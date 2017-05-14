Here's A Trade That's About To Roll Over

And if you take even a cursory look beneath the surface, you can see signs of trepidation.

Almost everything has to go right for this to continue to perform.

It's probably time for emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) to roll over.

This is another one of those trades that's not only run (way) too far but has also managed to shake off multiple factors that should by all rights have triggered a correction.

Here's a look at performance (do note the commodities malaise shown at the bottom):

(Deutsche Bank)

Obviously, that isn't sustainable.

This is a really simple argument. All this is is a carry trade gone wild, and it's continuing to perform in the face of multiple headwinds, including the commodities slump and the threat of more Fed hikes.

Here's a look at flows:

(Barclays)

This is one of those times where it's probably best to just rely on common sense.

That is, there's all kinds of nuance here and, of course, there are counterarguments, but the bottom line is that in order to stay in this trade (whether it's on the credit side, in equities, or in FX), you have to believe that the space is going to remain Teflon even as the Fed hikes, commodities remain under pressure, and China continues to squeeze leverage out of its financial system.

To me, that seems highly implausible. Throw in geopolitical tensions and concerns about global growth and it seems even more likely that EM is priced to perfection. Read this from Deutsche Bank:

While some idiosyncratic risks continue to be key considerations, we see enough reasons to stay constructive EM credit. Not only it is less sensitive to commodities and growth fears, but it also benefits from supportive technicals and the continuation of cyclical growth recovery across EM. Global growth remains strong enough to avoid recession and more aggressive tightening by core CBs; and the European political risks have diminished after the French election. The recent tightening in China, while having caused a correction to commodity prices, is seen as a temporary balancing act to rein in credit risk and it is not expected to cause a sharp slowdown in growth and risk aversion. The tail risk of an (unforeseen) geopolitical event aside, we do not see an obvious catalyst to disturb this dynamics in which volatility is exceptionally low and yields continue to be sought.

Those bolded bits are laughable. I assume that what they meant to say in the first bolded sentence is that global growth remains just strong enough to keep the world from falling into recession but not strong enough to cause more aggressive tightening by DM central banks.

Then they go on to make the argument that China can successfully walk the tightrope between tightening policy to rein in speculation while maintaining the credit impulse to the broader economy.

As I explained on Saturday, the Chinese "balancing act" is exceptionally precarious. Because even if you can manage to rein in leverage (shadow banking) while sustaining the "good" credit impulse (new RMB loans), the problem is that the "bad" credit has been used to speculate in things like commodities, so when you unwind that leverage, chaos pops up in places you might not have expected. In December, it was the bond market, and in the last two months, it's been in commodities. As an aside, it looks like it's popping back up in the bond market, as the Chinese 5s10s curve inverted last week (more on that here).

The point is, the EM trade is a bet on the sustainability of multiple Goldilocks scenarios and even that assumes that we wouldn't have already seen a contagion to the broader EM complex had it not been for artificially suppressed volatility. That is, it's entirely possible that the only thing that's kept the wheels from falling off so far is a stable yuan and low volatility across markets more generally.

Just to reiterate, the scope of the equity rally in EM is impressive in and of itself, but when you plot it against a leading indicator for global trade, it looks to be on shaky footing:

(Bloomberg)

On the credit side of things, the spread compression relative to developed markets looks overdone to me and, indeed, EM HY trades inside of US HY:

(Citi)

And in what, from where I'm sitting anyway, looks like a big red flag, the smart money is saying something entirely different about EM credit than the dumb money. Look at this:

(Barclays)

So that's CDX looking a whole lot more skeptical than the cash market on EM credit.

Finally, it's not 100% clear that the rally in EM equities is what it looks like on the surface. To wit:

(Citi)

See that glaring disconnect starting in ~2012? Yeah, that's weird. Here's Citi to explain:

Figure 1 looks at the VIX index and the book yield of EM (inverse of the P/BV). Post-1997 (the Asian/EM crisis), the relationship has always held reasonably well: VIX low and book yield low (i.e. P/BV has been high). When the VIX has been high, then EM has tended to trade at a low P/BV. EM was cheap, but few bought it because the VIX was high and as such there were risks out there! The valuations suggests the market knew that too. What is interesting is that since 2012, we have seen divergence between the two series. VIX has continued to move lower, but until very recently, the valuations in EM have failed to follow the VIX lower.

Ultimately, I don't like anything about the above. It all suggests this trade has run its course and rests on an exceptionally creaky foundation.

Trade accordingly. Or don't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.