Corning: Apple's Investment A Likely Win For Shareholders

As Corning's (NYSE:GLW) shares trade at multi-year highs poised to break through the $30 level, positive news continues to emerge for the company and its shareholders. In mid May 2017, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that it chose GLW as the first company to receive an investment from AAPL's new $1 billion manufacturing fund to invest in U.S. companies that are engaged in advanced manufacturing. In particular, GLW will receive $200 million from such new fund for its Harrodsburg, Kentucky manufacturing plant. (The two companies have had a relationship for at least a decade whereby GLW has manufactured shatter-resistant Gorilla glass for phones and iPads.). Upon the announcement of AAPL's investment in the GLW facility, speculation as to the ramifications of such investment for GLW began. Analysts speculate that such investment is a further sign of AAPL's plans to add wireless charging and augmented reality features to its future iPhones. In particular, one analyst anticipates that AAPL is developing wireless charging technology for upcoming iPhones, and, as such, the charging technology will require that AAPL will need to use a non-metal material on the back of such iPhone given that metal can interfere with wireless charging technology. Given that AAPL would not be able to use metal, it would need shatter resistant glass (or ceramics) on the back of its iPhones, areas of GLW expertise.

Analyst speculation, however, does not center only on use of GLW's glass in its iPhones, but also for use in an AAPL augmented reality glasses product. In particular, such glasses would require specialized glass in the headset, a lightweight glass that properly magnifies the 180-degree experience of augmented reality. While AAPL's business for GLW is a smaller part of its overall revenues (estimated to be about 5 percent), the mere fact that AAPL made such investment bodes well for GLW. While neither AAPL nor GLW would comment on the AAPL investment, one can imagine the significance of such investment to GLW. At the very least, such investment symbolizes AAPL's commitment to maintain its customer relationship with GLW at its current levels. A more positive outlook for the investment sees AAPL expanding its use of GLW's Gorilla Glass in upcoming iPhones and iPad models and using Gorilla Glass in new product categories such as augmented (or virtual) reality glasses. (To see our discussion on the potential use of Gorilla Glass in the iPhone 8 see this article.) Either way, GLW investors appear to come out winners from AAPL's first investment in a GLW manufacturing plant. To us, AAPL's investment says to us that AAPL has indicated its continued near-term commitment to using Gorilla Glass in its iPhone and iPad products. With GLW likely to experience increased near-term growth for its optical business, AAPL's investment is yet another near-term positive.

GLW's transformative efforts in recent years have rewarded investors as its shares have moved higher to multi-year highs. The company's acquisitions, Dow Corning divestiture, capital allocation plan and new product introductions are finally rewarding patient investors. GLW investors, however, are likely to continue being rewarded by the company's efforts given our belief that its shares are just beginning a multi-year upward move. The company's shares have surged higher to almost the $30 level after its latest earnings announcement exceeded analysts' estimates and the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2017. Investors approved of the company's results as it recorded increased revenues across all of its businesses. Just days after the company's latest quarterly report, its CEO told investors at its annual meeting that the company's innovation in glass, fiber optic cables and environmental technologies present it with strong prospects for growth over the near and long term. With this in mind, we note that GLW continues to invest in research and development, capital expansion, and acquisitions to advance its innovation initiatives, strengthen its leadership in low-cost positions, and ultimately outperform its competitors. By pursuing its focused strategy, GLW believes that its likelihood of success increases, that its cost of innovation decreases and that it creates higher and more sustainable competitive barriers.

Other positives for GLW include its leveraging of its position in the automotive market by adding new business for gas particulate filters ("GPFs") as well as by building an automotive glass business. To push further into the automotive glass market, the company is reapplying its own core technologies and it is using its manufacturing assets to provide glass that makes cars cleaner, safer, and more connected. With respect to GLW's mobile consumer electronics platform, it has a goal to double its sales despite flattening smart phone unit growth by: 1) capturing more value per device; 2) gaining share in the value mobile segment; and 3) winning in new device categories such as wearables. GLW's continued expansion of its optical communications business is indicative of its increasing confidence in the strength and reemergence of such business. The timing of the reemergence of the company's optical communications business is important as the company's ongoing transformation through its acquisition strategy, new product offerings and its capital allocation plan has already driven its shares higher as earnings estimates for both 2017 and 2018 continue to rise. We believe such increasing earnings estimates, the AAPL investment and transformation support our belief that the company's shares are at the beginning of a multi-year move upward. With this in mind, we believe that investors should purchase GLW such shares on any overall market weakness to benefit from the company's transformative efforts.

Our view

AAPL's investment in a GLW manufacturing plant is yet another bit of good news in a long series of positive developments for GLW. The AAPL investment likely represents at least a baseline commitment to GLW's Gorilla Glass product, and, at most, an increasing commitment to Gorilla Glass. (or some new variant of Gorilla Glass to sell under a new name). Either way, GLW shareholders win. The strong recent performance of the company's shares has been driven by the performance of the company's optical communications business and the strong adoption of its Gorilla Glass 5 product. We believe that the company's transformational efforts, reemerging optical communications business and the potential for the increased use of GLW's Gorilla Glass by AAPL will drive its shares above the $30 price level. Aside from optical communications and Gorilla Glass positive developments, the company's transformational activities also include internal research and development, capital spending, product innovation, acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, GLW remains focused on technology markets where it is a leader and that will provide it with significant growth/returns for investors.

GLW's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 16.60 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.75 and 15.55 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.87. We reiterate that estimates for each year have continued to rise in recent months. The company's shares have a current dividend yield of about 2.15. We believe that long-term investors should consider purchasing GLW shares on any overall market selloff as the company's transformational efforts through acquisitions and new product offerings continues to show positive results. Over the long term, GLW's innovative research and development abilities, reemerging optical communications business, aggressive acquisition strategy, capital-allocation plan and new product offerings will reward investors with increased dividends, share repurchases and share price appreciation. With all these positives favoring GLW's shares, we can now add AAPL's likely commitment to GLW's Gorilla Glass products and any derivative follow on products.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on GLW and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.