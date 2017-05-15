ADX: A Solid Closed-End Fund With Low Expenses And A 15% Discount

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is one of the oldest closed-end funds with an inception date of October 1929. Before a recent name change two years ago, it was known as The Adams Express Company.

The Adams Express Company was initially founded in 1854 as a mail delivery company. By 1910, it was the second largest stockholder of Pennsylvania Railroad and the third largest in the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad. It also owned large blocks of American Express, Norfolk & Western Railroad and other shares.

A closed-end fund was formed in 1929 to invest money that the company received when Railway Express Agency bought the shares owned by Adams Express. Total assets at the end of 1929 were $72 million. Part of the reason the fund still survives is that it was largely sitting in cash when the market crashed back in 1929.

(Data below is sourced from the Adams Funds website unless otherwise stated.)

ADX is internally managed and has a low expense ratio of 0.61%. It shares its facilities with its sister fund PEO which helps to reduce expenses. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of large-cap equities and its primary objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation. But it is also committed to paying annual distributions of at least 6% a year. In 2016, it actually paid out 7.8%. The fund has paid distributions with no interruptions since 1935.

A new manager, Mark Stoeckle, was hired in 2013, and overhauled the fund to reduce its previous large sector bets and reduce volatility. He looks for companies that will meet or exceed analysts' forecasts over the next 12 to 18 months.

ADX does not use leverage. Here is a comment of the CFO, Brian Hook, about the potential use of preferred stock for leverage from the last shareholder conference call:

The real reason behind - from an investment standpoint - for issuing a preferred would be effectively to get some leverage, to be able to have additional capital to invest. I will tell you that's not my strong suit. I've never really used leverage in that way. The cost to preferred, we did look at it. We looked at a number of different ways to incorporate leverage in the fund and there were two things to that. One is, even the preferred is really pretty expensive, relative to what we think you get. Number two, we would like to only use that kind of leverage at market extremes, extremely oversold and those don't happen that often. So the cost of a preferred given how we would use it, really the risk reward isn't good enough. So that's why we have decided to pass on using a preferred."

ADX has had decent long-term performance. It underperformed the S&P 500 in 2016, but has outperformed so far in 2017.

Here is the total return NAV and price performance record of ADX since 2007 compared to the S&P 500.

ADX NAV Performance ADX Price Performance S&P 500 2007 +5.70% +9.56% +5.49% 2008 -34.97 -38.65% -37.00% 2009 +29.31% +31.89% +26.46% 2010 +10.52% +11.87% +15.06% 2011 -3.52% -4.15% +2.11% 2012 +13.61% +16.82% +16.00% 2013 +28.03% +31.88% +32.39% 2014 +13.09% +13.82% +13.69% 2015 +0.50% +0.50% +1.38% 2016 +8.00% +7.03% +11.96% YTD +10.20% +11.27% +7.58%

Source: Morningstar

"Discount" Alpha is Generated by High Discount + Distributions

The annual distribution rate of 7.04% along with the 15.65% discount allows investors to recover a portion of the discount whenever a distribution is paid out.

Whenever you recover NAV from a fund selling at a 15.65% discount, the percentage return is 1.00/0.8435 or about 18.5%. So the alpha generated by the 7.04% distribution is computed as:

(0.0704)*(0.185) = 0.0144 or about 1.30% a year in discount capture alpha.

This is more than the 0.61% annualized baseline expense ratio. You are getting the fund managed for a net effective expense ratio of -0.69%.

Some NAV Dilution Caused By New Share Issuance

A partial offset to the discount recapture from the high annual distribution rate is the policy of the fund to allow shareholders to take the fourth quarter distribution in cash or newly issued stock. Brian Hook answered a question about this at the last shareholder's meeting:

As most of you may know, every year our fourth quarter distribution we provide shareholders the option and to make the election to take that fourth quarter distribution in cash or stock. This year we have seen the results of that election. We have seen that a very significant portion of our shareholder base does elect to take the amount in stock. As a result of that, we do issue new shares for that stock that is elected. This year we issued about 2.5 million shares, a part of that is offset by the buybacks that we do. That we mentioned earlier and the impact that dilution it does dilute the net asset value. It had approximately $0.06 to $0.07 impact on NAV per share, which on a percentage basis is less than half of 1% so not a significant impact on the net asset value."

Share Repurchase Plan

The fund may repurchase shares when the discount is above 10%. Transactions in 2015 and 2016 were as follows:

The fund repurchased 237,861 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2017 at an average price per share of $13.50 and a weighted average discount to NAV of 16.0%.

Discount History

Here is the history of the ADX discount since 1994 from cefconnect. Note that the fund has traded over a 10% discount for the last fifteen years.

Here are the top ten holdings as of March 31, 2017:

The ADX portfolio is invested about 97% in US stocks. Here are the sector weightings as of March 31, 2017:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Pays quarterly distributions with larger year-end distribution

Total Common Assets = $1,685 million

Last Quarterly Distribution = $0.05

Annual Distribution = $0.99 (year-end was $0.84)

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate = 7.04%

Fund Expense ratio = 0.62%

Discount to NAV = -15.65%

Portfolio Turnover rate in 2016 = 32%

Average Daily Volume = 150,000

Average Daily Dollar Volume = $2.1 million

Leverage = None

In the current environment, it is getting harder to find good closed-end funds at attractive discounts. I believe that ADX is a good "default" choice now to park equity money while waiting for better opportunities to come along in other sector-oriented closed-end funds. It is fairly liquid and usually trades with a one penny bid-asked spread. You can usually get some price improvement with smaller-sized market orders (or marketable limit orders).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.