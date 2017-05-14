China Southern Airlines: Upside From International Expansion And Growing Chinese Air Travel Demand

ZNH's H-shares trade at 9x FY17E PE and 1.09x P/B, which is lower than the H-shares of its peers China Eastern and Air China.

Margins will be aided by low oil prices, which have been falling by news of strongly growing US shale production.

Strategic partnership with American Airlines will allow ZNH to grow its higher-yielding international routes in the next 2 years.

Description

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) is the #1 Chinese airline. The company primarily engages in the provision of air transportation services (passenger, cargo, mail and baggage) and has domestic, regional and international routes under its network. It is also a member of Skyteam.

As of Dec-16, ZNH had a fleet of 702 passenger and cargo aircraft, including the Boeing 787, 777 and 737 series, as well as the Airbus 380, 330 and 320 series. This supports its route network covering China and numerous parts of Asia, Europe, America, Australia and Africa. The company operated >2,000 daily flights to >40 countries and regions globally and carried c.115m passengers in 2016.

Highlights

China Southern Airlines will likely benefit from the strong growth in Chinese passenger travel demand

China's trips per capita in 2014 was only 0.3, well below the 1.2 of Europe and 1.6 of North America, highlighting the strong growth potential of air travel in the country.

In the next few years, we would expect the passenger travel demand growth to remain healthy (c.10% annual growth), primarily supported by rising per capita income and the relative untapped travel market in the country. Rising penetration is also supported by the efforts of regional countries (e.g. Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia) to woo Chinese tourists.

Considering its status as the #1 carrier in China as well as its strong access to the domestic market, ZNH will likely be a strong beneficiary of the structural growth of air travel in China.

ZNH has one of the youngest aircraft fleets globally

Post renewal of its aircraft fleet in the last few years, ZNH's passenger aircraft fleets are only 6.6 years old on average, much lower than the global average of 12 years old. ZNH's strategy to continuously renew its fleet will support its efforts to lower cash-operating costs, with the delivery of new generation aircraft (including the A320neo, B737-8MAX, B787-9 planes) from 2017 to 2019 serving to partially mitigate the impact of higher fuel prices. In Apr-17, it was announced that ZNH plans to acquire 20 A350-900, further growing its fleet. This will support ZNH's efforts to tap on the air travel demand growth from the Chinese consumer.

Strategic investment by American Airlines (AAL) to boost ZNH's international expansion network

As part of a strategic partnership, American Airlines has invested US$200m for a c.2.8% stake in ZNH in Mar-17. The partnership will expand ZNH's international route network further and grow its exposure to higher yielding international routes. Amongst the 3 leading Chinese airlines, ZNH's international Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) only accounts for c.28% of total RPK, lower than AirChina (c.35%) and China Eastern (NYSE:CEA) (c.34%).

A tie-up with American Airlines (the largest carrier globally) will facilitate ZNH's network expansion and increase flight frequency for its customers. A quick review of both carriers suggests a complementary flight network. ZNH US-bound flights are mainly from Guangzhou (main hub) and Shenzhen, complementing American Airline's flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

Both airlines are planning to commence codeshare and interline agreements in 2017, allowing ZNH to access c.80 destinations in the Americas. This will likely allow the firm to grow its c.10% market share (c.18% including American Airlines) in the China-US route segment, via the offering of increasing frequencies and destination options to its customers. As a comparison, the United Airlines-Air China partnership holds a c.39% market share while the China Eastern Airlines - Delta Airlines holds a c.26% market share.

Furthermore, ZNH would be able to benefit from American Airlines' experience in growing ancillary income as well as operational practices that could improve efficiencies and cost management. This will be in line with ZNH's plans to focus on ancillary income growth and cost management.

Growth in proportion of direct sales reduces sales commissions and boosts ancillary income

ZNH's direct sales grew strongly in 2016 and accounted for c.43% of FY16 passenger revenues. Online direct sales grew 58% YoY; mobile sales grew c.142% YoY and sales via social media channels grew c.260% YoY. Going forward, we expect this trend to continue, considering the strong growing propensity of the Chinese consumers to shop for their needs online.

This has benefit for ZNH in 2 ways. Firstly, sales commission costs (2% of FY16 revenues) have fallen c.40% and will likely continue to fall as a proportion of direct sales increase. Furthermore, this supports ZNH's marketing of ancillary services which will allow the company to grow its ancillary income in the next few years. ZNH's ancillary income grew 179% YoY in 2016.

Rise in oil prices halted by strong growth in US shale production

Despite signals from OPEC and Russia that they could extend production cuts into 2018 with deeper curbs than the first, crude oil prices remain 10% down for the year. Falling OPEC output has been filled with the strong growth in US shale production, which has leveraged extensively on hedges to lock in the US$50+ prices for their 2017 and 2018 production. This allows them to produce profitably despite the recent slump in spot prices and their growing output will serve to pressure crude prices more. Baker Hughes (BHI US Rig Count shows that the addition of new active rigs in the US continues with another six added in the first week of May to bring the total US rigs to 703, a c.122% YoY growth from 316 a year ago. With headlines of strong production growth of US shale producers, we do not expect crude prices to increase significantly and this would allow ZNH to continue to benefit from comparatively low jet fuel prices, which accounts for c.22% of operating costs.

Select Risk

Stiff competition for outbound flights to Australia

Australia accounts for c.22% of ZNH's Available Seats Kilometer (ASK), significantly higher than its peers AirChina (c.7%) and China Eastern Airline (c.11%). This illustrates the dependency of ZNH on the China-Australia route and underscores our concern, considering that ZNH, AirChina and China Eastern Airline are collectively targeting 30% to 60% ASK growth for the China-Australia route in 2017(according to Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) conversations with the major Chinese airline companies), to tap on the strong growth of Australia as a travel destination. The country is perceived as an aspirational long-haul destination and is the closest Western destination to China in terms of proximity. Approximately 1.1m Chinese tourists visited Australia in the year ending Jun-16, a c.22% YoY growth.

This corroborates our observation of numerous airlines launching or expanding the flight frequencies to Australia.

New flights (twice weekly) between Changsha and Sydney in Sep-16 by Hainan Airlines

Launch of non-stop flights between Melbourne and Xi'An / Changsha in Nov-16 by Hainan Airlines

Commencement of Shenyang-Qingdao-Melbourne flights in Sep-16 by Beijing Capital Airlines

Launch of non-stop flights between Shenzhen and Melbourne in Jan-17 by Air China

Launch of non-stop service between Kunming and Sydney as well as between Hangzhou and Sydney (thrice-weekly) in Nov-16 by China Eastern Airlines

Commencement of flights between Guangzhou and Adelaide in Dec-16 by China Southern

Upcoming launch of flights between Chongqing and Melbourne in Sep-17

Considering ZNH's status as the largest operator on the China-Australia route as well as its dependency on the route, the intensified competition could potentially pressure its industry-low yield further.

China's travel curb to South Korea

The Chinese government has banned Chinese tour groups from visiting South Korea as a response to the deployment of the US's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the country. Group tours departing after 15th March 2017 must be cancelled, with companies not in compliance liable to fines and having their licenses revoked. However, Chinese tourists who want to visit South Korea on self-guided tours (i.e. booking travel tickets and accommodation themselves) will still be able to do so.

This could likely result in the further deceleration of air travel demand, considering that South Korea remains the 2nd most popular destination for Chinese tourists in 2016. The number of Chinese tourists bound for South Korea grew only 7% YoY in 4Q16, significantly lower than the 45% rate recorded for 9M16.

However, we argue that the impact of this event to ZNH could be cushioned by multiple factors. Firstly, Chinese tourists can bypass the effects of the curbs via opting for self-guided trips (i.e. by doing direct bookings for flights and hotels themselves instead of going to South Korea via tour packages), which has been increasing in popularity in recent years. c.50% of the 8.1m Chinese tourists in South Korea was on tour packages. Secondly, tour operators would just direct the affected tourists to other Asian destinations such as Japan (#3 most popular country for Chinese tourists) and Thailand (#1). We do not think that the absence of a single destination would dampen the country's appetite for outbound travels.

In addition, we covered in our other article on Malaysia Airport that tourism boards in numerous Southeast Asian countries were stepping up efforts to woo Chinese tourists. This would further mitigate the impact of the travel curbs.

Adverse developments of macro factors

ZNH remains vulnerable to multiple macro factors, considering its exposure to crude oil prices, currency fluctuations and interest rates. With net margins of only c.5% in FY16, we believe that any adverse movements of the above will affect ZNH's net income significantly.

Jet fuel prices account for c.22% of ZNH's operating costs and the company is required to procure a majority of its jet fuel domestically at spot prices. This is because the Chinese government prohibited airlines from buying crude oil futures in 2009 and since then, the Chinese airline industry adopted a practice of not hedging their fuel costs. Hence, any rising fuel prices would affect ZNH's net margin negatively.

Secondly, ZNH's foreign currencies liabilities exceed its assets by c.RMB47bn. c.RMB43bn of its liabilities are in US$. Hence, RMB depreciation will increase ZNH's interest expenses (in RMB terms) and result in unrealized translation losses. However, ZNH has actively reduced its US$ debt in the past two years, mitigating the negative impact of a weakening RMB. c.40% of ZNH's debt in FY16 was denominated in US$, lower than AirChina's (49%) and China Eastern Airlines (45%). In addition, with the recent stabilization of RMB (which we attributed to capital controls on outflows), we think the probability of ZNH booking further booking FX losses in 2017 is lowered.

Lastly, ZNH has high financial leverage. Hence, rising interest rates will affect its net income adversely.

Valuation

While ZNH's H-share price has rallied c.32% YTD, it remains the cheapest in amongst the top 3 Chinese aviation players, both in terms of FY17E PE and P/B.

Air China (H-Share): 11.2x FY17E PE and 1.20x P/B

China Eastern Airlines (H-Share): 9.8x FY17E PE and 1.10x P/B

China Southern Airlines (H-Share): 9.0x FY17E PE and 1.09x P/B

With our expectations of continued growth in the Chinese air travel sector and low crude prices, we believe that there is still room for ZNH's share price to rise further as valuations remain comparatively undemanding.

Conclusion

ZNH will benefit from multiple growth drivers in the next few years, from the rising demand for air travel by Chinese tourists to the expansion of its international route network, via the launch of a codeshare agreement with American Airlines. This could allow it to grab market share from its peers in the China-US route. While there is a risk of further lower yields from the stiffening competition on the China-Australia route, we would argue that ZNH's leading position in China, coupled with its attractive pricing, will benefit the firm in the stiff competition for a pool of customers which is enjoying healthy growth. We are also attracted to its comparatively low valuations and believe that its share price could be catalyzed further on further updates of healthy operational metrics (e.g. load factor, rising outbound tourists arrivals).

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate a position on the ZNH's H-Shares (1055.HK) in the next few days. Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. This article is intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services.