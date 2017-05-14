Will CBL Cut Its Dividend?

Dividend Policy



The board of directors of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) will have to decide in the next few board meetings if it should cut its dividend. However, investors should not hurry to sell this stock with the apprehension of this news. CBL currently pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share. This means that at its current market price, it offers a yield in the ballpark of 13%. This company has been attractive due to its history of a high yield, but some have speculated that the company could reconsider its dividend policy. On the Q1 earnings call, the CEO of CBL recognized the negative sentiments that have been circulating about the retail industry. The company has had a strong dividend history and has been committed to raising its dividend. The only time the company had cut its dividend was in 2008-2009, which was a result of systematic risk that plagued the entire sector. However, as the company's market value falls and it faces credit risk, it would not be wise for the board of CBL to change its dividend policy.

Q1 Recap

In its Q1 earnings report, the company reported an adjusted FFO/Share of $0.52 which lags behind the $0.56 FFO/Share reported in 1Q16. CBL announced the sale of two malls in Tennessee and completed the disposition of two office buildings in Virginia and an outlet center in Oklahoma. SS NOI declined 100bps and SS Mall NOI declined by 160bps. Relative to 1Q16, total occupancy increased by 50bps to 92.1% and SS Mall occupancy declined by 100bps to 90.5%. It is important to note that the increase in total occupancy could have been primarily the result of the sale of low occupancy properties rather than an organic increase in occupancy. The CEO stated that he understands the challenges that CBL is facing in the retail industry and is combating them with adding non-traditional retail leases to CBL's portfolio. CBL stated that it is committed to paying down and restructuring debt and retired four loans totaling $158.3M. Management updated their FY17 guidance to $2.18-2.24 FFO/share. This guidance assumes (2.0%)-0% growth in SS NOI, 75-125bps decline in total occupancy, and an estimated loss of $10-14M for estimated store closures and bankruptcy for FY17.



Source: CBL Q1 Earnings Report

Industry Analysis

It is no question that changes in the retail sector have affected the performance of this stock. With big e-commerce powerhouses like Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) and the general consumer shift to online shopping, brick and mortar stores have taken a large hit. CBL's success is dependent on the success of its lessees. As more companies realize the decline in brick and mortar stores, CBL will experience pressure to its occupancy, especially in its portfolio of malls. CBL has already experienced pressure as retail bankruptcies have lead to store closures. Another large pressure is that there has recently been a general decline in consumer spending, however, this could change as the year carries forward. Furthermore, cap rates in the retail sector have been increasing which lowers the value of the real estate assets in CBL's portfolio. A graph of the cap rate movement in the industry is displayed below.

Source: Image was pulled from Bloomberg

Additionally, higher tier quality assets in this space will be less prone to cap rate increases. According to CBL's most recent 10K, its Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 properties make up 36%, 46%, and 18% respectively of the total GLA in its portfolio. Although Tier 3 properties hold a large position in CBL's portfolio, CBL is not currently under any monumental changes to its property valuation because of the concentration of Tier 1 and 2 properties.

Repositioning Strategy

Management has discussed that they are actively pursuing innovative strategies to combat the pressures in the industry such as making a shift to leasing to non-traditional retail like restaurants, entertainment, and fitness centers. The CEO also stated that these repositioning transformations would not deviate from the company's historical pattern of capital expenditures. The industry pressure is large and the repositioning strategy that management has presented might not be enough to counter those pressures for the mall properties in its portfolio. However, the company stated that it is actively seeking opportunities outside of the retail space such as residential, hotels, office, and medical centers. This is a more appropriate remedy to hedge against the pressures in the retail sector and would transform the makeup of CBL's portfolio.

Capital Structure and Credit Analysis

According to FactSet, the company is currently sitting at a 77% Debt/Total Capital, 73% Debt/Assets, and 2.7 Debt/Market Cap. Although retail REITs generally have high levels of leverage relative to other subgroups, CBL has a leverage ratio that exceeds the average for retail REITs. However, CBL has a 5 year average CFO/Interest Expense of 2.21x and that has been continuing to grow every year. CBL has a Net Debt/EBITDA of 6.24x from its latest annual report but has a target Net Debt/EBITDA of 6.0x. Furthermore, the CFO explained that the company is moving toward an unsecured strategy for its debt structure by paying off its current portfolio of secured debt. CBL's debt is considered investment grade with a BBB- rating from S&P, which is normal for REITs. The big issue is in CBL's debt maturity schedule. It has $351M in term loans due this year and $652M in term loans due next year. CBL should seek refinancing opportunities as its debt schedule could pose a major problem if there are further adverse experiences to future FFO.

Source: Image and data were pulled from FactSet

Public Comps Analysis

To conduct the public comps valuation, 12 comparable companies in the retail REIT space were chosen based on the similarity of their portfolio to CBL.

Source: Author created images using data from Bloomberg

As it is shown, CBL has a much higher yield than its industry average. This is a product of a large market value depreciation, but CBL has always had a yield that has been attractive when put side by side to its competitors. CBL also has a relatively low FFO payout ratio of 42.5% compared to an industry average of 54.19%. CBL has relatively disappointing growth figures for NOI and rental income, which implies that its portfolio has been subject to more pressure from industry changes than its competitors. However, CBL has outstanding valuation multiples relative to competitors, and this could also be the result of the recent decline in market value. When assessing the growth metrics and valuation multiples, it can be assumed that the market has priced in a large amount of risk into CBL's future performance. The direct P/FFO and P/AFFO of the comparable companies is displayed in a bar chart below.

Source: Author created images using data from Bloomberg

Dividend Decision

When considering making changes to its dividend policy, CBL must look at its payout ratio, projected FFO, and how it plans to service its debt. CBL's payout ratio of 42.5% and FY17E FFO/Share of $2.18-$2.24 do not pose an immediate concern as CBL would just have to raise its payout ratio to distribute its promised dividend. Where the concern lies is how the company plans to service its debt and if CBL might need that extra cash to take care of the obligations it faces in 2017 and 2018. Although a CFO/Interest expense of 2.68x in the recent quarter could be higher, it should be enough to keep the ship from sinking. Furthermore, with the stock experiencing a 40% decline in market value from its 52-week high, the board will be extremely cautious about cutting the dividend. The stock has experienced a very large depreciation in market value and the momentum implies that it could go even lower. It would not be wise to cut the dividend at a time when the market carries such sentiments. Finally, the yield that the company currently offers could equate to buying pressure in the market that could bring CBL back from a long period of selling pressure.

Conclusion

The market has been trading this stock down to some of the lowest values since its inception in accordance to the beliefs that e-commerce is absorbing its business. However, the fundamentals imply that this stock is trading at a discount and offers a highly attractive yield with strong value. The fate of CBL lies in its response to industry pressures and the effectiveness of its repositioning strategy. If CBL begins to report promising NOI and rental income growth figures, then this stock will experience a large appreciation in share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.