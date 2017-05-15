Gold (Miners) - Buy The Dip?

The reflation trade is dying right in front of us .

Rate hikes have been the biggest bull cases for gold GLD and gold miners GDX over the last few years. Gold performed really well after traders started unwinding bullish rate hike bets like long USD and short bonds positions.

I bought the recent rate hike and was still bullish during the first half of April 2017. That turned out to be a mistake, and I lost a part of my return. However this dip offers some opportunities as I will show you in this article.

First of all, we are seeing that core inflation is weakening instead of strengthening. The most recent data shows that inflation less food and energy is at the lowest levels since 2015. This is what you don't want to see when betting on the reflation trade.

The Bear Traps Report also covered it, and noted that core inflation ex. shelter had its weakest quarter in 17 years. They also gave a good reason as you can see below.

Source: Bear Traps Report

This could mean that the FED will take the foot off the pedal when it comes to the current rate hike cycle. Although I doubt that the current development warrant the use of the words 'rate hike cycle'.

Non-commercial traders agree and are net long on the Euro for the first time since 2014 - right before the Euro started collapsing.

This of course has multiple reasons. Higher European growth (outperforming the US), less political risks in Europe and of course the likelihood that the US reflation trade is failing.

It would not surprise me if the Euro were to rally towards 1.20 over the next few months. That being said, we could be facing more tailwinds for gold and gold miners. Especially because every major trend has been backed by the USD index.

A shorter time span can be seen below.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX could easily go back to 27 USD if the world's most important currency keeps weakening. Especially because this is backed by lower government bond yields TLT and a stronger Japanese Yen FXY (on top of a stronger Euro).

Conclusion

Gold miners have dropped roughly 14% since the April peak and already rallied about 8% since the last bottom. Gold miners are close to outperforming the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis.

I believe that the current dip offers some opportunities. The reflation trade is dying in front of us. Government bonds are rising and the USD is feeling the pressure. All of this is lowering the odds of multiple rate hikes in 2017, hence benefiting gold miners.

I am looking to buy some gold miners or junior gold miners GDXJ over the next few days. However, I will keep my position small due to strong rally last week.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or an email.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX, GDXJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.