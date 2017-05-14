Monthly High Dividends From Hotel Ownership

It is one of my top picks among hotel REITs due to its focus on extended stay properties, consistent track record and below average valuation.

As a contrarian investor, I always look to invest in sectors that currently suffer from a pessimistic market sentiment. This is the case of the hotel industry today as the investment community is getting more and more cautious of the elevated occupancies, rising supply and, generally, the current economic cycle.

Hotels are famously cyclical. This can be a positive during expansionary markets as hotel REITs are able to quickly adjust daily rates upward and increase their cash flow. But, on the other hand, during market downturns, the impact on revenue can be very material. As such, hotels are certainly riskier properties than most other commercial properties including offices, industrial or even retail.

The market is today worried that we are approaching the end of the current cycle and therefore the hotel sector has lots of value to offer for contrarian investors. Many quality names trade at only single-digit FFO multiples, and the market sentiment is relatively pessimistic despite no significant overbuilding or material slowdown in the general economy.

Opposite of that, I believe that the new economic policies of Trump's administration may extend the current economic cycles, benefiting hotel owners. Tax cuts (if passed) should result in more corporate travel, higher job growth and eventually more disposable income in the pockets of consumers. Moreover, in times of increasing interest rates, hotel properties may outperform other property sectors given their lower duration profile. So, while hotel REITs are certainly more cyclical than average, it is recommended to include some into your REIT portfolio for diversification benefits.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

CLDT is a small cap hotel REIT that follows a differentiated investment strategy focused on the acquisition and management of extended stay hotels and premium branded, select service hotels.

The current portfolio is composed of 38 properties and is well diversified across geographies with a concentration on coastal markets.

Chatham has the second largest exposure to the west coast market out of all US REITs. Markets including San Diego, LA, and Silicon Valley are famous for below national average cap rates and high demand; making the portfolio particularly valuable. In this sense, the targeted markets are predominantly high quality as measured by their forecasted demand / supply environment and higher growth potential.

In addition to being very selective on the investment markets, Chatham aims to only target high quality properties with superior margin and premium brands.

As the management puts it, the focus is on "high quality properties located in high quality markets". (Source: Slide 5 Presentation)

This investment strategy targeting "quality first" has historically produced very favorable results. Chatham is today the REIT enjoying the highest Hotel EBITDA Margins out of all Hotel REITs. This is to a large extent due to the focus on select-service hotels which commonly produce higher margins than full service hotels. However, note that Chatham is also leading its select service hotel peer group, demonstrating the high quality of the underlying properties.

Moreover, Chatham is well capitalized with only about 40% leverage, no maturities until 2019 and 91% fixed rate debt:

The leverage is approx. in line with peers and the various debt metrics (interest coverage, WADM, WACC…) reflect a conservative capital structure.

Lastly, after having discussed the portfolio and the capital structure, it is important to evaluate the management. Here again, I find no warning signs. The management has a very satisfying track record of creating value for shareholders by following a well-thought out investment strategy. Chatham has completed $845 million of hotel investments over the last two and a half years, with great success as it has resulted in significant FFO and dividend growth. The management also owns its own stock, and there has been new stock purchases more recently. Interests appear well aligned and the management is well motivated to keep performing.

Opportunistic Valuation

Despite being very clearly a top-quality REIT, Chatham continues to trade at a below average valuation today:

Source: NAREIT

The current average FFO multiple of the sector (circled in red) is 9.9 with a range going from as low as 4.3 to more than 15. The FFO multiple of Chatham is at about 9 which is close to 10% inferior to the broad sector.

I believe that this discount is not justified because of the following reasons:

Chatham owns high quality properties with a concentration on markets with below average cap rates, and thus, its valuation should be reflective of this with a higher FFO multiple.

The property-level performance metrics including margins are market leading and suggest superior internal growth prospects.

The capital structure is in-line with the sector and given that cap rates have kept compressing in the last years, the true LTV may be even below 40% today.

The REIT has significant insider ownership and the management is focused on shareholder value creation.

The 7% dividend yield is safe with a conservative 62% AFFO payout ratio. Moreover, the dividends are paid on a monthly basis; a very attractive feature for most individual investors.

Due to this below average valuation, CLDT is also one of the highest-yielding hotel REITs today:

Source: Chatham

Given that the dividend has grown by 89% since IPO in 2010 and was again increased by 10% last year, it appears to me that the current yield is excessive. Chatham is experiencing high growth despite having a high yield, a very unusual combination. Even if Chatham grew at a low to mid-single-digit growth rate in the future, the returns would be very acceptable given the already high dividend yield.

Your Takeaway

I believe that Chatham is set to outperform the broad Hotel REIT sector. I consider it to be an "above average quality REIT trading at a below average valuation" (relative to its peer group). The valuation differential relative to other more popular and larger peers including Host Hotel (NYSE: HST), Sunstone Hotel (NYSE: SHO), Apple Hospitality (NYSE: APLE) and Ryman (NYSE: RHP) appears excessive and not fully justified in my opinion.

The high dividend is paid monthly and should be sustainable assuming that the current cycle continues. Moreover, Chatham may have some upside potential in case of continued growth and FFO multiple expansion. Lastly, I want to remind you of what I wrote in the introduction: The hotel industry is very cyclical, and this thesis relies on the current cycle continuing into the future. If the economy were to go into a recession tomorrow, Chatham and other hotel REITs would greatly suffer as it would cause occupancies and rental rates to come down. This is always the main risk of hotel REIT investments, and it should be seriously considered before making an investment.

I am today LONG Hersha (NYSE:HT) and considering initiating a position in Chatham. While I am not a big fan of the high cyclicality of the hotel investment sector, it is clear to me that Chatham remains a compelling opportunity today.

