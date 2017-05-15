Macy's Mea Culpa: What A Shame

By Parke Shall

What a shame the Macy's (NYSE:M) story has turned out to be. Where there was once great hope for monetizing a very real asset base, activist investors like David Einhorn and Starboard Value have both exited their stakes in the company while management has continued to drive the stock price into the ground.

We are not sure whether or not it is ignorance or an inability to get a deal done, but when CEO Terry Lundgren said more than a year ago on CNBC that he had deals "all over his desk" relating to the company's owned real estate, we believed him. Since then, the company has done extraordinarily little to unlock the value of its real estate, which was the main proponent of a bull case that we have now looked somewhat foolish peddling over the last year.

The company reported earnings last week and they fell very short of investor expectation. Seeking Alpha reported,

Macy's (NYSE:M) reports comparable sales fell 4.6% on an owned plus licensed basis in Q1 to miss the consensus estimate for a 3.5% decline.

Gross margin was 38.1% of sales vs. 39.1% a year ago and 38.8% expected.

SG&A expenses fell 10 bps to 34.0% of sales.

Operating income dropped 70 bps to 4.1% of sales.

"We are encouraged by the performance of the pilot programs we tested last year in categories like women's shoes, fine jewelry, and furniture and mattresses," says CEO Jeff Gennette.

Macy's expects sales to fall 3.2% to 4.3% in FY17 and EPS to land in a range of $3.37 to $3.62.

Previously: Macy's misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (May 11)

It was just another quarter of flailing their arms aimlessly to try and get the business under control. While the company has made some steps forward in closing underperforming stores and putting a plan in motion to try and consolidate costs, it is proving to be too little too late for Mr. Market. The implementation of the company's "Backstage" concept to try and compete with names like T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX) and Ross (NASDAQ:ROST) seems to have been too little too late, as we found out during our tour of several stores to try and gauge whether or not this concept is working.

The ridiculous thing about Macy's is that not only are they still cash flow positive and not only are they still profitable, but they are sitting on an asset base that is worth somewhere between $10 billion and $20 billion.

We should have seen the warning signs when it came to the potential Hudson's Bay takeover. Months back, it was rumored that Hudson's Bay was looking at potentially acquiring Macy's and when the deal fell through Macy's executives were asked about it. Their tone seem to be flippant and unconcerned. They reiterated that they were focusing on their plan to turn around the company regardless of whether or not there was any outside interest. That attitude has gotten us to where we are today, with the stock at 52 week lows, trading at about 7.5X forward estimates and a total loss of investor confidence.

With the dividend now well over 5%, investors can't be sure that the company will not start to look at reducing the dividend in order to use the excess capital proceeds to help pay down debt. Macy's debt never seemed to be a huge problem because the company had such a robust asset base to fall back on, but now with the stock in distress everybody turns to the balance sheet. They need to reduce the debt obviously because it is a liability, but they also need to reduce it for optical purposes. If there is ever any hope of getting the company sold or spinning out the real estate, having a clean balance sheet would make that a much easier decision for other involved parties.

We have made the case that one man's trash could be another man's treasure several times with Macy's. Is it possible that an activist investor or possible acquirer steps in at these levels and makes a run at Macy's or its Board. Yes, it is possible. However, the lower Macy's stock goes the tougher it will be for legacy investors to recoup losses incurred by holding the stock in the $30 range and in the $40 range. It has been management's lax attitude and our inability to accurately analyze the attitude of executives that has led us down the road where we are today.

Put simply, we have been wrong about Macy's so far. As estimates stay mostly the same and the share price moves lower, the multiple compresses. As the multiple compresses, the argument for an activist or a strategic deal increases. We know that most of our readers are probably sick of hearing this in the same way that we are sick of bringing it up, but those are simply the mechanics of when a valuation becomes compressed.

Macy's management has given us no reason to trust it and our position today is a fraction of the size of the position we have had on in the past. Blaming the overall retail climate is inexcusable for us. Companies like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and TJX (TJX) have unique niche business models that are thriving in retail right now. They are doing so because they have a product that brings customers into stores. Additionally, companies like Costco have developed a fantastic online presence offering free shipping on almost everything that they sell.

Macy's has failed to take the initiative and put money back into research and development and revitalize their brand, the two things that could really help them out right now. Stores are filthy and falling apart - and management is baffled as to why millennials aren't enjoying the shopping experience there. This investment has been a huge disappointment for us and Macy's management has not fulfilled their obligation to shareholders. We remain long, but with a much smaller position and with much more skepticism that this management team is going to be able to get any type of deal done that will unlock shareholder value. Our only hope is that as CEO Terry Lundgren hits the exit with Macy's sitting at 52 week lows, that the new executive team comes in with an open mind and an eagerness to try something new.

Macy's, what a shame.