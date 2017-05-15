3 Reasons Now Is The Time To Buy Qualcomm

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock has lost approximately 20% of its value since last October. This has mostly been a result of regulatory issues over Qualcomm's royalties, which has further been complicated with a lawsuit from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). While these are serious issues facing Qualcomm, I believe they are overblown. My investment thesis is based on Qualcomm's stock having a significant amount of upside based on the following factors:

Risks associated with Qualcomm's royalties business will be offset by the NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition, which will immediately be accretive to revenue, earnings, and cash flow.

Large amounts of capital will continue being returned to shareholders. Qualcomm's 4.12% dividend yield is well supported with free cash flow and will continue to grow. Additionally, Qualcomm has repurchased a significant amount of common shares over the last 4 years, and I expect that to continue.

Attractive fundamental valuation based on multiple approaches. I calculated 11% upside based on market comparables and 19% upside based on a two-stage discounted cash flow model.

Qualcomm Financial Snapshot

Note 1 - The decreases in equipment and services revenues in 2016 and 2015 were primarily due to decreases in QCT revenues of $1.76 billion and $1.49 billion. QCT is Qualcomm's integrated circuits business, which includes products like Snapdragon. I expect continued softness in 2017 based on this recent press release from Qualcomm. However, 2018 should be strong, assuming the NXP acquisition closes.

General Note - Qualcomm's fiscal year ends in September.

General Note - Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Qualcomm's annual reports.

Note 1 - increasing cash balance from 2012 to 2014 was a result of strong free cash flow.

Note 2 - debt in 2015 helped fund the CSR acquisition and $10.5 billion in net share repurchases.

Both cash and debt will significantly change after the NXP acquisition closes.

Reason #1 - The NXP Acquisition

The NXP acquisition is important for multiple reasons. First, it will immediately add a meaningful amount of revenue and cash flow (last year, NXP produced $9.5 billion in revenue and $1.86 billion in free cash flow). Second, it will diversify Qualcomm's revenue stream, which is currently too reliant on Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Third, it gives Qualcomm access to growth markets like the automotive industry and internet of things. According to Qualcomm's press release:

The combined company is expected to have annual revenues of more than $30 billion, serviceable addressable markets of $138 billion in 2020 and leadership positions across mobile, automotive, IoT, security, RF and networking. The transaction has substantial strategic and financial benefits."

The total enterprise value of the transaction is $47 billion, which will be funded with offshore cash and additional debt. According to Qualcomm:

The transaction utilizes Qualcomm's strong balance sheet and will be efficiently financed with offshore cash and new debt. The transaction structure allows tax efficient use of offshore cash flow and enables Qualcomm to reduce leverage rapidly."

As I'll prove in my discounted cash flow analysis, I believe the market is undervaluing this transaction.

Reason #2. The Dividend - 4.12% Annual Yield

I love growing dividends, but only if they are financially responsible. The most important factor I look at in analyzing dividend stocks is their payout ratio, which tells me if the dividend payment is sustainable and if there's room to grow. For Qualcomm, its dividend is rock solid.

Even though Qualcomm already has a nice 4.12% annual yield, its payout ratio in 2016 was only 44%. That's very low and provides a lot of room for growth. Better yet, the NXP acquisition will add free cash flow and should offset any weakness due to regulatory issues and Apple.

Qualcomm also returns a significant amount of capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Qualcomm has reduced its share count by 15% from 2013 to 2016, which has had a significant impact on earnings per share.

Reason #3 - Valuation

Valuation 1: Market Comparables - $61.28/share (11% upside potential)

Instead of using 1 comparable metric to value Qualcomm, I blended together 3 - forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/free cash flow. I believe this is a better approach given some stocks will yield discounts or overvaluations based on which metric is used. Most of Qualcomm's pure competitors are much smaller in size. Because of this, I decided to use mature, large-cap technology stocks that consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Qualcomm currently trades at discounts across the board, especially EV/free cash flow. That is partially driven by Qualcomm's excellent cash flow production, but also its excellent balance sheet. Qualcomm has a large amount of cash and low amount of debt, which drives an attractive enterprise value relative to peers. However, this will drastically change given the NXP acquisition, so I'd consider the two-stage discounted cash flow model more appropriate.

Enterprise value, trailing P/E, forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, price/sales, PEG ratio, and yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/free cash flow by using enterprise value from Yahoo Finance and calculating free cash flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

LT growth rate provided by Reuters.

Valuation 2: Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model - $65.64/share (19% upside potential)

Risk free rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity risk premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used the beta listed on Google Finance.

Required rate of return - calculated by multiplying the equity risk premium by beta and then adding the risk free rate.

Year 1 corresponds to 2017 where $4 billion in FCF is assumed. This is significantly less than previous years, but assumes that regulatory issues and the Apple lawsuit materially impact Qualcomm. I assume that Qualcomm's existing business continues to produce $4 billion in FCF every year. The additional cash flow the following years is from the NXP acquisition and cost synergies. As a conservative measure, I also assume that FCF is FCFE, which assumes that debt will remain unchanged after the NXP acquisition.

This model is presented in two stages. During the first 5 years (1st stage), Qualcomm is assumed to be growing at differing rates. Then Qualcomm is assumed to grow at an average rate of 3% in perpetuity (2nd stage). I consider these very conservative assumptions given Reuters estimates Qualcomm's long-term growth rate at 10.5%.

Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, Wall Street analysts have an average target price of $61.09 per share. Given the current stock price of $55.32, that's 10% upside. This means that Wall Street also believes that the concerns surrounding Apple are overblown.

Conclusion

The regulatory issues and lawsuit from Apple have adversely impacted Qualcomm this year. It's hard to say how this will get resolved over the coming year, but I believe the market has overreacted to the situation. My discounted cash flow analysis showed that there is significant upside in the stock, even if Qualcomm's existing royalties business is indefinitely impacted. This also makes for additional upside in the case that Qualcomm holds off regulators and patches things up with Apple. I also love Qualcomm's dividend, which is supported by strong free cash flow and a low payout ratio. This will add significant returns over the long term, and I expect Qualcomm to continue increasing payments in the future.