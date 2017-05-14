Facebook Can Beat All The Competition

With no barriers to entry on the internet, anyone that can dream of anything can create it, but the competition is definitely cutthroat as Facebook as demonstrated over the years.

What was once the platform for college students to connect with each other has blossomed into a global behemoth valued at nearly $440B.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been in the game for so many years (13 to be exact) that it seems like it practically invented the social media game. What was once the platform for college students to connect with each other has blossomed into a global behemoth valued at nearly $440B. But with this most recent headline about the company testing a free version of a workplace platform in a battle against Slack, it got me thinking if Facebook actually ever created its own mousetrap or if it just always perfected its competitor's mouse traps. With this article, I'll take a trip down memory lane and see what it can potentially mean for Facebook going forward.

Myspace was the original social media outlet back in 2003, connecting music stars and Hollywood starlets to their fans. But the platform started spiraling downward a few years later when creepers started trolling the site because of the massive following of teenagers. The site shortly thereafter became known as Pervertspace rather than Myspace. Facebook came onto the scene a year after the founding of Myspace but perfected the social media game as a place where individuals can connect with their families and friends and not be afraid of using the service.

The next threat to Facebook was Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) which was founded in 2006. Twitter was founded as an online news source where individuals could basically sign onto the platform and "tweet" 140 characters to get something across quickly. The tweet basically boils down to a bunch of short-hand texts and made up words but in the end was a crowdsourced place where the consumer can receive the news quickly. The way Twitter thought it could differentiate itself from Facebook was by saying it was a news outlet. Facebook had a quick response to this threat in the form of news coming straight onto its platform. We're talking well written articles, not short-handed gibberish. Granted, some of it may be fake news, but the company is throwing resources at the issue in order to mitigate the problem.

The following threat to Facebook was apparently Snap (NYSE:SNAP) which was founded in 2011. Snap felt it could differentiate itself from the rest of the social media companies by saying it was a "camera company". It was a camera company indeed, using the cameras of the consumer's smart phones so that the individual can create short clips of themselves doing or saying something that can only be viewed once by their peers and then the file gets obliterated. Facebook figured out that game pretty quickly when it introduced Instagram stories and Facebook stories which have both become more popular than Snapchat.

You see the moral of the story here, right? The barriers to entry in this space are pretty much non-existent and Facebook didn't have to be the first to market on any of these differentiation strategies to be the best. It has been the best because it was able to amass a massive audience with a sticky ecosystem and happened to replicate its competitor's products to the liking of its customers. That brings us full circle to the Workplace headline.

Workplace is Facebook's response to Slack. Slack is a collaboration tool founded in 2013 by Slack Technologies which enables users in the workplace to converse together on a topic. Facebook felt that Slack was enough of a threat that it needed to enter the market with its own free platform called Workplace.

Workplace was propelled at the general public back in October of 2016 to win the enterprise space along with the social media space. It is basically a corporate version of Facebook with all the same messaging features but is an independent profile from the actual social platform.

Currently, the plan is to offer Workplace for free to the enterprise and release a pay for use version called Workplace Premium which has the identical interface as the free version. The caveat is that the premium version will have analytical and administrative tools for individuals that need it.

Facebook has a knack of offering services for free at first to draw the user in and then offer a differentiated version for a fee. The ease of the services that Facebook offers makes the customer want to continue the service and even pay up for a differentiated version with tools that they think can make their business grow even bigger.

With no barriers to entry on the internet, almost anyone that can dream of anything can create it, but the competition is definitely cutthroat as Facebook has demonstrated over the years. It's very difficult to win over a billion consumers and that's why Facebook's users are so loyal to the platform. Any idea that anyone can think of is definitely going to be replicated by Facebook at some point and the dollars will continue to flow into the top line for the social media king.

I actually initiated my position in Facebook in late November and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $121 because I believe that is where Facebook offers additional value. I've selected $121 because it is my cost basis. I do believe that shares offer value below $130 as well as that is the midpoint of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Priceline (NASDAQ: PCLN) for Facebook during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (32.7% or 33% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, Facebook has been performing a little better than Priceline. For now, here is a chart to compare how Facebook and Priceline have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Facebook is one of my larger positions and has been doing well as I'm up 23.7% on the name while the position occupies roughly 10.5% of my portfolio. I will make purchases in the stock only if it is below $121.

I own Facebook for the growth portion of my portfolio and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.4% since inception while the S&P 500 is up 15%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 6.9% while the S&P 500 is up 6.8%. Below is a quick glance at my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. 23.7% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 13.5% 4.1% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 12.9% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 5.0% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 3.5% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.7% 7.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -3.6% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -3.7% 6.3% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -4.1% 11.1% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -6.2% 9.6% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.8% 18.6% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -93.0% 0.0% Cash $ 17.1%

