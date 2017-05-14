Dialog Semiconductor's (DLGNF) CEO Dr. Jalal Bagherli on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTC:DLGNF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, Jose. Good morning to everyone. I’m very pleased to confirm double-digit revenue growth in Q1 and another quarter of strong cash flow generation. Most importantly, that revenue growth is coming from all of our four business segments. In 2015 and ‘16, we made the necessary investment to drive growth this year. Our results today show that our efforts are bearing fruit.

We have a strong product pipeline for the second half of this year and our partnership with Spreadtrum brings an exciting opportunity to expand our market share in Asia. This gives me confidence in our growth prospects as we move into the second half of the year.

With that, let’s move on to the next slide to go over our performance this quarter. Wissam will take you through our financial performance in more detail in a moment. But first, at the headline level let me run through the key financial metrics for the first quarter.

During the quarter, we delivered $271 million of revenue, which was slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range and 12% above Q1 2016. Underlying gross margin improved 60 basis points over the same quarter last year due to a favorable product mix combined with higher sales volumes.

Underlying OpEx stood at 30.1% of revenue, 310 basis points below the same period last year. Underlying EBIT stood at 15.9% of revenue, which is up 350 basis points, up on Q1 2016. This was the result of the revenue increase and the moderate OpEx increase.

All these resulted in underlying diluted earnings per share of $0.43 in the quarter, a 54% year-on-year improvement. As you can see, we remain a highly cash-generative business with $101 million cash flow from operating activities generated in Q1 and $86 million of free cash flow.

With that, let’s move to slide six and take a look at the outlook. Based on our current visibility, we anticipate revenue for Q2 2017 to be in the range of US$235 million to US$265 million. Good business momentum and a pipeline of key product launches in the second half of the year give us confidence in expecting 2017 to be a year of good revenue growth.

As in previous years, revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards the second half of the year. In line with revenue performance, we expect gross margin for Q2 2017 and the full year 2017 to be broadly in line with Q1 2017.

So that is our outlook covered and we’d now turn to slide eight and we can focus a little more on the fundamentals of our business and provide some context for our performance. Dialog’s continuous investment in R&D deeply rooted in our DNA. Technical excellence is at the core of everything we do.

Over the last three years, we invested approximately 17% of our revenue in R&D. This steep investment in R&D allows us to remain ahead of our competitors in power management and bring increasing value to our customers. We continue to work hard to identify new areas where Dialog can capture market share and drive revenue growth.

The business is preparing for the ramp of new products in the second half of the year and we also made further progress successfully delivering our latest highly-integrated power management technology for Tier 1 customers.

Our technology is gaining traction in a number of next-generation mobile platforms, including smartphones, tablets, computing systems and wearable devices. Building on our technical excellence, we continue to drive forward diversification initiatives within Mobile Systems.

First, we are leveraging our existing technological capabilities in new areas such as computing systems, automotive, DSLR cameras and TV and set-top boxes.

Second, as part of our strategic focus on charging technologies, we have launched a new family of charger ICs, positioning ourselves at the heart of a key structural trend, high efficiency smartphone charging.

And third, our partnership with Spreadtrum brings an exciting opportunity to increase our market share in Asia. Our credentials in the high end smartphone markets are already well-established. Our healthy collaboration with Spreadtrum gives us opportunity to access the high growth, low-to-mid segment of the smartphone market.

Let’s move on to slide nine to take a closer look at the second item, our strategic focus on charging technologies. In November 2016, we outlined for the first time the four key elements to our charging strategy.

The first element is Rapid Charge adapters. Since Q4 2015 until today, we have maintained a commanding position with the Rapid Charge smartphone market. The market is growing fast and we aim to maintain a high market share over the medium-term. We now have three devices in each adapter with content per adapter totaling $0.40.

The second element is our new range of highly efficient smartphone charger ICs. We now have solutions in the market which offer best-in-class efficiency as high as 98%. We shipped the first device last year and we are introducing a broader product portfolio this year.

The third element, looking over the medium-term is gallium nitride. We are pioneering the use of GaN technology in consumer electronics, enabling our customers to develop more efficient, cost-effective and smaller travel adapters. The introduction of this technology will double our dollar content per adapter in the medium-term and will give us access to new areas such as computing systems.

RF wireless charging is the fourth element of our strategy. Our strategic partnership with Energous continues to attract strong market interest. The launch of DA4100 RF-transmit wireless charging IC is the first IC made available since the partnership was announced in November 2016 and is part of the Near Field WattUp system. This Near Field system is now FCC approved and we are waiting to receive approval for the Mid Field and the Far Field application classes.

Let’s move on to slide 10 to take a look at the third area of diversification within Mobile System, our partnership with Spreadtrum. As you all know, the fourth pillar of our strategy has been to establish regional engagements to open up new growth opportunities.

For Dialog to be successful in Asia, we must work within the smartphone ecosystem. Spreadtrum is an important element of this ecosystem and we believe it will be one of the key LTE chipset providers in Asia.

Spreadtrum has been particularly successful in the Chinese, Indian and Southeast Asia markets. Last year alone they shipped approximately 600 million chipsets, so this opens up an excellent opportunity for us to increase our market share in Asia.

The first phase of our cooperation has resulted in Dialog’s latest custom SC2705 being included in Spreadtrum’s recently launched LTE platform, which is now being marketed to customers. The highly integrated mixed-signal chip device has three core functionalities, integrated haptics, a backlog display driver and high-efficiency charger. The SC2705 is now sampling an additional derivative around the development, targeting different smartphone entry levels and regional markets.

Finally, let’s turn to slide 11 now to look at one of our key growth drivers outside of Mobile System that’s Bluetooth low energy. The Bluetooth low energy market is growing fast. IHS estimates 38% compound annual growth rate in the Bluetooth low energy market from 2015 to 2019. While our progress in capturing market share to-date is very encouraging, there remains a significant scope for further gains over the medium-term.

To capture this opportunity, we have continued to expand our smartphone product portfolio with the introduction of first Bluetooth low energy SoC qualified for the new Bluetooth 5.0 standard. This chip brings increasing value for our customers, building on the smartphone credential of flexibility and low power consumption.

We have also added functionality to serve the IoT market, customers can add intuitive intelligence voice control to any cloud-connected product. We are also now seeing good growth momentum across new product areas, which we haven’t touched before, including remote controls for smart TVs and VR controllers, smart medical devices, home automation and now automotive. These areas represent a sizable market opportunity with strong growth potential for our Bluetooth low energy business.

But before handing over to Wissam, let me briefly summarize the key takeaways. The first point and this is an important one is that our diversification of strategy is progressing well. We are leveraging our technical excellence in power management to move into new areas, creating a new product line to address high efficiency charging and expanding our product portfolio to capture more value of the IoT market.

Second, we remain well-positioned in our core power management technology. Our deep and focused R&D investments keep us ahead of our competitors. We’ve build on this technical excellence to open up new opportunities such as our LTE collaboration with Spreadtrum.

Third, business momentum is strong as we move into H2. We have a solid pipeline our products ramping with Tier 1 customers during the second half of this year and we see an encouraging trend for custom mixed-signal power content across a range of mobile platforms, as well as computing systems and wearable devices.

Wissam will now take you through the numbers in more detail. Now over to you, Wissam.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. First, let’s take a closer look at revenue and gross margin performance on slide 14. Revenue was up 12% year-on-year and all four businesses delivered strong revenue growth. Sales volumes improved in Mobile Systems and this was complemented by sustained strength within Connectivity and Power Conversion.

Mobile Systems was up 9% year-on-year due to higher volumes in the core power management business. Power Conversion was up 22% with growth coming from Rapid Charge and LED products. Connectivity was up 29% year-on-year, with strong performances from Bluetooth low energy, as well as the DECT business. Lastly, Automotive & Industrial was up 12% year-on-year. In Q1, our underlying gross margin was up 60 basis points on last year to 46.1%, driven predominantly by favorable product mix and higher sales volumes.

Let’s now turn to slide 15 to cover operating expenses. In the first quarter, underlying operating expenses were $81.7 million, 2% up on a year-on-year basis and down 2% sequentially. The year-on-year increase was the result of 5% increase in R&D and a slight decrease in SG&A cost. Underlying operating expenses on a trailing 12-month basis were 27.3% as a percentage of revenue, 60 basis points below the previous quarter.

We continue to make focused R&D investments to accelerate future growth and on an underlying basis, R&D expenses were up 5% from Q1 2016. This is driven by a number of large customer specific opportunities, as well as support for new growth areas for our business. As a percentage of revenue, underlying R&D was 160 basis points down year-on-year to 20.7%.

During the quarter, we controlled tightly our underlying SG&A expenses. This in combination with a few one-offs incurred in Q1 2016, resulted in a 3% year-on-year reduction. As a percentage of revenue, underlying SG&A was 150 basis points below Q1 2016 to 9.4%. This is due to the 12% revenue growth and the slight decrease in SG&A.

Moving on to slide 16, for the first quarter, we recorded an underlying operating profit of $43.2 million, up 44% year-on-year. Underlying operating margin was 15.9%, 350 basis points above Q1 2016. This solid performance was mostly due to the double-digit revenue growth and partly offset by the moderate increase in operating expenses.

Our underlying effective tax rate for Q1 was 22.7%, which are 130 basis points below fiscal year 2016. Underlying diluted EPS for Q1 2016 was $0.43, up 54% year-on-year, which is more than four times faster than revenue growth.

On slide 17, we can take a look at inventory and cash, before concluding and opening the line for questions. The value of our inventory was $89 million, down 15% sequentially and 42% year-on-year. Our days of inventory were 54 days, down six days from the previous quarter and almost 50% lower than in Q1 2016.

We continue to be a highly cash-generative business and during the first quarter, we generated almost $86 million of free cash flow. This led to a cash balance of $723 million at the end of the quarter, $61 million above Q1 2016.

Please note that we have aligned our definition of free cash flow to what is most common within our sector. On page five of the press release, you can find quarterly historical data for the last two years using the new definition.

During the quarter, we continued to execute our share buyback program, returning to shareholders almost half of the free cash flow. During Q1 2017, we made the second and the final settlement of the second tranche of the share buyback program returning €38.8 million to shareholders.

On 17th of April, the first settlement of the third tranche of the buyback program took place. The company purchased 650,000 ordinary shares at an average price of €48.25 returning €31 million to shareholders.

Since we started the program, we have returned €125 million or equivalent to around $135 million to shareholders through the purchase of 3.4 million shares, representing approximately 4.2 of the ordinary shares, excuse me, 4.2% of the ordinary shares.

Share buybacks are a core element of our capital allocation framework and the company remains committed to returning excess cash to shareholders through the share buyback program. At the company’s Annual General meeting on the 4th of May, 2017, shareholders granted approval to purchase up to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital.

In summary, this has been a very positive start to the year. In Q1, we have delivered double-digit revenue growth and accelerated earnings expansion. We have achieved this while maintaining a sustainable level of R&D investments, which will help drive future revenue growth. We remain a highly cash generative business, our financial position continues to strengthen and I’m confident about our prospects as we move closer to the second half of the year.

With that, I will now ask the operator to open the call for questions. Amy, over to you, please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Mitch Steves from RBC. Please go ahead.

Mitch Steves

Hi. Thanks for taking my question, Jalal. Just had one quick question first on the Mobile Systems side of the business, how much visibility do you guys have in terms of design cycles outside the business?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Hi, Mitch. So I think the visibility is varied by customer, there are largest interaction, we typically have something between 12 months to 18 months depending on models in terms of visibility of design starts and typically we are -- if you take in the calendar year ‘17, we’re typically preparing for ramp to ‘17 products, while we’re designing the 2018 products.

Mitch Steves

Right. So would the 12-month to 18-month visibility does that imply essentially the ‘18 product design is practically complete?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I don’t want to comment on those, but I mean, they are in advanced stages typically, as the year progresses, we get more, there’re always activities that need to go on to prepare chips in terms of qualification, reliability, packaging. There’re a bunch of other things beyond design that also takes place before you can say a product is completely ready.

Mitch Steves

Got it. And then one more, what percent of the staff essentially works on PMIC design specifically for Mobile Systems, how do I hear that?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I don’t think we’d break that out, but I mean, you would expect that that is a $1 billion plus business as part of our business. Therefore it attracts the commensurate number of our 1,700 people dedicated to that line of business, so it’s a large part of our 1,700, 1,800 people dedicated to Mobile Systems.

Mitch Steves

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Andrew Gardiner from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gardiner

Thank you, gentlemen. Just two questions, please, first, so another one around visibility, I was just wondering if you can comment on order patterns through the start of the year, perhaps, both direct to you or via the ODMs. Last year there was quite a bit of volatility during the first part of the year as we sort of the industry had to sort of reset expectations in terms of growth. I am just wondering how that has been this year.

And then also in terms of the content gains, you allude to in the press release and some of your comments. Can you just extend that discussion a little bit in terms of sort of the engagement on various projects, you seem to be suggesting that there’re sort of multiple sort of projects at work, multiple parts and perhaps, sort of the comment around content rises both this year and next year, can you confirm that that’s your expectation? Thank you.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Hi, Andrew. And so first part of the question, I guess, more in terms of order backlog, et cetera. I think, the markets we serve are by nature volatile, so we don’t expect a backlog that never changes, so it actually does change week-to-week and we see that. But I would say that overall given that sort of backdrop to the nature of our business, the Q1 has been, as you can see in the numbers very strong and Q2 is within our expectation of what would happen in this cycle and we are seeing increasingly very strong backlog also for the second half of the year, which we are very confident in terms of ramping towards.

So I don’t see -- where I’m sitting I don’t see a major disconnect with our expectation of how the business should shape out, shape out such that our comments of having a good growth would be undermined in any way. So it looks pretty solid.

In terms of the visibility, it’s hard to pin down all the details of every product two years out, but as you picked up from the press release, what we indicate or allude to is, the fact that our engagements are in terms of integration of custom power and mixed signal continues to increase across a number of platforms. So that includes smartphone, but it also includes computing platforms, wearables and tablets.

And that -- and these are all customized designs and more and more because of the pressure on space, pressure on batteries, pressure on energy savings and planning more features into electronic devices, we just see that trend of growth in terms of content to continue. So this year, we’ve been more specific for this year and we’ve said our expectation is to ship more content into products this year. We expect the trends of this to continue to ‘18, but it’s too early to tie down by product for 2018 at this point.

Andrew Gardiner

Understood. Thanks for the additional detail.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Achal Sultania. Please go ahead.

Achal Sultania

Hi. Good morning. My question in on gross margin progression as we go through the year, so basically you started the year at 46%, your full year guidance is also something similar and I was just wondering like as we ramp into this large project into the second half of the year, like are you assuming that there could be some potential ramp issues as we, like are you, like accounting for some of that in your guidance, just trying to understand what the puts and takes are.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Thanks. I mean my comment would be, if you take the first half of the year, you should also take into account that we are having products which are more, if you like mature relative to second half of the year. Therefore the units are better, the manufacturing costs are better under control.

Second thing I would point out is the ratio of the non-mobile is higher to mobile just because the new products haven’t ramped yet and they carry better margin. So you’ve got that to play. So as you get into the second half then these elements kind of reverse either ratio of the mobile to non-mobile becomes higher, the ratio of brand new products to older products changes and that we have to always cautiously take into account that an element of ramp-up manufacturing costs would be typically a little bit higher than when a product is mature and is running millions of units through the system.

So those we have accounted for, we are not expecting a major manufacturing cost crash or ASP down or anything like that. That’s why when you do net-net take all of those factors into account, you’ll end up with fortunately very similar a nice margin, which is higher than this time last year of what we produced in 46.1 and continuing to believe the same through the balance of this year.

Achal Sultania

Okay. Thanks, Jalal. And maybe a follow-up if I can, on like, I think, this is the first quarter where both, like Q1 of any of the years where both Connectivity and Power Conversion have been profit making on an underlying basis, clean basis. I’m just wondering like how much of that is driven by, like should we expect this trend to continue from here on, because you’ve got enough topline from both these segments to offset whatever OpEx requirements you had in the past and like that probably should continue going forward, the underlying profitability?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I think that would be our expectation and it’s very realistic, because the each business we have to reach a certain amount of scale to absorb cost and I think these are have just achieved those. So we’ve had sporadic profitability in the prior year, but now we expect this to be every quarter. And beyond that actually I expect the profitability percentage to improve as the topline grows, because there is then ability to absorb costs a lot more. So, absolutely, we expect, if our projections of growth continue in terms of topline for these businesses individually, we expect them to remain profitable and indeed increase profitability rate.

Achal Sultania

Okay. Thank you, Jalal.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Lee Simpson from Stifel. Please go ahead, Lee.

Lee Simpson

Great. Thanks so much. Maybe just a couple of quick ones if I could, just trying to get a sense for the number of Bluetooth low energy units that shipped in the last quarter, just versus that big dollar growth that you talked about, excuse me.

And maybe just finally on seasonality, the -- in recent years, some of the seasonality particularly between Q4 and Q3 has been a little more muted $30 million, $40 million Q-on-Q, contrast that to ‘13 and ‘14 where there was a more pronounced seasonality, it feels to us that we have a sort of ‘13, ‘14 type landscape again this year, is that the right way to look at that with content increase, Spreadtrum, et cetera coming through Q4? Thanks.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Hi, Lee. And okay -- I think both of those are more, I guess, tricky to quantify in some respect. So the, what I can tell you is our Bluetooth business has grown significantly and it’s, I think, for the unit we report for Connectivity in the order of 29% growth. But, clearly, the existing area of DECT, et cetera, although, they’ve shown growth, majority of the growth comes from the Bluetooth, so you would spend something 50% plus for that area, that would be the right way of looking at that. We don’t break down by unit for every quarter, because we just end up with a lot of statistical management.

The second piece would be the seasonality. I think, again, our expectation is very strong second half. As you say, some years, some of that gets shifted into late Q3 and less in Q4 and most years, I think, however, would be Q3, a strong Q3 and even stronger Q4 and that would be our expectation for a kind of when there isn’t a lot of smoothing going on and other activity going on, because most new products get launched quite late in Q3. So it would just have the reason to have a strong Q3 followed by an even stronger Q4. That would be our expectation.

Lee Simpson

Great. Thanks for confirmation. Maybe just a quick follow-up on rapid charging or fast charging as a wider market, there are some product shifts coming up, I mean, particularly around higher voltage in USBPD and I mean what is your emerging sense for your market share in that transition, do you maintain a high or sort of circa 70% share do you think?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I think, we -- when we had -- when we entered the high or fast charging market, there weren’t that many competitors with very good solutions or as integrated solutions. So that situation, a year later, that has changed, we have two or three competitors. And also I think the issues that not related to the travel adapter part of the business, but issues with the battery, et cetera, at the Korean customer has resulted in somewhat of a more, I will say, conservatism in adopting some of the new technologies. So the kind of pace of moving rapidly to the new standards and higher wattage has kind of slowed down a little bit just as people figure out what to do with their batteries, et cetera, how to protect themselves against potential issues. And so I would say our share as a percentage of the market would moderate somewhat from that 70%, but we will remain the market leader with a commanding market share.

In terms of USBPD, we are at the forefront of delivering those products in an optimum integrated fashion, because you can have intermediate products where you need more chips. You have separate microcontrollers, et cetera, just to achieve USBPD. Our product would be highly integrated with integrated state machines, et cetera, removing the need for microcontrollers. So it’s a lot enhanced to lower cost and a proper solution for a new standard.

So we are sampling those and we see good traction. But as I say, it’s just up to what percentage of the market will generally adopt this new standard. There remains some level of cautiousness in the market in adoption of this. We think that North American end markets will drive the suppliers in Asia to adopt USBPD probably faster than the rest of the world like Asia or Europe might do, so that’s the only color I can give you at this point.

Lee Simpson

That’s great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thanks. Our next question is from the line of Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Robert Sanders

Yeah. Good morning. Couple of questions for Wissam. And maybe just if you could start by talking a bit about your decision to increase the size of your facilities for receivables factory, I was just wondering why you didn’t go for regular debt. And also I was just wondering whether that factoring would be included in your new definition of free cash flow and then I have a follow-up? Thanks.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Rob. Good question. The change in the size of the factory facility actually occurred last four -- in the fourth quarter and this was simply a factor of the size of the business. This -- we had three facilities in place and they had been in place for many, many years and so we just decided to consolidate them into two, and the change happened just simply relative to the size of the business.

With respect to the second part of the question, the -- it is not necessarily a part of the free cash flow. It will be in a way take into account as a change in working capital. To the extent it has any effect on the working capital. You’ll see that as part of the free cash flow. But in reality what you would probably notice, Rob, is that there aren’t many swings quarter-to-quarter, it’s very much aligned to where the accounts receivables have been, anyway it follows the similar trend. So I don’t see it having any major impact to free cash flow.

Robert Sanders

But and just following up a bit there, why not go for regular debt? And then a question for Jalal, have you got any reaction to some of the patents that Apple is filing around wireless charging? They are talking about using things like WiFi millimeter wave, I’d be interested to get your thoughts? Thanks.

Wissam Jabre

So let me answer the follow-on question as to why we didn’t go for regular debt, primarily this is a very inexpensive way for us to have access to financing if we need it. I wouldn’t necessarily rule out regular debt at some point, but given where we are we simply don’t need it, we have a high balance of cash on our balance sheet and so the need for debt is not there.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Rob, I’ve seen some of the information in the press as you have pointed out in terms of new patents published, et cetera. I guess there are multiple ways of skinning the cat in the wireless charging as you know. We believe that our investment in Energous shows that our view is that’s easier to use as a way of power at a distance type charging.

I think for Near Field you have multiple ways of doing it. For distance charging using radio waves it’s -- that’s a proven technology that’s we believe will have a good industry impact. But many of the patents from many companies, not just the company you mentioned, are outcome of fruits of the different R&Ds in-house that don’t necessarily end up in products, but they are kind of advancing the frontier of technology in a number of ways.

Robert Sanders

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Harald Schnitzer from DZ Bank. Please go ahead.

Harald Schnitzer

Yes. Good morning. I’ve got a question on the PMIC chipsets powering the Renesas computing platform. Is it -- would you consider that more is to come from with other companies like from the U.S., European or Korean partners, is -- what is the potential you see with this PMIC in the automotive section?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Hi, Harald. So I think the way to look at that is we’re looking always to increase our leverage from the investment we’ve made. So this is, if you think about we’ve been over the years talking about developing PMICs for a number of processors, partner processors, right? So we’ve talked about in the past about Freescale, Marvell, a bunch of other guys where we’ve developed power management that kind of suits their application processor. So this is very, very similar to that, except that Renesas is a lead processor maker for area of automotive.

And what that means is we have to subject our chips to a much more rigorous test, temperature, environmental kind of testing before they can be certified for automotive use. And we believe that for that amount of effort, which is basically leveraging existing technology into a new area like automotive, we will say there is a good return on the investment as we can engage with a number of and we are engaged with a number of customers using Renesas system both our R-Car 2, by the way and R-Car 3, which is the new platform for the infotainment and cluster part of the dashboard.

And over time, I see that in a -- I believe there’s very one or two first early customers would be generating some early revenue this year. Maybe next year, it would be you can measure it in tens of millions and my aim would be to see at least something like $50 million type target out of this range of products within a say three-year to four-year sort of period. So that’s the type of revenue projections I will see from these products, with relatively small R&D, because we are extending what already exists as power management into automotive.

Harald Schnitzer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Francois Meunier from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Francois Meunier

Hey, guys. Yeah. Quick question on the non-wireless micro chip actually doing pretty well, it’s up 25% year-on-year and actually now it’s profitable compared to last year. Do you -- I’m not asking for a target but do you have like a goal in mind, Jalal, that like the non-wireless business could be in a couple of years in terms of size and profits?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I think the -- good morning, Francois and thank you for the question. So we are very pleased actually with the 24%, 25% growth year-on-year. And we constantly have to add new products to maintain that type of growth and Mobile System is a big business, so it’s hard to sometimes change the ratios favorably in a short period of time. I think, our target would be, if we can shift that ratio 5% to 10% a year over the next couple two year or three years that would be a good achievement, if we can do that organically, of course, if we can find other ways of impacting that beyond the 5% or 10%, then we will do so.

Francois Meunier

Okay. Very good. And I had a lot of questions at the beginning of this call. It feels like a rumor has become kind of a truth, I mean, it’s probably not the case, but is there any contingency plan in place should like not loads of circuits, but one relatively large circuit happens at some point, I hope not, but and I don’t think it will, but is there any plan just like a plan B or something to offset further loss of profitability, not at the gross margin side of course, because that wouldn’t impact anything, but maybe at the OpEx side?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I think, I mean, what we have is, I mean, most of our cost is actually engineering, right, in the case of product development. So if a product was not to take place as we planned it. I mean, we typically are short of resources to tackle the projects we have. So, I think, if you ask my team just, okay, what would you do if you have another 100 engineers and they would just really bite my hand off to deploy them on other projects that we don’t serve or we underserve in the market, and that’s truthful.

You can see in the last quarter alone we announced, for example, engagement and shipment offers to sell battery chip for the camera markets, right? We could go take another 10. There is gaming, which we haven’t touched, right? There is a lot of demand for people who do gaming platforms for power management, integrated power management. We’ve just talked about the automotive with Renesas. Well, Renesas is not the only guy who has an application processor in this area.

We haven’t touched the high end computing server market. There’re so many areas that you could actually deploy highly technical, highly trained power management engineers, which, I wouldn’t have a real issue finding projects and in many cases and are reaping projects to do that. But right now, we are focused on the best possible return on our investment and that’s where they get deployed, but if that was to somehow get smaller, we have other places to deploy that resource.

Our SG&A is also pretty lean, as you know, as a percentage and with our level of scale and if things that are speculative were to happen over two years out, three years out, there is plenty of time to actually, if you like right size the company to make sure we continue profitability. So I have no concern on that area.

But having said all of this, just because you asked the question, I have zero reasons to have a plan B in place and our relationship with our top customers remain very much intact. We do more projects than we have ever done and we have more visibility of more projects than we’ve ever had.

So those are the real facts that I have to work with and real projects if -- and you guys are analysts and you deal with a lot of semiconductor companies, you know the visibility of companies are about 12 months typically and maybe revenue is about a quarter or two quarters realistically in a market that semiconductor companies operate.

We have a lot longer visibility and we have the luxury of cycles of projects, which we work with which are years out and I think, I see myself -- I count myself lucky in that respect. I hope that answers your question.

Francois Meunier

That’s great answer, Jalal. Maybe just be careful next time you go to the design center or not to get your hand beaten up by RF engineers.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Thank you. Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Adithya Metuku from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Adithya Metuku

Yes. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I’ve got a couple, firstly, looking at what happened in 2015 and 2016, the ramp at your largest customer actually started in late 2Q and this year it looks like you’re assuming there won’t be any impact from that ramp in the second quarter and most of it is going to come in the second half. Can you give us your thoughts around the possibility of it being billed into the second quarter and the potential for that to be some upside to your guidance?

And secondly, I have a follow-up for Wissam on share-based comp. If you look at share-based comp that went up quite strongly on a year-over-year basis, so if you could give us some color on what drove that and how we should think about that going forward that would be really good? Thank you.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Into Q2.

Wissam Jabre

Yeah. 2Q.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So I think in terms of pulling to Q2, that’s kind of, probably, I will say, more unusual in our business. So yes, you’re right, there was one year, where there was clearance of channels and manufacturing floors, et cetera. But large customers plan these things ahead. So the backlog movements reflect what they feel they want to do and also it’s not in the interest to just suddenly yank a major volume around in the quarter, just because they catch a lot of suppliers on the surprise side in terms of readiness to respond.

For that reason, you would expect large organized disciplined companies to have a very good planning system. That doesn’t mean there isn’t day-to-day changes, there are, but I think large changes, you would typically get a lot more notice so that you can actually supply the parts they need to manufacture and I think where we are in Q2 already, we are some way through May. I don’t believe there would be any pull into Q2 from what I know. I hope that answers your question.

Adithya Metuku

Yeah. Thank you. And the follow-up for Wissam?

Wissam Jabre

Yes. On the share-based comp, Adi, the increase is just a reflection of the equity that was issued over the last 12 months or so. And some of it has to do also with where the last grant was, it’s slightly higher than the share price. But in terms of thinking of it going forward, I don’t expect it to continue at this, I mean, I don’t expect it to grow much more than this, obviously, it would still be correlated to where our headcount -- what our headcount does as well, because this is a core part of the our regular compensation scheme.

Adithya Metuku

Okay. Very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Varun Rajwanshi from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Sandeep Deshpande

Yeah. Hi. This is Sandeep Deshpande. My question is regarding the power management business, Jalal. I mean, you were talking earlier about the potential market with Renesas, I mean, you’ve talked about it in your release as well. I mean, this is -- these technologies that you have now potentially more applications, I mean, not just in with Renesas, but with other customers as well in the automotive market as ADAS becomes much more widespread in the car. I mean, are you exploring opportunities well beyond that?

And then secondly, in your non-Mobile business, I mean, when we look at the kind of growth you are seeing, I mean, you’re 20% plus in both Connectivity, power management, et cetera. You said that you’re looking at long-term 10% growth or so, is this through the existing product or are you expanding the product range as well within those two areas?

And then thirdly, you tried to acquire a company last year and that was to enter the IoT -- to expand your position possibly in the IoT space. Have you done anything internally in that regard since that deal collapsed? Thank you.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Good morning. So the -- in terms of automotive, we have, I think, one thing going for us, which is we have been an automotive supplier for a long, long time, before my time joining the company by the way. So that automotive qualification, certification and being a certified automotive supplier, we carry, because it needs to be audited every year and we’ve been shipping automotive parts for a long time, so that we use to our advantage.

What we’ve done is in addition to legacy products for the wiper multicontrollers that we will be shipping for something like 15 years, 20 years, we’ve now looking at extending products into the automotive space and the Renesas deal is one example, but we’re also looking at, for example, Bluetooth low energy for automotive certification, and in fact, we have the first interaction with customers in automotive for that too and the first area where we’ve already started small shipment is for a tire pressure monitor sensor, so which uses Bluetooth to basically report the conditions of a tire and that requires Bluetooth certified for automotive use.

So, yes, there are other areas we are exploring. Typically, we tend to be cautious and use the existing technologies we have and find new applications in automotive. The areas you’re talking about in terms of and LiDAR and ADAS and other areas. I believe as they become more established they are like any other processor-based technology because they all rely on some form of processing whether that’s a GPU or a special processor or maybe like Nvidia chipset, et cetera.

Over time, as those systems settle down into volume production, they require integration and much more optimum management of power and therefore, we will be in a good position to support those, just because we have experience of managing power for ARM-based processors, for Intel-based processors and many of the different uses of these processors in the past and we have some internal programs looking at that on a small scale.

So that’s the second, I guess, part of your question. What was the third part? The third part was the…

Wissam Jabre

He has gone.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Sandeep, would you -- what was the third part of your question? The non-auto growth wasn’t that, you said...

Sandeep Deshpande

It was on non-auto growth and you had said 10% and are you expanding the areas in that part, as well as with IoT? Yes.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Right, right, right. So in the non-auto, I mean, we are expanding, for -- so we have short-term stuff, which is the products you know about that we announced to market, which are both from mobile like going into camera area, going into WiFi router and TV set-top box power and infotainment for cars, that’s sort of short-term. With the Bluetooth area, we going into combination with audio, for example, for devices that you can have cloud-connected devices that is audio controlled, so that’s an area of growth.

And then in the high Power Conversion AC/DC, we are looking to expand into some of the consumer appliances, wide goods, et cetera, which we don’t talk about at this point, because they are early phase and there’s not a lot of revenue, but it’s an area where we’re developing products that might become significant in the future.

And I think, so these -- so the growth that I mentioned, movement is coming from the organic activities of the company and that’s what I was talking about. But at the same time, we look at the market, if there are complementary ways to expand that with a small tuck-ins or acquisitions, et cetera, we certainly we will take a look at that as well.

Sandeep Deshpande

Thank you, Jalal.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of David O’Connor from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead with your question.

David O’Connor

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe a follow-up, Jalal, to a previous question or a couple of questions on your visibility, I think you mentioned a couple of things 12 months to 18 month visibility to biggest customer also, future designing and engagements. And then you also talk about no need for plan B at your major customer given the engagements, I’m just wondering, does this include initial discussions for 2019 designs?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

In many areas, yes, I mean, remember when we talk about visibility that’s when some of these products start with discussion about the type of IP you ought to have, because remember, so far in advance, there isn’t a product on the drawing board. There’re only notions of what type of features need to be supported and that gets translated to what kind of IP a company like us should have ready from a power management point of view to support those things.

So those early discussions absolutely goes on, but it would be false to say, we have active engagement immediately for doing 2019 products, because it’s just so far out that no customer plans thus far ahead in a consumer market. So they have -- customers have experimental thoughts that those translate into what type of requirements we need to prepare to have in place a blocks, IP, test chips, et cetera, before we engage on actual power management definition of a chip and design.

David O’Connor

Okay. So just to be clear, so there’s nothing in those 2019 initial discussions that would suggest any change in tone or level of discussion or change in strategy versus kind of those previous discussions in previous years?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

No. And we -- as I said, we engage with multiple departments, not just one, and all of the parts we engage in have the same approach in terms of they start slightly different times to each other, but they’re all heading towards that way. But really the focus for us is to finalize the ‘17 ramp, finalize the ‘18 product for preparation for finishing off the backend of reliability, qualification, that type of thing and very early discussions on IP requirements for ‘19.

David O’Connor

Okay. Very clear. And maybe if I could ask one on the automotive side, so just on the automotive, what are you seeing there versus in terms of trends versus previous in terms for the PMIC chip, I mean, all these guys, the big Tier 1 auto guys, they have all brought -- they have all the capabilities themselves, I think, have done most of those designs themselves in the past. What has changed there that they are now looking outside the companies to partner with you guys to bring that PMIC capability versus doing it in-house previously? Thanks.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Well, I think, that the amount of electronics is -- just content is increasing and that puts a lot more pressure in terms of space and power. Just like what’s happened in phones, tablets, PCs is now happening in the cars, the silicon content is increasing rapidly, as we all know.

And Renesas is a very established semiconductor company and we’ve been working with them for quite a while, but because we’ve now released the chip and those chips are being sampled to customers and in one case is being prepared for production, it was appropriate to do a press release and this press release was also, it indicates our position there.

Yes, everybody has some level of power management of some sort somewhere, but if you really want the best optimized power, we have a lot of technologies that’s that other people don’t necessarily have on tab or the amount of resource we have in power that’s doesn’t exist in many other companies.

David O’Connor

Great. That’s helpful. And then maybe just one last one for Wissam, if I could squeeze one in, Wissam, where do you think the consensus is for the second half 2017 content gain at the moment? Thanks.

Wissam Jabre

The latest we’ve seen in terms of consensus is around 10% on the comfort.

David O’Connor

And is that a level you are comfortable with?

Wissam Jabre

We haven’t really commented on that publicly, so I would stay tuned to the Q3 earnings call or the Q2 earnings, July call basically.

David O’Connor

Very good. Thank you, gentlemen.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Charles Lepetitpas from Natixis. Please go ahead with your question.

Charles Lepetitpas

Yes. Good morning. And I have a couple of questions, the first one is that in the press release, Jalal, you commented on the good mid-term growth prospects, which is new, I think. Does it relate to better visibility on your core -- power management business?

Second question on Bluetooth low energy, you highlighted the strong growth prospects, could you remind us what is your market share here and if you expect to grow at the same base as the market?

And finally, on automotive, could you tell us the percentage of your revenue, which is coming from automotive adding from the Connectivity and Power Conversion businesses? Thank you.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Thanks. Okay. So your first question in terms of, I mean, we -- the reason we get more confident in terms of midterm is because the sheer number of different end equipment. So the diversity is, if you like, within power management applications is quite high, each one of these are really every one of them are highest volume end application for the consumer world, right? So from smartphone, which is the highest, right, in terms of billions of units marketed to tablets, which is hundreds of millions of units and similarly for growing wearable market and of course, the computing market.

So having different products, which is appropriately customized, optimized for these platforms puts us in a great position. Some of these products have longer lasting life cycles than, for example, smartphone, everybody is tuned to smartphone’s sort of annual changes, most of us actually don’t change our phone every year necessarily, but even longer it takes to change a PC, notebooks, tablets and watches, et cetera.

So they have longer cycle of product in the market, so it gives us greater diversity of end application, content increase and different life cycles, which kind of waterfalls up to a much broader business.

And then we have the Asia angle that we talked about through our own effort, as well as through our cooperation with Spreadtrum. This is yet to come and that adds more confidence to the area that is accessible to Dialog for just pure power.

Then, of course, we talked about the camera market, automotive market. These are areas where we haven’t played before and just to answer your question on the automotive, we have some legacy business, but the ones we talked about today, there are no revenue included in our numbers today, because these are brand new and they are being sampled and customers will be releasing products this year going forward. So, I wouldn’t have a major revenue increase this year because of those, but it is just indication of things to come in the ‘18, ‘19, so both really good -- really well for future.

In terms of Bluetooth, I would say, the strong growth continues, because this not only has got a very good range of products for general low energy Bluetooth application, but also very specific verticals that we’ve targeted that are all high volume and growing, including wearables, fitness trackers and smartphone type application and we talked about new application coming in, for example, like the virtual reality controllers where you have a remote control of a smart TV.

We see some medical application coming through now after three year, four years of designing in that has started to get close to production and the tire pressure I mentioned in automotive is brand new, that opens up that part, we are looking at key fobs for also automotive using Bluetooth.

So there are a lot of different applications that really gives us a good tailwind for Bluetooth to go high growth for some time to come. In terms of market share, it depends on the calculation of the total market. We believe we will be in excess of 15%. We think closer to 20% market share in terms of Bluetooth low energy.

Charles Lepetitpas

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Guenther Hollfelder from Baader Bank. Please go ahead with your question.

Guenther Hollfelder

Many thanks. Two questions actually, the first one on your automotive industrial business. So do you expect this business to stabilize around $30 million this year and what’s happening within this, I mean, right now we saw double-digit growth, I think, in the fourth quarter also in the first quarter, so is it existing products where your customers demand more units and is it related to the automotive business and is your lighting business, the decline ongoing?

And the second question, in the first quarter, I think, your SG&A was significantly below consensus. So I was just wondering whether you could help us regarding the second quarter and also 2017 in terms of underlying OpEx? Thanks.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Hi. Good morning. So let me take the first one, the auto industrial and then Wissam will respond to your question on OpEx and SG&A. So maybe our reporting may not be very, I guess, clean in this case in that auto industrial is our legacy business, which we’ve covered in the past with all of you before, so that includes the motor controller in automotive. It doesn’t include any of the new stuff we’re talking about, the power management and Bluetooth. So they end up in the respective businesses. So for example, the power management will be part of reported as part of our mobile and Bluetooth is reported as of Connectivity, even though there maybe automotive application, okay. So let me just wanted to clear that.

The size of this auto industrial legacy business is fairly constant within a band of fluctuations. So some of this is because customers -- some customers declining, but we do have new customers within that market as well, so in case of automotive, our historic customer is reducing, but we do have a new customer in Japan, which is actually taking very similar products from us for motor controllers and for wipers and are increasing in terms of platforms. So there is a shift going on there.

In terms of lighting within the auto industrial, the industrial piece was lighting mostly for historic lighting business, that customer is now was in decline for some time and is now shifting to more ASICs for LED-based lighting. So they kind of accelerated their adoption of LED, so we see actually growth coming there.

So I guess I can’t give you a definitive long-term answer, but I think, the range you mentioned for the year should be broadly right. I think we’re doing something between 7.5 million per quarter to 9.5 million per quarter, give or take. So yeah, about $32 million to $35 million is probably the right assumption for that segment in terms of revenue. But there are -- within the segment, there are indications that that may have some growth going forward, even though we call it legacy, there are new customers within that product range that would take those products.

Guenther Hollfelder

Great. Thanks.

Wissam Jabre

Okay. So, Guenther, on the OpEx, so as I mentioned in my prepared notes on the, R&D was little bit up year-on-year. When you think of it sequentially for Q1, we did have from a little bit more R&D capitalization when compared to the fourth quarter of ‘16, so that helped keep the R&D expenses a little bit lower, that’s around a couple of million dollars.

On the flip side, we saw lower R&D expenditure credits than we’ve experienced in the fourth quarter by around the same amount. So the numbers quarter-to-quarter remain more or less where they are.

In terms of the SG&A, they compare to last year had -- last year we had few one-offs that didn’t repeat this year, so I expect, when I think of Q2, the SG&A expenses to be back to where Q4 and Q3 of last year were more or less.

And then the same thing for the R&D expenses, I expect less capitalization. As you know, the R&D capitalization depends on the product -- on the project life cycles and so in Q1, we had a bit more projects ramping. But in Q2 I expect it to be back to historical levels more or less in terms of R&D capitalization, so I expect a little bit more moderate increase in OpEx relative to Q1.

Guenther Hollfelder

Okay. Thanks.

Wissam Jabre

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Veysel Taze from ODDO. Please go ahead with your question.

Veysel Taze

Yeah. Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. I have basically just two questions left. The one would be on the wireless charging and your partnership with Energous. The approval I think it was scheduled for September this year, right, so any changes there to get this product, yeah, the approval from...

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So, I guess, remember we’re not doing the approval or involved with that, that’s Energous doing that. I believe they have their quarterly results, I think, its tomorrow if I’m not mistaken. So you’d be able to get a bit more color maybe if you listen to their call.

My -- our involvement is to take the products that, they are a system house and they -- we take their silicon and we turn it into production worthy silicon in terms of reliability, quality, manufacturing, so we’ve made good progress during the last three months, four months. So those products are getting quite ready to be shippable.

And back onto the Energous system, if you remember, there are three classes, there’s the Near Field, there’s the Mid Field and there’s the Far Field, depending on what distance you’re trying to send a charge to an appliance.

So in terms of Near Field, it’s fully qualified by FCC, so if somebody wants to design, for example, a charging system to charge their hearing aid or other tracker or something with a close distance, within the touching distance, they can actually start designing now and be able to get products to start design.

The one that many of our customers have an interest in is, however, the Mid Field. Mid Field means up to maybe a couple of meters away, you can transmit power and that’s one of the uniqueness of the system and that is what they are taking through FCC approval. We believe they have made a lot of progress, but I think, they need to provide an update as to when they see this to come. So the type of date you talked about rings a bell from what I’ve said, but I won’t have any further visibility beyond what they publicly say about this.

Veysel Taze

Okay. And then the second question on your Bluetooth business, that was really -- there were several questions on this topic. Of course, the one part of the business, volumes and the ASP pressure what takes in the Bluetooth Connectivity business. And but I was wondering if you are planning to come up with some a new product and how that would put your ASP in comparison to the current product which you have or the generation product -- generation you have?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Yeah. I mean, it’s not a good idea to announce new products on earning calls when they don’t exist yet. So I mean, we have introduced products already this year in the Bluetooth. So the one we have introduced has got BT 5.0 standard and it also includes audio. So that means that it does have a higher content than a pure vanilla Bluetooth, because it’s designed for a vertical application, which allows you to use connected devices to the cloud through audio.

We have a number of other ideas. We’re not actually so worried about the ASP level, because sometimes a market segments into, as it grows it segments into different areas and part of it will go to higher ASP, the other parts could go to lower ASP. Lower ASP doesn’t mean lower margin, it’s just a new area of volume that opens up if you have the right product optimized for that segment, so we’re looking at all of those for the future.

And but we, again, with the gains we’ve made in terms of this market from being a non-player to a major player, we believe we are in a very good position to continue to expand our growth and add different products to our portfolio. We have already several parts in shipment. Some are vertical for wearable, fitness trackers, but others for the smartphone and as I said, there are others for audio-based remote control for VR controllers for smart TVs and now we’re looking at extension into automotive and into medical devices as well.

So it’s a very broad range and I know people think, oh, it becomes commoditized, the ASP will drop and the margin drops. That hasn’t been the case. ASP always, obviously, if you don’t add content ASP will go down, but if you manage the market value don’t -- you don’t suffer necessarily a margin compression, so we’re pretty confident and bullish on this market.

Veysel Taze

And sorry, maybe I missed the product introduction for this one. But what -- just to get a color, what is the ASP for the latest generation versus the previous one?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So the latest generation then, I think, was launched towards close to $1.40, $1.50, older generation they started at a $1, they’re probably shipping high volume at something like $0.80 or $0.75. Those are the older pure Bluetooth technology, but the new ones are typically higher than $1.

Veysel Taze

Okay. Thank you, Jalal.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions from the call. So, Mr. Cano, would you like to conclude?

Jose Cano

Thank you, everyone, for your participation today. As always, if anyone has any further questions then please feel free to contact me or a member of the FTI team, we will be very happy to help.

