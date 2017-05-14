Taseko Mines: Strong Operating Performance In Q1 2017

EBITDA is likely to be somewhat lower per quarter in the rest of 2017 as copper grades decrease relative to Q1 2017's very high grade.

Taseko Mines ( TGB) reported its Q1 2017 earnings recently. Results were quite strong at $36 million USD in adjusted EBITDA. This is likely to come down in future quarters as it was boosted by particularly high copper grades at Gibraltar in Q1 2017. However, Taseko continues to make significant progress in reducing its operating costs at Gibraltar, bringing the cost per ton milled down to around $6.50 USD in Q1 2017.

I am using the Q1 2017 average exchange rate of $1.32 CAD to $1.00 USD in this report so that it matches up better with Taseko's commentary, although it should be noted that the Canadian dollar is currently several percent weaker than that. A weaker Canadian dollar is generally better for Taseko assuming that the copper price remains constant in US dollars.

Q1 2017 Results

Taseko's Q1 2017 results were in-line with expectations based on the production and operating cost information that Taseko released several weeks ago. I had estimated that Taseko would end up with close to $35 million USD in adjusted EBITDA based on that information, and Taseko reported $36 million USD in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017.

As anticipated, the performance was driven significantly by high copper grades, with the 0.328% copper grade at Gibraltar being above the 0.30% expected average for 2017. Copper grades are therefore likely to decline during the rest of 2017 from Q1 2017 levels, which will affect Taseko's production and operating cost results. However, Taseko has also made major strides in reducing the cost per ton milled at Gibraltar (down to around $6.50 USD per ton milled in Q1 2017). While some of that improvement is due to the weak Canadian dollar, the cost per ton milled in Canadian dollars during Q1 2017 was also around 14% below Taseko's internal benchmark of $10 CAD per ton milled. This cost reduction should continue to benefit Taseko's results even when the copper grade at Gibraltar declines.

It should be noted that Taseko recorded higher capitalized stripping amounts (around $8 million USD) in Q1 2017 though, so its total costs at Gibraltar aren't quite as low as its reported cost per ton milled may indicate. The combined number (capitalized stripping plus operating cost) still represents good performance though.

Cash And Debt Position

Taseko indicated that it had $149 million CAD (approximately $113 million USD at Q1 2017's average exchange rate) in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 2017. Taseko may be able to deliver close to $25 million USD in EBITDA per quarter through the rest of 2017, which would translate into potentially $35 million USD in positive cash flow during the last three quarters of 2017 after capital expenditures (including capitalized stripping) and cash interest costs are accounted for. By the end of 2018, Taseko may have over $175 million USD in cash and equivalents depending on the level of capital expenditures that it incurs (and assuming relatively constant copper prices).

The 2019 senior secured credit facility (plus associated copper call option value) may end up at around $90 million USD if Taseko doesn't pay it down before it matures. Taseko also has $200 million USD in unsecured notes coming due in 2019 as well, and around $20 million USD in capital leases and secured equipment loans, so that's around $310 million USD in debt that Taseko needs to refinance or repay in a couple years. That leaves Taseko with roughly $135 million USD in net debt based on projected year-end 2018 cash and equivalents. Taseko appears to have a reasonable path to refinancing by using cash on hand to pay back its senior secured credit facility and then taking on new secured debt to pay off its unsecured notes and give itself enough working capital. However, it remains vulnerable to decreases in copper prices.

Future Projects

Taseko indicated that it is advancing its various development projects as well, with the main focus being its Florence project. This makes sense as Florence is both the closest to entering production and has the lowest development costs out of the three projects that have previously been priced out.

Aley was previously estimated to have pre-production capital costs of approximately $660 million USD, while I believe that New Prosperity's initial capital costs were suggested to be over $750 million USD. On the other hand, Florence's capital costs are estimated at $200 million USD, which is more manageable for a company of Taseko's size. Taseko may be able to construct Florence by itself (depending on copper prices) after its 2019 debt maturities get sorted out. The other projects would likely require partners to go forward (in addition to governmental approval).

The outlook for New Prosperity during the next few years has weakened with the May 9th British Columbia election apparently resulting in a minority government with the Green Party holding the balance of power. The Liberal Party (which despite its name is the most right-wing of the major provincial parties) had previously had a majority and had also previously supported New Prosperity. While there is a chance that the Liberals may still form a majority government after recounts and absentee ballots, New Prosperity is likely too much of a political hot potato for it to be significantly supported by the provincial government at this point. This does not change my valuation estimate for Taseko though, since I had previously assumed a quite low chance of New Prosperity getting approved federally anytime soon.

Conclusion

Taseko has made excellent progress in terms of reducing its operating costs at Gibraltar, allowing it (in conjunction with higher copper grades) to produce a fair amount of positive cash flow at $2.50 USD copper. This is helping to reduce Taseko's net debt and potentially put it in position to repay its first-lien debt and refinance its 2019 unsecured debt. Taseko's unsecured notes are in pretty good shape now. They will very likely either get refinanced or end up with most of the company should Taseko be unable to refinance or repay the notes. The outlook for Taseko's equity is improving, but isn't entirely out of the woods yet due to the refinancing risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.