and marketing campaigns around our enhanced capabilities have just begun, but already we're seeing results in the numbers. Our cumulative efforts, including our investments in building level databases and expanding our property type and geographic coverage as well as our investments in sales leadership, regional sales force expansion and sales enablement technology, pushed Reis' first quarter 2017 subscription revenue up 2.1% on a sequential basis over 2016's fourth quarter, posting a record level of subscription revenue. Total revenue in the first quarter grew by just under 5% over the fourth quarter, buoyed by $550,000 of one-time settlements for unauthorized usage of Reis SE.

A number of additional metrics indicates that Reis has made substantial progress in returning to strong growth. Most importantly, our renewal rate, including price increases in the first quarter, was 93.7%, raising our trailing 12-month renewal rate to 86.5%. As we progress through 2017, our TTM renewal rate will increase, particularly as 2016's second quarter nadir of 77% falls out of our TTM computation. Our new products and enhancements have been crucial components in restoring our renewal rates to a level more consistent with historical performance. Other positive indicators include the fact that 96% of our revenue in the quarter was recurring consistent with our long term performance and our year-over-year deferred revenue growth was 8.6% and 6.3% for Aggregate Revenue Under Contract. When compared to previous fiscal first quarter's of deferred revenue and Aggregate Revenue Under Contract are our record highs.

Reis Services EBITDA margin also rose in the first quarter over the fourth quarter, reaching 27.1% and resulting in EBITDA of just under $3.3 million. Mark will elaborate on all financial metrics, but suffice it to say that we're executing well against our plan. Our proved performance is apparent in our sequential quarterly growth, renewal rates and the other metrics I have discussed.

As always, Reis' financial performance is inextricably linked to constantly enhancing our best-in-class product offering. I'm pleased to report that we're building upon our achievements during 2016, a year during which Reis introduced market analytics, expanded sales comparables as I have discussed, launched the first and only coverage of new construction activity in the self-storage sector and created the nation's first and only affordable housing product. During the 8 weeks that have transpired since our most recent earnings call, development has continued to pace. We have revamped our student housing rent comparables reports to now include photographs and additional property detail across all 200 universities that we cover. During the second quarter, we're poised to do the same for our seniors housing rent comparables.

Also during the second quarter, we will address an increasingly frequent request from clients and prospects as we continue our expansion of our property databases, including land transactions among our sales comparables. Along those same lines, we're far down the path of redesigning our database infrastructure in anticipation of ingesting later this year all commercial properties that fall outside of our traditional coverage and metro boundaries, a strategic move that will position Reis to provide intelligence on every property that may be of interest regardless of the users function or the type of transaction, management or marketing activity in which the user is engaged. Much of Reis' operational and product development resources in 2017 are committed to this critical leg of building out the property level component of our vision. Our investments in developing more granular property databases have already paid dividends and will continue to do so in a more expansive way in 2017 and beyond.

Reis continues to make progress against its goals of returning to solid financial growth, rewarding shareholders and making the investments necessary to sustain and expand upon our competitive position for the long term. We're grateful for your support and look forward to briefing you on our results in the coming quarters.

Let me now turn the call over to Mark Cantaluppi.

Mark Cantaluppi

Thank you, Lloyd. I will be presenting and discussing Reis' first quarter 2017 financial results this morning which are more fully described in the financial results press release and the Form 10-Q issued earlier today.

In the first quarter of 2017, total revenue aggregated $12,126,000 which included $11,579,000 of subscription revenue and $547,000 of other revenue. Total revenue declined $698,000 or 5.4% from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017. On a sequential quarter basis, total revenue grew by 5% in the first quarter over Q4 2017. Total revenue for the first quarter exceeded the range of analysts' estimates.

As we first reported in the 2016 annual financial statements, we will continue to disaggregate Reis' total revenue into 2 components, subscription and other. Subscription revenue is revenue derived from a subscription to one of our product offerings. Other revenue specifically includes revenue related to contracts for onetime custom data deliverables and onetime fees for settlements of previous unauthorized usage of Reis data.

Historically, nearly all the company's revenue could be characterized as subscription based or higher-quality recurring revenue. However, in 2016's first quarter, 89% of Reis' revenue was subscription or higher-quality revenue, excluding the custom data deliverable and onetime settlements from intellectual property compliance efforts. Over the course of 2016, that percentage improved to approximately 96% of total revenue.

The comparable Q1 2017 percentage is also 6% of total revenue derived from subscriptions. We believe that the company will be well positioned for a return to revenue growth in 2017 due to the high percentage of revenue that is of a recurring nature. Lloyd and I, in our 10-Q earnings release and throughout this call, will be utilizing this terminology to differentiate between what is recurring subscription revenue and what is other lumpy and nonsubscription in nature. Focusing on our subscription revenue first.

Subscription revenue increased by approximately $151,000 or 1.3% in the first quarter 2017 over 2016. It also grew on a consecutive quarter basis by $240,000 or 2.1%, a trend that was reflected in our guidance and expectations for the start of 2017. Two factors that have led to our modest subscription growth to start 2017 include, one, improvement in our TTM renewal rates at March 31, 2017, to 83.4% base renewal rates and an 86.5% renewal rate, including the effects of price increases; and two, continuing strong new business.

Lloyd has already briefed you on our new business, so I will focus for a moment on renewal rates. On our call a few weeks ago, we discussed the renewal rates during the second quarter of 2016 hit their TTM low which had a negative impact on our subscription revenue growth and we described a handful of factors that contributed to these renewal rate declines. We made progress with improving our renewal rates in the second half of 2016, a trend that continued into the first quarter of 2017. In the second quarter of 2016, our renewal rates hit their quarterly low at a base renewal rate of 74%, improving 10 points to 84% for the third and fourth quarters of 2016, with further improvement to 91% for Q1 2017. Including price increases, our quarterly renewal rates for the third and fourth quarters of 2016 were 85% and 90%, respectively and reached nearly 94% for the 2017 first quarter. We're pleased with this promising trend of quarter-to quarter improvement.

Regarding other revenue. The company recognized significant revenue in Q1 2016 from a custom data deliverable for one of our existing Reis SE subscribers. The revenue recorded reflected the portion of the custom data files that was delivered in February 2016, positively impacting results for the first quarter of 2016 by $1.2 million. In 2016 and so far in 2017, Reis did not replicate similar custom data sales. Reis continues to successfully resolve cases in which our intellectual property rights have been breached. The company remains active in protecting its intellectual property by pursuing firms and individuals who had previously gained unauthorized access to our services. The discovery of the instances of unauthorized usage continues to create opportunities for Reis' compliance team to engage in productive conversations with firms regarding ongoing access to Reis data in accordance with the terms and conditions of a subscription agreement.

Reis has developed a programmatic approach to promptly resolving cases of unauthorized usage and is devoting significant client services and account management resources to increase the renewal rates of IP infringement-related accounts to levels typical of all the other Reis subscribers. As a result of these compliance procedures, the company has been able to generate revenue through either onetime settlement payments or by signing up the noncompliant firm or individual to an annual or multiyear Reis SE subscription. Although identified instances of noncompliance remains steady, the frequency and dollar amount of onetime settlements can fluctuate from quarter-to quarter or period-to-period.

Revenue for onetime settlement payments aggregated $547,000 and $196,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, respectively. For the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, net income was $535,000 or $0.05 per diluted share. This is a decline from the 2016 period's net income which was reported at $1.6 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

Reis management utilizes and monitors performance measures such as revenue, deferred revenue, Aggregate Revenue Under Contract, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is net income before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA before expenses related to noncash stock-based compensation. I would like to refer you to the cautionary language included in the MD&A on our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in our earnings release, both issued earlier today about the use of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and Aggregate Revenue Under Contract as non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the respective periods and deferred revenue to Aggregate Revenue Under Contract as of the respective balance sheet dates. These cautionary statements and reconciliations apply to all references made to these metrics on this call today. In addition, we present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a segment and consolidated basis.

Reis Services EBITDA was $3,289,000 in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the 2016 first quarter reported amount of $5,382,000. This decline was primarily derived from the decrease in total revenue, I previously discussed, coupled with the higher run rate level of expenses in 2017.

Total expenses, excluding interest taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, grew 18.7% in the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, over 2016. Expense increases are primarily due to the now normalized level of employment-related costs from [indiscernible] hiring 2016 and into 2017 and rent-related expense increases. Total rent expense increased $346,000 in the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, over 2016. The effect of these expense increases and total revenue declines has contributed to the EBITDA margins in the periods we're reporting today. The EBITDA margin for the Reis Services segment was 27.1% for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017. The 18.7% expense growth rate over the first quarter 2016 will narrow as 2017 progresses. In 2016, expenses rose incrementally due to the expansion of our sales force, management hires and operations in the latter half of the year and the now normalized level of rent expense. I expect that the aggregate expenses that we're reporting in the first quarter of 2017 will generally stay at this level for the remainder of the year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, was $2,588,000, a decline from the 2016 reported amount of $4,629,000. The consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.3% for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017. The company continued to make significant investments in our business. The pace of our database and website enhancements which accelerated in 2016, continues at this level in 2017 with the expectation that we will capitalize approximately $9 million for fiscal 2017.

Following are some consolidated balance sheet statistics at March 31. Total consolidated assets aggregated $128 million. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31 aggregated $21.5 million, slightly ahead of our December 31 balance. During the first quarter of 2017, we invested $2.1 million of cash on our website and database development. We utilized over $1.9 million of cash to pay dividends at a quarterly rate of $0.17 per share and spent $1.5 million on stock repurchases. Our cash flow benefited from the receipt of option exercise proceeds of $2.6 million in the 3-month period. For the remainder of 2017, management remains committed to allocating cash for investing in Reis's database initiatives, returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and opportunistically repurchasing shares.

Customer receivables net of allowances aggregated $8.8 million at March 31. We're reporting deferred tax assets on the balance sheet of approximately $18.1 million at March 31. As a result of the company's required adoption of a new accounting standard, an additional $657,000 of deferred tax assets were recorded in the opening 2017 balance sheet for previously unrecognized DTAs. Our aggregate deferred tax asset at balance is expected to be sufficient to continue to shelter us from paying federal taxes for approximately the next 4 years, give or take the couple of quarters depending upon our profitability in each period.

Total liabilities aggregated $30.2 million, of which deferred revenue was approximately $24.2 million. Additionally, Aggregate Revenue Under Contract which is the sum of deferred revenue and future revenue under noncancelable contracts for which we do not yet have the contractual right bill, totaled $48.1 million at March 31. Of the $48.1 million of Aggregate Revenue Under Contract, approximately $33.3 million relates to amounts under contract for the forward 12-month period through March 31, 2018. Each of these amounts is an all-time high for Reis when compared with the amounts reported on prior year March 31 dates.

In August, 2016, Reis' Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $5 million of the company's common stock. In Q1 2017, we spent $1.5 million to repurchase over 78,000 shares of stock. Program to date, as of March 31, the company purchased nearly 133,000 shares at an average price of $19.99 per share leaving over $2.3 million available at March 31 that may be used to purchase additional shares under the program in 2017. We have continued buying in April and in May under a pre-established 10b5-1 purchasing plan. Stockholders' equity was $98 million at March 31. Total common shares outstanding aggregated $11.5 million of which our directors and senior management beneficially own approximately 22%.

Regarding our outlook for 2017. We're reaffirming our guidance for annual 2017 total revenue to grow between 5% and 7% with the subscription revenue portion expected to grow 2 to 3 points higher for the year. Second quarter 2017 total revenue growth over the 2016 second quarter will range in the low single digits. As we progress into the third and fourth quarters of 2017, revenue growth is expected to accelerate to double digits. Another important measure of Reis' progress during 2017 will be sequential growth in subscription revenue and total revenue. We expect to post especially meaningful sequential quarterly revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2017.

We're reaffirming our guidance for 2017 Reis Services EBITDA for annual growth between 6% and 8% which would result in annual Reis Services EBITDA margins around 33%. We're also reaffirming our guidance for consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017 for low-single-digit growth which would result in an annual consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin around 27%. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA will be lower in the second quarter of 2017 compared to Q2 2016 and margins will range between 28% and 30% for Reis Services EBITDA in the second quarter of 2017 and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins will range around 22% and 24%.

As with revenue, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA will improve on a sequential quarter basis with significant double-digit growth occurring in the third and fourth quarters of 2017 over 2016. As I also noted with respect to revenue, we anticipate that the company's annualized rate of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA growth exiting 2017 will exceed the double-digit threshold. We also expect that the margins, as we exit 2017, will approach our historic range of 38% to 40% for Reis Services EBITDA and around 34% on a consolidated basis.

This concludes my comments and the financial results for Reis' first quarter ended March 31, 2017. At this time, I would like to open the call for questions from the analyst community.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Michael Graham with Canaccord.

Michael Graham

I just wanted to ask two questions. The first is just on the revenue growth for this year and for this quarter, in particular. How much of that do you expect to come from some of your newer products that you introduced in 2016? Just trying to get a feel for what the uptick is on those? And then I also wanted to ask about EBITDA margin. Do you have an update -- the guidance sounds constructive, do you have any update on sort of a long term target, is that 38 to 40, sort of where you see the business longer term? And can you talk a little bit about which expense lines you expect to get the most leverage on to get up to the levels that you're talking about here over the next few quarters?

Lloyd Lynford

Great. Thanks Michael. It's Lloyd and I'll handle the first part of that question and then turn it over to Mark for the second. So I would say that we're getting some significant uplift in our growth -- in our revenue growth and our contract growth from some of our new products, most particularly from our affordable housing module that we launched last summer with our first, I think, around 47-or-so markets and that we expanded to approximately 110 markets in February. And that has been a particularly well-received module of the 5 or 6 new property taxes that we've launched over the last 5-or-so years. I would say that it is either the top or the second performing module in terms of new -- net new sales to banks and to equity players who specifically do business in the affordable housing sector as well as upselling to existing.

So I think we're getting some traction there. I think we're getting some traction as I try to allude to from our Every Comp, Everywhere initiative has been helped us sell Reis SE into clients that we might formerly have not been successful in selling. So I think what you're seeing is, the growth in revenue that we're beginning to experience, roughly 5% growth sequentially from fourth quarter to first quarter, was coming from multiple sources. I don't really have a breakdown on each one, but I would say, one, probably first and foremost is increasing renewal rate, the price increases that we're getting associated with that and then the new business sales augmented, specifically, I would say, by the affordable housing module and the fact that we have the Every Comp, Everywhere which is making us competitive in some of those segments that we heretofore haven't been able to play. So that's kind of how I would rank and prioritize the sources of the revenue growth that we began to see late last year and then into the first quarter. I hope that's helpful. So Mark, do you want to?

Mark Cantaluppi

Yes. I'll jump in. So Michael with regards to your second point about EBITDA margins, for the longer term, I see us, as I said, exiting Q4 2017 at the Reis Services level back to that 38% to 40% range where we've traditionally played on a consolidated adjusted EBITDA basis at around 34% as we're exiting Q4. And I think as we move into 2018, those margins at that level, that 38% to 40% and 34% and 35% on the consolidated adjusted EBITDA level will be what I expect that we can get back to and enjoy in 2018. You asked about leverage on line items.

I think that -- and I kind of talked about a little bit in my guidance with regards to where we were seeing the expenses going forward. I think our expense line items, for the most part, are going to be generally fully burdened as we move through the remainder of 2017. So I don't think that there's necessarily going to be cost savings from one line time or another. The increase in the margins is really going to come from the fact that this is more of a fixed cost structure where we currently are for the remainder of 2017 and the margins will improve as a result of the revenue improvements over the course of the year.

Our next question comes from Mike Crawford with B. Riley.

Sameet Sinha

It's actually Sameet on for Mike. So quick follow-up question on the $0.5 million of onetime revenue you guys kind of recorded in Q1. As I understand, that was some prior IP infringement, but how do you think about that IP infringement revenue on a going forward basis or potentially for other custom data revenue on a going forward basis for FY '17?

Lloyd Lynford

Well, I think that based upon the pace of discovery of unauthorized usage, that's a regular ongoing occurrence that while it might not have a completely fixed rate of predictability, we know that that's ongoing. We've built technology over the last few years that helps us identify in near real time those types of infringements. And I think the change in business strategy that we've had in the last year is, in fact to, as we catch them -- that infringement sooner we engage in productive conversations with the goal of turning it into subscription revenue. There are -- will always be on a quarter-to quarter basis certain clients that want to just write a check and put the case behind them and don't necessarily feel at this time a subscription is. So it is a little bit more difficult to know in any 90-day period the subset of those actors that will choose to be in it. So that's roughly, I think, it was $196,000, give or take in the fourth quarter or was it the first quarter?

Sameet Sinha

I'm sorry, last quarter was [indiscernible].

Lloyd Lynford

The first quarter of last year that then went to $550,000. Well, that is more than we anticipated. I think we will have quarters where we run more maybe at the $0.25 million level, but there will also be exception quarters that will either be below or above that. And I think what you saw in the first quarter was one way it was above. I know that's a little bit vaguer, but that is the nature of it where -- while we know that the pace of discovery can be somewhat predictable, it happens frequently, we have resources, it is hard to anticipate when a client will decide just to write us a check for onetime revenue which can swell the other revenue component.

Sameet Sinha

Got it, makes sense. And I think you mentioned in the last call that you're also looking to develop an API which allows clients to access big data sets on a going forward basis. Can you talk about the progress of that initiative? And if that were to occur, would you essentially shift the prior custom onetime big data revenue received, if it is more recurring in nature to more of a subscription-based revenue of clients who are requesting these big data sets on a recurring basis?

Lloyd Lynford

This is excellent question. In fact, right before I came in to this conference to give this call, I was in a kickoff meeting where the sales force was being exposed to the API. The answer is, the API is such a interesting and such a comprehensive discussion that I decided not to get into it because it is a complex issue. Yes, we've made tremendous progress. We're about to launch it. We're very, very excited by it. It does do or suggests the pathway that you just laid out which is to say, what the API really does is, it allows the end user at an institution or a brokerage firm or whatever kind of user to quickly survey the entire range of data that we provide at the metro level, the submarket level, the property specific level, whether it's a current indicator, whether it's historical trends, whether it's the forecast and specifically grasp those data items and directly embed them into their forms and workflow. And so it does really, really imply a great increase in productivity within our client institutions.

And productivity, from what our dialogue is, is really the thing that most of these institutions are looking for. And the lending community around the United States, one of the biggest competitive advantages that all lenders, for example, are trying to get is the ability to make quotations on loans very, very quickly. And if you can't come up with a reasonable quotation that you're not going to vary from tremendously, you will be at a competitive disadvantage from firms that can do that. So we see the API is being very, very effective at fully automating a lot of the procedures, whether it's in underwriting, whether it's in loan quotation, whether it's in asset or portfolio management, whether it's in property tax or appraisal. The API is, to us, the real future of the industry and we see rolling that out.

The monetization strategy of it is still something we're focusing on. Certain institutions will pay a surcharge in order to get an API and it will really depend upon a range of circumstances in terms of the amount of data that they will be using and all kinds of things. But we believe the API, together with the granular building level database that I have been spending a lot of time on, really are the 2 prongs, if you will, that move the firm forward into the whole other period. Remember, there are not only a lot of traditional lenders out there, there are a lot of fintech lenders that need to have immediate access to market information and property comparable information. And this is really the way the traditional lenders are moving and fintech lenders moving. We think Reis based upon its 37-year historical database and the fact that we cover 9 property types and up to 275 metropolitan areas is really the firm that can bring API technology to bear on both the fintech and traditional lending community as well as the appraisal, property tax and sales brokerage communities. Hopefully that's helpful.

Sameet Sinha

Absolutely. So I guess the other question I had is on the sales force productivity. I think you mentioned in the last call as well that you expect new sales force hires to reach full productivity in 4 to 6 months post-hire. Now that it's been approximately that time frame right now. How would you kind of describe the sales force productivity ramp for these new hires? And how much of your double-digit revenue increase you're expecting in the second half of the year predicated on the new sales force selling the new product set to new clients?

Lloyd Lynford

Okay. So let's try to break that down into 2 parts. One, I think that is a valid statement. We're seeing -- the growth that we're seeing, a sequential quarterly growth, the year-over-year growth that we're talking about in the second half of the year is predicated, yes, in terms of some contributions coming from some of the new sales hires that we made late last year and early into this year. It's not totally predicated on huge contributions, because even after 4 or 6 months, while they are making the contribution, they are not up to the same level of productivity if people have been in the seat for multiple years. But yes, we're very, very bullish on the fact that the expansion that we made in sales leadership, in hiring regional sales people that are now based -- and this is not a comprehensive list, but in Southern California, in Chicago, in Atlanta, in Washington, D.C., in Florida and a whole number of areas are closer to clients, they are closer to prospects and that has been an important part of our return to growth and will be an important part of our return to double-digit year-over-year growth in the second half.

And yes, also to the second part of your question, the fact that the, the arrows in the quiver, that these salespeople have to bring whether it's affordable housing, whether it's Every Comp, Everywhere, whether it's the API which might be a little bit more of a specialist sales, those will also be important and will probably -- they'll play out in the latter part of '17 and into '18, particularly around the API. And then, I think, it's very important about all of that is, what's really, really crucial is, the sales-enablement technology that we've built behind the scenes that's really -- as we filled more of a remote sales force that's located in these markets, it's very important that the senior management that we recruited and hired and put in place have at their disposal, the dashboard's necessary to really follow and track each of these salespeople in the different regions to face-off in a very disciplined way against both prospects and upsell opportunities and cross-sell opportunities in existing clients. So all of these things, as I endeavored, are trying to build upon one another and be multiple struts in the wheel of ever accelerating growth into the second half of 2017.

Our next question comes from Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital.

Mark Argento

Just I wanted to take it up 10,000 feet more thinking about the macro with kind of floating interest rate, probably higher interest rate environment, how do you guys think about how that could impact your business on the demand side?

Lloyd Lynford

Well, couple of things. I think we're still talking about an interest rate environment from the perspective of real estate developers and lenders that are historically low. There has been just kind of anecdotally as we talked to some of our brokerage clients, there are number of factors, including -- again, this has even been dampened in the last 6 to 8 weeks as the numbers come in and perhaps the interest rate scenario is not exactly what it was 2 months ago for the latter part of the year nor are the inflation forecast exactly the same as they might have been 6 to 8 weeks ago.

So this is a constantly moving target. I would say the consensus would have been and would continue to be that at the margin that deals -- that some deals were being deferred and -- I don't want to say scuttled, but certainly being deferred as a result of these incremental increases in expenses and interest costs that might have made certain deals that we're penciling out late last year, not pencil out. That said, transaction volume has not really been dramatically impacted. I think the most important point is that, we have, I think, historically, demonstrated -- I think we have a lot of data on this. We have historically demonstrated that our suite of products appeals to decision makers of all phases of the real estate life cycle.

So the fact of the matter is, we're not so concerned when transaction volume -- if cap rates began to creep up because of expense increases or more importantly interest rate increases, that typically just what that means is, that a lot of the loans that have been originated for purposes of quick transaction are not just sitting on the balance sheet of our financial institution clients which just means that the monitoring dimension, the risk management dimension, the appraisal dimension of those institutions, the needs grow stronger within those constituencies and there is an increased usage of our reports that offsets whatever mitigation of usage might occur from the front lines of origination and underwriting. So we, historically, have never been too concerned about capital flows as they affect deal volume. So I hope that's helpful.

Mark Argento

That's helpful. And then juxtaposing that relative to kind of the expectations or second -- growth in the second half, so the key drivers -- so I just want to make sure I fully understand it. So obviously, sales force productivity driving incremental subscriptions and then obviously the continued uptake with some of your new products, in particular, on the -- I think you had mentioned the affordable housing segment and some of the other ones.

Lloyd Lynford

Yes. But even more fundamentally than that, you have to understand there's some basic arithmetic working in our favor, right, I tried to allude to. So remember, the first and foremost is and Mark pointed to, the Aggregate Revenue Under Contract and the forward 12-month component of that has already locked down. So the most important thing is, as the renewal rate increases, as that -- just a bit arithmetic about it for a second, as that 77% low that occurred in the second quarter of last year drops off, what that really means is that, during the third quarter of last year, the fourth quarter of last year, the first quarter of this year, we were increasing the base of our subscribers that generate revenue ratably, right, if it's our annual contract 112 for 112. So there is some basic arithmetic that follows here as your renewal rate ticks up. So a lot of these things are locked in. But yes, on top of those, we want to layer on those 3 or the 4 things that you articulated.

Our next question comes from William Gibson with Roth Capital Partners.

William Gibson

You did a good job of going over most of the forward [indiscernible]. But I do have a question on stat you threw out. The trailing 12-month base renewal rate, why does that go up? Or what's the [indiscernible] for price increase?

Lloyd Lynford

I'm sorry, Bill, could you say that, again, you're breaking up a little bit.

William Gibson

Your trailing 12-month base renewal rate and then it's a higher statistic when you adjust for price increase. What are you doing there mathematically? I mean, why wouldn't that be to the same number either way?

Lloyd Lynford

Because traditionally our -- we've been looking at and some of the numbers that we spoke about specifically today were quarter-based only. So when we said that we hit the low in -- of 77% at Q2 2016, that's an overall rate including price increases at the second quarter of '17. The quarter that we just had Q1 2017 overall, including price increases, was 93.7%, just shy of 94%. So as we roll out of a prior poor quarter like the 77.4% in our TTM, we're going to see a tremendous improvement when we announce our second quarter 2017 TTM renewal rate. But we felt that it's important for us to continue to -- or at least at this point in time to understand, what is coming from the base renewal rate, i.e., the subscription dollar amount that is expiring with an existing customer and give you a little insight into the lift that we're getting on the renewals, so the price increase on that renewal base. That's why we're doing that for our 2016 as well as our first quarter '17 disclosure.

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Lynford for closing remarks.

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you. And thank you all who've listened and participated in our call today. And as always, Mark and I are here, we're ready to speak to any of you, any current and perspective stockholders of Reis, we'd happy to answer any more questions that you have. And our next call will be in early August to announce and discuss our second quarter 2017 results. So we appreciate your continuing support of Reis. And thank you and have a good day.

