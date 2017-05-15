BlackBerry - This Is Why I Like The Company

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) has gotten a lot of positive news coverage recently, and because of this, I (and a lot of other investors) started considering throwing my hat into the ring. Two-quarters ago, BBRY posted a positive earnings-per-share figure. Around a month ago, BlackBerry announced that it was to be awarded $815 million in an arbitration case against Qualcomm and last week the well received KeyOne was released. With each announcement, BBRY stock jumped and gained positive momentum, eventually up 35% since the beginning of March. As I did some more research, I decided to give software-security company BlackBerry a new try.

BlackBerry has many prospects for growth in the coming years, such as their new venture into security software for the 'enterprise of things'. BBRY has transitioned from a majority hardware based company to a majority software based company and has unearthed some pretty good opportunities. Recently, the company's Indian license partner, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, announced its plans to release two new Blackberry devices in July. "The BlackBerry brand license owner in India, Optiemus Group, will spend Rs200 crore to relaunch the brand and will initially target enterprise customers and selling through retail chains before expanding penetration in the market, said chairman Ashok Gupta. The company will launch one model at sub-Rs40,000 ($600) next month and another at sub-Rs20,000 ($300) in July," stated this article by The Indian Times. "Gupta said the company will launch BlackBerry through 4,000 retailers which includes the retail chains and even the premium neighborhood stores." Analysts state that this venture can create up to $350 million in revenue. BlackBerry will receive loyalty from Optiemus as its security software and services suite, and related brand assets are licensed to the group for use in India and surrounding territories.

In the U.S. and England, the recently released KeyOne (manufactured under license by the Chinese TCL Corporation, secured by BBRY) has been very well received, with Techradar.com calling it "the latest smartphone comeback story of 2017". The phone has very good specs, the Techradar points out. The KeyOne is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3505 mAh battery and a 12MP rear camera (1.55um) with the Sony (NYSE:SNE) IMX378 sensor and an 8MP front-facing sensor. It is priced at 549 USD. Being one of the only modern smartphones running Android (NASDAQ:GOOGL) OS and sporting a physical keyboard, the KeyOne fills a niche market. If well received, the piece of hardware will definitely grow BBRYs revenues.

(Image Source)

In the automotive sector, the beginning of a long-term partnership with Ford (NYSE:F) (closed in 2016) is looking promising. BBRYs acquired QNX "already powers Ford's SYNC 3 Infotainment system and is found in 60 million cars from other carmakers", states the blog InsideBlackBerry. "In addition to helping Ford utilize existing software, the new deal means BlackBerry can put itself at the center of Ford's future plans for self-driving cars, helping the Canadian company in its stated aim of pivoting from a hardware company to a software one. … BlackBerry's days of dominating the cellphone market are long gone but the company's QNX subsidiary is its most promising hope for future success," stated The Verge in an article on the Ford-BlackBerry (QNX) deal.

Around a month ago, BlackBerry announced that it was to be awarded $815 million in an arbitration case against Qualcomm. CNBC reported that May 30th will be the date that the payment is finalized and received by BlackBerry. Though BBRY hasn't announced what this newfound pile of cash will be used for, it could go into acquisitions, allowing BlackBerry to enter segments in the software market much more quickly than before. BlackBerry has shown that it isn't shy about making acquisitions, acquiring Good Technology and QNX to enter the automotive electronics sector. The self-driving car market could be a real target, as the company has expressed their desire to enter it more than once. In addition, the company is engaged in lawsuits against Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Avaya. If these lawsuits are successful, BBRY could see a huge cash balance allowing for rapid entry into new segments.

These major catalysts, when added to a lot of smaller events and deals, could boost the company to near positive cash flow for the upcoming quarters. EPS has beat analyst consensus for the past four quarters, and next year's sales growth (2019) is estimated to be -0.60%. While still in the red, it is a major increase from the last few years shrinkage of around -30%. BBRY even reported during its past quarterly earnings report that it expects to be profitable and have positive cash flow in the next few years. As a result of positive news coverage, short interest in BlackBerry has fallen by a significant 22.8%. "Short interest is only 47.67 million shares on the latest reporting date compared to 61.72 million in the preceding period. The days to cover stood at 5 days. As a percentage of float, short interest declined from 12% to 9.2%," states this article.

In conclusion, I am bullish on BBRY stock based off of the recent positive momentum, catalysts for future growth and positive news coverage. The expansion to Indian market should be great for long term growth, and the new KeyOne if successful, will be an extra source of revenue for BBRY. The arbitration payment, to be paid on May 30, will definitely give Blackberry the ability to make strategic acquisitions and quickly expand into new markets. Recent positive news coverage has and will attract new bullish investors, and has directly decreased the short interest.

Please be aware - BBRY is a risky investment. Though it has great potential for future success, for the past three years, revenues have decreased. While short interest has fallen, it is still at a fairly high value (float of 9.2%), and bearish investors try to keep the stock down. While I feel that BBRY will succeed, others don't. For an opposing viewpoint to my viewpoint, please read this article and fully understand the risks before investing.