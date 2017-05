First NBC Bank: The Stock Is Worthless

First NBC Bank

Investment Thesis

On May 01, 2017, First NBC (NASDAQ:FNBC) plunged more than 90% after the regulators closed the bank. The stock fell from $2.60 to $0.2. Since then, however, the stock quickly recovered, rising as much as 900% (from $0.09 to $0.90). Again, the stock plunged 87%. While it might be attractive to day traders, this stock is ultimately worthless.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by author)

Is it worth to take risk?

On May 12, 2017, the bank holding company said in its SEC filings that they filed a voluntary bankruptcy case under Chapter 11. They further said they have $6 million in assets and $65 million in liabilities. A simple calculation tells us that the stock is worthless as there is no equity in their assets.

= $6 million assets - $65 million liabilities

= The liabilities exceed the assets' worth

= The stock is worthless

The bankruptcy filing follows the appointment of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver of First NBC Bank, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and principal asset, on April 28, 2017, for which the Company has previously announced that it does not expect any recovery. In its Chapter 11 petition, the Company reported that as of May 10, 2017, the amounts of assets and liabilities reflected on its books and records were estimated to be $6.0 million and $65.0 million, respectively.

As we can see from the table below, most investors, such as institutions, mutual funds, or hedge funds, sold off their positions ahead of the time. They should have predicted that the end was near.

Source: Fintel

Conclusion

It is a big disaster for the longs. The longs would have lost their entire investment on FNBC if they did not protect their long positions through options. I briefly wrote about options in my other article, "How Not to Lose Money in the Stock Market". It is always good to insure the long positions or short positions with options. If the stock positions are not insured, there is the potential one could lose his/her entire investment; the FNBC stock is a great example.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I expect the stock will be highly volatile. I would not touch this stock as it doesn't bear any intrinsic value.

