mREIT Preferred Update

The risk premium of the universe is 574 basis points, 5 basis points tighter since the last update.

The "cost" of the preferred stability relative to the equities of the same issuers is 2.95%, 70 bps wider since the last update due to the equities selling off.

It has been a couple weeks since the last update, but, interestingly, not much has changed with the mREIT preferred universe. Of course, this is why I maintain that the preferreds are the more stable way to invest in the sector. There is a 2.95% yield give versus the equities, but 8% is certainly nothing to sneeze at, and the reduction in volatility might better suit income focused investors. Honestly, given my outlook for the general market, I will take the yield on the preferreds and skip the drama of the broader market.

Maybe you will be going to lunch for mother's day, if so, you certainly don't need fluff now, so I will dispense with the "fluffery", give you the information and let you get on with your day.

The universe:

Buying 8% below par is attractive in my opinion. Yes, as rates increase, the preferreds will be pressured, but the equities will as well and the broader market will have the dual pressure of increasing rates as well as a Fed headwind instead of a Fed put. I still believe that the Fed shrinking its balance sheet by not reinvesting MBS roll-offs will have a bigger impact on the market than is currently factored in, and therefore caution is warranted. Note the difference between the yields of similar issuers, there are opportunities for optimizing positions. Within the Chimera (CIM) complex, the swap from the Series B to the Series A picks up 25 basis points on a stripped yield basis. Not a bad trade.

The "optimal" universe (selecting the optimal exposure to each name in order to not overweight higher risk names) gives 7 bps on a stripped yield basis to even exposures:

The price graphically:

The yield graphically:

The "cost" of stability has widened 70 basis points since the last update as equities have significantly underperformed the preferred. It might be tempting to swap into the higher yields at this point, but this is one temptation I am resisting and instead going the other way. I am selling mREIT equity into the preferred.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) has the most significant yield give of over 10%, but I have a hard time imagining that 17% is a sustainable dividend yield. If it looks too good to be true... Resource Capital (RSO) has a negative cost due to the slashing of the equity dividend. While the Annaly Capital (NLY) Series A has the lowest cost of stability within the Annaly complex, it is callable and has a negative yield-to-call (something that has to be factored in).

Graphically:

The risk premium of the universe (spread over the "risk free" 10-year Treasury) is 574 basis points - 5 basis points tighter since the last update.

Graphically:

As I stated earlier, on a price basis, the equities have underperformed significantly this month - by 700 basis points! There is a value to stability.

Graphically, the distance from the high and the low:

On a year-to-date basis, mREIT equities have done well, turning in a 7.1% total return.





A graphical look at the one-year total return of the equity of the preferred issuers:

The book value change over the similar period:

And the preferred dividend "cushion" of the equity dividend (how much support is there below the preferred):

Finally, a look at the five- and ten-year swaps market, as volatility here will show up in the hedge impact within the equities:

Enjoy mother's day, and as they used to say in Hill Street Blues (yep, I have been around the sun a couple of times): Let's be careful out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYS, NLY, MTGE, NYMT, OAKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.