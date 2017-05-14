Weekly Fund Wrap: For High Returns - I Wouldn't Start From Here

News

We begin with Europe where for once there was good news for the markets. The market-friendly Emmanuel Macron won the French elections with a brief to increase the economic integration of the European Union (good luck Emmanuel). Next door in Germany, Merkel's party defeated the SPD in a surprise in Schleswig-Holstein (yes that Holstein - where the cows are the world's highest production dairy animals!).

In the US not so much. President Trump fired FBI director James Comey - in a normal market environment this would be a big risk-off catalyst. S&P 500 did fall about a quarter of one percent which, in these markets, we suppose counts as a crash. We shouldn't forget, however, that markets can remain resilient to White House shenanigans with the prime example being strong performance through the impeachment proceedings of Bill Clinton.

In Oil markets, all eyes are on the May 25 OPEC meeting in Vienna. Saudi Arabia has signaled they could extend production cuts into 2018 with Russia making positive noises along the same lines. An extension or another cut could have a large impact on Oil - the last production cut in November caused a 15% rebound in the price.

The main policy event for risky markets is the proposed tax cut. The AHCA legislation, which is a pre-requisite for the tax cut, will still have to satisfy centrists in the Senate. The current shape of the health bill does not look like it will be a slam-dunk yet and until it is passed the Congress will not be able to make much progress on tax legislation. Until there is clarity on either side, stocks will likely range trade with low volatility despite a high level of policy uncertainty and White House noise. We think one of the key risks to the market is disappointment with the slow pace of pro-market legislation.

The June hike is mostly priced in as the Fed remains mildly hawkish, viewing the recent slowdown as "transitory". Nonfarm payrolls were a strong 211k with the unemployment rate falling to 4.4%. The net percentage of households rating jobs as 'plentiful' versus 'hard to get' remains at the highest level since 2001.

Earnings have come in ahead of expectations this season with profits beating estimates. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index dipped slightly this month although it remains at elevated levels. We think business sentiment will continue trending down and converge with a more subdued level of hard data.

Something that is making us slightly nervous is the negative growth in consumer loan demand as well as deterioration in C&I lending. If this is due to a "wait-and-see" approach taken by businesses and consumers then we are more likely to see a continued slowdown in macro activity. Consumer loan delinquency has ticked up but remains at low levels and largely concentrated in subprime Autos.

The VIX closed Monday at 9.77 - the lowest since 1994. Weak loan demand at the same time as low market volatility is another market puzzle which looks odd to us.

The current VIX level reminds us of a Scottish joke - a visitor to a village stops a local and asks, "How do I get to Aberdeen from here?" and the local answers, "Och, if I were going to Aberdeen, I wouldn't start from here!". To an investor asking us about the possibility of achieving high returns we would have the same answer, at least in equities as, historically, the current level of the VIX is correlated with below market returns. In the coming week we plan to publish an article that shows a sector-level analysis for forward returns based on the current environment.

In major asset classes, Treasuries finished the weak marginally higher with stocks lower and commodities up over 2%. Oil was up over 3% on tighter than expected inventories and EM bonds had a good week as well.

Energy and Fixed-Income CEF sectors had a generally positive week while Equity CEF Sectors registered mostly negative returns.

We continue to like the MLP sector which remains cheap historically with an 82% distribution rate percentile and below zero discount/premium-to NAV Z-Score. While there is risk that Oil goes lower from here we should remember that the Energy sector today is different from the Energy sector of 18 months ago leading into the mini-crash. Productions costs are lower and efficiencies are higher for those companies that survived the pop. Commodities are also the winners out of all major asset classes during the hike phase of the Fed cycle, with the S&P GSCI posting 19% annualized returns.

Emerging Market equities and bonds have put in strong returns over the last few months. Interest rates on local-currency emerging market bonds still look attractive relative to the US and the correlations to Oil and US rates are more subdued than in the past due to stronger fundamentals. That said, we don't think staying long EM is as attractive today as it was in the past and we would look for better entry levels. EM will also be susceptible to "NAFTA noise" - protectionist commentary from the administration, although the likelihood of any extreme action is much lower than in the past.

In the High-Yield space, we continue to like Loans over Fixed-Income. US High Yield spreads are in the single-digit percentiles and weaker-rated bonds no longer offer compensation over the expected default rates. While the Loan sector looks expensive on a Z-basis, many funds still trade at large discounts. Investors should not expect outsized returns from Loan Fund NAVs due to the repricing dynamics in the sector. We do expect stronger distribution rates as short-term rates rise above interest-rate floors (normally set around 1% on 3m-Libor). Loan funds are also less sensitive to Interest Rates (due to floating-rate assets) and Oil (due to sector composition) - two bugbears of the High-Yield Fixed Income space.

Loan Funds at the top of our screen are the following:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (NYSE:ARDC)

Avenue Income Credit Strategy (NYSE:ACP)

Invesco VK Dynamic Credit Opportunities (NYSE:VTA)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)

EV Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Overall the market environment remains supportive of closed-end funds. Discounts keep grinding tighter and risky assets remain well-supported. Policy uncertainty is likely to remain as markets wait for something concrete to come out of Congress. We expect positive returns across most sectors in the coming months however more from coupons rather than capital gains.

