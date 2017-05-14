Clean Energy Fuels Corp.: Imminent Margin Decline A Big Negative

Without VETC and with lower per gallon margins, Clean Energy needs to grow volumes by 20-30% to return to cash flow breakeven.

Clean Energy has sufficient cash and investments to muddle along for quite awhile, but it has yet to prove the long-term viability of its business model.

On a cash basis, including the impact of cash interest expense, Clean Energy broke even during Q1. Going forward, per gallon margins will decline due to the BP asset sale.

Clean Energy's operating losses continued during Q1, exacerbated by the lack of VETC revenue and a decline in compressor and station construction revenue. Volumes delivered, however, grew Y-o-Y.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) reported Q1 2017 earnings on May 4 in a press release and filed the related 10-Q. It was another mediocre quarter as CLNE continues to struggle to prove the long-term viability of its business model, but it did break even on a cash earnings basis (see table below). There were some positives during the quarter:

Year-over-year volumes increased by just under 9.8%.

The Clean Energy Renewables Fuel business ("Renewables") was sold to BP (NYSE:BP) for $142.3 million in net proceeds (after fees, expenses, and the buyout of equity options holders in the Renewables business).

Additional debt was repurchased below par.

Cash, investments, and note receivable equaled $221.4 million and Working Capital was a positive $268.8 million, driven by the asset sale to BP.

There were also some negatives:

No VETC (alternative fuel tax credit) for the quarter resulted in a $6.4 million revenue drop Y-o-Y. The alternative fuel tax credit expired at the end of 2016 and may not become available in future periods.

Cash flow from operations did not cover growth and maintenance CapEx of $7.6 million.

Slowdown in revenue from new station installations and compressor sales.

1% Y-o-Y contraction in revenue per gallon sold.

Management also provided the following additional information that will impact financial results for the remainder of 2017.

Capital Expenditures of $29 million (implies $21.4 million during the next three quarters).

Margins on gallons sold will decline from $.32 per gallon during Q1 to a range of $.25 to $.29 per gallon during Q2 through Q4 due to the Renewables sale to BP.

Margin declines will be offset by approximately $500k per quarter in SG&A savings due to the Renewables sale to BP.

Proceeds of the Renewables sale will be used to repay convertible debt maturing during 2018 ($135.45 million in face value, see below).

The decline in per gallon margins to a range of $.25 to $.29 per gallon due to the Renewables sale would have negatively impacted quarterly operating results between $6 million and $2.6 million based on Q1 volumes of 85.1 million. The table below provides a simple cash earnings and cash flow analysis for Q2 2017 and an estimate of the incremental volume needed to cover the negative cash flows estimated at various margins and year-over-year volume growth rates.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 2017 Margins $0.25 $0.26 $0.27 $0.28 $0.29 Growth Rate 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% Quarter 2 Gallons (millions) 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 Volume Margin (millions) $22.18 $22.38 $22.59 $23.06 $23.28 $23.49 $23.95 $24.17 $24.40 $24.84 $25.07 $25.30 $25.72 $25.96 $26.20 Operating Expenses $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 Interest Expense $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 Cash Earnings ($5.35) ($5.14) ($4.93) ($4.46) ($4.25) ($4.03) ($3.57) ($3.35) ($3.13) ($2.69) ($2.46) ($2.22) ($1.80) ($1.56) ($1.32) CapEx $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 NG Advantage Debt Orig $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 NG Advantage Debt Repmt $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 Cash Flow after CapEx and Prin Pmts ($11.79) ($11.58) ($11.38) ($10.90) ($10.69) ($10.47) ($10.02) ($9.79) ($9.57) ($9.13) ($8.90) ($8.66) ($8.24) ($8.00) ($7.76) Early Payment of $135 million Converts $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 Adj Cash Flow post CapEx and Prin Pmts ($9.87) ($9.66) ($9.46) ($8.98) ($8.77) ($8.55) ($8.10) ($7.87) ($7.65) ($7.21) ($6.98) ($6.75) ($6.32) ($6.08) ($5.84) Incremental Vol Cash Flow Breakeven (mill. gals) 39.485 38.656 37.827 34.555 33.726 32.897 29.990 29.161 28.332 25.751 24.922 24.093 21.804 20.975 20.146 Incremental Volumes % of Q2 Forecast 45% 43% 42% 39% 38% 36% 34% 33% 31% 29% 28% 27% 25% 23% 22%

The volumes for Q2 are based on prior-year actuals and management's estimates of "high single-digit growth" year over year. The margin range of $.25 to $.29 also comes from the management earnings conference call.

Operating expenses are based on Q1 actuals, a $125k/qtr reduction due to the sale of the Renewables business (per management) and an assumption of incremental cost savings of $145k/qtr.

Interest expense is based on debt outstanding at March 31st, but an adjustment is made further below in the model. The line titled "Early Payment of $135 million Converts" (see Debt Maturities below) adjusts the model for the interest savings associated with the prepayment of $135.45 million of convertible principal due during 2018. Early repayment of these amounts would reduce quarterly interest expense by $1.92 million.

CapEx is based on management's annual forecast of $29 million less the $7.6 million Q1 actual evenly divided over the remaining three quarters. NG Advantage Debt Origination assumes that 80% of the $7 million NG Advantage CapEx (for CNG trailers and equipment) included in the $29 million annual CapEx estimate is funded with vehicle loans. The NG Advantage Debt Repmt line reflects monthly principal payments on debt originated in prior periods.

Debt Maturities

Per Footnote 12 of the Q1 10-Q, CLNE will need to fund approximately $135.45 million in principal maturities due during 2018 for the outstanding 7.75% and 5.25% convertibles. CLNE management has indicated that it will use the net proceeds from the Renewables sale to fund these principal payments. To date, CLNE has been able to repurchase portions of the outstanding convertibles at a discount to face value, including a repurchase of $25 million of the 7.75% convertibles at 12.75% discount from face during Q1 2017. CLNE may be able to repurchase some or all of the 7.75% and 5.25% convertibles at a discount prior to 2018 maturity dates.

Please note that $100 million of the 7.75% convertibles will remain outstanding and mature in 2019 and 2020. CLNE has two years to improve its Cash Flow From Operations to address the 2019 $50 million maturity. The NG Advantage debt represents loans secured by CNG trailers and equipment and principal and interest payments are made monthly.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Debt and Interest Expense Principal @ Yearly Est Q2 Int Exp Int Rate March 31st Interest Exp 7.75% Convertibles 2018 7.50% $25.00 $1.88 $0.47 2019 7.50% $50.00 $3.75 $0.94 2020 7.50% $50.00 $3.75 $0.94 5.25% Convertibles 5.25% $110.45 $5.80 $1.45 NG Advantage 5% $18.50 $0.93 $0.23 Total Int Exp $16.10 $4.02 NG Advantage Principal Pmts 2.83 Qtrly NG Advantage Prin Pmts 0.7075 NG Advantage CapEx 2017 7 Qtrly NG Advantage CapEx 1.75 NG Advantage Debt Orig 80% 1.4

Takeaways

CLNE is struggling to make its business model work. Even assuming an optimistic $.29/gallon margin and a 9% year-over-year growth in volumes (at the high end of management's estimates for both), CLNE would need to grow volumes by an incremental 22% to break even on a cash flow basis. CLNE therefore needs to boost its volume growth rate into the mid-double digits on a per annum basis for the next two years to achieve cash flow breakeven prior to the next $50 million maturity of 7.75% convertibles during 2019. If the VETC is renewed, the growth rates needed to break even would be meaningfully reduced, but reinstatement of the VETC is a major question mark in the current political environment.

CLNE has sufficient cash to muddle along to the 2019 $50 million 7.75% convert payment. It will not go bankrupt during this period and it should continue to benefit from the growth and adoption of natural gas as a fleet fuel. At its current equity market value of $360+ million, however, it is probably overvalued given the lack of visibility of positive cash flow during the next two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.