International Game Technology: Compelling Buy With Sizeable Upside

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has not gotten a true deep dive analysis on Seeking Alpha in a long time, and really has not had a true numbers-driven analysis since the merger with GTECH. Resident industry expert Howard Jay Klein put forth an excellent overview of the people and thought process behind the merger back in 2015, and I highly recommend reading that note to get a little bit of background that only someone that spent decades in the industry can provide. What I can provide to the story here, after my own brief overview, is a nitty gritty dig into the numbers of the operation here.

For some companies, that isn't as necessary. For International Game Technology, it is. This is a highly levered play (4.2x net debt/EBITDA) with a big fat load of goodwill and intangibles (nearly $10B in total) sitting on the balance sheet. Further, the accounting structure for some of the company's business lines can be complicated. This is one of those companies where a misread on either the market outlook or the underlying financials can make a fool out of you quite quickly. Luckily, that does not seem to be the case here, and I believe the company has substantial upside from current prices.

Business Overview, Operating Segments

Heading into the merger, International Gaming Technologies was the leader in gaming machines, with a decent presence in interactive wagering and social gaming. GTECH, meanwhile, had very little gaming machine footprint, but it had a dominant position in the lottery business and interactive wagering. As a result, the merger was highly complementary, while at the same time did not ruffle the feathers of any regulators concerned with competition. Now, at this point after the GTECH merger, International Game Technology is the world's largest gaming company, providing products and services in more than one hundred countries, but in particular the firm has massive market-leading positions domestically in the United States and in Italy. Lottery management, instant and online lottery administration, ticket printing, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, interactive gaming, the product lines are endless - anyone that has stepped foot in a casino or gambled online has more than likely interacted with one or more of this company's products.

International Game Technology organizes itself into four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. Very broadly, you can assume that what is reported in the North America Lottery and Italy segments relates to lottery-related revenue (sale/lease of lottery central system hardware/software, instant ticket sales, end to end support), while what is reported in the North America Gaming and Interactive and International segments relates to machine/interactive gaming (sale of commercial gaming systems, software, systems, loyalty/bonusing systems, field support services). There are exceptions here (for instance, the recently executed five-year contract to run the Colombia lottery will be reported in the International segment), but broadly this is a decent assumption to work off of.

Digging Deeper Into The Lottery Business

Roughly two thirds of segment level operating income (before corporate expenses and intangible asset amortization) is generated from within the lottery businesses by my estimate. International Game Technology holds a dominant position in the North American lottery business, supporting 39 of the 45 lotteries run in the United States. All of these are under contracts, under which the company designs, installs, and operates the gaming system, built upon a fixed cost system, along with variable amounts based on a percentage of sales. With the exception of three U.S. states (Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey), this is different from the Italian lottery system the company operates, where International Game Technology also collects wagers, pays out prizes, handles all the accounting, does advertising, etc. The accounting treatment does not really impact revenue recognition (revenue is recognized net of prizes and taxes), but the type of contract does impact the balance sheet (Italian and those three U.S. states require upfront license fees, which are held on balance sheet as a non-current asset and amortized versus service revenue over the license term). Overall, trends in lottery are healthy. The weighted average life of the top twenty North American contracts is now at nearly nine years, well above levels seen just a few years ago.

Likewise, the company also (importantly) won a new concession for the Italian Lotto for nine years, which is International Game Technology's single largest contract, and a major driver of profitability. For more color there, the company has a 61.5% ownership interest in Lottoitalia, which has held a controlling interest in managing the Italian lottery for decades. In winning this contract, upfront concession payments needed to be made. During 2016, the consortium contributed $667M, of which $409M was paid by International Game Technology based on its 61.5% ownership interest. $210M remained due before April 2017, so expect to see that reported as part of Q1 2017 reporting. Importantly, not all of this is concession to the Italian government, as roughly $160M of the concession is being used to upgrade the technological infrastructure supporting the business.

In understanding the accounting treatment here, those upfront concession payments will be amortized against revenue on a straight-line basis. The upfront payment will be recoded as a non-current asset on the balance sheet, and as this is consolidated on the income statement, non-controlling interest's share of net income will be recorded below net income. Care needs to be taken on the cash flow statement as the entirety of the lotto concession will hit operating cash flow, with adjustments made through the investing and financing sections (for those that look at free cash flow and other measures).

There is potential that International Game Technology may build its stake here, but it is unlikely. 32.5% minority owner Italian Gaming Holding structured the agreement so that it has a call/put options on its stake so that could exit the consortium, particularly if the lotto underperforms. International Gaming Technology believes it is unlikely that IGH's non-controlling interest will be redeemed, as the put option has a very low hurdle, and the deadlock put/call options cannot be exercised unilaterally, but require approval.

Acquisition-Heavy Balance Sheet, The Debt Situation

International Game Technology got to where it is today through rampant consolidation, and in any business line with software and brand name value, that is going to lead to some goodwill and intangibles buildup, only made worse by the accounting treatment of the lottery contracts referenced above (also hitting intangibles). At the end of 2016, the company held $6,810M of net goodwill and $2,874M in net intangibles on the balance sheet, which is enough to give many investors pause, particularly given the relatively mediocre growth rates present through most of these mature markets.

Within the company's impairment testing, all four segments are assumed to have normalized growth rates of 3% or less. That might be a touch conservative, as the lottery businesses have seen 3.5% growth from 2010-2016, and casino and gaming machines have been strong as well over that period, with growth rates in the 5% range. Nonetheless, using current assumptions the North America Gaming and Interactive was within 2% ($4,170M in estimated fair value, only $81M above carrying amount on balance sheet) during the last impairment testing period in 2016. While the company might tweak the assumed growth and discount rates, it is important to see how close the company is coming to recognizing impairments on some of these assets. Non-cash charge or not, the market has not been kind to most companies eating impairment charges recently.

On the liabilities side of the balance sheet, International Gaming Technologies is also dealing with leverage. The company has a broad swath of senior secured notes coming due over the next several years ($527M of 6.625% due 2018, $500M of 7.5% due 2019, and nearly $2B worth in 2020 on four different issues), as well as a term loan with $843M outstanding that will need to be refinanced. Given these bonds continue to trade well above par, there is likely going to be the opportunity for some interest savings when these are rolled over. Credit ratings agencies by and large view the company favorably, with S&P rating the bonds BB+, one notch below investment grade. Given relatively high net debt/adjusted EBITDA of 4.2x, and GAAP interest coverage of only 1.38x last year, it is clear that bond insurers are placing a great deal of weight on the contracted cash flows the company has via its lottery contracts, along with the relatively stable and recurring nature of its machine gaming business.

Once leverage gets knocked down several pegs (see the Double Down asset sale below), it is not unreasonable to assume International Gaming Technology can meaningfully knock down interest expense. Weighted average interest rates on the senior notes maturing 2020 and earlier is 6.88%; assuming this debt can be refinanced at 5.25% rates as well as $600M in paydowns from the Double Down asset sale, International Game Technology should be able to shave $60M off its annual interest expense, a figure that ballooned to $469M in annual costs in 2017.

Liquidity is not a problem here by the way. International Game Technology had more than $2.3B in available liquidity under its revolving credit facilities at the end of the year, so if there are refinancing issues (dry up in credit), it will likely be rolled into these facilities. Deleveraging in this manner should help boost the company's valuation multiple, which currently stands at 7.6x EBITDA.

Segue Into 2017 Guidance, Which Will Change (Double Down Sale)

On the last quarterly conference call, there was a lot of emphasis from both management and the analyst community on trends within Double Down Interactive, the company's social gaming platform. While growth was disappointing, all the discussion there has proven to be moot, as last month, International Game Technology announced that it had signed an agreement to sell Double Down Interactive to South Korean operator DoubleU Games for $825M in cash consideration. The company had originally acquired Double Down back in 2012 for $500M, so this represents an internal rate of return of 7% on the asset using a 3% discount rate. At 10.5x 2016 EBITDA, the pricing is compelling, particularly compared to International Game Technology's consolidated multiple of 7.6x. Proceeds will likely be dumped into reducing leverage, which should be welcomed by shareholders as mentioned above.

However, there is more to this deal, as the parties will also enter into a game development and services agreement, which will allow DoubleU to continue to offer International Game Technology's casino game library on their own social gambling platform. Royalties will be involved, although no details have yet been disclosed. Overall impact on EBITDA is not known, but worst case we can assume $78M in drop-off.

Initial guidance heading into 2017 is for $1,720M in adjusted EBITDA, down marginally from 2016 due to the assumption of lower jackpot/late number drawing (2016 was particularly strong year for lottery) as well as some marginal erosion from the new Italian lotto concession. Removing Double Down puts the new EBITDA guide at somewhere around $1,650M, which will be the number I'm looking to see management reference on Q1.

Valuation, Final Thoughts

Once the Double Down sale goes through, International Gaming Technology will be trading at just 6.8x that $1,650M EBITDA estimate I referenced above. That is dirt cheap in my opinion, particularly given the stable nature of most of the underlying cash flows (lottery contracts). The negatives here (ongoing transition costs, leverage) should moderate; net debt/adjusted EBITDA will fall to 4.08x after the Double Down sale is closed, and given free cash flow generated in this business, will likely fall below 4x by year-end. Acquisition and integration costs continue to moderate.

I like the company at current prices, but there may be plenty of opportunity to accumulate. Management expects a weaker first half in comps, just due to the timing of product sales and contract wins from last year. I'm looking for International Game Technology to trade up to 9x EBITDA by the end of the year, or slightly more than $26/share. This represents more than 20% upside, but also gives substantial opportunity for surprise. Any strength in lottery (e.g., a repeat of 2016 that had the largest Powerball jackpot in history) could really drive up earnings potential. As the company continues to cut one-off costs and deleverage, there is no reason the EBITDA multiple here could not trade up several more turns. While International Game Technology is unique in this space, high quality businesses with protected cash flows like this one can often see multiples reach 11x EBITDA or higher, which would build in 50% upside. That kind of multiple is not even rare in the company's history; International Game Technology traded at those levels earlier this year when it traded at fifty-two-week highs, and a return there is certainly not out of the question.

