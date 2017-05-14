PepsiCo: The Soda Tax Is The Opportunity

Background: The Genesis of the Soda Tax

The average American adult consumes about 2,500 calories a day, 23% more than in 1970 and more than needed to maintain current weight. Meats, dairy, fruits and vegetables provide smaller shares of daily caloric intake than they did four decades ago. The problem is not merely with adults. In 1978, the typical male American teenager drank about seven ounces of soda a day. Today, he drinks nearly three times that much, getting 9% of his daily calories from soda. And, teenage girls are close behind.

With the proliferation of coffee shops, quick service restaurants, vending machines, and movie theater concession stands, we see ease of access to food and drinks that are increasing Americans caloric intake. According to 2016 data, exactly half (twenty-five) of the states have more than 30% of their population considered obese. The average American female now weighs as much as the average 1960s male and, in that time, the average American male has gained 30 pounds.

The access to food is not the sole contributing factor to weight gain. It has been decades since most Americans worked in fields and on factory floors. Today, a greater majority of Americans sit throughout their workday. Only 20% of today's jobs require at least moderate physical activity, as opposed to 50% of jobs in 1960. Consequently, Americans burn 120 to 140 fewer calories a day than they did 50 years ago.

But lethargy goes well beyond the workplace. It is also how we get to work and what we do after. The sad reality is that inactivity is now considered the new normal, and a lack of exercise is a major culprit in the obesity epidemic. Americans walk less than people in any other industrialized country, sitting in cars or public transportation in a long commute, often from the suburbs. At the end of the day, 80% of Americans simply do not get enough exercise. And, there is, of course, genetics and age that strongly influence metabolism.

But the problem is not merely adults or the aging process. Today, American teens have a reputation for being among the most sedentary in the world, with only 8% getting the recommended 60 minutes of exercise per day; which sets them up for a variety of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It also drains their brainpower and causes their grades to suffer. And the evidence shows no differences in exercise patterns based on teens' race or ethnicity, or whether their parents had a college degree.

Still, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points out, weight gain and loss is primarily a formula of total calories consumed versus total calories expended. Consequently, we are seeing public pressure to influence consumers purchasing decisions in ways that would lead to the consumption of healthier food and beverages. This is precisely why we see soda taxes gaining traction among politicians.

Moral Socialism or Merely Disguised Taxation?

America experienced an outbreak of moral socialism with the passing of the 18th Amendment of the Constitution. From 1920-1932, America entered into the Prohibition Era, when the sale of alcoholic beverages for public consumption was largely banned. With a few religious and private exceptions, Americans saw a movement that made the sale or possession of all alcoholic beverages prohibited in the name of protecting people from themselves. We may be entering a similar ethos for different consumer products.

A primary question is whether soda taxes reduce soda consumption. Basic economic theory holds that as the price of a good increases, the demand for that good will decline, absent other variables. Thus, the main argument made by soda tax advocates is that increasing the price of sugary drinks will discourage their consumption (they often use the tobacco tax as evidence, yet we are talking about very different products; though I digress). In the real world, individuals respond differently to price changes. In economics, elasticity of demand is the amount that demand changes in response to a change in price or supply. But, elasticity is not the same for every person or for every product. For example, while some people may cut back on soda if it became more expensive, others might cut back on groceries to dedicate more money toward soft drink purchases because they represent a small, personal indulgence.

In an effort to combat obesity and its related issues and costs, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on nations around the globe to enact taxes on sugary beverages. Hearing that call, Bloomberg Philanthropies (Michael Bloomberg) says raising taxes on sugary beverages can be part of the strategy to "reduce consumer demand for unhealthy foods and beverages, improve the food environment, and make healthier choices easier for everyone."

On this subject research support abounds, though it fails to make a clear and definitive statement:

A study by Duke University and the National University of Singapore released in December 2010 tested larger taxes and determined that a 20 percent and 40 percent taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages would not affect calorie intake because people switch to untaxed, but equally caloric beverages.

A 2011 study in the journal "Preventive Medicine" concluded "a modest tax on sugar-sweetened beverages could raise significant revenues and improve public health by reducing obesity. This study has been used by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at Yale University to estimate the amount of revenue that would be gained from a soda tax, depending on the state, year and tax rate. Nothing mentioned about a benefit to consumer health.

In 2013, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that a targeted tax on sugar in soda could generate revenues in excess of $15 billion in the first year alone. Moreover, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that a nationwide three-cent-per-ounce tax would generate over $24 billion in four years. And, while a study by Harvard University offers similar support, there was some question about the benefits beyond generating tax revenues. Politicians are taking notice.

In fact, based on data from the Pew Charitable Trust, states suffered a significant setback from the Great Recession and only now are getting revenue back to where they were pre-2007. Yet, 23 states still collect less tax revenue than at their pre- recession peaks and, at the end of fiscal 2016, only 15 states were able to cover increasing government expenses. And, because local governments get about one-third of their operating funds from the states, there is a real need for them to find other sources of revenues.

Even before the proliferation of the soda tax in various US jurisdictions, Americans expressed uncertainty about the value of a soda or fat tax. A CBS News poll from January 2010 reported that a tax on items such as soft drinks and foods considered "junk" was opposed 60% to 38% by Americans and, an even larger number, 72% of Americans, did not believe that a tax would help people lose weight.

In fact, based on various studies reviewed by a 2009 US Joint Congressional Committee on Taxes, it was estimated that soda taxes may produce tax revenues but were not likely to have a measurable effect on Americans' weight outcomes in children and adolescents, those in low-socioeconomic status populations, and those most at risk for being overweight.

A Thomson Reuters poll released in 2016 found that, while a soda tax cut consumption, a majority of Americans surveyed opposed a soda tax.

A poll that same year by "Morning Consult-Vox" found that, while split on their support of a soda tax, Americans were influenced by its end purpose. For example, support for a soda tax in New York was higher when pollsters said the money would go towards health care, children's education, or parks and recreation.

However, the obesity problem is acute according to the WHO, as it indicates more than half a billion of the world's adults are now obese and those rates are more than doubled what they were in 1980. They cite numerous studies linking rising obesity to the consumption of junk food and sugary drinks. But, the WHO admits that it does not have data as evidence that soda taxes impact obesity or related illnesses like diabetes. In fact, while diabetes rates have almost tripled over the past three decades, sugary beverage consumption "only" doubled. Still, the WHO infers the benefits of a soda tax could be a means to effect public subsidies or lower taxes for healthier foods and beverages.

In the US, proponents of taxes cite success in countries with soda taxes (Denmark, France, Hungary, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, and South Africa) as having lower obesity rates, claiming the 10% tax in Mexico has led to a 17% reduction in soda consumption. However, the evidence fails to show the taxes having a direct beneficial impact on health, the weight reduction of the average Mexican, or how it correlates to the average American.

This is not to say the soda tax has not found a home or at least been considered:

San Francisco, CA - Prop V passed with over 61% of the vote on 11/8/16. It will add a 1-cent per ounce tax on sodas. The tax takes effect on January 1, 2018.

Oakland, CA - Measure HH passed with over 60% of the vote on 11/8/16. It will add a 1-cent per ounce tax on sodas. The tax takes effect on July 1, 2017.

Berkeley, CA - Passed a soda tax and found sales of all sugar-sweetened beverages decreased approximately 9.6% during the first year of the one-cent per ounce tax.

Albany, CA - Prop O1 passed with over 70% of the vote on 11/8/16. Effective January 1, 2017, it added a 1-cent per ounce tax on sodas.

Boulder, CO - Measure 2H passed with 54% of the vote on 11/8/16. Effective July 1, 2017, it will add a 2-cent per ounce tax on sodas.

Cook County, IL - Passed by a 9-8 vote of the Board of Commissioners on November 10, 2016. It will add a 1-cent per ounce tax on sodas effectively July 1, 2017.

Philadelphia, PA - Passed a soda tax in 2016 that was effective January 1, 2017 and, in its first month, it brought in $5.7 million, according to information released by the city's revenue department. The figure more than doubles the city's $2.3 million prediction for January, and officials expect the preliminary figure to increase once all tax payments have been processed.

On May 2, 2017, Santa Fe, NM saw an effort to pass a soda tax fail along economic and income levels, as 73% of lower income voters viewed it as unfair. While proponents of the Santa Fe soda tax spoke about the beverage companies lobbying voters, it was pointed out the Bloomberg Philanthropies spent $1.5 Million supporting the tax.

To date, a few cities have defeated a soda tax initiative: El Monte and Richmond, CA, as well as Telluride, CO.

The Business Opportunity

As a business, PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) has less reliance on soda and carbonated beverages than its competitors. Unlike Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), only half of PepsiCo's revenues come from beverages, with snacks and food a major source of revenue. This both differentiates and diversifies its product portfolio, a competitive benefit that shows PepsiCo to have organizational ambidexterity.

Organizational ambidexterity refers to an organization's ability to be efficient in managing today's business while remaining capable of coping with tomorrow's changing demands. The evidence over 20 years of research shows a clear pattern: organizational ambidexterity is positively associated with sales growth. Because companies cannot expect to survive by merely exploiting market share, brand loyalty, current capabilities, or rely on smart management, as these things change over time, they need to explore or exploit opportunities. These are capabilities long a hallmark of PepsiCo's success.

For example, PepsiCo responded to the Philadelphia soda tax by pulling 2-liters and 12-packs of its products from Philadelphia grocery store shelves and replacing them with smaller cans and bottles. Even when adjusted for the tax, the products have a lower package price point but a higher price per ounce, thus a higher profit margin. PepsiCo is also using the opportunity to market more water and unsweetened drinks.

PepsiCo's organizational ambidexterity is even more obvious in other ways, as they have adapted and engaged in exploration born of M&As, alliances, opening new geographic and product markets, engaging old customers and welcoming new customers (this often means stealing share from competitors).

Consistent with organizational ambidexterity, PepsiCo has sought product sustainability through "Performance with Purpose" and their aspirational goals for their various products offered as - good for you, fun for you, better for you. To that end, PepsiCo announced in October 2016 product development significantly influenced by the World Health Organization (WHO). It included reducing added sugars, saturated fat and sodium levels, while focusing on offering more positive nutrition through whole grains, fruits and vegetables, dairy, protein and hydration.

In moving "Performance with Purpose" forward, on May 11, 2017, PepsiCo announced an alliance with "Partnership for a Healthier America." According to Chairman and CEO, Indra Nooyi, "PepsiCo's continued focus on delivering "Performance with Purpose" has fueled our growth and is positioning our company for future success. We continue to place great emphasis on transforming our product portfolio to meet changing consumer and societal needs, and we're proud of the progress we've achieved to date. Our agenda for the next ten years includes ambitious goals to further improve the nutritional profile of our products and expand our range of wholesome and nutritious offerings. We are deeply committed to working to achieve these goals."

The "Partnership for a Healthier America" (PHA) is devoted to working with the private sector to ensure the health of American youth by solving the childhood obesity crisis. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with "Let's Move!" - the initiative developed by former First Lady, Michelle Obama. PHA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization led by some of the nation's most respected health and childhood obesity experts that brings together public, private and nonprofit leaders to broker meaningful commitments and develop strategies to end childhood obesity. Importantly, PHA ensures that commitments made by companies are kept by working with unbiased third parties to monitor and publicly report on progress.

According to PHA CEO Lawrence A. Soler, "PepsiCo's vision to transform their products to meet consumer demand for healthier options is a win for the company and a win for consumers. We look forward to evaluating PepsiCo's progress and sharing it publicly."

Conclusion

Sensitive to the recommendations by the WHO and other related health organizations, PepsiCo is committed to "Performance with Purpose" and is adapting and improving product offerings in response to changing consumer tastes. This is important because the political-legal-regulatory issues will not go away and, in reality, soda taxes and fat taxes are less about reducing obesity and more about gaining tax revenues. Sustaining a fight with them is not a recipe for business success. Rather, the history of PepsiCo's success lay in the ability to adapt its business to give buyers products they want. In the future, they must do so to ameliorate risks and take advantage of the competitive opportunities presented.

While PepsiCo has challenges ahead, with R&D expenditures up about 15% over the past 5 years, it is creating products differentiated in ways that reduce sugar, salt, and saturated fat, while offering more unsweetened beverages, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to provide healthier options for consumers. Entering into the agreement with the "Partnership for a Healthier America" and its unbiased, public assessment on progress is a clear-eyed effort to position PepsiCo as willing and able to provide healthier consumer choices.

This sensitivity to healthier choices is also obvious in the partnership PepsiCo created with The Culinary Institute of America. A rigorous program that immerses R&D employees in coursework, it is "in-kitchen" training led by CIA chefs at PepsiCo's Culinary Innovation Centers. Designed to create "Certified Culinary Scientists", the training culminates with an exam from the Research Chefs Association that awards an official certification as culinary scientists.

With its ambidexterity as a competitive advantage, PepsiCo is able to adapt and create innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer tastes and, as they pursue revenue growth, still enable the company to address many of the environmental and competitive challenges they face.