Nvidia: Focus On The Long-Term Picture

Due to the successful earnings release last week by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), we have seen a 23.5% increase in share price.



(Chart Source: Yahoo Finance)

However, we would like to point out that earnings releases are usually overstated by investors, and that the long-term picture must be considered during these volatile times when making investments. This article will not focus on the short-term earnings, but instead will focus on the three pillars that we believe will continue to drive this stock up.

Thesis 1: Profitable Focus on GPU Market

We have seen the Graphics Processor Unit product line be responsible for much of the growth within the company. We view this as a positive, as there is high visibility in terms of continued growth within this segment that will support the current stock price. The company provides visual computing processors such as GeForce, Quadro, Tesla (not be confused with the car manufacturer), and GRID. These products all have their specific reasons for use, which range across research, analytics, gaming, and design. In 2016, this segment was responsible for $4.2 billion in revenue, which comprised approximately 85% of total revenue.

What is more interesting to point out is that the segment has grown an average of 8.5% for the past 3 years and is projected to grow at approximately 8% until 2020. We view the current and projected growth to be drivers of stock growth, as this will allow Nvidia to generate free cash flow that can be used to continue research & development in this segment. This additional research will work to ensure that future customer needs can be met (we will discuss the company's successful R&D track record in the next thesis). Additionally, it provides the company with cash flow it can choose to return to shareholders or take on more NPV-positive projects. This is becoming increasingly important, as there are major developments within the GPU segment due to the emergence of 4K. For example, one of the recent trends that have taken place in the market is the increasing adoption of integrated GPUs over discrete GPUs to support the increased quality. This immediately results in more R&D activities that we believe will be able to be funded by cash flows produced from GPUs.

Thesis 2: History of Efficient R&D Initiatives

We have seen management display a phenomenal ability to not only allocate the appropriate dollar amounts to R&D, but also choose to projects that have a need and relevance in the market. Instead of developing cutting-edge technologies across the board, Nvidia has found a method to know exactly what products need to be upgraded at a given time, resulting in extremely efficient capital allocation. Throughout the company's existence, it has mainly focused on software, hardware, and integration design engineering, as well as architecture and algorithm work.

In 2016, we have seen the company dedicate $1.4 billion to its R&D department. For example, it has developed the GeForce GTX 1050 and the 1050Ti Pascal-based GPUs in 2016, among many other successful products. We have seen surging demand for these products and are encouraged by the positive reception these products received through thousands of positive reviews. We believe as Nvidia slowly increases its R&D spending, we will begin to see more innovation in areas that are needed. This will result in increased brand loyalty, as management will ensure that the company's products are meeting the performance demands of its customers.



(Source: Capital IQ)

Thesis 3: Strong Foothold in the Gaming Market

The company has been able to establish a strong foothold in the gaming industry, which allows it to build a brand within this sub-segment and leverage it to charge premiums on Nvidia's products. As the leading GPU-accelerated computing solutions provider, Nvidia has been creating 3D software and algorithms for gamers for more than 23 years. Analysts have estimated that the company controls approximately 80% of the gaming market, with its GeFroce GTX 970 product driving most of that market share. Total revenues from gaming were around $2.9 billion, which represented 59% of total revenue. We view this as a positive, as it increases the pricing power of Nvidia over smaller competitors in the segment. As the company's products become a staple in the industry, it will be able to increase prices and margins, and we believe this will be a driver of growth for the company for years to come.

Additionally, the gaming space is experiencing huge growth, specifically due to virtual reality gaming, which has already generated $5.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $12.3 by 2018. To support virtual reality, many companies and consumers will need to purchase new GPUs. We are of the opinion that this will be a major revenue driver for Nvidia that is often overlooked.

Risks

As always, we like to discuss the major risks the company is facing that could derail the appreciation of its share price. Mainly, we would like to discuss the increased competition that is taking place in the industry due to the lightning-speed technological changes we have witnessed in the past decade. We are seeing intensified competition as new competitors are entering the market with cutting-edge technologies. Although brand power holds strong in the industry, things such as processors can be quantitatively measured, and we believe customers do not display high brand loyalty but instead are looking for the highest performance per dollar spent in their product.

Additionally, we have seen large competitors in the industry acquire smaller companies, leverage their economies of scale and distribution to scale the new technologies developed. For example, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) acquired Xi3 Corporation in 2014 and has leveraged the company to help with the successful Intel NUC products. As consolidation continues in this industry, we see potential threats resulting from large competitors buying the superior technologies developed by some of the smaller, more innovative, companies in the industry.

Conclusion

Although Nvidia has displayed outstanding earnings last week, we do not recommend that investors make purchasing decisions on that basis. Instead, investors should look at the long-term view and make a decision based on that. We believe an increasingly profitable GPU market, efficient R&D allocation, and market power in the gaming industry will continue to drive up the share price in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thanks for the comments. I have taken them into account and focus on the long-term outlook of this stock rather than the earnings.