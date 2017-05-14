In April, the Canadian government announced a plan to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes. David Mau, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks to Sara D'Elia about the emerging marijuana market, investment opportunities and shares his top pick.
A Growing Market: Marijuana Investment Opportunities
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Are marijuana stock valuations fair?
What are the benefits and risks of investing in marijuana stocks today?
How do investors differentiate winners from losers in the sector?
About this article:Expand
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.