Gigamon: A Natural Acquisition Target By The Essence Of Its Business

Merging with a larger network equipment maker or security software company can address both its capital needs for expansion and its sales efficiency via product integration with the acquirer's offerings.

While Gigamon's top line has been growing, the company may have to scale up its business soon if it wants continued growth, something its current level of internal capital cannot support.

Gigamon has good products to sell, but it spends too much on direct selling to end users and paying third-party distributors to channel to end users, which squeezes margins.

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) has a reputable technology and impressive products in network visibility and traffic monitoring, but is being held back by its costly marketing efforts, squeezing operating margins and reducing net earnings. Despite increased attention to cybersecurity, not every network operator may include managing potential security threats as something essential to a network's functions. The company's lower profit margins show that selling cybersecurity-related products to one end user at a time proves to be no easy task.

To state specifically, part of Gigamon's current sales structure involves selling directly to end users of network operators as a security add-on to their existing network infrastructure. This kind of retailing hasn't been the most efficient for the company, given the level of marketing costs associated with it. Developing wholesale customers, namely network equipment makers and security software companies, or better yet, becoming a part of them, stands a better chance to realize Gigamon's sales and earnings potential. With changes in its sales structure or an acquisition to provide integrated network security offerings, its products could reach a far wider base of network operators, and so would its stock, potentially fetching a higher valuation.

Technology companies are supposed to have high-margin operations if they don't squander too much on administrative and marketing expenses. Gigamon had a trailing 12-month gross margin of 82.34%, but its operating margin dropped deeply down to 6.58%, based on data as of April 1, 2017. The company's Selling/Gen./Admin. expense, excluding anything labor-related, was 43% as a percentage of sales in 2016, suggesting heavy spending on sales and marketing. Although Gigamon's current marketing has worked to some extent, it's not most efficient to allow larger earnings.

Sales grew from $97 million in 2012 to $311 million in 2016, an average growth rate of 44.1% over the five-year period. Its asset turnover ratio, a measure of a company's ability to generate sales from its assets, reached a high 91.3% in 2016 (calculated as sales over average total assets). This means without some meaningful increases in capital investments to scale up its business, further sales growth may be harder to come by. The question would then be if the company has the financial resources to take up the task.

Capital expenditures are best met with operating cash flow, but Gigamon doesn't seem to have plenty of that, partly due to its relatively large cash outflow to sales and marketing spending. As for financing, the company has carried zero debt since at least 2012 and is not likely to just start borrowing for expansion. Even if it did, using the same sales and marketing technique would continue to constrict its margins. Running a business with prolonged low margins is certainly not how a company wants to deliver value to shareholders. Gigamon's business may have progressed to a point whereby outside capital support becomes a logical next step to help it stay in a healthy growth path, especially when the potential business combination can also address its currently less efficient sales structure.

Gigamon's visibility platform, the company's underpinning product for the network visibility market, functions as a layer or link between the network infrastructure and the suite of security management and analytical tools by extracting data traffic within the network and delivering that to each security tool for performance evaluation. A network infrastructure without a traffic visibility product in place is hardly security integration-ready, while a security suite cannot augment its solutions and service without the aid of traffic visibility.

Therefore, it's in the best interest of all parties in such an ecosystem - namely makers of network equipment, security software companies and network visibility vendors - to work in close partnership with each other. If traffic visibility products like Gigamon's are increasingly adopted by other parties in the ecosystem as part of their offerings, end users of network operators will be able to provide their customers with integrated, ready-to-implement network and security solutions from the very start.

With Elliott Management recently taking an activist position in Gigamon, investors can expect changes to the company's current sales structure to take advantage of the unique market dynamic among network traffic visibility and monitoring, network infrastructure and security management. As of now, the company markets and sells its products through what it calls a hybrid sales model: it's a combination of direct sales to end users of network operators and indirect reselling through third-party channel distributors that requires Gigamon's technical training and support handled by its own overlay channel sales team, adding more to its marketing and sales cost.

Gigamon's current marketing efforts focus on driving end-use demand and rely on channel distributors to generate more than half of its revenue. The company should have a lot of room for increasing the level of its work relationships with its ecosystem partners. It's likely that companies like Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) could have Gigamon's visibility platform directly integrated into their network equipment, effectively giving Gigamon a wholesaler with a far wider market reach than what the company itself could have. As for Cisco Systems, it also has a slew of cybersecurity products of its own, including its visibility offering Stealthwatch for monitoring traffic between branches that could benefit from the broader coverage of Gigamon's visibility products designed for deployment across a network.

Giving Gigamon's leading visibility technology and the potential wider demand on this kind of security products, investors just need to have their finger on the pulse of any reorganization efforts of the company's marketing and sales structure, including a potential acquisition by an ecosystem partner. The essence of the company's business is to provide solutions for defending network security. This likely makes it a natural acquisition target, since to end users it's easier to have bundled sales of complete network infrastructure offerings that include both traffic visibility and security management as opposed to having different vendors each provide a piece of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.