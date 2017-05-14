J.C. Penney: Disappointing Sales Growth in Q1 2017, But Bottom Line Is Decent

EBITDA improvement may be challenging if comps do not get better than -3.5% though.

J.C. Penney is making continued progress with gross margins and SGA though, which is keeping it on track to make its bottom line guidance.

The extra gains in comps from its earlier turnaround efforts appear to have ended. Significant improvements are needed in the remaining quarter to meet its top line guidance.

J.C. Penney (JCP) reported Q1 2017 earnings on May 12. My previous expectation was that J.C. Penney would report slightly negative comparable store sales, with this belief bolstered by the earnings reports from other department stores. However, while I expected around -1% to -2% comps, J.C. Penney reported noticeably worse comps at -3.5%. It did partially redeem itself with gross margin improvements and continued SG&A reductions though.

Q1 2017 Results

J.C. Penney's Q1 2017 results were a mixed bag. I expected J.C. Penney to deliver slightly negative comparable store sales during the quarter, at around -1% to -2% comps. J.C. Penney noted during its Q4 2016 conference call that its comparable store sales expectations for Q1 2017 were slightly negative, and while retailer sales appear to have improved after February, the average comps for Q1 2017 were coming in a bit lower than both Q4 2016 results and full year guidance.

For example, Macy's (NYSE:M) reported -5.2% comps for Q1 2017, compared to Q4 2016's -2.7% comps and its full year guidance for around -2.7% comps as well. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reported -2.7% comps for Q1 2017, compared to -2.2% in Q4 2016 and its expectations for 2017 comps of -1%.

While J.C. Penney had been delivering comparable store sales results that were better than Macy's and Kohl's, its -3.5% comps for Q1 2017 were lower than Kohl's. The deceleration in comps between Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 was also greater for J.C. Penney than Macy's and Kohl's, while it is also further off the midpoint of its full year comparable store sales guidance than those two companies. Thus, its sales performance for the quarter would have to be considered quite disappointing.

Other areas of J.C. Penney's quarterly report were better. J.C. Penney improved gross margins by 10 basis points, which keeps it on track to meet its guidance for 20 to 40 basis points of gross margin improvement over the full year given that the comparisons get easier later in the year. As well, J.C. Penney cut SG&A by 3.3% during the quarter. This helped J.C. Penney deliver operating performance fairly similar to last year despite the sales miss. J.C. Penney's gross margin less SG&A came out to $140 million in Q1 2017 compared to $146 million in Q1 2016.

Trends

Retailers have consistently reported stronger results after a weak February (which was particularly affected by tax refund delays). Based on its commentary, Kohl's went from around -6.9% in February to around -0.9% in March/April. Macy's went from around -8% in February to around -4% in March/April. J.C. Penney's improvement is estimated as going from -7.7% in February to around -1.7% in March/April.

Estimated Comps February March/April Kohl's -6.9% -0.9% Macy's -8.0% -4.0% J.C. Penney -7.7% -1.7%

J.C. Penney did indicate that April's comps were positive, but since the later Easter in 2017 moves sales from March to April, it is probably better to look at the combined period.

Continued Debt Reduction Efforts

J.C. Penney has commenced tender offers for up to $300 million of its 5.75% notes due 2018 and 8.125% notes due 2019 (including a maximum of $75 million of its 2018 notes). While the offers are at a premium to par, retiring the $300 million in debt early could save J.C. Penney around $20 million in total interest costs, net of the premium it is paying for those notes.

J.C. Penney should be able to fund its debt tender through managing operational cash flow and using proceeds from real estate sales. One recent real estate sale involved J.C. Penney selling its Orange County distribution facility for $131 million. J.C. Penney plans to move its distribution operations to the Inland Empire, where J.C. Penney can rent a newer facility and where warehouse rents appear to be close to 40% lower than in Orange County.

The playbook for J.C. Penney appears to be to reduce costs where it can, which will allow it to continue paying down its debt even if sales growth stagnates. To that effect, J.C. Penney also recently settled a class action lawsuit, which will be paid for by insurance and will probably result in some legal expense savings.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's Q1 2017 top line results were disappointing, although it managed to increase gross margins slightly and continue cutting SG&A to make its bottom line results decent.

J.C. Penney does appear to have some capacity to maintain its bottom line numbers even if comparable store sales decrease. However, it will be a lot easier to do so if the decline is kept to a small amount. A decline in comps of -1% or -2% can probably be overcome through trimming costs and focusing on gross margin improvements. A decline in comps of -4% or -5% would likely start to outpace those initiatives though.

J.C. Penney's trends after February indicate that its comparable store sales decline is fairly modest still. However, I think there is some risk to its full year sales guidance. It will need to do approximately -0.3% comps or better during the rest of the year to hit the bottom end of its -1% to +1% guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.