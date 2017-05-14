DD On The Recent MBS Acquisition From Barnes & Noble Education

The current price does not accurately portray the benefits from recent acquisition of MBS Textbook Exchange.

BNED has an unsafe business model with low growth, low margins, no pricing power and under threat of disruption – despite that, they continue to show somewhat modest top-line growth.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is a miserable business, but the recent acquisition of MBS Textbook Exchange at a highly favorable price makes it look very cheap on an earnings basis. This article checks out the 8-K/A and both BNED and MBS as a general business. It also tries to explain why MBS was sold so cheaply.

BNED as a stock:

Before outlining the basic characteristics of the business, it is often prudent to outline whether this stock is too illiquid (subjective, in relation to investor preference) or management is not involved enough.

The stock trades at ~$10 a share, after initially appearing as a spin-off from Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) at $15. Despite the falling price, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares and sold only 300,000 over the last 12 months. Meaning that insiders have been continually investing into BNED as a business. It now sits at 26.5% insider ownership.

The CEO, Max Roberts Jr., has increased his position since the spin-off, going from owning $3 million (214,000 x $15.00 = $3.210 million) worth of stock as of IPO to owning $6.6 million (647,600 x $10.33) worth of stock as of today's closing price of $10.3.

Shares outstanding come in at 46 million, with Nasdaq listing an average volume (taken from 90-day sample) of around $2 million a day.

Market Cap is currently at $488 million. The stock screens badly on some factors, seeing as last year's impairments (moving TTM profit from $14 million -> $2 million) heavily impinge on any "return" factors. Furthermore, the stock is not heavily followed on the sell-side.

BNED as a Business:

The business itself has been widely covered on SA. Despite that, the next few sections try to outline the core business and its characteristics.

BNED is a contract operator of college bookstores. To put it in general terms, BNED obtains contracts from colleges to operate their bookstores. It does this by promising good economic terms and a line of non-store related offerings - specifically digital education services.

BNED operates 770 (as of Q3 2017) stores and plans to open more. At those numbers, BNED is one of the largest operators of college bookstores.

BNED sells and rents textbooks B2C. A continued move into rent and price matching programs has significantly weakened overall per store performance. Rental is, however, a higher margin, lower revenue business, with a ~40% gross margin for rental and around 22% for direct product sales. Digital rental is becoming more and more prevalent, which promises lower variable costs.

BNED also sells general apparel and everyday products. One example is "The glossary" outlined in a SA article from June 2016. Basically, BNED is trying to become a general retailer for the somewhat valuable college demographic. This ranges from beauty products (The glossary) to stuff like food or apparel bearing the symbol of the college.

Of other products, the BNED 10-K reports that it sells, in addition to textbooks:

Emblematic apparel and gifts; trade books (general reading); computer products; school and dorm supplies; café; convenience food and beverages; and graduation products.

The contracts for operating these stores are typically multi-year, but can be cancelled on short notice without any punishment on either part. The service agreements are typically monopolistic in nature, leaving the sole right of operating the official school bookstore and e-commerce offers to the operator. This is in return for a fixed percentage of store sales - and sometimes a minimum fixed guarantee. In practice, this means that it's harder for BNED to generate losses than a traditional retailer - which must pay leases. BNED hosts school-branded e-commerce sites for the 770 schools.

BNED offers a poorly (terribly) reviewed eBook reader and manager by the name of Yuzu. It also offers FacultyEnlight, a platform for 245,000 faculty members, and other minor platforms. The other platform of note is LoudCloud, which is a platform for handling coursework and student analytics. However, until the acquisition of MBS, the platforms have been minor points of interest. The platforms are primarily offerings to "sweeten" the deal with colleges. All digital buying and selling of textbooks on the official college e-commerce store works in conjunction with the Yuzu platform.

The Reason I Normally Wouldn't buy BNED

There are several reasons BNED is an unorthodox pick. It is not inherently a quality business.

First, it's not a quality business for the simple reason that it suffers from very low margins and has a significant lack of pricing power.

Besides, the business is under threat at its core. Some offerings, like general retail and apparel sales, will remain of importance - but that is not necessarily a business worth $500 million.

The first major threat is always prevalent when talking about retailing. It is, of course, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other internet retailers (Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), now valued at more than double of BNED, is the newest big player in the textbook market). The importance of price is obvious when looking at the average inflation of college textbook prices and college tuitions. College students today pay 812% more in regards to textbooks than just 30 years ago.

Discussing the economic status of college students can be hard, but a simplified view is that higher tuitions and textbook costs have college students in a dire financial situation. To understand why, here is an excerpt from an article by a UCB professor:

The point being that students are forced to take the cheaper option in many regards. The mark-ups heavily benefit publishers, not bookstores, and as such will force students away from campus bookstores if Amazon and Chegg can compete on price and availability. Students will also increasingly rent, rather than buy, college textbooks. To summarize, students are more price-sensitive and more aware of alternative offerings.

That leads directly into a very related issue, disruptors. Chegg is the first step and has proven itself successful in growing rapidly. It's unlikely that disruptors will completely remove the need for textbooks (which is why the MBS acquisition is so vital) - however, it is very likely that thousands upon thousands of inspired young individuals dealing with textbooks every day won't manage to find an easier and cheaper concept than physical bookstores on campus.

All-in-all, BNED is facing some particularly tough winds in regards to pricing and business model. It may have issued price-matching programs and offered other valuable platforms for faculty, but it's doubtful that any of those actions will ensure survival in the long span.

BNED has two things going for it, besides the main point (MBS) below.

First, it has some secular growth tailwinds. College enrollment is projected to increase steadily, increasing from 20 million in 2015 to 22.5 million in 2022. Now, how many of these customers BNED will serve in 2022 is another case - but it is better to fight over a growing pie than a shrinking one.

Second, it has the incentive structure on its side. Colleges are by the nature of their contracts with BNED pulled into making conditions favorable for physical textbook purchase, as they get a split of the profits. Remembering Munger on incentives:

"I think I've been in the top 5% of my age cohort all my life in understanding the power of incentives, and all my life I've underestimated it. And never a year passes but I get some surprise that pushes my limit a little farther."

So, while the competitive level looks quite unfavorable for BNED, it does have some small redeeming features.

This sounds like a horrible business. I didn't see a "short" statement stamped on this article.

Well, it is a horrible business. It is, however, also the beneficiary of a strong acquisition at a dazzling multiple.

At a steady state valuation, excluding recent acquisitions, BNED earned $80 million EBITDA and had capex of around $50 million. That leaves the buyer with a respectable $30 million left over. Add the historical tax rate for BNED (40%!) and you're left with $18 million. At a price of $480 million, that's a 3.75% yield for a business that will probably be crippled in 15 years. With lack of organic growth in comparable store sales and barely any growth at continued opening of stores, this story looks bad.

Recently, BNED acquired the MBS Textbook Exchange from fellow major shareholder Leonard Riggio for the neat sum of $174.2 million.

Recently, on the 8th of May, BNED released its 8-K/A on the specific numbers on MBS - and it looks favorable in certain respects. BNED had already released certain figures in its Q3 earnings slides, but those had to be put in context.

(Statements of income for the last 3 years of MBS, showing NI from 2014, 2015 and 2016 at levels of $75,329, $84,304 and $56,897 respectively).

Deep-dive into the 8-K/A and MBS

First off, here is the link to the 8-K/A, so you can read along.

On the balance sheet, MBS looks clean. It currently has some debt/deliveries associated with it. To be more specific, the distribution of $35 million to previous owners seems to not have been completed yet per note 12 'supplemental cash flow information' on the 24th page of the document which also shows itself under "distributions payable" under current liabilities. However, as outlined on p.46 of the SEC pdf - it seems that the deal includes the settlement of $45 million owed to MBS - so the $45 million payable reduction on BNED's balance sheet is larger than the payable on MBS' balance sheet.

So, the new figures - shown on the Q3 earnings call slides - show a post-acquisition EBITDA of $135.8 million; meanwhile, total capex only increased $1.5 million. This leads to a new "EBITDA - Capex" of $83.5 million per the Q3 slides for the whole of BNED.

That means an EBIT of $85 million. That is still with the money invested into new stores as part of D&A. Applying a 40% tax rate leaves us with earnings of $51 million, or a nudge more than $1 per share (more specifically $1.09). So our initial estimation of post-acquisition NI is around $51 million.

We don't have to base our estimates on the Q3 earnings slides though. The 8-K/A included combined pro-forma statements. MBS was more aggressive in its accounting than BNED, so its statements have been reclassified - or as the 8-K/A puts it:

We performed certain procedures for the purpose of identifying any material differences in significant accounting policies between BNED and MBS, and any accounting adjustments that would be required in connection with adopting uniform policies […] The identified differences in the accounting policies has resulted in material reclassification's to MBS's consolidated financial statements as a result of conforming MBS's accounting policies to those of BNED.

- p.45 on the PDF version of the 8-K/A from Sec.gov

With that in mind, let's look at what has been reclassified, for which reasons, and if we like the result.

Simply looking at the statement(s) of operation - it's clear that major amounts have been redistributed.

First, the sales to each other have been neutralized, but they have also been reduced in cost of goods sold. Second, the COGS is the major change between presumed figures (NI BNED + NI MBS) and the pro-forma figures.

This is partly because of expired contracts, which detracts more from revenue than COGS. In addition, there are some inventory changes in the COGS section that materially impact 39-week profitability. This could fairly be considered a one-time change.

In addition, the pro-forma statements suffer under one-time restructuring and transaction fees (and an impairment loss).

We can remove these one-time charges and impairments ($23.2 million) and reinstate the differential between their expired contracts ($3.3 million). However, let us - for conservative estimates sake - keep the differential between inventory accounting standards ($1.4 million). So, we get an additional $26.5 million in net income - most of it attributable to the impairments that are already fully discounted in BNED's share price.

Add that to the pro-forma condensed and combined NI - and you're left standing with around $51 million worth of NI. Which was also our initial starting assumption - but at least we understand the difference now. That is $1.09 per share, which puts BNED at about a 10% earnings yield.

So, the numbers seem to check out, what about the business and the synergies?

Why would anybody care if BNED earned $51 million for fiscal 2017, if it were only able to earn $20 million next year and went bankrupt the year after that? They wouldn't, obviously - which is why we're going to look if MBS Textbook Exchange is going to earn a 33% yield on acquisition price (or more!).

So, what is MBS? MBS is a new and used textbook wholesaler which also sells textbooks online and provides bookstore systems. That means it faces some of the same issues - but not all - as BNED. It is a step backwards in the supply chain; it supplies to bookstores like BNED. MBS is B2B while BNED is semi-B2C (it gets money from customers, but through contracts and deals with colleges - so it doesn't enjoy the traditionally higher margins of a true B2C model).

MBS obviously faces the problem of the large-scale move into eBooks. It does have a program (by the name of UDT) that can hopefully be implemented in synergy with an improved Yuzu. More specifically, UDT seems quite outdated. It is a web commerce and point-of-sale integration tool for retail bookstores. The former UDT systems can hopefully be properly integrated into the newer Yuzu - which offers broader renting capabilities. As outlined in the Q3 earnings call, one of the key issues MBS faced was a lack of investment into rental solutions - that should be fixed with Yuzu.

For other issues, we can look at the earnings call of Q3 - where the acquisition was discussed in-depth.

So, we already covered the third issue. The first issue is related - and is again an inability to participate in rental operations. It will be interesting to see the evolution of MBS in relation to rental solutions. Two reasons it might've been behind are:

a) Leonard Riggio owns a large share of BNED, which participates in the rental "push", and so would not need two of his business' participating and competing on the same turf. Indeed, this is backed up by note 11 on p. 67 (Related party transactions) of the 2016 annual report, wherein it is stated that:

"The supply agreement contains restrictive covenants that limit our ability to become a used textbook wholesaler and that place certain limitations on MBS' business activities."

So, MBS' business activities were limited because of the supply agreement.

b) MBS was unable to participate in a meaningful manner in the rental area (in B2B). BNED already uses Yuzu - so its main 'starting point' for a rental-supporting platform was already removed - making any ventures into rental platforms much less safe and predictable.

All-in-all, management believes that there can be either stabilization or growth in MBS. They even stated during the Q&A that:

So, covering these initial issues - it seems that the negative trend in earnings from MBS should not continue, but either stabilize or even reverse.

In addition, there are multiple synergies and positive notes regarding the acquisition. First, it should be easy to see that these companies should work together splendidly. They have done so for the last 30 years. The management teams probably already know each other, and having the same owner for many years probably promotes somewhat similar work cultures.

Second, the synergies to inventory management. The Q3 earnings call outlines the initial synergies quite well:

They mention in the Q&A that inventory management and other such things might be able to let them "Grow margins over time" - something much needed considering recent business complications.

Additionally, MBS has an "inverse" seasonality to BNED - its selling season being prior to BNED's - as it supplies the inventory for the wave of purchases. This reduces seasonality for BNED.

There is also the, somewhat grotesque, advantage that MBS also supplies the wholesale competitors of BNED - so if BNED one day loses its contracts to competitors, it can at least supply those competitors.

So why did this acquisition happen at such a cheap price?

The paranoid investor (the best kind) might wonder, why would Leonard Riggio dilute his share in this $56 million earning business at a 3 P/E ratio?

Well, there could be multiple reasons. The first one is that the CEO and president are both leaving MBS. Reuters states that:

Bob Pugh and Dan Schuppan are both staying on as consultants, but it is doubtful they left because of the acquisition. It is more likely they quit because of age. Bob Pugh has worked as an executive at MBS since 1967 - that's 50 years. It is more likely that he was already planning to retire, and that it was simply easier for Leonard Riggio and others to transfer the company during this period.



Furthermore, Leonard Riggio owns stock in two companies that separately are dying - each in its own manner - but who might thrive and grow as one. Leonard Riggio, a massive figure in the book world, understands the massive change hitting the industry. So, he understands that:

a) * BNED is going to suffer if it cannot offer its products cheaper.

b) * MBS is going to suffer when secluded from the rental business.

c) * A large purchase price will leave BNED vulnerable to shifting tides that require swift investment into new products.

Seen as the choice between two slow deaths or a combined chance of prosperity - the choice seems more understandable.

All-in-all, the deal seems less strange when considering the circumstances it was made under.

So BNED might not be as bad as we suspected, considering this new acquisition?

Well, that is somewhat of an overstatement. It's still a bad business, just less so - and much cheaper now.

If we assume net income of $51 million - we will be buying at around a 9.5 P/E. With a discount rate of 10%, we would need -2.2% growth for the next 10 years in a row for the price to hit our current market cap.

Indeed, if we run a scenario where earnings growth simply follows inflation (1.75% over the next 10 years) - at a 10% discount rate - we get a share price of $12. That is a somewhat bleak outlook.

For there to be a proper margin of safety, around 25% would normally be my estimation. The price would have to be $9 a share. However, even just setting the discount rate at 8% puts the share price at $15.

Besides all the false accuracy of a DCF model, simply ask yourself - what will you pay for $1.1 of earnings?

With a motivated group of owners and executives (26.5% inside ownership) and a strong recent acquisition in regards to synergy - but in a terrible industry - I wouldn't mind paying 7, 8 or even 9 times earnings in times such as these. If synergies and margin expansion can be transitioned into just 15 more million EBITDA - we are looking at buying a business for 3.5 EV/EBITDA.

However, seeing as the market valued the company at quite a strong multiple before the acquisition, it might be prudent to establish a position - simply because the market might rip away any openings once the stock starts showing its newfound strength. All-in-all, I find it hard to see this company trading below $7.5 a share for the next 2-3 years (who knows what will happen after that). As such, it offers a strong risk-return profile for a buy over the next 12-20 months.

Base case scenario for this stock is steady-state (inflation growth) which leaves it at $12 per share. Not enough margin of safety for me to invest.

Bull case says that the traditional EV/EBITDA of this stock has been above 6. $15 million in synergies leaves this stock at 150 EBITDA - which means a price of $900 million/$19 a share.

Personally, I still don't feel that the price compensates me well enough for an unsure future in regards to the current trend in MBS earnings - so I will not establish a position unless the stock moves below $9 (25% margin of safety) or further DD encourages investment (in which case, I promise I'll be writing a follow-up!). If the reader feels certain that MBS will stabilize its performance, as management predicted, I see no reason this stock shouldn't move above $13 a share - or even higher.

