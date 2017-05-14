Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly'. The aim is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Foreword

This week's theme relates to 'expectations versus reality.'

As we know, the market very rarely moves in the way we hope or imagine it would. It leaves us to constantly evaluate and decide between on the one hand accepting our trade isn't working like it should and making a well timed exit, and on the other talking ourselves out of a winning trade too early because the market hasn't moved like we wanted it to.

A good example of this comes from the move in equities and currencies last week. EURUSD gapped up after the French election to new highs and immediately reversed lower. It's exactly what I expected and led to a nice trade. Equities on the other hand didn't quite play ball...

Equities

The set-up highlighted for S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) last week was a move to 2406 - 2410 and a move back below the 2401 March high. The failure at new highs signals weakness and provides a safer entry as you aren't shorting into a gap and go.

2406 was the target shown in the second chart of last week's article (where wave 5 =1 and wave C = 161.8* wave A), and the Sunday open gapped to this point and fell straight back below 2401. So far so good.

But this is where expectation versus reality gives me a little concern. I wanted / expected to see an impulsive move down in 5 waves, but the market gave me a choppy decline and a 'V' bottom at 2381 on Thursday. This kind of sideways action below all time highs isn't exactly bearish.

Am I nitpicking and talking myself out of winning trade?

Well, you could make a case for an ugly looking leading diagonal for a wave 1, so as long as price doesn't make a new high, the count in the first chart is valid and a substantial decline is still possible. If you caught a short near the highs, stick with it.

There is important inflection point at 2370. More sideways action above this level can lead to another high to around 2420. A move below invalidates the bullish count shown below and should continue towards 2300.

I occasionally get comments saying Elliott Wave calls the market up and down at the same time so is never wrong (and never useful), but this is a half truth. Even when direction is a bit cloudy, the calls can be specific; if last week's high holds for a move below 2370, a decline to 2280-2300 is probable. If 2370 holds for a new high, then 2420 is probable and a decline should start from there.

This is the best I can do when the market doesn't give me the expected reaction.

The 2016 fractal still suggests more weakness to come, but what happens later will depend on whether there are 3 or 5 waves into the highs.

Precious Metals

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) have completed 3 waves down from the April highs. I do expect 5 waves and a marginal new low, but I always try to emphasize that nothing has to happen and to play the probabilities. When wave 3 is extended like it was in silver, wave 5 is usually nothing much to worry about and you could just play the risk to reward and buy the end of wave 3.

At worst you get a bounce for wave 4 and one more brief low. Other times your count may be wrong and you inadvertently catch the lows.

Gold bounced very near the $1218 projected in this article. One more low is likely, but the meat of the move is over.

Last week's silver and gold charts add some higher timeframe context.

The gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) continues to lead at reversal points and went straight up last week from the support identified.

It seems GDX will complete a 5w rally to around $23, which is good news for bulls as another rally should then develop after the first corrects (at point [2]). The correction should take GDX to a higher low while gold and silver make their last low for wave 5.

However, this is a simplistic expectation. Reality may throw a curve ball and I am reminded of the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) after it completed 3 waves from the 2017 highs.

The comparison isn't as strange as it seems. Because the dollar is leading, many of the moves are actually inverse when they are viewed side by side.

Many thought the dollar had finished its correction at the March lows and were surprised (and stopped) when it fell to new lows again. If you are a swing trader, closing GDX at $23 (or trailing a stop) is probably a good idea. Longer term holders shouldn't be too concerned if a brief new low is made.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

Last week's charts add some longer term context and I won't repeat them here. Short term, we are looking for clues if the bottom is in.

So far we have 3 waves higher and I have labeled them ABC. The C wave is quite short so unlikely a straight-forward wave 3.

Quite simply, last week's high has to hold for us to expect any immediate move down. If it doesn't, one more wave up will make an impulsive move and we would then expect the lows to hold for another proportionate move higher.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) looks like it has further to fall, but this may be caused by an equity correction rather than the underlying commodities.

Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Natural gas initiated a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern last week. Regular readers will know how many of these have failed in recent times. Oil, EURUSD (NYSEARCA:FXE), silver have all triggered this pattern, got the market bullish and long, and reversed back down.

In fact, the guide I have used for half a year now - the 2012-2013 fractal - shows the same failed break.

I still think we will get a better entry near $3.

The Dollar

The dollar bounced pretty much as expected and I don't have to change last week's chart.

The move looks impulsive and the lows should be in for a move higher.

Bond (NYSEARCA:TLT)

I still think TLT should trade higher, but perhaps one more low first to fit in with the views in other markets.

I find the very short term patterns hard to make out due to the gaps, but longer term the patterns are quite clear and TLT should still be correcting its first cycle down from last year's highs.

Conclusions

There are times when the market gives us exactly what we expect and trading is straightforward. Other times the market makes unexpected turns and we have to try and read what is happening and adapt. This is easier said than done as we have to identify between noise and genuine developments.

Elliott Wave lets us read the market in real time, and we can look for impulse moves and corrective moves in the lower timeframes. Ideally we see a clean impulse at a reversal point, but in reality this is rare. An alternative is to look for inflection points like the 2370 identified in the S&P500.

Next week, gold, silver and TLT look like they could make one more low before reversing higher. The dollar should continue its recovery, natural gas should reverse lower, and the paths in equities and oil are likely decided by how they behave at inflection points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long UNG calls, and short EURUSD and S&P500 futures