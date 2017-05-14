Johnson & Johnson: Buy And Hold Forever

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a multinational pharmaceutical, consumer products and medical equipment company which has stood the test of time. The company, which was founded in 1886, is one of the 30 companies which make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company is well diversified from the inside; they have 3 main business segments with over 250 subsidiaries operating under them. Johnson & Johnson is known for maximizing shareholder value with a long history of hiking dividends and also initiating share buyback programs. They are also one of the last two companies in the United States with a AAA credit rating. With them trading at a relatively fair P/E ratio of 20.4, it is safe to say that JNJ is a strong buy and hold.

The pharmaceutical industry is known for its volatility and competitive nature, it is particularly volatile to binary FDA decisions and political events. However, Johnson & Johnson has over 250 subsidiaries operating under 3 business divisions. Their 3 business divisions include a pharmaceutical division, a medical devices division and a consumer products division. Their diversified business structure protects them; if any one segment underperforms, then the other ones will even it out. They can also divest from certain components in their company without disrupting the big picture and causing significant short-term damage. Johnson & Johnson's diversified structure not only reduces their exposure to risk but also gives them a flexible and stable growth path.

Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Actelion is also expected to fuel revenue growth while adding more drugs to their pipeline. The deal allows Johnson & Johnson to benefit from Actelion's high profit margin orphan disease treatment drugs and gain access to their pipeline. The $30 billion all-cash deal will give the company a strong pipeline and will be a growth driver for the next few years.

Currently, Johnson & Johnson is trading at the $120 range with a P/E ratio of 20.78. That is a pretty fair price, not undervalued or overvalued in any way.

Another appeal that the stock has to investors is its high dividend yield. The company has a dividend yield of $2.72 percent and is known for their historical record of hiking dividends for shareholders. With a steady and increasing dividend yield, along with the strong fundamentals the company has, Johnson & Johnson looks like a very profitable company to invest in. They have a good record of raising dividends and have raised their dividend at least once for the past 54 consecutive years.

Johnson & Johnson also has a triple A credit rating; they are one of the only two companies in the United States with a rating that high. Their diversification and strong operating cash flow is often cited for the reason for such a high credit rating. The healthcare sector is also supported by favorable shifting demographic changes and is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Johnson & Johnson's low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 is also very reassuring to shareholders.

In my opinion, no other company is in a more solid position than Johnson & Johnson right now. If I had to buy one company and hold it for a hundred years, it would be Johnson & Johnson. Their diversified company structure, consistent history of hiking dividends and strong credit ratings build a solid case for buying their shares. With them trading at a fair P/E ratio currently and the future outlook for the healthcare sector looking good, I think Johnson & Johnson is a strong buy.

