Family Controlled Ford Making Long-Term Decisions

The chances of a Ford buyout are low, too much family involvement. They would not sell their family legacy.

Ford's investments in autonomous self-driving cars and robo-taxis are a good investment long term. Investors should understand the long-term view that families have.

Families in business make decisions based on a long-term outlook, not quarter by quarter to increase the stock price for the short term.

The Ford family controls 40% of the voting shares. It's a very powerful voting block. The key word is control!

Ford (NYSE:F) investors have been a long-suffering bunch with the stock down 35% since July 1, 2014. The stock price now stands at $10.92 in after-hours trading after the annual shareholder meeting. The 52-week low is $10.90.

Ford is a Family Controlled Company

Investors should be aware of the behavior of family controlled firms when making investment decisions.

Families in business have a strong sense of corporate history and make decisions not to place the firm in jeopardy simply for short-term gains to please shareholders, and instead make long-term decisions designed to encourage continued long-term success for future generations (Miller & Le Bretton-Miller, 2005). They tend to minimize immediate shareholder concerns for short-term moves to increase the stock price. The priority for the family (and in this case, the Ford family has much of their wealth tied up in Ford Motor Co.) is to make sure the company succeeds... long term. They want the company to be successful not just now, but for generations from now.

The decision to turn Ford into both an auto manufacturing company and a mobility company is a good long-term decision. These technological investments, however, will not begin to pay off for a few years until 2021. These are the exact type of long-term investments business owning families feel comfortable making.

The company will be bringing back the Ford Bronco and the mid-size Ranger truck in 2020. The redesigned Lincoln Navigator is expected to make an immediate impact. The self driving car technology in the form of a "city" Uber-like vehicle is expected to be on the road by 2021, according to the BBC.

Investor Strategy

An investment in Ford should be thought of as a long-term investment, ideal for retirement portfolios. While profitable, Ford has announced declining sales for 2017 and a solid 2018.

Ford investors need to ask themselves, "Can I be patient until these investments pay off?" Whenever investing in a family controlled company, investors need to check their "patience profile" and think of these firms not for sharp stock price increases, but for nice slow growth and dividend yield ideal for long-term retirement accounts.

In the case of Ford, while you are being patient and waiting for the new technology investments to pay off, you are getting paid to wait with Ford's very high 5.5% dividend yield! Patience is key!

The board and the family turned up the pressure on CEO Mark Fields at the annual meeting. He needs to make something happen before the big investments in self driving technology begin to pay off in 2021. He has done a great job of cutting costs to weather the next auto or recessionary downturn.

As a family business scholar, if I had to guess, if Mark Fields can articulate his vision for the future and show better shorter term results, he will be given time by the Ford family to see these investments through to their fruition (unless heavy shareholder pressure is applied). Sar-Box rules say companies need to be fair to ALL shareholders. The family has patience but the stockholder looking for short-term price increase may not. The family is prepared for long-term success. The advice is to stay patient! Buy Ford for the long-term retirement account. At the current price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and massive dividend yield, it's a bargain as long as you can wait a few years for the payback.

Summary: Stay in Ford for the long term in your retirement accounts. Get paid to wait with that fat 5.5% dividend from an improving 100-year-old company.

Miller, D., & Le Bretton-Miller, I, (2005). Managing for the long run: Lessons in competitive advantage from great family businesses. Boston, MA. Harvard Business School Publishing

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.