Chicago Bridge & Iron's Irrational Descent

The past week has not been particularly kind to shareholders of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI). As of the time of this writing, from the close on Monday through the close of trading on Friday, shares of the energy infrastructure firm have plummeted 20.7% to $23.04 apiece. Seeing this drop, I wanted to look over my thesis regarding the firm and see if, perhaps, there is something out there that is driving the company's share price lower justifiably or not.

No significant news

Earlier in the week, the management team announced financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2017 fiscal year. As I wrote in a prior article on that, financial performance was not good whatsoever, but there was some really upbeat news regarding the firm's backlog, which has moved more than $900 million higher after adjusting for the fact that they are selling off their Capital Services segment this quarter for $755 million.

The initial piece of news was that due to union projects not performing as expected, CBI's profits for the first quarter dropped materially, missing forecasts by $0.70 per share. This resulted in management's guidance for the year falling from a range of $4 to $4.60 per share for earnings to between $3.50 and $4. This was quite a shock to investors, but the fact of the matter is that this was the last significant news.

During the day following the press release on earnings, shares tanked more than 7%, but the slide continued in the days that followed. Without any doubt, the drop in guidance for this year is what drove the stock lower initially, but since then, no meaningful news that I can locate has come out about CBI that would warrant the share price to continue falling every day until the end of the week.

Now, that's not to say that no news came out at all. Take, for instance, some analysts' changes to their outlook regarding the company. Jefferies Group decided that shares are a buy right now with a $35 price target and Credit Suisse, despite lowering their price target from $40 to $34 (still well above current prices), kept their opinion at outperform. The worst revision from analysts that I could find came from Citigroup, which has the rating for CBI set at neutral and lowered their price target from $36 per share down to $32 (still 38.9% above the current price).

I looked everywhere for additional news relating to CBI to see if anything could warrant the drop lower, but I found very little. One possible item could relate to the rumor circulating that Toshiba could declare bankruptcy soon. It's hard to quantify what the full impact of that kind of move would have on CBI since they do work with Toshiba on some of their projects, but the possibility of being hit because of their nuclear projects that they sold off to majority-owned subsidiary Westinghouse (which has already declared bankruptcy) seems remote.

I even looked, during the past couple of days, into the legal situation between CBI and Westinghouse. In a prior article, I made the case that despite CBI losing a lawsuit to force Westinghouse to not dispute what should be included in the peg the two businesses set regarding CBI's divestiture of its CB&I Stone & Webster nuclear construction subsidiary that was completed last year, the arguments put forth by Westinghouse largely seem to be non-compliant with GAAP.

Well, since CBI reported earnings results, no news has hit the internet that I could find in regards to the legal update. However, prior to earnings, some news did come out (in early May, not this past week). According to what I could find, the Delaware Supreme Court listened to oral arguments between CBI and Westinghouse. I found a video of the argument (and yes, I watched the full 45 minutes and did so at around 1 am to boot) and I skimmed through some parts of the three briefings filed by the parties.

I find this, because of timing, to be an unlikely contributor to the downturn in CBI's share price, but I did get an interesting piece of feedback based on my interpretation. While it's possible the court could rule that a look at the negotiation history of the deal is imperative for settling their dispute, the lead judge in hearing seemed to hit Westinghouse's case pretty hard, all but agreeing with CBI that Westinghouse approached the entire transaction with the intent of being able to argue for anything they want after the deal was signed. This follows my own thoughts and the feedback I received on Thursday from the investor relations department of CBI.

The last piece of news that I have to wonder whether or not contributed to the downturn was that Westinghouse, on May 12th, struck a deal with its customers, Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power, to transfer management of the project from Westinghouse to said customers. The idea is for Toshiba to still be held accountable for project overruns, but the market may have perceived the deadline in a negative manner for CBI. However, even this seems improbable since, in theory, it shouldn't have any meaning to CBI what happens with the projects now.

Market irrationality or market manipulation?

After reviewing all of the above, it seems as though, besides the earnings release, which probably did warrant a drop of some kind in CBI's share price, nothing material has come out to affect the company fundamentally or legally. This, in my opinion, means the market is either behaving irrationally (which is the most likely explanation) or that the share price of CBI is being manipulated (possible but this takes a back seat in my mind compared to the irrational fear argument).

Either way, does this mean that CBI is worth buying now, especially after it has fallen hard? Personally, I find it far more attractive than it was a couple of days ago (I did buy some more earlier in the week). One reason is that shares are trading for between about 5.8 times earnings and 6.6 times earnings for 2017. If management is right and operating cash flow approximates earnings this year, then the multiple of that front will be identical using operating cash flow. This makes CBI one of the cheapest prospects I've ever seen (I've only seen maybe two or three companies for cheaper).

The other thing I like is that the backlog added ($934.28 million in sum after removing Capital Services) adds not just that extra revenue to CBI but should also add to the company's segment profits moving forward. Over the lifetime of that added backlog, if we assume that margins are identical to what was seen in the first quarter of this year, with the exception of their Engineering and Construction segment (I'm using the fourth quarter of last year) because of the irregular costs the firm incurred during the quarter, these contracts should add total segment profits over their life of around $80 million compared to using the same margins with lower backlog at the end of 2016. This is despite the fact that the backlog addition was largely driven by lower margin E&C work.

Takeaway

Right now, there doesn't seem to be any logical reason for CBI to have dropped as much as it has. The company's share price has plummeted most of the week after reporting earnings figures, but in an even remotely efficient market, that decline should probably have all happened in the first day of the descent. The subsequent declines suggest to me that the market is either panicking without a valid reason or something more nefarious (but unlikely) by market participants is being perpetrated. From what I can see, there are only two things that should warrant such a descent for CBI: fraud (I haven't seen evidence of that) and/or strong evidence they will be hit by their dispute with Westinghouse (this is more likely than fraud, but nothing significant has happened that would warrant that interpretation from what I can see).

